International beauty experts share tips on perfect makeup in Riyadh

International beauty experts share tips on perfect makeup in Riyadh
The Eve's Beauty Boulevard hosted experts Nikki, Bassam Fattouh, Shariff Tanyous, Hanan Al-Najada, Mrmr, Bouba, Dina Dimitry, and Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty.
International beauty experts share tips on perfect makeup in Riyadh
The Eve’s Beauty Boulevard hosted experts Nikki, Bassam Fattouh, Shariff Tanyous, Hanan Al-Najada, Mrmr, Bouba, Dina Dimitry, and Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty. (Huda Bashatah)
International beauty experts share tips on perfect makeup in Riyadh
The Eve’s Beauty Boulevard hosted experts Nikki, Bassam Fattouh, Shariff Tanyous, Hanan Al-Najada, Mrmr, Bouba, Dina Dimitry, and Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty. (Huda Bashatah)
International beauty experts share tips on perfect makeup in Riyadh
The Eve’s Beauty Boulevard hosted experts Nikki, Bassam Fattouh, Shariff Tanyous, Hanan Al-Najada, Mrmr, Bouba, Dina Dimitry, and Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty. (Huda Bashatah)
Updated 20 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

International beauty experts share tips on perfect makeup in Riyadh

International beauty experts share tips on perfect makeup in Riyadh
  • Miss World finalist Jessica Kahawaty offers advice
  • London-based artist Nikki hosts master classes
Updated 20 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Beauty experts from around the globe gathered in Riyadh on Saturday to discuss skincare and provide advice to enthusiasts and the general public.

The Eve’s Beauty Boulevard, which was held at Boulevard Riyadh City, hosted experts Nikki, Bassam Fattouh, Shariff Tanyous, Hanan Al-Najada, Mrmr, Bouba, Dina Dimitry, and Lebanese-Australian model, entrepreneur and Miss World 2012 finalist Jessica Kahawaty.

Beauticians and makeup enthusiasts had the opportunity to meet their favorite artists and explore how to elevate their game.

Kahawaty told Arab News: “I’m so happy to be in Riyadh for the third time in less than a year. I’m always so excited to see all the cultural beauty that the country is embarking on, especially with the beautiful women of Riyadh and of Saudi Arabia. They’re not just beautiful on the outside and their beautiful flawless skin and makeup, but also on the inside. My heart is one thousand times bigger being here.”

Exclusive cosmetics classes and sessions at the event showcased correct makeup techniques. Attendees were also offered consultations with renowned regional and international makeup artists.

Dubai-based Bouba, the makeup artist, hosted multiple sessions and opened the floor for questions from the audience on ways to improve their makeup skills. His advice for creating a perfect makeup base starts with the right skincare.

Bouba told Arab News: “As I always advise everyone … invest in the skin before investing in makeup because everyone is looking for the perfect complexion. Everyone is looking for the perfect makeup, the perfect skin, the glow, and all these details. So if you want this you need to first take care of your skin. And it just takes five minutes every day to take care of your skin and pamper yourself.”

London-based makeup artist Nikki demonstrated how to create an elongated eye on her model.

During the session, Nikki, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, made an exclusive announcement that she would be holding master classes to talk about her “signature techniques” and favorite products.

“I’m very excited, so much work and so much love has gone into it. And I know I get so many questions about the products that I use and the techniques. So I’m really happy to be able to share a more detailed look at how I do everything in these master classes.”

Topics: Riyadh makeup

Noor Riyadh festival wins six Guinness World Records

'Noor Riyadh 2022,' which lasted 17 days and ended on Saturday (November 19, 2022), achieved six Guinness World Records titles.
'Noor Riyadh 2022,' which lasted 17 days and ended on Saturday (November 19, 2022), achieved six Guinness World Records titles.
Updated 20 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Noor Riyadh festival wins six Guinness World Records

'Noor Riyadh 2022,' which lasted 17 days and ended on Saturday (November 19, 2022), achieved six Guinness World Records titles.
  • Noor Riyadh owes much of its success to the insight and care of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which enabled the celebration to become the world’s largest in the field of light arts
Updated 20 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Noor Riyadh wrapped up its cultural and artistic events on Saturday, after setting six Guinness World Records, including for largest celebration of light arts.

The 17-day festival achieved five other records for the artwork titled “Pulse of Light” — longest distance covered for a light laser display, largest light laser display, highest and largest display on a building interface, and largest number of drones participating in a creative art show.

The installations were part of the annual festival of light and art featuring more than 190 works by 130 Saudi and international artists from more than 40 countries.

The 'Noor Riyadh 2020', which ended on Saturday (November 20), sets six world records in the 'Guinness World Records.' The image depicts the work of Saudi artist Huda Al-Aythan, titled Najd Al-Khasheaa. (Supplied)

Noor Riyadh is the first such festival implemented under the auspices of Riyadh Art, the first public art initiative in the Kingdom. It aims to transform the capital into a “gallery without walls,” to beautify it and enhance the creative spirit among the population.

The festival, which opened on Nov. 3, has contributed to enriching the Kingdom’s cultural and artistic landscape by receiving more than 2.8 million visitors.

It presented 500 different events in 40 locations throughout the Saudi capital, including King Abdullah Park in the Malaz neighborhood, Alsafarat neighborhood, Diriyah Historical Town and King Abdullah Financial District.

The 'Noor Riyadh 2020', which ended on Saturday (November 20), sets six world records in the 'Guinness World Records.' The image depicts the work of Turkish artist Rafeeq Anadool, titled Dream of Machine. (Supplied)

Noor Riyadh owes much of its success to the insight and care of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which enabled the celebration to become the world’s largest in the field of light arts.

“This success would not have been possible without God’s grace,” said Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture, member of the board of directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and chairman of the steering committee of Riyadh Art.

“The achievements of the Noor Riyadh are a clear demonstration of the Kingdom’s commitment and continued efforts to support national and international talents and to embrace the greatest celebrations that contribute to placing the Kingdom at the forefront of the global art landscape,” Prince Badr added.

The 'Noor Riyadh 2020', which ended on Saturday (November 20), sets six world records in the 'Guinness World Records.' The image depicts the work of artist Giesele Colon, titled One Thousand Galaxies. (Supplied)

He emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen partnerships with all relevant parties in the future.

Noor Riyadh’s celebrations will be accompanied by an exhibition titled “From Rays to Passion,” which will be held in the Jax neighborhood and will run until Feb. 4, offering visitors an artistic journey of creative light transformation in the past and future, through the continuation of workshops and dialogues presented by elite artists and experts.

 

Topics: Noor Riyadh festival

Saudi crown prince thanks Qatari emir after attending World Cup opening ceremony

Saudi crown prince thanks Qatari emir after attending World Cup opening ceremony
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, attend the opening cerem
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince thanks Qatari emir after attending World Cup opening ceremony

Saudi crown prince thanks Qatari emir after attending World Cup opening ceremony
  • Prince Mohammed wished the emir good health and happiness, and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of thanks to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Sunday after attending the World Cup opening ceremony. 

“As I leave your country, I am pleased to express my deep thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality that I and my accompanying delegation received. I congratulate you on the successful opening of the FIFA World Cup,” the crown prince wrote.

Prince Mohammed wished the emir good health and happiness, and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

Earlier on Sunday, the crown prince directed all Saudi ministries and government agencies “to provide any additional support or facilities required by Qatar” to host the World Cup.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Saudi Arabia Qatar

Riyadh governor receives Denmark’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal bin Bandar hold talks with Liselotte Plesner in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Prince Faisal bin Bandar hold talks with Liselotte Plesner in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

Riyadh governor receives Denmark’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal bin Bandar hold talks with Liselotte Plesner in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • In a separate meeting, Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman also met the Danish ambassador
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the newly appointed ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia, Liselotte Plesner, in the Saudi capital on Sunday.

In a separate meeting, Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman also met the Danish ambassador.

During the meetings, the officials discussed issues of common interest.

Last week, Plesner and the ambassadors of Scandinavian countries including Finland, Sweden and Norway, met the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri.

During the meeting, the officials discussed mutual relations and ways to cooperate further on human rights issues.

The Danish envoy also held a meeting with GCC Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf to discuss ways to enhance relations.

Topics: Liselotte Plesner

Ithra wraps up Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative 

Ithra wraps up Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative 
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

Ithra wraps up Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative 

Ithra wraps up Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative 
  • “Al-Sharqiyah Gets Creative reflects a broader focus on talent, creativity and innovation to drive economic diversity and prosperity in Saudi Arabia,” Ithra said
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

DHAHRAN: Ithra wrapped up the third edition of Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative, an initiative focused on unleashing the local creative community’s potential.

This year’s edition featured 250 participants, 16 strategic partners, including universities, businesses, institutes and municipalities, 300 creative participants and 200 teachers.

Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative program has been the largest creativity movement in Saudi Arabia aimed at activating the Eastern Province’s creative potential. 

“Al-Sharqiyah Gets Creative reflects a broader focus on talent, creativity and innovation to drive economic diversity and prosperity in Saudi Arabia. 

“The initiative is inspired by Tanween, which has welcomed more than 200,000 visitors and more than 75,000 program participants since its inception in 2018,” Ithra said in a statement. 

The fifth edition of Tanween drew local, domestic and international talents and participants as the center provided an array of workshops, masterclasses and other activities at Ithra’s landmark building.

Tanween 2022 presented a range of offerings for curious learners of all ages. 

Highlights included a keynote address by Saudi design advocate Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, a talk by graffiti artist Carlos Mare and the Inferno robotic experience. 

The global lineup of speakers included Reebok cofounder Joe Foster and serial brand collaborator designer Rami Afifi. 

Saudi Fashion Exhibition, a celebration of 45 Saudi brands that highlighted the Kingdom’s history through fashion, was also popular. 

The Tanween Hub hosted several public activities related to architecture, fashion, nature and technology. 

The Weave Not Waste Wall, which had buckets of ribbons on the ready, encouraged visitors to consider the importance of managing textile waste by weaving on large-scale looms using recycled textiles. 

The Tanween Challenges exhibition and the Grad Expo showcased the skills of the next generation of designers, while the FIFA World Cup trophy was also showcased at Ithra on its last stop before heading to Qatar.

Both programs were designed to promote creativity in society, while also contributing to the development of the creative industries in general.  

For more information on Ithra and its programs, visit www.ithra.com.

Topics: Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative  ITHRA Eastern Province

Saudi National Music Band makes its Rome debut

Saudi National Music Band makes its Rome debut
Updated 20 November 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Saudi National Music Band makes its Rome debut

Saudi National Music Band makes its Rome debut
  • The concert, attended by Arab News, took place at one of the oldest museums in Italy’s capital
  • The band was founded in 2019 with the aim of promoting Saudi musical heritage worldwide
Updated 20 November 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Residents of Rome attended the first concert in Italy of the Saudi National Music Band on Saturday night as part of the 12th edition of “Musei in Musica” (“Museums in Music”) at one of the capital’s oldest museums.

At the concert, attended by Arab News, the band was represented by Emad Lufti Zari, Reaab Ahmed Bukhari, Abdulaziz Abdullah bin Shannan and Saud Abdulaziz Al-Khulaif.

The Saudi artists performed in the Sala della Protomoteca, one of the biggest and most prestigious halls of the Musei Capitolini, where priceless masterpieces from ancient Roman and baroque art have been preserved and kept on display for centuries.

The Saudi National Music Band was founded in 2019 on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture, with the aim of representing the Kingdom in regional and international events, as well as promoting its musical heritage worldwide, in line with the Vision 2030 reform program.

Twenty-six members make up the band, which is also engaged in the training of over 200 young musicians.

Topics: Saudi National Music Band Rome

