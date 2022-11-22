You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai's main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast

Dubai's main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast

Dubai's main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast
DXB, a major gateway for international travel, handled nearly 18.5 million passengers in the three months to the end of September, up from 6.7 million a year earlier. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49cbw

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Dubai's main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast

Dubai's main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai's main airport on Tuesday raised its passenger forecast for this year by nearly 2 million to 64.3 million people after a strong pick up in business in the third quarter from the same period last year. 

DXB, a major gateway for international travel, handled nearly 18.5 million passengers in the three months to the end of September, up from 6.7 million a year earlier, state-owned operator Dubai Airports said in a statement. 

The Gulf hub has seen more than 46.3 million passengers so far this year, up 168 percent year-on-year, and about 72 percent of its traffic in the same nine months of 2019, before the pandemic. 

London was the top destination city in the third quarter, with 2 million passengers, followed by Riyadh and Mumbai. India was the top country destination, with 6.8 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia, Britain and Pakistan.

Passenger traffic at Dubai international airport returned to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter as it had 18,455,938 visitors in the three months to September, the biggest number since 17.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. 

"The growth in passenger traffic has been terrific throughout the year and continues to exceed our expectations by a margin," Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said. 

Passenger forecasts have now been raised to 64.3 million for 2022 with "the prospects of a stronger surge in the offing" in the final quarter, the statement said. 

This comes after Dubai International Airport remained the world’s busiest hub in terms of the number of global travelers during the year 2021. 

The city airport saw 29.1 million passengers in 2021, up by 12.7 percent compared to the year earlier, according to figures issued by the Airports Council International annual report. 

The report presented the top 10 busiest airports worldwide, which accounted for around 10 percent of global traffic in 2021. 

It noted that eight of the top 10 airports for passenger traffic were in the US with the two remaining in China in 2021. 

Topics: Dubai Airport Passengers

Related

Dubai airport remains world’s busiest in 2021
Business & Economy
Dubai airport remains world’s busiest in 2021

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; UK oil and gas sector faces $24 billion bill to plug old wells 

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; UK oil and gas sector faces $24 billion bill to plug old wells 
Updated 22 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; UK oil and gas sector faces $24 billion bill to plug old wells 

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; UK oil and gas sector faces $24 billion bill to plug old wells 
Updated 22 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday as the dollar eased, but global recession worries and concerns about China’s rising COVID-19 case numbers denting demand from the world’s top crude oil importer weighed on sentiment. 

Brent crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $87.89 by 0513 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January began trading Tuesday, rising 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $80.34 a barrel. 

UK oil and gas sector faces $24 billion bill to plug old wells: report 

British North Sea oil and gas producers will spend around 20 billion pounds ($24 billion) on dismantling over 2,000 unused wells and facilities in the aging basin over the next decade, an industry group said on Tuesday. 

The cost burden for plugging wells and removing platforms, in what is known as decommissioning, is set to rise sharply over the next three to four years as more fields stop production, Offshore Energies UK warned in a report. 

The growing bill coincides with British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt’s decision last week to increase a windfall tax on North Sea producers to 35 percent from 25 percent, bringing total taxes on the sector to 75 percent, among the highest in the world. 

OEUK estimates around 2,100 North Sea wells will be decommissioned over the next decade at an average cost of 7.8 million pounds per well, for a total of 19.7 billion pounds. 

The proportion of spending on decommissioning in companies’ budgets is set to rise from 14 percent in 2022 to 19 percent by 2031. 

Over 75 percent of total decommissioning spend will be within the central and northern North Sea. 

Oil and gas production in the North Sea, a major deep-water production hub since the 1970s, has been in steady decline since peaking at around 4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the 1990s. 

Decommissioning costs can be offset against some taxes, but not against the latest windfall tax. 

OEUK also warned the growing number of oil and gas workers turning to the fast-growing offshore wind industry in the region could create shortages of skilled workers for decommissioning. 

Yemen’s Houthis attack Al-Dhabba oil terminal, force ship to leave 

Yemen’s Houthis attacked the Al-Dhabba oil terminal in Hadhramaut province on Monday, the group and Yemen’s internationally recognized government said. 

The Iran-aligned Houthis fired a projectile from a drone that landed at the entrance of the terminal, which is located in the town of Al-Shihr, two workers at the terminal told Reuters. 

Panamanian-flagged vessel Pratika had entered the terminal to load a shipment of crude but left after the attack, the workers said. 

The Maritime Trade Operations, which is part of the British Royal Navy, said it received a report that a missile or rocket attack had been carried out at Al-Shihr against a single-point mooring at 1212 GMT. All crew and the vessel were safe, UKMTO said, withholding the ship’s name. 

The Houthis’ military spokesman said a ship was forced to leave the port at Al-Dhabba. 

Refinitiv data showed Pratika in the Gulf of Aden at 1952 GMT, headed for Suez. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia UK

Related

Oil Updates — Crude hovers near two-month low; China’s oil imports from Russia jumps 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude hovers near two-month low; China’s oil imports from Russia jumps 
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; Biden asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; Biden asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve

Saudi energy minister denies output increase discussion

Saudi energy minister denies output increase discussion
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi energy minister denies output increase discussion

Saudi energy minister denies output increase discussion
  • Prince Abdulaziz: OPEC+ decision to cut production by 2 million barrels a day will stand till end of 2023
  • UAE energy minister: “We remain committed to the OPEC+ aim to balance the oil market”
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has denied recent reports stating that the Kingdom is currently discussing an increase in production by 500,000 barrels per day with other OPEC+ producers.

The minister added that it is no secret that OPEC + does not discuss any decisions before its meetings, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Abdulaziz said the cartel’s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels a day will stand till the end of 2023.

He said: “If there is a need to take further measures to reduce production to restore balance between supply and demand, we are always ready to intervene.”

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei denied that his country is “engaging in any discussion with other OPEC+ members to change the last agreement which is valid until the end of 2023.”

“We remain committed to the OPEC+ aim to balance the oil market and will support any decision to achieve that goal,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC+ Oil production

Related

OPEC+ members endorse output cut
Business & Economy
OPEC+ members endorse output cut
Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 

TASI falls below psychological 11K levels, sheds 122 points: Closing bell 

TASI falls below psychological 11K levels, sheds 122 points: Closing bell 
Updated 21 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

TASI falls below psychological 11K levels, sheds 122 points: Closing bell 

TASI falls below psychological 11K levels, sheds 122 points: Closing bell 
Updated 21 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index slipped for the third straight session on Monday following the reigning global sentiment amid the likelihood of a hawkish US monetary policy. 

For the first time since Sept. 27, the Tadawul All Share Index fell below the psychological mark of 11,000, shedding 1,100 points in a month. 

TASI fell 122 points to close at 10,930, even as the parallel market Nomu edged up 73 points to finish at 19,049.  

Of the 218 companies listed on TASI, 35 advanced, while 174 declined. The total trading turnover was SR3.97 billion ($1.06 billion). 

The market also took its cues from the southbound crude oil prices on Monday as supply fears receded while concerns over China’s fuel demand and rising interest rates pushed the prices down.

Both benchmarks closed Friday at their lowest since Sept. 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9 percent and US West Texas Intermediate 10 percent lower. 

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. fell 55 points to SR33.10 per share, following the Saudi Energy Index, which declined by 93 points to close at 5,587. 

The indices that stayed afloat on Monday included software and services, healthcare equipment, telecommunication and consumer services. 

In the real estate sector, however, Sumou Real Estate Co. bucked the trend in Nomu, rising 5 percent to close at SR56.80. The company on Monday signed an agreement with National Housing Co. to develop villas on 88,596 square meters of land in Makkah. The project will be financed partially on equity and off-plan sales. 

Tourism Enterprise Co. was the topmost gainer on TASI. It increased by 2.18 points to close at SR24.12. The other gainers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., Arabian Drilling Co., Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group and Astra Industrial Group. 

Meanwhile, Riyadh Cables Group, a regional pioneer in the wire and cable industry, on Monday also issued 3.3million shares on Saudi Stock Exchange at an offer price of SR43. The issue closes on Tuesday. 

The company is one of the largest cable manufacturers in the Middle East and North Africa and operates 15 manufacturing facilities. Its production infrastructure is integrated across value chains, with six factories manufacturing raw materials for the cabling industry. 

The top losers of the day on Nomu were National Environmental Recycling Co., International Human Resources Co., Knowledge Tower Trading Co., Academy of Learning Co. and Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Tadawul’s share drops 10% as PIF’s book-building on the sale of 10% stake concludes 
Business & Economy
Tadawul’s share drops 10% as PIF’s book-building on the sale of 10% stake concludes 

Kuwait narrows its fiscal deficit for first time in 3 years

Kuwait narrows its fiscal deficit for first time in 3 years
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

Kuwait narrows its fiscal deficit for first time in 3 years

Kuwait narrows its fiscal deficit for first time in 3 years
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait brought its budget deficit down to 2.99 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($9.7 billion) in 2021/22, a 72.2 percent fall from the previous year as oil revenue boosted its exchequer, the finance ministry has announced. 

Kuwait, whose financial year ends on March 31, saw its deficit shrink for the first time since the fiscal year 2018/19, even though a budget deficit of 12.1 billion Kuwaiti dinars was originally forecast.  

Kuwait beat the ministry’s actual budget deficit as it recorded higher than the forecasted oil revenue. It expected oil revenues to reach 9.1 billion Kuwaiti dinars this fiscal year, but recorded almost double that figure.   

The ministry noted that the country’s oil revenues recorded around 16.22 billion Kuwaiti dinars in the fiscal year 2021/22, up 84.5 percent from the previous year.   

Since a surplus of 5 billion Kuwaiti dinars was recorded in the fiscal year 2013/14, Kuwait has been witnessing yearly deficits, with its narrowest coming in 2018/19 at 1.3 billion Kuwaiti dinars.

The succeeding deficits continued to expand, reaching 3.9 billion Kuwaiti dinars the following year, and 10.8 billion Kuwaiti dinars the year after that, according to the ministry data.   

The report estimated that Kuwait will record a deficit of 0.1 billion Kuwaiti dinars in the coming financial year, with oil accounting for 91 percent of the revenue.    

Its expenditure will hit 23.5 billion Kuwaiti dinars in the fiscal year of 2022/23, and its revenue coming in at 23.4 billion Kuwaiti dinars, thus yielding 0.1 billion Kuwaiti dinars deficit projected by the ministry.   

Kuwait is to spend 75 percent of its total expenditure on salaries and subsidies, 12 percent on capital expenditure, and 13 percent on the rest of its expenditures.   

Kuwait’s oil revenue projection is based on oil production which is expected to increase to 2.73 million barrels per day in the coming fiscal year from 2.43 million bpd. The report projects the average price of oil will increase to $80 from $45, while Kuwait’s natural gas revenue will grow to 326.9 million Kuwaiti dinars from185.4 million Kuwaiti dinars.  

Non-oil revenues are expected to increase by 15 percent year-on-year in 2022/23, reaching 2.1 billion Kuwaiti dinars.   

Topics: Kuwait budget Finance

Related

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to enhance tourism cooperation
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to enhance tourism cooperation
Kuwait cuts December crude price for Asia — document
Business & Economy
Kuwait cuts December crude price for Asia — document

Rental prices soar as demand for quality office space grows in UAE, KSA

Rental prices soar as demand for quality office space grows in UAE, KSA
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

Rental prices soar as demand for quality office space grows in UAE, KSA

Rental prices soar as demand for quality office space grows in UAE, KSA
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: As demand for quality office space continues to grow in the Middle East region, the UAE’s two major business hubs – Dubai and Abu Dhabi – are expected to witness rental rates moving northwards amid the occupiers’ push for "flight to quality", according to global real estate consultancy Knight Frank.   

While overall office rents have been resilient in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the demand for Grade A office space is continuing to rise amid strong occupancy levels as new supply remains limited, analysis from the firm suggests.

Dubai alone had a requirement of 265,000 square feet of new office space during the third quarter of this year, with the Knight Frank data showing that the city has seen 739,000 sq. ft of new office demand so far this year.  

With this trend continuing, the property consultant expects Dubai to surpass the 1.1 million sq. ft of requirements it registered in 2021. 

Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank, pointed out that the biggest challenge for the market is a shortage of prime Grade A space.  

“With just 2.9 million square feet due to complete between now and 2025 and with Grade A occupancy levels hovering at around 90 percent on average – even higher for some of the most sought-after buildings – occupiers entering the market or looking to expand are faced with a very limited number of options,” he said. 

Knight Frank's research found out that business services tenants are responsible for the bulk of Dubai’s new office new demand, together accounting for 97,000 sq. ft of space requirements during the third quarter. The top demand drivers are Barsha Heights (31,000 sq. ft), Business Bay (27,000 sq. ft), JLT (28,000 sq. ft) and Sheikh Zayed Road (22,000 sq. ft). 

“There is a distinct trend of a flight to quality that has bedded in, with occupiers migrating away from older buildings into more modern builds that are well managed and maintained and many international businesses are looking for space with ESG credentials,” said Andrew Love, partner – head of Occupier-Landlord Strategy and Solutions and head of Middle East Capital Markets at Knight Frank. 

Despite rising demand, Knight Frank said the volume of new supply remains limited, with around 2.9 million sq. ft to be delivered by the end of 2025. This would include District 2020 and Uptown Tower T2 accounting for the bulk of new space.  

It noted that the severity of the shortage of new office space, combined with rising demand, particularly for high-quality offices, suggests that office rents will continue to experience upward pressure in Dubai.  

In Abu Dhabi, Knight Frank research showed that Capital Centre has outpaced the rest of the city, with average rents climbing by 4.9 percent over the course of the last 12 months, taking them to 1,400 dirhams ($381) per sq.m.  

This comes when Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh is also seeing an increasing demand for prime office space as its Grade A office occupancy levels rose by 4 percent year-on-year to reach 98 percent.   

This would translate into office lease rates continuing to climb in the wake of growing demand.   

The average lease rates for prime office space in Riyadh have increased by 18 percent over the past 12 months to SR1,775 ($472) per sq. m, according to Knight Frank. 

Meanwhile, Jeddah’s office market is also experiencing a “resurgence” in requirements as multinational and domestic businesses ramp up their presence in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city.   

Topics: real estate office Dubai Abu Dhabi Riyadh

Related

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank
Business & Economy
Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank
Riyadh office occupancy levels hit 98% as demand rises 
Business & Economy
Riyadh office occupancy levels hit 98% as demand rises 

Latest updates

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand
Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand
Dubai's main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast
Dubai's main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast
US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters
US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters
Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas perform in Riyadh  
Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas perform in Riyadh  
Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete
Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.