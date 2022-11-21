You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers

Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers

Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers
Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist bloc secured 82 seats in the federal Parliament, far short of the 112 needed for a simple majority. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95jrc

Updated 21 November 2022
AP

Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers

Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers
  • Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist bloc secured 82 seats in the federal Parliament, far short of the 112 needed for a simple majority
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s longest-ruling coalition said Monday it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own, and it would ask the nation’s king to give it more time.
The National Front’s announcement has prolonged election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah initially set a 2 p.m. deadline for political leaders to submit their choice for prime minister and an alliance that represents a parliamentary majority.
But the monarch later Monday said he would extend it until Tuesday following a request from political parties.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist bloc secured 82 seats in the federal Parliament, far short of the 112 needed for a simple majority. The Malay nationalist alliance led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin trailed with 73 seats, but it has secured the support of blocs in two states on Borneo island that jointly have 28 seats.
The National Front, led by the United Malays National Organization, had ruled since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957 but suffered s shocking defeat in 2018 polls to Anwar’s bloc. Its plan for a strong comeback was dashed after winning only 30 seats in Saturday’s election as many ethnic Malays abandoned the graft-tainted party for Muhyiddin’s bloc.
UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his alliance formed a negotiation committee to hold talks with both blocs.
Amid a divisive split in his party, he said any individual statement or written oaths made by the group’s 30 lawmakers supporting any bloc was invalid because a decision will only be made by the coalition’s highest-decision making body. Anyone going against it can be sacked, he warned.
Zahid, who faces dozens of graft charges, is facing a revolt within his party amid growing calls for him to resign and take responsibility for the election losses. Some lawmakers who won have openly voiced their support for Muhyiddin’s bloc but others warned reviving such a partnership may lead to a repeat of the infighting that led to political turmoil
Many rural Malays, who form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people — which includes large minorities of ethnic Chinese and Indians — fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar’s multiethnic alliance. This, together with corruption in UMNO, has benefited Muhyiddin’s bloc.
Hishammuddin Hussein, an UMNO vice president, issued a statement on Facebook to reiterate his refusal to support Anwar’s bloc. “I am willing to be fired by the party but will never change this firm stance,” he said.
Officials from Muhyiddin’s camp claimed that 18 lawmakers from Zahid’s bloc are on their side. After the king extended the deadline for political parties, the National Alliance said in a statement it had already handed to the palace written oaths from more than 112 lawmakers who support Muhyiddin as the next prime minister, giving it the majority.
Any deal will have to be approved by Sultan Abdullah. The king’s role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister.
Saturday’s election outcome stunned many Malaysians who had hoped for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since 2018 polls.
The current scenario is a replay of what happened in 2020, when Muhyiddin abandoned Anwar’s ruling alliance, causing its collapse, and joined hands with UMNO to form a new government. Sultan Abdullah at the time requested written oaths from all 222 lawmakers and later interviewed them separately before picking Muhyiddin as prime minister. But his government was beset by internal rivalries and Muhyiddin resigned after 17 months.
Muhyiddin’s alliance entered Saturday’s polls as an underdog but enjoyed an unexpected surge of support. Its hardline ally is the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, the biggest winner with a haul of 49 seats — more than double what it won in 2018. Known as PAS, it touts Sharia, rules three states and is now the single largest party. Its rise has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.

Topics: Malaysia

Related

Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
World
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Time running out as Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar fights for top job
World
Time running out as Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar fights for top job

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch
Updated 48 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch
  • Success of reintegration should encourage West to boost repatriation efforts, group says
  • ‘In the camps they risk death, illness, recruitment by ISIS and indefinite detention for the suspected crimes of their parents’
Updated 48 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Children repatriated from camps for former Daesh families in northeast Syria are “building new lives” in their home countries, Human Rights Watch said in a report published on Monday.

It added that the success of repatriation efforts to countries including France, Germany, the UK and Sweden should encourage Western governments to accept greater numbers of child nationals from former Daesh territories.

The report, titled “‘My son is just another kid’: Experiences of children repatriated from camps for Daesh suspects and their families in northeast Syria,” documents the progress of 100 children repatriated between 2019 and 2022.

The 63-page report found that the majority of the children are performing well in school, taking part in a variety of hobbies, and have been given a “new chance in life” following the “horrors of the camps.”

A survey conducted for the report found that 89 percent of respondents — family members, foster parents, social workers and teachers — reported that a repatriated child was doing “very well” or “quite well” at adjusting.

On education, 73 percent said a child under their care was performing “very well” or “quite well” in school.

The report found evidence of significant emotional and behavioral trauma among some of the repatriated children, but argued that learning assistance and psychosocial support could further encourage reintegration.

About 56,000 people, mostly women and children, remain in Syria’s Al-Hol and Roj camps. Though most detainees hail from Syria and neighboring Iraq, more than 10,000 prisoners are from countries around the world, including major Western nations. HRW said almost 80 percent of children in the camps are aged under 12.

Regional Kurdish authorities that oversee the camps have warned that they lack the required resources to maintain long-term care of the detainees.

Conditions in the camps have significantly worsened in recent years, with frequent clashes between Daesh loyalists and other prisoners.

And as a result of poor living conditions, hundreds of children have died in the camps from a range of illnesses including hypothermia, malnutrition and preventable diseases.

Jo Becker, children’s rights advocacy director at HRW, said: “Children rescued from the horrors of the camps are doing well in school, making friends and building new lives in their home countries. Despite enduring unimaginable suffering, many are reintegrating remarkably well.

“The greatest risk is not bringing the children home but leaving them in the camps where they risk death, illness, recruitment by ISIS (Daesh) and indefinite detention for the suspected crimes of their parents.

“Countries with nationals in the camps should urgently allow them to return home and do their best to keep mothers and children together.”

A grandfather in Sweden whose several grandchildren were repatriated in 2019 said: “It is possible, fully possible, for reintegration and recovery of children. My grandchildren are evidence of this.

“They have recovered in the most incredible way … All children should have the opportunity to get a new chance in life.”

Since 2019, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Sweden, Tajikistan, the US and Uzbekistan have successfully repatriated most of their nationals from camps in Syria. However, the UK has repatriated just 10 children and Canada only four.

In October, Australia repatriated four women and 13 children in the country’s first effort to return nationals from Syria since 2019. On Oct. 31, the Netherlands repatriated 12 women and 28 children.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Related

Kurd fighters foil Daesh attack on Al-Hol camp in Syria; 3 people killed
Middle-East
Kurd fighters foil Daesh attack on Al-Hol camp in Syria; 3 people killed
Bodies of 2 girls found in Syria camp housing Daesh families
Middle-East
Bodies of 2 girls found in Syria camp housing Daesh families

Indonesia quake kills more than 50, injures hundreds and destroys homes

Indonesia quake kills more than 50, injures hundreds and destroys homes
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia quake kills more than 50, injures hundreds and destroys homes

Indonesia quake kills more than 50, injures hundreds and destroys homes
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed more than 50 people and injured hundreds in Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, with rescuers trying to reach survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks as night fell.
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil confirmed 56 deaths from the quake, whose epicenter was the town of Cianjur, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta, where some buildings shook and some offices were evacuated.
“So many buildings crumbled and shattered,” Ridwan told reporters.
“There are residents trapped in isolated places ... so we are under the assumption that the number of injured and deaths will rise with time.”
Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.
The national disaster agency (BNPB) said 23 people were likely still trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. More than 1,770 houses were damaged and nearly 3,900 people had been displaced in Cianjur, spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.
Electricity was down and disrupting communications efforts, Herman Suherman, head of Cianjur’s government, said, adding that people in the area of Cugenang were unable to be evacuated because of a landslide blocking access.
Footage from news channel Metro TV showed what appeared to be hundreds of victims being treated in a hospital parking lot and some buildings in Cianjur reduced almost entirely to rubble as worried residents huddled outside.
Other TV channels showed victims hooked up to intravenous drips and being treated on the sidewalk.
Officials were still working to determine the full extent of the damage caused by the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km, according to the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG).
Muchlis, who was in Cianjur when the quake hit, said he felt “a huge tremor” and his office walls and ceiling were damaged.
“I was very shocked. I worried there would be another quake,” Muchlis told Metro TV, adding that people ran out of their houses, some fainting and vomiting in response.
Less than two hours after the quake, 25 aftershocks had been recorded, BMKG said, adding there were concerns about the potential for more landslides in the event of heavy rain.
In Jakarta, some people evacuated offices in the central business district, while others reported buildings shaking and furniture moving, Reuters witnesses said.
In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coastline, more than half of them in Indonesia.

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge
  • The last major economy wedded to a zero-COVID-19 policy, Chinese authorities have continued to impose snap lockdowns
  • New cases in the capital jumped to 962 on Monday from 621 the day before
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

BEIJING: China reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, both elderly Beijing residents, as several major cities persisted with strict virus curbs despite a much-touted recent loosening.
The last major economy wedded to a zero-COVID-19 policy, Chinese authorities have continued to impose snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines in response to emerging outbreaks.
Despite the central government this month announcing its most significant easing of the measures so far, authorities in many areas have stuck to hard-line curbs as the number of new cases has spiked.
Monday’s deaths involved a 91-year-old woman with a history of stroke and Alzheimer’s disease, and an 88-year-old man with a history of cancer, bronchitis and stroke, local authorities said.
On Sunday, Beijing announced China’s first COVID-19 fatality since May, an 87-year-old man whose mild case worsened after he contracted a bacterial infection.
New cases in the capital jumped to 962 on Monday from 621 the day before, as authorities maintained a patchwork of restrictions in an effort to extinguish emerging flare-ups.
Nearly 600 areas of the city are currently “high-risk,” a designation that typically requires residents to isolate for several days in their housing units or move to state quarantine facilities.
In some neighborhoods, schools have been ordered to move classes online and office employees told to work from home.
Hard-line curbs were also in place in cities including the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou — where tens of thousands of new cases have emerged in the past week — and northern Shijiazhuang, where officials have ordered residents in six districts to undergo mass testing.
China recorded around 27,000 new domestic cases on Monday, according to the National Health Commission — a tiny fraction of its vast population but a steep increase for a country accustomed to figures in the dozens or low hundreds.
While the zero-COVID-19 policy has generally kept the number of new cases low, the approach has been tested in recent months by the emergence of virus variants that spread faster than officials can extinguish them.
The strategy has also stifled economic growth, isolated Beijing on the international stage and even sparked rare protests in a country where dissent is routinely crushed.
Earlier this month, the government issued 20 rules for “optimizing” zero-COVID-19, reducing quarantine times for overseas arrivals and simplifying a system for assessing the risk of transmission, among other tweaks.
Multiple Chinese cities then canceled routine mass COVID-19 tests in a move that added to hopes of an eventual reopening.
But Asian markets fell Monday as Sunday’s COVID-19 death sparked fears officials would reimpose strict, economically painful restrictions.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell nearly two percent — extending a sell-off at the end of last week — while Shanghai was also down.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

China announces first COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
World
China announces first COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China reports 24,473 new COVID-19 cases
World
China reports 24,473 new COVID-19 cases

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy
  • It’s the latest flare-up in long-seething territorial disputes in the strategic waterway, involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

MANILA, Philippines: The Chinese coast guard forcibly seized floating debris the Philippine navy was towing to its island in another confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The debris appeared to be from a Chinese rocket launch.
The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the debris it was towing Sunday off Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said Monday. He said no one was injured in the incident.
It’s the latest flare-up in long-seething territorial disputes in the strategic waterway, involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
Chinese coast guard ships have blocked Philippine supply boats delivering supplies to Filipino forces in the disputed waters in the past, but seizing objects in the possession of another nation’s military constituted a more brazen act.
Carlos said the Filipino sailors, using a long-range camera on Thitu island, spotted the debris drifting in strong waves near a sandbar about 800 yards (540 meters) away. They set out on a boat and retrieved the floating object and started to tow it back to their island using a rope tied to their boat.
As the Filipino sailors were moving back to their island, “they noticed that China coast guard vessel with bow number 5203 was approaching their location and subsequently blocked their pre-plotted course twice,” Carlos said in a statement.
The Chinese coast guard vessel then deployed an inflatable boat with personnel who “forcefully retrieved said floating object by cutting the towing line attached to the” Filipino sailors’ rubber boat. The Filipino sailors decided to return to their island, Carlos said, without detailing what happened.
Maj. Cherryl Tindog, spokesperson of the military’s Western Command, said the floating metal object appeared similar to a number of other pieces of Chinese rocket debris recently found in Philippine waters. She added the Filipino sailors did not fight the seizure.
“We practice maximum tolerance in such a situation,” Tindog told reporters. “Since it involved an unidentified object and not a matter of life and death, our team just decided to return.”
Metal debris from Chinese rocket launches, some showing a part of what appears to be Chinese flag, have been found in Philippine waters in at least three other instances. Such discovery of Chinese rocket debris has opened China to criticism.
Rockets launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on China’s Hainan island in recent months have carried construction materials and supplies for China’s crewed space station.
The Philippine government has filed a large number of diplomatic protests in recent years against China over such aggressive actions in the South China Sea but it did not immediately say what action it would take following Sunday’s incident. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila would usually wait for an official investigation report before lodging a protest.
Thitu island, which Filipinos call Pag-asa, hosts a fishing community and Filipino forces and lies near Subi, one of seven disputed reefs in the offshore region that China has turned into missile-protected islands, including three with runways, which US security officials say now resemble military forward bases.
The Philippines and other smaller claimant nations in the disputed region, backed by the United States and other Western countries, have strongly protested and raised alarm over China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the busy waterway.
US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is visiting Manila, is scheduled to fly to the western province of Palawan, which faces the South China Sea, on Tuesday to underscore American support to the Philippines and renew US commitment to defend its longtime treaty ally if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.

Topics: South China Sea dispute Philippine Navy Chinese aggression

Related

US VP Harris visits Philippines as old allies seek to revive ties
World
US VP Harris visits Philippines as old allies seek to revive ties
Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea
World
Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins
  • The European Union ban on Russian crude takes effect in December, to be followed by a ban Russian oil product imports by Feb. 5
  • EU, the US, Japan and other global economic powers imposed an economic embargo on Russian oil after it invaded Ukraine in February
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited.
The European Union will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5. That will follow a ban on Russian crude taking effect in December.
Russian diesel loadings destined for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) storage region rose to 215,000 bpd from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, up by 126 percent from October, Pamela Munger, senior market analyst at energy analytics firm Vortexa, said.
With few immediate cost-effective alternatives, diesel from Russia has made up 44 percent of Europe’s total imports of the road fuel so far in November, compared with 39 percent in October, Refinitiv data shows.
Although Europe’s reliance on the Russian fuel has fallen from more than 50 percent before Moscow’s February invasion of Ukraine, Russia is still the continent’s largest diesel supplier.
“The EU will have to secure around 500-600 kb/d of diesel to replace the Russian volumes, replacements will come from the US as well as east of Suez, primarily the Middle East and India,” Eugene Lindell, refining and products market analyst at FGE, said.
The Russian gasoil heading into ARA tanks is likely to be used or sold quickly as a result of backwardation in Ice gasoil futures <LCOc1-LCOc7>, where the current value is higher than it will be in later months, Lars van Wageningen, at Dutch consultancy Insights Global, said.
Part of the influx comes as ICE Futures Europe bans low-sulfur gasoil of Russian origin ahead of EU sanctions.
From Nov. 30, traders must prove to ICE that no Russian product has entered any tanks in the wider ARA region — including Flushing and Ghent — that will be used for January delivery through the ICE futures contract.
Russian gasoil can still arrive in ARA storage tanks in December, but it must be moved to other tanks from which no delivery can be made, according to ICE.
Some market players expect little impact from the ICE move given low storage levels in the ARA for both Russian and non-Russian gasoil as well as declining delivered volumes.
“Volumes delivered upon expiry are actually pretty small ... it just adds an extra layer of logistical challenge,” Neil Crosby, senior analyst at oil analytics firm OilX, said.
In January 2022, 70,000 tons of gasoil were delivered through the Ice gasoil futures exchange’s website shows.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine EU Energy crisis EU oil embargo on Russia

Related

EU expects to be ready for Russia oil price cap Dec. 5 start — officials
Business & Economy
EU expects to be ready for Russia oil price cap Dec. 5 start — officials
EU to propose natural gas price cap after Nov. 24 meeting
Business & Economy
EU to propose natural gas price cap after Nov. 24 meeting

Latest updates

'Flight to quality' drives demand for quality office space in UAE, KSA 
'Flight to quality' drives demand for quality office space in UAE, KSA 
Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022
Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022
Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi
Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi
Sotheby’s Dubai to debut sophomore exhibition by Robbie Williams and Ed Godrich
Sotheby’s Dubai to debut sophomore exhibition by Robbie Williams and Ed Godrich
Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch
Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.