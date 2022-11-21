Saudi culinary talents’ recipe for success

JEDDAH: Representatives of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City in Riyadh have signed an agreement to develop and encourage local culinary talents both in the Kingdom and internationally.
The commission was represented at the signing by CEO Mayada Badr and the city by CEO David Henry.
In a post on its official Twitter account, the commission said that the agreement “will advance Saudi Arabia’s culinary sector in pursuit of our shared goals.”
The memorandum of understanding covers four tracks: Education and training, entrepreneurship, consulting, and events and festivals.
The education and training track will support the educational and training process by establishing programs and initiatives to develop culinary arts in the city.
It will also support the development and operation of educational and training initiatives by setting up projects in Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, including the Academy of Culinary Arts, as well as internal and external scholarship programs.
As part of the entrepreneurship track, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City will help culinary entrepreneurs, startups and businesses through a series of programs in its creative center.
Under the consultations track, the commission will provide guidance and recommendations to support the development of the culinary sector, and will coordinate with the city charitable foundation and its subsidiaries to offer advice and recommendations.
The fourth track will develop the city as a venue for culinary events, including farmers’ markets and food festivals.
Latest technology helping to put Saudi art under global spotlight
With the assistance of an immersive experience design company, artists taking part in major events being held in the Kingdom are using augmented, virtual, and mixed reality techniques to display their works
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Technology and traditional practices are being combined to help raise the profile of Saudi art on the global stage.
With the assistance of an immersive experience design company, artists taking part in major events being held in the Kingdom are using augmented, virtual, and mixed reality techniques to display their works.
Jeddah-based Midwam has been working to promote public- and private-sector brands at festivals including Noor Riyadh, MDLBEAST, and the AlUla Dates Festival.
Khalid Al-Muawad, co-founder and chief executive officer of Midwam, told Arab News: “We basically look at the entire scene and take it from a human-centric approach, and look at what can attract and engage a person toward that industry.”
In its collaboration with Noor Riyadh, the company worked with four Saudi artists to apply a hi-tech perspective to their creations.
Mohammed Al-Sanie, a contributing artist and senior member of Midwam’s production department, told Arab News: “In our line of business, or even when working with artists, we usually consider technology as an enabler or as a tool. It shouldn’t be the star of what we’re doing, it should be a tool that we utilize.”
A new-media artist, Al-Sanie’s work is mainly influenced by the 1980s, retro science fiction, and the synthwave electronic music genre, and aims to explain the present and future through the past.
One of his pieces, “Dreams in Color,” is an outdoor LED installation presenting an alternative version of Riyadh via video loops displayed on a screen framed by wood, cladding, and Styrofoam scaffolding.
He said: “It’s retro style aesthetics, so what immediately came to my mind was CRT (cathode-ray tube) TV, which many people may remember their grandparents having. I came up with the idea of building a sculpture of a TV, with the screens of the TV being from the modern era, blending new technology with the old.”
His idea was based on the black-and-white television sets of the 1950s and 1960s, with a reimagination of the future in a rendered 3-D world composed of warm hues and neon accents.
“The title for the piece, ‘Dreams in Color,’ is me attempting to influence people’s dreams in a positive, happy, surreal, and imaginative way, based on that info,” Al-Sanie added.
Under the theme, “We Dream of New Horizons,” the Noor Riyadh festival looked to champion the innovation of light through various mediums.
Al-Sanie said his work was designed to create a balance between the digital and physical, comparing the old and new Riyadh through a retro-futurist depiction.
Midwam has also linked up with other artists on developing content and storyboarding the experience.
As part of the Saudi Art Council’s 21,39 initiative, the firm worked with Marwah Al-Mugait on creating a performance of 3-D video-projection mapping.
Al-Muawad said: “You need to keep the guidelines of that art into perspective when you’re creating that experience. They’re extremely precise and detailed about how the journey of that experience is going to be.”
For multimedia artist Daniah Al-Saleh’s Noor Riyadh work, Midwam sketched, visualized, and helped map her video pieces. It explored the resistance to public displays of love and affection in conservative societies through social commentary.
Multiple AI-generated fake figures were projected onto pillars, lip syncing to 26 famous Arab love songs in declaration of their love in a public space.
Al-Saleh told Arab News: “Midwam was responsible for the production of my work, ‘Love Stories,’ in Oud Square. They were assigned to me because my work had a little bit of mapping, and they were really hands-on. We had many meetings until they understood exactly what I wanted.”
The company also worked with artists Mohammed Al-Faraj, whose “With Light I Create a Hand of Love and Extend it to You” piece required audience participation using mobile phones, and Mohammed Al-Hamdan on presenting his “Walking Lights” interactive streetlight installation activated by pedestrian movements.
Tapping into the art scene through their work was key for the company to build on public art initiatives, impact communities, and humanize environmental issues, in an effort to place Saudi Arabia on a global platform.
“All of these are considered soft power elements. When there’s a specific perspective on a population or country that’s completely limited to a certain area, art comes in and that completely changes,” Al-Muawad added.
Al-Sanie said: “The artist brings their narrative to the art piece. Additionally, the visitor or the observer brings their own perception; it’s an invisible conversation between the creator and the viewer.”
UAE defense delegation visits IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi: 'The coalition ensures that all efforts of member states in combating terrorism are compatible with international regulations, norms and laws'
Arab News
RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition on Monday received a delegation of cadets and members of the training committee of the 10th National Defense Course from the UAE National Defense College at the coalition’s headquarters in Riyadh.
During the reception, the delegation was briefed on the strategies and main duties of the coalition in combating terrorism.
They were also briefed on the coalition’s role in combating extremist ideology through media initiatives, countering the financing of terrorism and coordinating the efforts of member states to these ends.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the coalition, said the coalition ensures that all efforts of member states in combating terrorism are compatible with international regulations, norms and laws.
The visit of the delegation comes within the framework of the joint work between the coalition and member states to fight terrorism.
Saudi Arabia has higher percentage of women working in technology than Europe, says Ctrl2GO Global executive
“I’m excited by all the transformation happening regarding women’s leadership in the Kingdom. And I’m glad to be one of the pioneers here…to be a general manager of an international IT company in Saudi Arabia,” Idrisova told Arab News
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Never has there been a more promising and exciting time to be a young woman leader in Saudi Arabia than right now.
Barriers are being replaced by opportunities in various ways, said Elina Idrisova, general manager at Ctrl2GO Global.
Ctrl2GO is a technology partner for the sustainable development of industrial companies. The company has implemented more than 100 projects in digital transformation for more than 50 companies worldwide including Glencore, Schneider Electric, GE, Saudi Aramco, Siemens and Sibur.
Established in 2016, the company is now present in multiple countries, including India, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Oman.
The way is bright and full of opportunities. I’m glad to see Saudi women shaping the future of the Kingdom being at the front of Vision 2030’s realization.
Elina Idrisova, General manager, Ctrl2GO Global
“I’m excited by all the transformation happening regarding women’s leadership in the Kingdom. And I’m glad to be one of the pioneers here…to be a general manager of an international IT company in Saudi Arabia,” Idrisova told Arab News.
She highlighted that the Kingdom has been classified as one of the top countries in the world to reform laws and regulations related to women, according to the World Bank’s Women, Business and Law Report for 2020 and 2021.
“This came as a result of the accelerated reforms undertaken by the Kingdom to empower Saudi women,” she said. “The economic participation rate of Saudi females increased during the three years from 2017 to 2020 by 94 percent.”
Indicating the rise of female startup founders in the Kingdom, she said Saudi Arabia has a higher percentage of women working in the technology startup sector than Europe.
“Saudi Arabia issued 139,754 new commercial licenses to women in 2021,” said Idrisova.
The last three years have witnessed Saudi women being entrusted with significant assignments, including Lubna Olayan, who become the first woman to head up a foreign business council; Sheila Al-Rowaily, who worked as a financier with Saudi Aramco and then went on to become the first woman to join the board of directors of the Saudi Central Bank; Sarah Al-Suhaimi, the first Saudi woman to chair the Kingdom’s Stock Exchange Tadawul; and Basmah Al-Mayman, the regional director for the Middle East at the UN World Tourism Organization.
“Princess Reema bint Bandar was the biggest role model for me before I started working with the Saudi Arabian market,” Idrisova said.
“She always empowered me by the way she handles things and builds the base for future prosperity.
“The way is bright and full of opportunities. I’m glad to see Saudi women shaping the future of the Kingdom being at the front of Vision 2030’s realization.”
Who’s Who: Bader Bahaian, SAS’s country manager for Saudi Arabia
Arab News
Bader Bahaian is SAS’s country manager for Saudi Arabia. Utilizing his extensive experience in the industry, Bahaian will lead the SAS team in the Kingdom in expanding the company’s market presence, improving customer satisfaction and partner development.
From advanced analytics and data management to customer intelligence and fraud detection, Bahaian will be responsible for driving the adoption of SAS innovative solutions in the local cross-sector market.
His long-term strategy is to ensure SAS Saudi Arabia cements its position as a key player in the analytics and data management business in the Kingdom, enabling Saudi organizations to leverage the power of SAS analytics, machine learning and AI technologies to shape outstanding outcomes.
Bahaian has more than 10 years of experience within the IT industry, with a strong focus on sales and business development. As a results-driven professional, he has made impressive achievements during his career.
Prior to joining SAS, Bahaian served as Nokia’s Saudi Arabia lead, transforming the organization into a high-performance business unit while growing sales at twice the market rate, despite dealing with a historic economic downturn and well-established brands in an already mature market.
Previously, Bahaian also held the position of public sector director at HP and started his career as a senior account manager at Oracle.
With excellent leadership qualities, Bahaian can identify business opportunities across multiple industries and emphasizes on establishing and maintaining long-term professional relationships with high-profile clients.
His exceptional strategic planning abilities and expertise in all stages of the sales process ensure that SAS Saudi Arabia can capture new market segments in a growing but competitive analytics market.
Bahaian holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from King Saud University.