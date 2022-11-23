You are here

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme

A driver removes a sticker covering the national markings on his car plates at the Jarinje border crossing, Kosovo September 1, 2022. (REUTERS)
A driver removes a sticker covering the national markings on his car plates at the Jarinje border crossing, Kosovo September 1, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Police had been due to start issuing 150-euro ($154) fines to cars with Serbian plates from 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Tuesday. A total ban is to come into force in April 2023
MITROVICA, Kosovo: Kosovo’s prime minister, accused by Brussels of scuppering talks to resolve a row over a scheme to replace Serbian numberplates, said on Tuesday he had delayed the plan for two days.
The dispute erupted after Kosovo said the country’s ethnic Serbs would be penalized if they did not swap vehicle license plates issued by Serbia for registration numbers issued by Pristina.
The underlying source of tension is Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia. The latter does not recognize the move and has encouraged Kosovo’s Serb minority to remain loyal to Belgrade.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Twitter early on Tuesday he had accepted a request from Washington “for a 48-hour postponement of the introduction of fines” for cars with Serbian plates.
The delay helped calm tensions in northern Kosovo, a day after EU-mediated negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina over the potentially explosive scheme failed to produce results.
“I am happy to work with the US and the EU to find a solution during the next two days,” Kurti tweeted.
The dispute has sounded alarm bells in the European Union, which has been seeking to normalize ties between Serbia and Kosovo and wants both to refrain from provocative gestures.
The US ambassador to Kosovo, Jeffrey Hovenier, also voiced concern over the failure to resolve the number plate row, which has the potential to trigger a regional crisis.
In the latest development this month, Serbs in northern Kosovo resigned from public institutions in protest over the scheme.
Of Kosovo’s 120,000-strong minority, around 10,000 have Serbia-issued car registrations.
Washington had requested the two-day delay “to allow the EU and the United States to further engage the parties to find a solution,” Hovenier tweeted.
Police had been due to start issuing 150-euro ($154) fines to cars with Serbian plates from 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Tuesday. A total ban is to come into force in April 2023.
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Monday hosted negotiations in Brussels between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Afterwards, Borrell said Vucic had been ready to accept an EU compromise proposal “that could have avoided this risky situation” but Kurti had not.
Returning to Belgrade, Vucic said the situation was on the “verge of conflict.”
“There is an enormous anger among the Serbs in northern Kosovo,” he said in a public address. He added he would ask the latter to “try to preserve peace.”
Borrell urged Pristina not to implement its license plate law and Belgrade not to issue new plates bearing Kosovar city initials. He said a cooling-off period would allow time and space for diplomacy to resume.
 

 

Topics: Kosovo Serbia

UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty

UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty

UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty
  • A record 42,000 migrants have been intercepted and brought ashore so far this year
  • The growing numbers were putting "an unprecedented and unsustainable strain on our asylum system"
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: An asylum processing center embroiled in an overcrowding row is now empty, the UK government said Tuesday, after a week of no new migrants making the trip across the Channel from France.
A record 42,000 migrants have been intercepted and brought ashore so far this year, testing the country’s ability to process and house the new arrivals.
The interior ministry, known as the Home Office, faced criticism earlier this month after reports said some 4,000 people were being held at its main Manston reception facility near Dover on England’s south coast.
It is meant to hold just 1,600, leading to concerns about human rights abuses at the site.
At around the same time, firebombs were thrown at another reception facility in Dover by a man who was later found dead, leading to some relocations to Manston.
“Staff across the Home Office have worked tirelessly under challenging circumstances to source alternative accommodation as quickly as possible for those who have been processed at Manston,” a government spokesperson said.
“Thanks to their efforts, there are currently no people being accommodated on-site, and improvements continue to be made to the site to ensure it remains well-resourced to process migrants safely and securely.”
The spokesperson added the growing numbers were putting “an unprecedented and unsustainable strain on our asylum system.”
Officials remain “focused on deterring illegal migration and disrupting the criminal gangs responsible for these dangerous crossings.”
The arrivals spike has also caused a logjam in asylum claims and increased accommodation costs estimated by the UK government at £6.8 million ($7.8 million) a day, straining local services and fueling public anger.
Official figures show that no new arrivals were recorded since November 14 by the defense ministry, which since April has been spearheading the operational response to small boat migration in the Channel.
That day, 400 migrants arrived on eight boats, according to the ministry’s statistics.
The drop in arrivals coincides with a period of bad weather, which likely deterred crossing attempts.
Responding to questions about Manston, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said the site “by design is meant to be a temporary holding facility.”
“Obviously there were immediate challenges, particularly after the attack at the other center, which caused numbers to spike,” he added.
“So you would expect numbers to be relatively low on a daily basis as people are moved through quickly.”
The UK last week agreed to pay France another 72.2 million euros ($74.1 million) to prevent the crossings, under a new deal seen as a sign of improving ties between the neighbors.

Topics: UK migrants asylum dover

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive
  • Iran was moving "well beyond" limits set down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday condemned Iran’s expansion of its nuclear program after the UN atomic watchdog confirmed that the Islamic republic was further enriching uranium.
The so-called “E3” governments said Iran was moving “well beyond” limits set down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), a 2015 deal designed to curb its nuclear ambitions.
Iran has now “taken further significant steps in hollowing out the JCPoA,” the European governments said in a joint statement.
By enriching uranium up to 60 percent at its Fordo plant, Iran was challenging global non-proliferation, they said.
“This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification,” the E3 countries said.
“We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation.”

Topics: Britain France Germany Iran nuclear programme UN atomic watchdog

India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal

India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal
Updated 22 November 2022

India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal

India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal
  • Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement began in May
  • Exports to Emirates hit $16bn between April and September
Updated 22 November 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India highlighted on Tuesday its growing bilateral relations with the UAE, after the nations’ foreign ministers held talks in New Delhi following a series of high-level meetings between the two countries this year.

India and the UAE signed earlier this year a landmark deal, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which went into force in May. The pact reduces tariffs on almost 80 percent of all goods and provides zero-duty access to 90 percent of Indian exports.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner after the US and China, with a bilateral trade volume of $43.3 billion in 2020-21. It is also home to more than three million Indian expats, who send billions of dollars in remittances to their families each year.

“Appreciated the progress in our bilateral relationship, especially in trade, investment, consular matters, education and food security,” India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said in a tweet after meeting his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

India’s Foreign Ministry said India-UAE bilateral trade has shown “appreciable growth” under the free trade pact, with Indian exports reaching $16 billion between April and September of this year, an increase of about 24 percent.

The UAE has also invested over $10 billion in India in the last couple of years, data from the ministry showed.

The ministry said India is exploring opportunities for further cooperation in education, with the country’s leading engineering college, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, having had talks with its UAE partner, ADEK, to establish a campus in Abu Dhabi.

“In line with the UAE-India CEPA, we are seeking to boost our economic cooperation to achieve our ambitious goal of raising our non-oil trade value to around $100 billion in the next five years,” Al-Nahyan said, as reported by Emirates news agency WAM.

The ministers also discussed India’s G20 presidency, “and ways to enhance the UAE’s participation in the group’s activities,” WAM reported, while the talks also focused on ways to increase cooperation in energy, healthcare, defense, space, climate change and start-ups.

“The ties have expanded exponentially in recent times with this being the fourth meeting this year so far. The ties are growing not only in the economic domain but also in the areas of defense and security,” Mudassir Qamar from New Delhi-based think tank, the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, told Arab News.

“The UAE has emerged as one of the most important partners of India.”

Topics: India UAE Dr. S. Jaishankar Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

All eyes on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate as uncertainty drags out

All eyes on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate as uncertainty drags out
Updated 22 November 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

All eyes on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate as uncertainty drags out

All eyes on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate as uncertainty drags out
  • Political doubt continues in Malaysia, which has seen 3 prime ministers since 2018 elections
  • Long-ruling Barisan Nasional alliance refused support to leading contenders
Updated 22 November 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s next prime minister will be chosen by the monarch, the nation’s king said on Tuesday, after an election held last weekend failed to produce a clear winner and the ruler’s proposal for the leading contenders to work together was turned down.

Malaysia is facing a hung parliament for the first time in its history following divisive polls on Saturday that produced no outright winner but saw around 14.7 million Malaysians, almost 74 percent of the 21 million eligible voters, cast their ballots.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance, Pakatan Harapan, topped the race with 82 out of 222 parliamentary seats, while the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had unexpectedly won 73 seats. With both falling far short of reaching the 112 needed for a simple majority, they have been locked in a battle to form a government.

Uncertainties deepened on Tuesday after the long-ruling Barisan Nasional alliance led by the UMNO party refused to support any bloc and said it would remain as the opposition. It is now up to Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who said the crisis must end, to appoint the country’s next premier.

“We need to march forward for this beloved nation,” the king told reporters outside the national palace ahead of a meeting with Anwar and Muhyiddin in an effort to resolve the impasse. “Let me make a decision soon.”

He also asked Malaysians to be patient and accept any decision about the government formation.

Anwar told reporters after the talks that the king had expressed his desire “to form a strong government that is more inclusive in terms of race, religion, or region that would be able to allow the government to focus on resolving the problems of the (people) and to resuscitate our economy.”

The monarch plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but can appoint whoever he believes will command a majority.

Muhyiddin later said that the king had requested Perikatan Nasional and Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan “to form a unity government.”

He added: “But we had already discussed earlier, we will not work together with PH, that has always been our party stance.”

Malaysia has been in a spate of political uncertainty in recent years, having had three prime ministers since the previous election in 2018, amid economic doubts and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no resolution to the post-election crisis, the king has summoned lawmakers from the Barisan Nasional alliance, which won 30 parliamentary seats, for a meeting on Wednesday.

Despite the election stalemate, BN grassroots member Asyraf Adlan said that the group should remain as opposition.

“All that BN has left right now are its principles and its integrity,” Adlan told Arab News. “Voters have rejected us and we should respect their mandate.”

Topics: Malaysia King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah Anwar Ibrahim

Russia unveils new icebreaker in push for energy markets

Russia unveils new icebreaker in push for energy markets
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

Russia unveils new icebreaker in push for energy markets

Russia unveils new icebreaker in push for energy markets
  • Putin said such vessels were of "strategic" importance for Russia
  • The Ural and the Yakutia are part of a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers that are meant to ensure Moscow's dominance over the melting Arctic
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

SAINT PETERSURG: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday oversaw the launch of a new nuclear-powered icebreaker as Russia pushes to develop the Arctic and seeks new energy markets amid sanctions over Ukraine.
Addressing a Saint Petersburg ceremony for the launch of the Yakutia icebreaker by video link, Putin said such vessels were of “strategic” importance for Russia.
In addition to floating out the Yakutia, authorities also symbolically raised a flag on another nuclear-powered icebreaker, the Ural.
The Ural and the Yakutia are part of a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers that are meant to ensure Moscow’s dominance over the melting Arctic.
The Kremlin chief vowed to develop his country’s nuclear fleet despite current difficulties in Russia’s economy and production in an apparent reference to Western sanctions over Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.
“We will increase the capabilities of our nuclear icebreaker fleet,” Putin said.
He said this should be achieved “using domestic equipment and components.”
The Ural is expected to become operational in December, while the Yakutia will join the fleet in late 2024, Putin said.
The vessels are designed to resist extreme weather conditions in the Far North, have a length of 173 meters (568 feet) and can smash through ice up to 2.8 meters thick.
The Russian leader said the ships were part of Moscow’s efforts “to consolidate Russia’s status as a great Arctic power.”
He once again stressed the importance of developing the so-called Northern Sea Route, which allows ships to reach Asian ports up to 15 days faster than via the traditional Suez Canal.
“This very important corridor will allow Russia to realize its export potential in full, and establish an effective logistics route to South-East Asia,” Putin said.
Moscow has for years heavily invested in the route.
But Putin’s military campaign in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions have given new urgency to plans to redirect energy exports to Asia.
Russian industries have struggled with production in recent months, deprived of key Western-produced parts due to sanctions.
The vessels are expected to be a game changer for Russia’s use of the Arctic.
Transit in the eastern Arctic usually ends in November but Moscow is hoping the icebreakers will help it make use of the route — becoming more accessible due to climate change — year-round.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin Arctic icebreaker energy

