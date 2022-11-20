Hail Season thrills visitors with entertaining sports activities

JEDDAH: The second Hail Season kicked off earlier this week with an array of diverse activities in sports and entertainment as well as tourist activities organized and supervised by the Ministry of Sports.

The festival runs until Dec. 23 and is held in an area called Al-Maghwah, one of the most prominent tourist parks in Hail, distinguished by the mountainous location that gives it a pleasant and calm atmosphere.

At Al-Maghwah, there is also a popular market that displays heritage goods and local products.

The event aims to invest in the region’s capabilities in terms of geographical location, weather, and young talent, and to open up job opportunities.

It also aims to shed light on the heritage of the Hail region to improve tourism.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said at the opening of the festival: “Hail Season 2022 embodies the heritage and civilization that characterizes this region, and it reflects the great support we are receiving from our wise leadership towards achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

He added: “In cooperation with our partners from the public and private sectors, we are keen to highlight the ancient history of this area, which will reflect positively on attracting tourists and visitors from all over the world.”

Since the festival is sport-themed and held during the time of the world’s most significant international sports event, the FIFA World Cup, the event allocated an open space named World Cup Fan Village for visitors to enjoy watching the games.

The event will also feature a camel race, in cooperation with the Saudi Camel Federation, and the Hail Season Cup for Falcons, in cooperation with the Saudi Falcons Club.

Other activities are also taking place at the festival, such as motorcycling, live music, and live cooking shows, as well as fireworks, different competitions for all age groups, an outdoor cinema, carnival games and shows as well as a children’s area and special corners for micro-enterprises that provide various types of food.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy wild excursions and camping in the area with the support of local tour companies, to live a unique tourism experience in Hail’s attractive nature.

Hail Season, with its various entertainment options, not only effectively contributes to enhancing the region’s capabilities to host large events but also opens up job opportunities.

In line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the event also has a prominent role in developing adventure tourism, as well as building sustainable infrastructure for the region, which will stimulate economic growth and attract local and international visitors.