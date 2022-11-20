International beauty experts share tips on perfect makeup in Riyadh

RIYADH: Beauty experts from around the globe gathered in Riyadh on Saturday to discuss skincare and provide advice to enthusiasts and the general public.

The Eve’s Beauty Boulevard, which was held at Boulevard Riyadh City, hosted experts Nikki, Bassam Fattouh, Shariff Tanyous, Hanan Al-Najada, Mrmr, Bouba, Dina Dimitry, and Lebanese-Australian model, entrepreneur and Miss World 2012 finalist Jessica Kahawaty.

Beauticians and makeup enthusiasts had the opportunity to meet their favorite artists and explore how to elevate their game.

Kahawaty told Arab News: “I’m so happy to be in Riyadh for the third time in less than a year. I’m always so excited to see all the cultural beauty that the country is embarking on, especially with the beautiful women of Riyadh and of Saudi Arabia. They’re not just beautiful on the outside and their beautiful flawless skin and makeup, but also on the inside. My heart is one thousand times bigger being here.”

Exclusive cosmetics classes and sessions at the event showcased correct makeup techniques. Attendees were also offered consultations with renowned regional and international makeup artists.

Dubai-based Bouba, the makeup artist, hosted multiple sessions and opened the floor for questions from the audience on ways to improve their makeup skills. His advice for creating a perfect makeup base starts with the right skincare.

Bouba told Arab News: “As I always advise everyone … invest in the skin before investing in makeup because everyone is looking for the perfect complexion. Everyone is looking for the perfect makeup, the perfect skin, the glow, and all these details. So if you want this you need to first take care of your skin. And it just takes five minutes every day to take care of your skin and pamper yourself.”

London-based makeup artist Nikki demonstrated how to create an elongated eye on her model.

During the session, Nikki, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, made an exclusive announcement that she would be holding master classes to talk about her “signature techniques” and favorite products.

“I’m very excited, so much work and so much love has gone into it. And I know I get so many questions about the products that I use and the techniques. So I’m really happy to be able to share a more detailed look at how I do everything in these master classes.”