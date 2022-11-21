You are here

World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference on Monday November 21, 2022 in Qatar. Reuters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference on Monday November 21, 2022 in Qatar. Reuters
  • “I would like to be the player to checkmate Messi, it happened in the chess game and in football it would be magic,” Ronaldo said with a smile
  • After missing a friendly with a stomach bug last week, Ronaldo says he is in perfect shape to play
DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Monday that his explosive row with Manchester United would not impact Portugal’s chances at the World Cup as they prepare for their opening match in Qatar with Ghana.
Last week superstar Ronaldo lashed out at Premier League club United and the team’s coach Erik ten Hag in a TV interview after being relegated to a peripheral role this season.
“I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won’t shake the team,” Ronaldo said at a press conference at the Portugal camp.
Ronaldo, who is set to start his fifth and likely final World Cup, was suspended for the Premier League club’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.
The 37-year-old claimed during the interview that he felt “provoked” into that reaction by Ten Hag and on Monday was unrepentant about giving the interview. 
“I don’t have to worry about what others think, I talk when I want to,” he said. 
“Everybody in the team knows who I am, what I believe in.”
Ronaldo said frosty interaction with his team-mate for club and country Bruno Fernandes, along with images of him grabbing Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo by the head, had been being overblown by the media.
“In these final stages of competitions there’s always those type of moments,” said Ronaldo.
“We were just playing around, I have a great relationship with him. I was asking him, because his plane was late, I asked him if he came by boat.
“The same thing happened with Cancelo, he was a bit sad during training and I grabbed him by the neck and told him ‘Come on, you’ve got this’, that’s what I said. And then it became another controversy at your end.
“The whole atmosphere is excellent, it’s bulletproof and iron clad. The next player who comes here, you don’t have to ask about that, don’t talk about me, you don’t have to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo... help them out, ask them about the World Cup.”
Portugal open their Group H campaign against Ghana on Thursday before facing Uruguay and South Korea.
After missing a friendly with a stomach bug last week, Ronaldo says he is in perfect shape to play.
“I feel great, I have recovered my best shape, we’ve had good training sessions, the team and myself, I’m ready to start the World Cup in the best possible way,” Ronaldo added.
- Messi debate -
Ronaldo, who made his Portugal debut in 2003, is poised to appear at his fifth World Cup. He is the all-time top goalscorer in men’s international football with 117 strikes in 191 games.
The forward recently appeared in a Louis Vuitton advert alongside long-time rival, Argentina striker Lionel Messi, where the pair were pictured playing a game of chess.
“I would like to be the player to checkmate Messi, it happened in the chess game and in football it would be magic,” Ronaldo said with a smile.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi has won seven Ballon d’Or awards and many consider him to be the best player of all-time.
“Even if I win the World Cup that debate will continue,” said Ronaldo.
“Some people like me more, some people like me less, like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes. The World Cup will always be a showcase.
“But if you tell me you won’t win any more tournaments in your career, I would still be happy, given all I have achieved.”

The half-hour opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup, meant to introduce Qatar to the global stage through its culture with a theme of ‘bridging distances,’ as some 1.2 million fans expected to visit Doha for the month-long football tournament.

All photos by Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub.

Click here for our comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Doha.

  • Kingdom’s federation looking to attract male and female players
DAMMAM: Amid football’s World Cup hype and frenzy in the region, Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium saw a small audience gather on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate the first-ever rugby tournament in the city.

Sami Amin, the Saudi Arabian Rugby Federation board member and communications committee head, was excited that the landmark event, the Rugby 10s and 7s Tournament, was hosted in his hometown.

“This is the first time that the rugby tournament has been held in Dammam and it’s very exciting for me, as I grew up here. We are a relatively new federation, and we’re currently building up our processes and governance in order to ensure that the sport is played, most importantly, safely. So we hope that you continue to watch and come down to the field sometime and take part,” Amin told Arab News.

His fellow SARF board member, Khalid Al-Mansour, who is also the head of the coaching and officiating committee, told Arab News he was hopeful progress could be made to improve standards. “For all of Saudi Arabia, we have around 10 teams, we need to have in each team an approved rugby coach (at) level one, then we move to level two, then after that to level three by 2030 God willing.”

On the lush green grass of the stadium, the players, whether on the field or cheering from the sidelines, refused to have their dedication and enthusiasm tempered by the glaring sun, dusty Dammam wind, and sweltering heat.

The Riyadh Falcons became the first winners of the sevens competition after winning their three matches, while the Riyadh Scorpions emerged victorious in the 10s contest.

Fahad Al-Mashaaly, a new player on the Saudi national team, said he was excited to have played, win or lose, because it allowed him to improve his game. It was also encouraging to see many players turn up to participate.

“Our team, it’s all Saudis — and from different places. We have someone from the south of Saudi, from the north, also from Yanbu, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam,” he told Arab News.

Fawaz Alfageeh, captain of the sevens national team, was also happy to share the experience with other players.

“We are having so much fun here,” he said. “Thanks to the Ministry of Sports for giving us the opportunity to play on a professional football league pitch, finally. I mean, you can see everybody is just having fun enjoying being in touch. This is the spirit of rugby, and that’s what we’re going to show out to the people out there.”

“I’m glad to represent my country and it’s an honor, it’s a great feeling,” he said. “You play for the country, for the people, for your family. It’s just a great feeling, I cannot even express (how I feel).”

Sami Smara, the head coach of the national team echoed this sentiment.

“What we tried to do today, this period and moving forward, is basically to emphasize (participation through) competition, to bring the teams together, especially after COVID,” he told Arab News.

He said the Saudi federation wants to replicate the successful introduction of the game in neighboring UAE, where women and girls are well-versed in rugby. He is confident this will happen in the Kingdom once the game is introduced at schools and clubs.

On Friday, the only women at the game were those seen cheering enthusiastically from the dusty blue seats in the stands.

Natalia Thomas was there to watch her husband play, with her son sitting beside her. “It’s my first time watching rugby live here in Saudi Arabia. I come from Cape Town in South Africa where rugby is really popular. I am excited about this because my family and I love watching the games and my husband loves playing it.

“And recently my son has also started playing, he’s just turned 11. The game in both countries is very similar. I’ve always loved the energy and positivity — it is real community spirit,” she said.

Razan Alghamdi also came to support her husband who was playing a match. “My husband introduced me to touch rugby; he played it in Aramco, it was a family thing, women, kids young in age and old people played, so I joined them,” she said.

“At the beginning, it was confusing but later it started to become really easy. I’m one of the few Saudi women who like to play, there are not a lot who are aware of the game. Rugby in general in Saudi is really a fun and interesting game.”

It is the SARF’s mission to attract people like Alghamdi, whether they play touch rugby or the traditional full-contact game.

“Rugby is the fastest-growing sport amongst women, specifically, around the world. And our job as the federation is to help grow the participation of Saudi players across all age levels and both genders,” said Amin.

“It’s an intense sport and requires teamwork and strength and speed. But most importantly, it requires participation. So the more people who participate the greater (the) sport becomes.”

  • Djokovic's win, which came with a cheque for $4.7 million, matched Roger Federer’s record
  • For the 23-year-old Ruud it was a third near-miss of the year. He also lost the finals of the French and US Opens.
TURIN, Italy: Novak Djokovic claimed a sixth ATP Tour Finals title on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud, to match Roger Federer’s record.
The 35-year-old Serb, the oldest player to win the Finals, ended in style after a season in which he missed two majors because of his vaccine status but also claimed his seventh Wimbledon title.
The win, which also brings a cheque for $4.7 million, came seven years after his last ATP Finals victory and will lift him from eighth to fifth in Monday’s new rankings.
“I made him run, made him play,” said Djokovic.
“I was really pleased with the way I played. I was looking to be very aggressive and it worked great. I am really pleased with the performance.”

Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after defeating Casper Ruud in the singles final tennis match to win the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Djokovic started strongly with two break points on his opponent’s first serve.
But the Norwegian held and at 2-1, the Serb began to struggle, raising fears of a repeat of the physical slump he experienced in his two previous matches against Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz.
Djokovic, however, served superbly, not giving Ruud a single break point in the match. He recovered physically and made the all-important break at 5-6 to take the opening set.
The Serb took charge of the second set early on, breaking to open up a 3-1 lead. He served out the match with an ace to claim his sixth Finals crown.
“It is the Finals. Usually these kind of matches are decided by very small margins,” said Djokovic.
“One break of serve was enough in both sets. I knew Casper was playing really well coming into this match.
“We both served really well and I think in some decisive moments, like the 12th game of the first set, I managed to put a few returns back in play.”

Casper Ruud hits a forehand during his singles final tennis match with Novak Djokovic in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 20, 2022. (AP) 

It marked the end of an outstanding week for Djokovic who was given clearance to return to Melbourne for the Australian Open in January.
At the start of the year, he was detained and deported from Australia over his non-vaccinated status on Covid.
He was initially barred by the then-conservative government from returning to Australia until 2025 but Australia’s new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said this week that with a significant easing in pandemic restrictions, the nine-time champion was now welcome to return.
For the 23-year-old Ruud it was a third near-miss of the year. He also lost the finals of the French and US Opens.
“In the end it’s been disappointing to end up losing these big finals,” he said.
“Overall if you gave me an offer to end the year at No. 3, play the finals that I’ve played, at the first of January this year, I would probably sign the contract right away.”
“I’ve overachieved compared to my own mind, so I’m very happy about that.”
Ruud has never taken a set from either Djokovic or his French Open final conqueror Rafael Nadal.
“They have this sort of ability in them to step up when they really have to that I don’t have,” Ruud said. “They always seem to win the close points, the close sets.”
The American Rajeev Ram and Britain’s Joe Salisbury took the doubles title with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 win over the Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.
Ram and Salisbury lost in last year’s final to French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herber
 

  • A sold-out Grand Prix saw scores of celebrities turn up to witness the action at Yas Marina Circuit
ABU DHABI: An exciting season finale in Abu Dhabi saw Max Verstappen wrap up his stellar Formula One campaign with yet another race victory.

A sold-out Grand Prix saw scores of celebrities turn up to witness the action at Yas Marina Circuit. From Pep Guardiola to Shaquille O’Neal to Usher to Usain Bolt… the race in the UAE capital was a star-studded affair.

Here’s what we learned from the F1 season-closer...

Max pulls off Abu Dhabi hattrick

World champion Max Verstappen picked up a third consecutive victory at Yas Marina Circuit, marking the first time he has pulled off a three-peat at the same race in his career.

The Red Bull man concluded the season with 15 victories from 22 races in 2022 and he can’t wait to try and do it all over again next year.

“It's been really enjoyable to work with the whole team and to be able to achieve something like this this year,” said Verstappen.

“I know it's going to be hard to replicate something like this. But it's also very good motivation to try and do well again next year.”

Strategy pays off for Ferrari

In the battle for the runner-up spot in the drivers’ championship, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc pipped Sergio Perez by placing second at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of the Red Bull driver, who completed the podium in third.

A one-stop strategy from Ferrari for Leclerc made all the difference and it not only secured second place for the Monegasque driver, but also second place for the Italian marque in the constructors’ championship.

“I was 110 percent from the first lap to the last lap,” said Leclerc, who outscored Perez by just three points in the drivers’ standings.

“Honestly, we had the perfect race for us, there was not much more today. I knew that the only possibility for us to beat Checo (Perez) today was with a different strategy and playing with the tyre management, which we did really well today. And we managed to make the one-stop work. So really, really happy.”

Vettel hopes to leave lasting legacy

Sebastian Vettel’s F1 career ended with a 10th place finish in Abu Dhabi and featured some thrilling battles with Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo.

The four-time world champion enjoyed an emotional weekend filled with tributes from within the F1 paddock and beyond and he left the track with some lovely words about the legacy he hopes to leave behind in the sport.

“I feel a bit empty, to be honest, it's been a big weekend,” said the Aston Martin driver.

“I think the last two years have been very, maybe disappointing from a sporting point of view, but very, very useful and important to me in my life, a lot of things happened. A lot of things that I realized.

“I think it's a huge privilege being in the position that we are in and with that comes some responsibility. So I hope to pass on a little bit to the other drivers to carry on some of the good work.

“It's great to see that we have the power to inspire you with what we do and what we say. So I think there are far bigger and far more important things than racing in circles, but obviously it's what we love and through that if we can transfer some of the really important values that's big.

“And I think for that the last two years have been great for me.”

Hamilton’s streak is broken

Lewis Hamilton’s streak of 15 consecutive seasons in which he has won at least one race has come to an end after failing to top the podium at any Grand Prix throughout his 2022 campaign.

Since making his F1 debut in 2007, Hamilton had won a race in every single year he has competed in Formula One up until this season.

2022 is also the first season in Hamilton’s career in which he hasn't scored a pole position.

His year to forget ended with a car retirement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with just three laps to go, and the seven-time world champion is grateful his season with Mercedes’ W13 car is finally over.

“I’m looking forward to the end of Tuesday because it’s the last time I will drive this car and I don’t ever plan to drive this one again,” Hamilton had said after qualifying on Saturday.

He joked on Sunday that he might “call in sick” so he doesn’t have to drive the car during the Pirelli test at Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday.

“I always believed right until the last race that there was potentially a chance [to win],” Hamilton said after his DNF in the UAE capital.

“I think it’s important to hold onto hope and just keep working. I gave it everything and the last race was almost like the whole season; it summed up the whole year. Glad it’s done.”

Wolff focused on giving drivers a competitive car

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff said on Saturday the W13 provided a necessary learning experience for them and joked that it will “not be forgotten as the car that dominated the Brazilian Grand Prix”.

“I think this car will always have a special place in our collection, very far back. But I think that hopefully the next years will do her justice. Because the learning curve with that car was enormous. Our fundamental understanding of aerodynamic, vehicle dynamics correlation has gone through a step change of learning.”

Wolff believes Hamilton will not be too disheartened by seeing his streak of annual victories snapped and says the most important thing is to get both his drivers in a competitive car in 2023.

“Lewis says that the one victory a year isn’t really a record that bothers him,” said Wolff.

“And if I’m trying to put myself in his shoes, where I was before Brazil, it didn’t particularly bother me whether we could win a race this season because all our eyes are already on next year.

“But then having won one (George Russell’s triumph in Brazil), it felt pretty good, certainly nobody can say, ‘Well they didn’t win a race that year’.

“So I don’t think that this particular record is an important one for him. But we need to provide him with a car next year that he can fight for victories and the championship, that’s most important and he knows that.”

Alpine secure deserved fourth

Esteban Ocon can breathe a huge sigh of relief as his stressful weekend in Abu Dhabi ended with him placing seventh in the race, which helped his Alpine team lock down fourth place in the constructors’ championship, ahead of McLaren.

With his teammate Fernando Alonso unable to complete the race due to a suspected water leak in his car, Ocon carried the burden alone at Yas Marina Circuit and the Frenchman certainly delivered.

“I’m very, very pleased with the result that we got today. Obviously one more lap and we could have probably got Lando (Norris). It was very, very close race the whole way but that doesn’t matter; all the targets that we set ourselves are accomplished,” said Ocon.

“We finished fourth in the constructors’ championship, thank God for that, I lost two and a half kilos this weekend of stress and being too focused. It is also my best season in Formula One in terms of points. So I’m very pleased with that. A good job by the whole team to develop the car so much over the year and hopefully we can close even more the gap for next year.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished sixth in Abu Dhabi – and set the fastest lap – to end his campaign in seventh place in the drivers’ championship, just one spot off his position from last year.

“It’s where we deserve to be, P5,” said Norris of McLaren’s place in the constructors’ championship.

“I guess you feel very disappointed when there’s a shot at P4 and you could have had it. But we’ve had bad weekend of reliability. Alpine have had four, five. They’ve been the quicker car the majority of the year.

“I think to have kept in the fight with them for so long proves how good of a job we’ve done with a worse package honestly. And therefore that’s why I’m quite happy. We’re P5 but there are a lot of good things about the job that we’re doing. It’s just you need a good car and we just started too far behind in the beginning of the season.”

Ricciardo looks to ‘rebuild’ himself

Daniel Ricciardo has no idea if Abu Dhabi was his last-ever race in Formula One, but the Australian is entering the unknown with a solid perspective on how he can use his time away from the cockpit to his advantage.

McLaren ended Ricciardo’s contract early and he will be without a seat for next year. He is likely to sign a deal as a reserve driver for his former team, Red Bull, but assures he would only be around for “at most a dozen” races in 2023.

“The role I’ll have will not be 24 races. If I was there 24 races then I’ll probably be on the grid racing. I wanted to make that clear that, look, I want to still be involved, but personally for me, for my own headspace, I need some time away from the travel and everything,” explained Ricciardo.

A fan favorite and popular figure in the paddock, Ricciardo finished ninth in Abu Dhabi, despite a three-grid place penalty for his crash with Kevin Magnussen in Brazil the previous week.

“I’m relieved that the season finished like this and not like the race in Brazil. To see the chequered flag, to finish in the points, just makes me a little more at peace with how this year has ended,” said Ricciardo.

Asked about how it might feel next season being at a Grand Prix without being able to race, he said: “That’s honestly a feeling which in a way, I hope, makes me a little bit agitated, makes me hungry, makes me a little bit edgy.

“I’ll truly know then if my place is back on the grid. If I’m watching as a fan and not really caring too much, then I also have my answer that, okay then, my future looks different. I hope to get these feelings of course, I’m sure I will.

“But it also allows me some time off and some time to rebuild myself. Just to get a year of not so many highs and lows, just something a bit more balanced, also just for me personally I think will make me a little more consistent and a little happier.”

Adaptation key for Sainz in 2023

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz believes he may have to adjust his driving style to be as competitive as his teammate Leclerc next year but is pleased with the progress he has made in 2022.

The Spaniard finished fifth in the championship this year – just like in 2021 – and scored 62 fewer points than Leclerc.

Sainz says his relationship with his teammate is as strong as ever and was thrilled to see Leclerc secure second in Abu Dhabi.

“I think he absolutely deserves it,” said Sainz. “I think he deserves to finish second this year. He’s been super strong all season with this generation of cars. He’s been driving extremely well and I may have to adapt and change a bit my driving to try and be closer to him. But congrats because he did a great season.”

Sainz says Ferrari were “out-developed” by Red Bull and Mercedes in the second half of the season, which explains why they were unable to win any of the last 11 races of 2022.

“Very simply, Red Bull is the stronger package, together with Max and we need to catch up a bit and out-develop them next year,” added Sainz.

“We want to beat them. I think it’s fair, it’s our first year back in the fight for the championship, so there’s still things we need to learn, while Red Bull have been there with Merc the last two seasons. And we are a bit new for this. We’ll learn a lot from this.”

 

 

  • Asian champions Qatar enjoyed backing of majority of crowd at 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium
  • Ecuador proved too strong on the field as they cruised to a 2-0 victory
DOHA: Qatar became the first home team to lose their opening World Cup match as Ecuador cruised to a 2-0 victory over the hosts, with Enner Valencia scoring twice in the tournament curtain-raiser on Sunday.
Asian champions Qatar enjoyed the backing of the majority of the crowd at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, but could not follow a glitzy opening ceremony with a statement performance.
Ecuador thought they had made a dream start when they silenced the home fans as Valencia headed in, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.
Valencia did break the deadlock with a penalty in the 16th minute and doubled his tally just after the half-hour mark.
Qatar improved slightly in the second period, but by the end of the 90 minutes, the excitement which greeted the build-up — featuring Morgan Freeman and BTS star Jung Kook — was a distant memory as thousands of fans left early amid a deflated atmosphere.
Felix Sanchez’s Qatar will likely need a positive result in their second Group A match against Senegal on Friday just to avoid the ignominy of becoming only the second hosts, after South Africa in 2010, to be dumped out in the first round.
Hopes were high among the crowd that Qatar could make a winning start, but the deficiencies of the World Cup debutants were ruthlessly exposed by an impressive Ecuador.
Qatar failed to even muster a shot on target in the game, with spectators filing out of the stands long before the final whistle.
In the 92-year history of the tournament, home countries had previously won 16 and drawn six of their opening matches.
The South Americans had the ball in the net inside three minutes when captain Valencia nodded home from Felix Torres’ miscued overhead kick.
VAR officials spotted an offside against Michael Estrada in the build-up after Torres challenged for the ball with Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb.
Ecuador were completely dominant in the early exchanges, though, and were awarded a penalty after Valencia was tripped by Al Sheeb when through on goal.
The former West Ham forward coolly sent Al Sheeb the wrong way from the spot and stroked the ball into the bottom corner to score his 36th international goal.
Ecuador did not have to wait long to double their advantage as, after a surging run from Moises Caicedo, right-back Angelo Preciado swung in a cross which Valencia met with a thumping header.
Even the small section of noticeably enthusiastic Qatari fans situated behind the goal, who arrived together after the majority of the crowd and wore matching t-shirts, briefly fell silent.
Almoez Ali, the hero of Qatar’s 2019 Asian Cup success, should have pulled one back on the stroke of half-time but could only steer a free header wide from eight yards out.
Ecuador allowed Qatar more of the ball after the break but still looked the more dangerous side, with Romario Ibarra bringing a diving save from Al Sheeb.
Valencia hobbled off in the 77th minute after being on the wrong end of a series of heavy challenges, although that would only have taken some of the shine off a famous night for Ecuador.
By the time an official attendance of 67,372 was read out over the tannoy, the stadium was barely half full.

