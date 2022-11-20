Dar Al Arkan signs deal with Trump Organization to develop resort in Oman

You are here

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan has signed an agreement with former US President Donald Trump’s company to develop its $4 billion project in Oman, it said in a filing on the Tadawul on Sunday.  

The Trump resort will include residential villas, a hotel and a golf course. It will be located at Aida, a 100-meter-high hilltop project jointly developed by Dar Al Arkan and the Oman Tourism Development Co.   

The project will be developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters and is expected to reach a joint investment of SR6 billion ($1.59 billion), the filing said.  

“We are always looking to enhance Dar Al Arkan's unique projects with premium facilities and experiences. Our partnership with Trump will distinguish our first venture in Oman and put it on the global map,” said Yousef Al Shelash, chairman of Dar Al Arkan, in a company statement.  

The 100-meter-high hilltop development is one of the largest premium mixed-use real estate projects in the world, situated by the sea.  

In 2017, the Trump Organization, a group of about 500 business entities of which Donald Trump is the sole or principal owner, launched a branded golf club in Dubai, a 7,205-yard, par-71 course located near Sheikh Zayed Road in DAMAC Hills.  

“Together with Dar Al Arkan, we are going to deliver an exceptional Trump Golf resort with the finest residential villas, a world-class hotel and an iconic golf course,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, in the statement.  

Dar Al Arkan has delivered 15,000 residential units and 500,000 square meters of commercial space. It holds SR31 billion ($8.25 billion) of assets and operates in eight countries.   

The real estate monolith has three ongoing projects in Dubai: Dar Al Arkan Pagani Tower, Urban Oasis and W Residences in Downtown Dubai. It has also forayed into Abu Dhabi and plans to start a residential project next year.  

It is also planning to develop an exclusive vacation and housing project in Bosnia. Called Sidra, the company’s first European luxury residential project is targeted at people interested in owning a second home in a country rapidly becoming the top destination for investment and vacations right in the heart of Europe. 

Topics: Dar al Arkan

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Ports Group has acquired 100 percent ownership of Spanish logistics platform Noatum for 2.5 billion dirhams ($681 million) as the Emirati industrial parks and free zones operator aims to continue to expand internationally.   

AD Ports Group said the acquisition deal which will be fully funded through a loan will broaden its global footprint while placing it among the world’s leading logistics and freight forwarding companies.  

“This ambitious acquisition brings a major global logistics platform into the AD Ports Group family, significantly enhancing our global connectivity and extending the range of maritime, logistics, and ports solutions,” said the Chairman of AD Ports Group Falah Al-Ahbabi.  

He added: “This acquisition makes AD Ports Group one of the most significant global players in the finished vehicle logistics, which we intend to expand in our home and core markets.”  

AD Ports plans to merge its existing logistics business with Noatum to create a “market-leading” international logistics brand.  

“Moving forward, Noatum will lead AD Ports Group’s logistics cluster, consolidating the company’s existing logistics offering into its operations,” the company said in its statement.  

Noatum, a company founded in 1963, is one of the leading firms in logistics, maritime, and port terminals in Spain and Turkey, as well as the US, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia.  

Earlier in September, the company acquired a 70 percent stake in Egypt’s International Associated Cargo Carrier for 514 million dirhams to support the global expansion plans.  

AD Ports Group now owns a majority stake in Transmar International Shipping Co. and Transcargo International, two Egyptian maritime companies owned by IACC.  

AD Ports Group recently acquired an 80 percent stake in Global Feeder Shipping, a Dubai-based container shipping company, for 2.9 billion dirhams, implying an enterprise value of 3.7 billion dirhams.  

Taaleem completes book building for IPO raising $204m  

The UAE’s K-12 education provider Taaleem Holdings announced the completion of its book building and public subscription process for its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market.  

The top price of the offering range is 3 dirhams ($0.82) per ordinary share for the new shares to be issued in the offering.  

Around 750 million dirhams are earmarked for the offering, which will result in the issuance of 250 million new ordinary shares, equivalent to 25 percent of the company’s total issued shares.  

The net proceeds of the offering will be paid to the company upon settlement since it is a primary offering.  

Investors in the UAE and internationally showed strong interest in the offering. There were over 13.7 billion dirhams in gross demand, implying an 18-fold oversubscription.  

At the time of listing, Taaleem will have a market capitalization of approximately 3 billion dirhams, making it the largest and only dedicated education provider on DFM.  

CEO of Taaleem Alan Williamson said: “The 750-million-dirham proceeds raised will be used to expand our K-12 premium education network, providing further opportunities for students in the UAE to access our high-quality education offering.”  

He added: “As the largest dedicated education provider on DFM, we have a compelling and differentiated growth-focused investment proposition with our IPO helping to further grow and diversify Dubai’s capital markets.”   

Joint Global Coordinators are EFG-Hermes UAE Limited, acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes UAE LLC, and Emirates NBD Capital PSC, acting in conjunction with Emirates NBD Capital Ltd.  

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC is the lead receiving bank, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC and Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC are the receiving banks.  

Topics: UAE ad ports group logistic IPO

RIYADH: Industrial small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia will have to transform into resilient and technologically savvy operations in order to go global and be able to compete internationally, according to a report by the multinational professional services network KPMG. 

Outlining a road map for the Saudi SME sector in a report titled "Growing new industrial supply chains," KPMG said that local SMEs need to conduct market research to decide what region or sector they should focus on. 

It suggested that SMEs will also need to use third parties to accelerate digitization, enabling them access to the technical skills and experience required to build new digital solutions, elevate capabilities, monitor performance, and sustain contractor relationships. 

In addition to this, local SMEs are also urged to leverage technology in such a way that allows them to resolve business challenges without having to depend on a skilled workforce. 

Moreover, the report said, SMEs should also raise their speed to market by boosting innovation and product development through utilizing technology and specialized skillsets respectively. 

To become globally competitive, the report said quality management is also crucial for SMEs to ensure that their products abide by the relevant international standards and enter global value chains established by transitional corporations. 

"Throughout their journey of establishing local industrial supply chains, SMEs may face various challenges, which can be exacerbated by global occurrences and shocks, such as the global COVID-19 pandemic," said Kenan Nouwailati, head of Procurement, Supply Chain and Local Content Advisory at KPMG in Saudi Arabia. 

Going global can help industrial SMEs curb several challenges they face on a domestic level, the most prominent of which are fluctuations in supply and demand, attracting a skilled workforce with the right experience, attracting investments, regulatory challenges, and keeping up with digitalization. 

With proper financial support and advisory services – such as the National Industry Strategy – SMEs will have the opportunity to achieve long-term success and overcome the challenges faced, it added. 

“As Saudi Arabia looks to diversify its sources of revenue, grow its non-oil-based economy and increase the contribution of SMEs and the industrial sector to the GDP, supporting emerging industrial enterprises in the country will be vital,” asserted Omar Alhalabi, director, Global Strategy Group at KPMG in Saudi Arabia. 

This comes as the Social Development Bank signed an agreement with the National Technology Development Program to operate a financing opportunity worth SR200 million ($53.2 million) to be allocated to technology-centric SMEs to ensure enhancing their competitiveness and playing their vital role in the national economy in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. 

Saudi Arabia’s SME sector witnessed a growth trajectory in the first half of 2022, as the Kingdom pushes ahead with fostering entrepreneurship and stimulating investment in startups and small businesses as part of Vision 2030. 

The number of registered SMEs in Saudi Arabia hit 892,063 at the close of June, registering a 25.6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises. 

Riyadh and Makkah were the most attractive regions for startups, accounting for 35.4 percent and 21 percent of the Kingdom’s SMEs respectively, according to Monsha’at quarterly report titled SME Monitor. 

The Eastern province was placed third with 12.7 percent of the total SMEs in Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: KPMG SME Saudi Projects

RIYADH: In a bid to accelerate the growth of electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia, Siemens agreed to supply EV chargers to Electromin for its planned development of a Kingdom- and region-wide charging network. 

The move will address one of the most critical concerns of people who wish to buy EVs, which is charging their vehicles if they run out of storage and get stuck on the road.

The agreement will ensure supplies of Siemens’ advanced EV infrastructure technology for Electromin’s network, including the ultra-fast Sicharge D chargers that use direct current and the smart Versicharge AC wall or pole mounted units that run on alternating current.

Electromin, the e-mobility unit of the Kingdom’s lubricants and automotive services company Petromin, is also developing a consumer app that will allow users to locate public chargers, plan their route and book and pay for sessions. 

“Electromin’s Electric Mobility as a Service solutions are contributing to the development of the Saudi EV ecosystem, and this partnership with Siemens will allow us to provide the charging infrastructure and technology necessary to boost adoption of EVs in the Kingdom,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin and CEO of Electromin.

He added: “The rollout of EV charging points across Saudi Arabia is our first phase of a significant national strategy that extends to 2030 and beyond.”

In an earlier interview to Arab News, Sivagnanam had noted that the company considers Electromin charging stations a long-term investment in Saudi Arabia, as he strongly believes in the future of EVs. He had also stated that the adoption of EVs in the Kingdom would be much higher than in other countries in the coming years. 

“We look forward to working with Electromin on this important project that demonstrates our commitment to supporting sustainability programs in Saudi Arabia,” said Karim Mousa, senior vice president of e-mobility for Siemens in the Middle East. 

“EVs are the key technology to decarbonize road transport, and Siemens is proud to provide the infrastructure that accelerates the growth of EVs and contributes to the Saudi Green Initiative.”

Saudi Arabia has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. The government wants three of every 10 vehicles in Riyadh to be EVs by 2030. Globally, passenger electric cars are surging in popularity, and the Paris-based International Energy Agency estimates that 13 percent of new cars sold in 2022 will be electric. 

The Kingdom is also leading the EV wave by encouraging the US-based Lucid Motors to establish its first EV factory in the region with an annual capacity of 150,000 zero-emission units. 

The deal is estimated to provide Lucid Motors financing and incentives of up to $3.4 billion over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom. 

The production will start next year, and a complete assembly will be ready by 2025. To be located in King Abdullah Economic City, the factory is the EV manufacturer’s first production facility outside the US. 

Topics: electric vehicle (EV)

RIYADH: Trade barriers are set to cost the global economy, already beleaguered by stifling inflation levels and growing levels of food insecurity, a further 1.4 trillion, the International Monetary Fund's managing director has forecast.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting in Bangkok last week, Kristalina Georgieva warned against increased division, saying that costs would be severe.

“The world is going to lose 1.5 percent of gross domestic product just because of division that may split us into two trading blocs. This is $1.4 trillion,” she told Bloomberg Television.

Georgieva said that for Asian countries, the center of global value chains for electronics, apparel and industrial goods, the potential loss could be twice as bad, or more than 3 percent of GDP.

The IMF chief urged Asian countries to work together to maintain growth as she said they are better equipped to face economic shocks, thanks to significant reserves and cooperation within the region.

“If we add on top of it the fragmentation in the world’s economy, it will be throwing gasoline on a fire,” she said. “Nobody will benefit from it.”

Georgieva highlighted the war in Ukraine still constitutes as the main factor the global economy is witnessing such significant damage.

“The single most damaging factor for the world economy is the war,” she said. “The sooner the war ends, the better.”

In 2018 former US President Donald Trump began imposing tariffs on imports from China and the US and China began to become more independent.

US President Joe Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of Chinese goods by Trump.

Biden met with Chinese Presidident Xi Jinping at last week’s G20 summit in Bali. While there were no watershed breakthroughs, the Biden-Xi meeting brought each side long-sought, if modest, gains. 

In a blog prepared for the Indonisian G20 summit, the IMF labelled the global economic outlook gloomy, lamed the darker outlook on tightening monetary policy triggered by persistently high and broad-based inflation, weak growth momentum in China, and ongoing supply disruptions and food insecurity caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It said recent purchasing manager indices that gauge manufacturing and services activity signaled weakness in most G20 major economies, with economic activity set to contract while inflation remained stubbornly high.

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF)

  • State land body to implement sustainability plan
  • ‘Critical to reduce CO2 emissions, plant trees’
Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: The Kingdom’s State Properties General Authority has announced that it would start implementing the Saudi Green Initiative’s agricultural and environmental schemes within the next four years.

The SPGA, which is responsible for all public real estate in the Kingdom, has a strategic plan aimed at the sustainable use of all state land.

Nabeel Al-Hakbani, the authority’s chief strategy officer, told Arab News that he was “very, very optimistic” that all the projects would be fully operational “within just a few years.”

The SPGA took part in the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum that was held on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Red Res resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. (Twitter/@SpgaKsa)

“We strongly believe that you will see tangible outputs, at least for the first milestone, which is to establish the legal framework for our initiatives,” he said.

“So a year from now, we think that we will finish 25 percent of our workload, we will launch the legal and legislative umbrella of our initiatives (and) within three to four years we will go with the full-scale implementation of our initiative, along with our strategic partner the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and its subsidiaries.”

The SPGA, an independent body that is linked to the prime minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is financed by a government fund under the Ministry of Finance and partners with the Public Investment Fund on several environmental and agricultural initiatives.

The SPGA has launched a sustainable strategic initiative to exploit and utilize the country’s agricultural real estate and land, as a contributor to achieving the SGI’s goals.(Twitter/@SpgaKsa)

Al-Hakbani said the SPGA also works with the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification and the private sector to reduce CO2 emissions, increase the number of trees planted by 2030, and cultivate land.

As part of the Saudi Green Initiative’s goals, announced by the crown prince last year, the Kingdom aims to plant 10 billion trees by 2030, while also reducing emissions by 278 million tons per annum and protecting over 30 percent of its terrestrial and marine areas.

The authority took part in the second SGI Forum that was held on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP27, in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt this past week.

“We believe our initiative is a game changer, (especially) once you see the government itself incorporate it and enhance it, and also encourage individuals and the private sector to work hand in hand with us,” Al-Hakbani said.

Topics: COP27 Saudi Arabia Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) sustainability Agriculture environment State Properties General Authority (SPGA) Water and Agriculture (MEWA) National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification

Related

Special Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors

