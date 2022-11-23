UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage

You are here

Iranian protesters march through the streets of the city of Some-Sara, in the northern Gilan province. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

  • Security forces reportedly refuse to release the remains of people killed during protests to their families unless relatives go along with a false narrative on the cause of death
  • UN human rights chiefs urged Iranian authorities to address the demands of the protesters for equality, dignity and other rights rather than use unnecessary force to suppress them
LONDON: The UN Human Rights Office said it is alarmed at reports that Iranian authorities are refusing to release the bodies of dead protesters to their families.

The rising number of deaths during the ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran, in the face of an intensifying crackdown by security forces, underscores the critical situation in the country, spokesman Jeremy Laurence said.

He expressed concern about the reports that the bodies of protesters were being held hostage by security forces unless the families agree to remain silent about the death of their loved ones or go along with false narratives about the cause.

Relatives who visited morgues to retrieve the remains of a loved one reportedly have been pressured into supporting state media accounts suggesting the deceased was a bystander or member of a militia who was killed by rioters, sources told the BBC.

Last week, officials took the body of 14-year-old Sepehr Maghsoudi from a morgue hours after he was shot dead during a protest in the southwestern city of Izeh, a source close to the family told BBC Persian. Security officers told relatives they would not release the body because they were grieving and “people may do something,” the source said.

Many families have publicly accused security forces of killing their relatives during the protests, only to later change their stories and agree with official accounts of the causes of death. This has prompted speculation on social media and elsewhere that statements were being coerced.

The mother of nine-year-old Kian Pirfalak, who was shot dead last Wednesday in Izeh, was heard at his funeral saying he was killed by security forces. Officials insisted he died in a “terrorist” attack. Later that same day, his mother appeared on state television to retract her comments and warn that they should not be “misused.”

Footage from the northwestern city of Javanrud on Monday reportedly showed the body of a protester being transported in a pickup truck, the BBC reported. His family was said to have refused to allow the body to be taken to a mortuary where it could be stolen by officials.

More than 300 people have been killed during the protests over the past nine weeks, including more than 40 children, according to the UN Human Rights Office. In addition, at least six people connected with the protests have reportedly been sentenced to death on charges of “waging war against God” or “corruption on earth.”

“We urge the authorities to address people’s demands for equality, dignity and rights — instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests,” said, Laurence the UN human rights spokesman.

“The lack of accountability for gross human rights violations in Iran remains persistent and is contributing to the growing grievances.”

The office has called on Iranian authorities to release all those detained simply for exercising their right to protest and drop all charges against them.

US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran

US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran
Updated 26 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran

US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran
  • Isreali military chief: “It was agreed that we are at a critical point in time”
Updated 26 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The US and Israel are considering holding joint military drills to simulate an attack on Iran and its proxies in the Middle East, US media reported on Tuesday.

The Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are weighing holding an Air Force drill to train soldiers for a possible conflict with Iran and its allied proxies, Fox News Digital reported, saying this may happen in the coming weeks.

During the discussion with Milley, Kochavi said: “It was agreed that we are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region.”

He said the Israeli Defense Forces promotes all operational plans against the Iranian threat. “Iran is under many economic, military, and internal pressures, and on the other hand, it continues to promote its nuclear program.”

At the Pentagon, the two military leaders discussed “regional security issues, opportunities for greater bilateral cooperation and coordination to defend against a wide range of threats posed by Iran across the region and other items of mutual strategic interest,” according to a readout of the meeting. “The US and Israel maintain a strong military-to-military relationship as key partners committed to peace and security in the Middle East region.”

On Tuesday, Iranian media reported that enrichment of uranium to 60 percent purity had begun at the underground Fordow nuclear site.

Iran is already enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity elsewhere, well below the roughly 90 percent needed for weapons-grade material but above the 20 percent it produced before the 2015 agreement with major powers to cap enrichment at 3.67 percent.

The US, under the Donald Trump administration, withdrew from the deal that was meant to limit development that could lead to Iran nukes in exchange for easing of sanctions. Trump argued the sanctions relief had allowed Iran to increase its aggression in the Middle East, a position backed by US allies in the region. 

The pact lets Iran use only first-generation IR-1 centrifuges but, as the deal unraveled in 2018, Tehran installed cascades of more efficient advanced centrifuges, such as the IR-2m, IR-4 and IR-6.

Meanwhile, US Navy investigators looking into an attack last week on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire concluded that an Iranian drone was used for the bombing.

The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon last Tuesday off the coast of Oman appears to be part of the long-running shadow war between Israel and its archenemy Iran that has included the targeting of Israeli-linked ships in strategic Middle East waterways.

(With input from AP, Reuters)
 

’But you’re a woman’: Iraqi furniture-maker carves up stereotypes

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

’But you’re a woman’: Iraqi furniture-maker carves up stereotypes

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
  • Janabi attributes her success largely to do-it-yourself tutorials that she first posted on Facebook to share her passion for carpentry and furniture-making
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: With hammer and saw, Nour Al-Janabi is building her latest creation, a candy-pink sofa, in the carpentry workshop she runs in male-dominated and conservative Iraq.
“At the start, relatives criticized me,” said the 29-year-old carpenter and furniture-maker, who is also a mother of four.
“They would say: ‘But you’re a woman... You’re an amateur... It’s a men’s trade’.”
Covered in velvet or imitation leather, the sofas and armchairs that she designs, makes and mends in her south Baghdad workshop go from rustic style to Louis XV.

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

Her order book is full, with new lounges starting at a cool 700,000 dinars (around $480).
Janabi has been making furniture for several years, and launched her business, Nour Carpentry, a few months ago. She recently moved operations from her home to a house turned workshop, where she has four employees — one of them her retired husband.
“But it’s not right to say it like that,” she said with an embarrassed smile, her hijab covering her hair.
In oil-rich Iraq, women make up just 13.3 percent of the labor force, according to the World Bank, while the World Economic Forum ranked the country 154 out of 156 in its latest Global Gender Gap Report.

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi walks next to pieces waiting to be renovated at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

A study published last year by two UN agencies noted that while most Iraqis consider tertiary education equally important for men and women, “attitudes toward equal rights in employment are discriminatory against women.”

Janabi attributes her success largely to do-it-yourself tutorials that she first posted on Facebook to share her passion for carpentry and furniture-making.
She uploads videos — about everything from how to re-stuff an old sofa to using a sander — to TikTok and Instagram too, where she has more than 94,000 followers.

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi displays a piece at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

“I am the first Iraqi woman to do this trade and break the barrier in this field,” she claimed, in a country still largely dominated by conservative attitudes about women’s role in society, and where those perceived as too independent are sometimes even considered immoral.
She said she receives comments from women and men telling her: “You make Iraq proud and you have accomplished something.”
“May God give you strength and health!” one user commented on a video of Janabi presenting a sofa decorated with a floral pattern.
One of her clients, Abu Sajjad, dropped by to see how his sofa repairs were going — untroubled by prejudices some others might harbor against dealing with a female carpenter and business owner.
Most working women in Iraq are teachers or nurses, though a small number have entered the police or armed forces.
One of them is Angham Al-Tamimi, who this year became the first woman army general.
In a video broadcast by the military’s press service, she said she had “faced the non-acceptance of women in the military.”
But she said she had succeeded thanks to her “persistence” and “passion.”

 

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkiye, causing panic

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkiye, causing panic
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkiye, causing panic

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkiye, causing panic
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

ANKARA, Turkiye: An earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 has hit a town in northwest Turkiye on Wednesday, Turkiye’s government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.
The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200 kilometers east of Istanbul. It was felt in Istanbul and in the capital Ankara.
The quake sent people rushing out of buildings and cut power in the area, Duzce’s mayor Faruk Ozlu told private NTV television.
Ozlu said there was no immediate report of casualty or damage but authorities were still assessing possible destruction.
Turkiye sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.
Duzce was hit by a powerful earthquake in 1999, which killed some 800 people.

 

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive
  • Turkiye should ‘show a certain restraint’ in order to prevent an escalation in the country, says Russian presidential envoy
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

ANKARA: Turkiye’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, as Syrian forces denounced new airstrikes and Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation.

Russian presidential envoy in Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Turkiye should “show a certain restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria, where tensions heightened over the weekend after Turkish airstrikes killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers.

Lavrentyev expressed hope that “it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory.”

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces later said that fresh Turkish airstrikes on Tuesday struck a base that the group shares with the US-led coalition in the fight against Daesh. 

The base is located just outside of the town of Qamishli, about 50 km from the Turkish border. Two SDF fighters were killed and three were wounded, the group said.

Turkiye carried out airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq over the weekend, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the militant groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing.

The airstrikes also hit several Syrian army positions in three provinces along the border with Turkiye, and killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers, Syrian officials said.

“We will, of course, call on our Turkish colleagues to show a certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, and an escalation of tension not only in the north, but also in the entire territory of Syria,” Lavrentyev was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agencies in the Kazakh capital, Astana, ahead of talks on Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkiye’s actions would not be limited to aerial strikes, suggesting a possible new incursion — a position he reiterated on Tuesday.

“We have been on top of the terrorists for the past few days with our planes, artillery and drones,” Erdogan said: “Know that as soon as possible, we will root out all of them together with our tanks and soldiers.”

Erdogan continued: “From now on, there is only one measure for us. There is only one border. (And that is) the safety of our own country, our own citizens. It is our most legitimate right to go where this security is ensured.”

Turkiye has launched three major incursions into northern Syria since 2016 and already controls some Syrian territory in the north.

Following the weekend’s airstrikes from Turkiye, on Monday suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkiye, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, according to Turkish officials.

While Kurdish-led forces in Syria have not commented nor claimed responsibility for the attacks, the SDF on Monday vowed to respond to Turkish airstrikes “effectively and efficiently at the right time and place.”

The Turkish warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG on Saturday night and on Sunday. Turkish officials claimed that 89 targets were destroyed and many militants were killed.

A Syria war monitoring group said 35 people were killed in airstrikes over the weekend — 18 Kurdish fighters, 16 Syrian government soldiers and a local journalist.

US expresses ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s nuclear progress

US expresses ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s nuclear progress
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP
AP

US expresses ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s nuclear progress

US expresses ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s nuclear progress
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP AP

WASHINGTON/DUBAI: The US expressed “deep concern” Tuesday over the progress Iran is making on its nuclear program and ballistic missile capability, after Tehran said it has begun enriching uranium to 60 percent at a second facility.

“We’re going to make sure we have all options available to the president,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing in Washington. “We certainly have not changed our view that we will not allow Iran to achieve a nuclear weapons capability.”

Iran meantime publicized that it had moved ahead on uranium enrichment that Western governments worry is part of a covert nuclear weapons program.

“Iran has started producing uranium enriched to 60 percent at the Fordo plant for the first time,” Iran’s ISNA news agency reported, a development then confirmed by Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami.

An atomic bomb requires uranium enriched to 90 percent, so 60 percent is a significant step toward weapons-grade enrichment.

The heavily protected Fordo plant around 190 km south of Tehran was built deep underground in a bid to shield it from air or missile strikes by Iran’s enemies.

Iran in April announced that its older facility at Natanz, southeast of Fordo, had ramped uranium enrichment to 60 percent.

Meanwhile, investigators have concluded that an Iranian drone was used to bomb an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week, the US Navy said on Tuesday.

The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon last Tuesday off the coast of Oman appears to be part of the long-running shadow war between Israel and its archenemy Iran that has included the targeting of Israeli-linked ships in strategic Mideast waterways.

The Navy said explosives experts boarded the ship to assess the damage, including a 30-inch-wide hole punched in its side, and to collect debris and bomb residue. The evidence was taken to a lab at the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Navy investigators concluded that the drone used was an Iranian Shahed-136, the same kind of bomb-carrying drone Iran has supplied to Russia in its war on Ukraine. Iranian drones were used by the Houthis earlier this year, the Navy said.

