Hong Kong’s stock exchange aims to attract Saudi investors, says chief

RIYADH: Hong Kong’s stock exchange wants to attract investors from Saudi Arabia in particular, as it believes the Saudis are on a trajectory that will offer tremendous potential, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s Chairman Laura M. Cha told Arab News.
Hong Kong’s stock exchange currently has approximately 45 percent of shares owned by international investors, 75 percent of which are purchased through the Connect program.
The Connect program, introduced in 2014, enables Chinese investors to buy shares on the Hong Kong market through this program as well as allow international investors to invest in trade in the domestic Chinese market through it.
“I have to say that the Middle East and particularly the Kingdom had always had great interest for us in Hong Kong. In the Hong Kong stock exchange, particularly, our role is to be the super connector,” the chairman said.
Hong Kong’s stock exchange has also set international regulatory standards, a reason the chairman believes gives international investors confidence in the market.
“Since 2020, we have a national security law that was passed, which provides clarity and stability to the market and to society as a whole. I think our market is stable, our community is free, and the most important thing is that Hong Kong has been great as an international financial center,” she said.
Speaking about global adversities, the chairman noted that 2022 is a difficult year for exchanges around the world as initial public offerings have decreased and applications for listing have declined in almost every market.
However, the Hong Kong market currently has 140 companies in the pipeline, most of which are waiting for overall sentiment to improve before coming into the market.
While speaking about the market sentiment, Cha said it is difficult to predict when it will improve. “The market sentiment comes and goes all the time, and we cannot follow that. So it is our responsibility to ensure that the market, the operation, and the infrastructure is steady,” she explained.
She added: “As an exchange, our role is to make sure that the market operates soundly and robustly.”
Cha said her attendance at Future Investment Initiative 2022 that was held in Riyadh recently was a major opportunity to introduce the Hong Kong market and what it can offer as “there is not enough understanding of the Asian market and of what Hong Kong can offer.”
She said she was able to introduce Hong Kong to the vast pool of investors at the event. “Hopefully people got to understand what we can offer in Hong Kong as a gateway to China and the gateway to Asia as well and we will see more investors from this region,” Cha concluded.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: The Kingdom’s State Properties General Authority has announced that it would start implementing the Saudi Green Initiative’s agricultural and environmental schemes within the next four years.
The SPGA, which is responsible for all public real estate in the Kingdom, has a strategic plan aimed at the sustainable use of all state land.
Nabeel Al-Hakbani, the authority’s chief strategy officer, told Arab News that he was “very, very optimistic” that all the projects would be fully operational “within just a few years.”
“We strongly believe that you will see tangible outputs, at least for the first milestone, which is to establish the legal framework for our initiatives,” he said.
“So a year from now, we think that we will finish 25 percent of our workload, we will launch the legal and legislative umbrella of our initiatives (and) within three to four years we will go with the full-scale implementation of our initiative, along with our strategic partner the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and its subsidiaries.”
The SPGA, an independent body that is linked to the prime minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is financed by a government fund under the Ministry of Finance and partners with the Public Investment Fund on several environmental and agricultural initiatives.
Al-Hakbani said the SPGA also works with the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification and the private sector to reduce CO2 emissions and increase the number of trees planted by 2030.
As part of the Saudi Green Initiative’s goals, announced by the crown prince last year, the Kingdom aims to plant 10 billion trees by 2030, while also reducing emissions by 278 million tons per annum and protecting over 30 percent of its terrestrial and marine areas.
The authority took part in the second SGI Forum that was held on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP27, in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt this past week.
“We believe our initiative is a game changer, (especially) once you see the government itself incorporate it and enhance it, and also encourage individuals and the private sector to work hand in hand with us,” Al-Hakbani said.
RIYADH: Oil dropped by about 2 percent on Friday, logging a second weekly decline, due to concern about weakened demand in China and further increases to US interest rates.
Brent crude settled at $87.62 a barrel, falling $2.16, or 2.4 percent. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $80.08 a barrel, losing $1.56, or 1.9 percent.
Both benchmarks posted weekly losses, with Brent down about 9 percent and WTI roughly 10 percent.
A stronger US dollar, which makes oil more expensive to non-American buyers, pushed down crude prices.
The market structure of both oil benchmarks shifted in ways that reflect dwindling supply concerns.
Crude came close to record highs earlier this year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to those worries. In addition, the front-month futures contract soared to a gigantic premium over later-dated contracts, a signal that people were worried about the immediate availability of oil and were willing to pay handsomely to secure supply.
Those supply concerns are waning. The current WTI contract is now trading at a discount to the second month, a structure known as contango, for the first time since 2021, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
This condition will also benefit those looking to put more oil in inventories for later, especially with stocks still at low levels.
Bisat oilfield's third crude processing plant begins operations
Oman's state energy company OQ announced the start of operations at the third crude oil processing plant at Bisat oilfield, located in concession Block 60, Oman's state news agency said on Twitter on Saturday.
It added that the plant's production would rise to 60,000 barrels per day early next year.
Including the plant, OQ will have a production capacity of 219,000 bpd of oil equivalent, representing 12.6 percent of Oman's total oil production, the state news agency said.
Texas producer Ranger Oil explores sale
Ranger Oil Corp. is exploring a potential sale as the south Texas oil and gas producer looks to capitalize on high energy prices to pursue strategic options, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Ranger is working with an advisor and has actively started marketing itself to potential buyers, the sources said, requesting anonymity as these discussions are confidential.
Shares in Ranger, which operates in the Eagle Ford shale basin, jumped over 5 percent on Friday after Reuters reported the company's sale efforts. This gave the company a market value of around $1.9 billion.
The company also holds long-term debt worth $603 million as of Sept. 30, according to its latest earnings statement.
Ranger Oil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Elevated oil and gas prices have encouraged many private equity-backed or public energy companies to consider selling themselves, as their valuations have swelled in recent months. Ranger had gained around 58 percent this year, prior to news of its sale efforts.
The Eagle Ford has witnessed a flurry of deal activity in recent months. Its proximity to other major energy hubs, including the US Gulf coast, makes it an attractive location, while the basin is home to a number of smaller producers, which makes it easier for them to be absorbed by strategic players.
Marathon Oil Corp. struck a deal earlier this month to buy natural gas-focused assets from private equity-backed Ensign Natural Resources for $3 billion, while in September, Devon Energy Corp closed its deal to buy Validus Energy for $1.8 billion.
Based on recent comparable transactions, Ranger Oil's upstream assets are estimated to be worth between $2 billion and $2.2 billion, according to Dhriti Bafna, an M&A analyst at Rystad Energy.
Last year, Penn Virginia Corp bought Lonestar Resources US Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $370 million, and later rebranded the combined company as Ranger Oil.
Countries adopt COP27 deal with ‘loss and damage’ fund
Calls by developing countries for such a fund have dominated the two-week summit
Summit has been seen as a test of global resolve to fight climate change
Updated 20 November 2022
Reuters
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters — but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.
After tense negotiations that ran through the night, the Egyptian COP27 presidency released the final text for a deal and simultaneously called a plenary session to quickly gavel it through.
The session first swiftly approved the text’s provision to set up a “loss and damage” fund to help developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fueled events such as storms and floods.
But it kicked many of the most controversial decisions on the fund into next year, when a “transitional committee” would make recommendations for countries to then adopt at the COP28 climate summit in November 2023.
Those recommendations would cover “identifying and expanding sources of funding” — referring to the vexed question of which countries should pay into the new fund.
Calls by developing countries for such a fund have dominated the two-week summit, pushing the talks past their scheduled Friday finish.
And after a pause requested by Switzerland to review the final text, negotiators gave no objections as COP27 President Sameh Shoukry rattled through the final agenda items.
By the time dawn broke over the summit venue in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the deal was done.
The two-week summit has been seen as a test of global resolve to fight climate change — even as a war in Europe, energy market turmoil and rampant consumer inflation distract international attention.
Billed as the “African COP,” the summit in Egypt had promised to highlight the plight of poor countries facing the most severe consequences from global warming caused mainly by wealthy, industrialized nations.
Negotiators from the European Union and other countries had said earlier that they were worried about efforts to block measures to strengthen last year’s Glasgow Climate Pact.
“While progress on loss and damage was encouraging, it is disappointing that the decision mostly copy and pasted language from Glasgow about curbing emissions, rather than taking any significant new steps,” said Ani Desgupta, president of the non-profit World Resources Institute.
In line with earlier iterations, the approved deal did not contain a reference requested by India and some other delegations to phasing down use of “all fossil fuels.”
It instead called on countries to take steps toward “the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies,” as agreed at the COP26 Glasgow summit.
The draft also includes a reference to “low-emissions energy,” raising concern among some that it opened the door to the growing use of natural gas — a fossil fuel that leads to both carbon dioxide and methane emissions.
Norway’s Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide told reporters his team had hoped for a stronger agreement. “It does not break with Glasgow completely, but it doesn’t raise ambition at all,” he said.
“I think they had another focus. They were very focused on the fund,” he said. For daily comprehensive coverage on COP27 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here.
Algeria’s Yassir raises $150m in a mega funding round
Updated 20 November 2022
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region raised $646 million in funding across 69 deals witnessing a 331 percent year-on-year growth.
The region’s startup ecosystem raised a total of $3 billion this year with over 551 deals so far, according to startup news outlet Wamda.
Companies from the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were the top-performing last month, as all three countries
have been securing their positions on top of the list since the beginning of the year.
First on the list is the UAE which raised $460 million in 24 deals in October, a huge boost compared to the country’s $27 million raised in September.
The UAE saw one of the biggest investment rounds in the region thanks to clean technology startup Yellow Door Energy’s $400 million fundraising.
Egypt came in second with investments totaling $113 million in 18 deals, with the top three fundraisers
going to MaxAB’s $40 million pre-series B, MoneyFellows’ $31 million series B and Telda’s $20 million seed round.
Egypt also witnessed a massive upturn in its investments compared to a total of $8 million raised in September.
The Kingdom raised a total of $70 million across 12 deals ranking it in third place after being in first place with $114 million raised in September.
The region saw a 273 percent increase in funding value compared to the month before, primarily attributed to a spike in late-stage investments, as about 84 percent of capital deployed in October was focused on series B and growth stages.
Cleantech was the most funded sector with Yellow Door Energy’s round, followed by fintech, which attracted 16 out of 69 deals to $70 million raised. Neobanks and open banking startups were the most funded segments in fintech.
In terms of investor activity, Egypt saw the most active investors participating in 18 deals, followed by the UAE with 15 and Saudi Arabia with 13.
Algeria’s Yassir secures $150m
Algeria-based super app Yassir secured $150 million in a series B funding round led by growth-stage investment firm Bond as the company plans expansion.
The super app provides users with services including ridesharing, food delivery and financial options, with operations in six countries and 45 cities since its inception in 2017.
“We look forward to expanding our presence in other geographies to become the first super app to achieve mass adoption,” said Noureddine Tayebi, Founder and CEO of Yassir.
The funding round saw participation from notable investors like DN Capital, Dorsal Capital, Quiet Capital, Stanford Alumni Ventures and Y Combinator.
Saudi’s tall order
Saudi software as a service startup Order raised $1 million in a pre-seed round led by angel investors on Nov. 13.
Founded in 2020 by Faisal Al-Anazi and Essam Mohamed, the company provides software solutions for restaurants and cafes to handle daily operations.
Currently operating in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the company aims to utilize its funding to increase its market share and product innovation.
“Investors’ belief in us is the main motive for us to have continuous development and innovation for the services we provide in the company, which will give us a competitive advantage in the market, as our solutions are comprehensive and offer financial freedom to brand owners in this sector,” Al-Anazi said in a statement.
The company also plans to create more jobs through its expansion into the MENA region by 2025. It has successfully processed over 600,000 orders through its platform.
In the blink of an eye
Egypt-based fintech Blnk announced it raised $23.7 million in equity and debt funding and $8.3 million in bond issuance on Nov. 10.
The seed funding round was co-led by UAE’s Emirates International Investment Co. and Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, while the securitized bond issuance was by the National Bank of Egypt and Banque du Caire.
Founded in 2021, the company provides a digital lending platform for merchants to finance their customer purchases at the point of sale with installments ranging from six to 36 months.
“We are delighted to have the backing of a great cohort of investors early in our journey. With their support, we can drive financial inclusion in Egypt, the wider Middle East and the North Africa region,” Amr Sultan, Co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.
Blnk has issued over $20 million in loans to date and will utilize its funding to develop its AI-powered infrastructure further and widen its customer portfolio.
Swift as thought
UAE-based same-day delivery platform Swftbox secured $2 million in a seed round led by MENA Technology Fund on Nov 9th.
The company aims to utilize its funding to grow its customer base in the UAE and the Kingdom by supporting e-commerce platforms with enhanced delivery experiences.
It plans to utilize its funds to grow its customer base in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
“We will use the new capital to accelerate tech development to enhance user experience further and automation, boost margins and grow our customer base in the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” Mohammad Absi-Halabi, co-founder and CEO of Swftbox, added.
The funding round saw participation from venture capitals like Polymath Ventures, AirAngels, Ithraa Investment Co. and investors from the US, Europe, the UAE and the Kingdom.
The real deal
Dubai-based real estate platform Silkhaus raised $7.8 million in a seed round to digitize short-term rentals.
Established in 2017 by Aahan Bhojani and Ashmin Varma, the company is building an operating system to revolutionize the rental industry.
Bhojani explained that the market is currently underserved and is witnessing huge growth in demand, with an estimated value of $13 billion.
Growing over 10 times in the past year, Silkhaus plans to invest in its expansion plans into MENA and Southeast Asia.
The funding round included investments from Nuwa Capital, Nordstar, Global Founders Capital, Yuj Ventures, Whiteboard Capital and Venture Souq.
Car rental platforms and airlines are creating flexible mobility options for football fans traveling to the venues
Updated 20 November 2022
Dana Alomar
RIYADH: Regional ride-hailing apps, car rental platforms and airlines in Qatar are cashing in on FIFA World Cup opportunities by creating flexible mobility options for football fans traveling to the venues.
The prospects seem brighter with a map in Qatar detailing the route that sports enthusiasts who live in neighboring countries can take to get to the World Cup if they wish to drive.
However, those making day trips to the event will only be allowed to enter the country by private car if they have a Qatar-registered vehicle and will instead need to park at the Abu Samra border and travel by bus for the remaining 90 km.
Taking advantage of the surge in tourism and the government’s restrictions on car travel, the mobility sector is offering inter- country car rides, shuttle flights, and car rentals via Saudia or Careem to avoid the hassle.
What’s driving this move?
In an interview with Arab News, Careem’s Managing Director of mobility Bassel Al-Nahlaoui said customers can now book inter- country flights from Saudi Arabia to Doha for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Saudi residents can book more affordable and hassle-free rides to and from the Kingdom to Qatar.
It will cost about SR1,000 ($266.10) for a taxi ride from Dammam or Al-Ahsa to Doha, Al-Nahlaoui said.
In addition, customers can book a ride to Doha one day in advance for a car that accommodates up to three people.
Taking advantage of the surge in tourism and the government’s restrictions on car travel, the mobility sector is offering inter-country car rides, shuttle flights, and car rentals via Saudia or Careem to avoid the hassle.
According to Al-Nahlaoui, passengers will need to change to a Qatari Careem car at one border. “There will be Careem staff at the borders to help passengers with the transition between the two borders, which makes it even more convenient,” he added.
Although the car ride might take three to four hours, Al-Nahlaoui said that it is equivalent to the time it takes traveling by plane. “If you go to an airport, between airport security and the flight, it’s probably going to take you four hours from the same place,” he said.
According to a car rental company in Qatar that did not want to reveal itself, there has been more demand for chauffeur-driven cars than self-driven rentals, so they have yet to experience much interest.
The Qatari government’s public transportation company Mowasalat will provide 75,000 airport transfers per day from Hamad International Airport to the Doha city center, said a source familiar with the matter.
“For a 10-minute drive, some suppliers are charging 500 Qatari riyals per transfer,” he said.
He added that there is a shortage of airport transfers, and suppliers have to sell their full-day car and chauffeur rides for $1,500 for eight hours to get a transfer.
To tackle the shortage, Careem has also collaborated with the Qatari government to accommodate the influx of tourists. As a result, anyone living in Qatar can also become a Careem captain for the duration of the World Cup, allowing them to use their private cars to help transport tourists and residents, Al-Nahlaoui said.
“I think that is going to help manage the demand and help provide a lot of these people with additional income over that period,” he added.
The ride-hailing company has more than doubled its fleet size in Qatar. “As you see, the demand is increasing every day as we get closer to the event, and customers are trying to solve some of their problems,” he said.
Careem will offer customers a “zero-wait-time solution” with dedicated pickup lanes across all eight stadiums and the airport using a one-time password code as part of its World Cup initiative.
By navigating a pickup point from the app and requesting a one-time password, passengers can take the first car available and provide the code to the captain instead of booking a car in advance.
For tourists from Southeast Asia who do not know Careem, Grab or Alipay can also be used, which will be dispatched to Careem captains, making getting a ride more accessible and convenient.
Flying past the action
Akbar Al-Baker, Qatar Airways Group CEO, told Arab News that the airline has partnered with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia to connect match ticket holders to Doha.
He added that the airline would provide “match-day shuttle” flights for 24-hour experiences during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Abdullah Al-Shahrani, Saudia’s general manager of media affairs and communications, told Arab News that the airline launched its shuttle flights as a convenient, affordable and logistically-free option for guests attending a one-day match in Doha.
From Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, 780 scheduled, additional and shuttle flights will run to the Qatari capital at SR1,417,
SR1,577 and SR1,037, respectively. “The airline has also increased the frequency of the scheduled flights,” he said.
Several of the airline’s flights from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are fully booked, according to Al-Shahrani.
Saudia’s same-day shuttle service will target not only football fans but also tourists from around the world who will visit Qatar during the world cup.
Saudia is also collaborating with the Saudi Tourism Authority on promoting attractive destinations in the Kingdom and with the Saudi Entertainment Authority on promoting Riyadh season activities, according to Al-Shahrani.