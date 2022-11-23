You are here

'But you're a woman': Iraqi furniture-maker carves up stereotypes

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)
  • Janabi attributes her success largely to do-it-yourself tutorials that she first posted on Facebook to share her passion for carpentry and furniture-making
BAGHDAD: With hammer and saw, Nour Al-Janabi is building her latest creation, a candy-pink sofa, in the carpentry workshop she runs in male-dominated and conservative Iraq.
“At the start, relatives criticized me,” said the 29-year-old carpenter and furniture-maker, who is also a mother of four.
“They would say: ‘But you’re a woman... You’re an amateur... It’s a men’s trade’.”
Covered in velvet or imitation leather, the sofas and armchairs that she designs, makes and mends in her south Baghdad workshop go from rustic style to Louis XV.




Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi works at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

Her order book is full, with new lounges starting at a cool 700,000 dinars (around $480).
Janabi has been making furniture for several years, and launched her business, Nour Carpentry, a few months ago. She recently moved operations from her home to a house turned workshop, where she has four employees — one of them her retired husband.
“But it’s not right to say it like that,” she said with an embarrassed smile, her hijab covering her hair.
In oil-rich Iraq, women make up just 13.3 percent of the labor force, according to the World Bank, while the World Economic Forum ranked the country 154 out of 156 in its latest Global Gender Gap Report.




Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi walks next to pieces waiting to be renovated at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

A study published last year by two UN agencies noted that while most Iraqis consider tertiary education equally important for men and women, “attitudes toward equal rights in employment are discriminatory against women.”

Janabi attributes her success largely to do-it-yourself tutorials that she first posted on Facebook to share her passion for carpentry and furniture-making.
She uploads videos — about everything from how to re-stuff an old sofa to using a sander — to TikTok and Instagram too, where she has more than 94,000 followers.




Iraqi carpenter Nour al-Janabi displays a piece at her home furniture workshop in Baghdad's Abu Dsheer area, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

“I am the first Iraqi woman to do this trade and break the barrier in this field,” she claimed, in a country still largely dominated by conservative attitudes about women’s role in society, and where those perceived as too independent are sometimes even considered immoral.
She said she receives comments from women and men telling her: “You make Iraq proud and you have accomplished something.”
“May God give you strength and health!” one user commented on a video of Janabi presenting a sofa decorated with a floral pattern.
One of her clients, Abu Sajjad, dropped by to see how his sofa repairs were going — untroubled by prejudices some others might harbor against dealing with a female carpenter and business owner.
Most working women in Iraq are teachers or nurses, though a small number have entered the police or armed forces.
One of them is Angham Al-Tamimi, who this year became the first woman army general.
In a video broadcast by the military’s press service, she said she had “faced the non-acceptance of women in the military.”
But she said she had succeeded thanks to her “persistence” and “passion.”

 

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkiye, causing panic

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkiye, causing panic
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkiye, causing panic

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkiye, causing panic
ANKARA, Turkiye: An earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 has hit a town in northwest Turkiye on Wednesday, Turkiye’s government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.
The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200 kilometers east of Istanbul. It was felt in Istanbul and in the capital Ankara.
The quake sent people rushing out of buildings and cut power in the area, Duzce’s mayor Faruk Ozlu told private NTV television.
Ozlu said there was no immediate report of casualty or damage but authorities were still assessing possible destruction.
Turkiye sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.
Duzce was hit by a powerful earthquake in 1999, which killed some 800 people.

 

UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage

UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage
UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage

UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage
  • Security forces reportedly refuse to release the remains of people killed during protests to their families unless relatives go along with a false narrative on the cause of death
  • UN human rights chiefs urged Iranian authorities to address the demands of the protesters for equality, dignity and other rights rather than use unnecessary force to suppress them
LONDON: The UN Human Rights Office said it is alarmed at reports that Iranian authorities are refusing to release the bodies of dead protesters to their families.

The rising number of deaths during the ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran, in the face of an intensifying crackdown by security forces, underscores the critical situation in the country, spokesman Jeremy Laurence said.

He expressed concern about the reports that the bodies of protesters were being held hostage by security forces unless the families agree to remain silent about the death of their loved ones or go along with false narratives about the cause.

Relatives who visited morgues to retrieve the remains of a loved one reportedly have been pressured into supporting state media accounts suggesting the deceased was a bystander or member of a militia who was killed by rioters, sources told the BBC.

Last week, officials took the body of 14-year-old Sepehr Maghsoudi from a morgue hours after he was shot dead during a protest in the southwestern city of Izeh, a source close to the family told BBC Persian. Security officers told relatives they would not release the body because they were grieving and “people may do something,” the source said.

Many families have publicly accused security forces of killing their relatives during the protests, only to later change their stories and agree with official accounts of the causes of death. This has prompted speculation on social media and elsewhere that statements were being coerced.

The mother of nine-year-old Kian Pirfalak, who was shot dead last Wednesday in Izeh, was heard at his funeral saying he was killed by security forces. Officials insisted he died in a “terrorist” attack. Later that same day, his mother appeared on state television to retract her comments and warn that they should not be “misused.”

Footage from the northwestern city of Javanrud on Monday reportedly showed the body of a protester being transported in a pickup truck, the BBC reported. His family was said to have refused to allow the body to be taken to a mortuary where it could be stolen by officials.

More than 300 people have been killed during the protests over the past nine weeks, including more than 40 children, according to the UN Human Rights Office. In addition, at least six people connected with the protests have reportedly been sentenced to death on charges of “waging war against God” or “corruption on earth.”

“We urge the authorities to address people’s demands for equality, dignity and rights — instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests,” said, Laurence the UN human rights spokesman.

“The lack of accountability for gross human rights violations in Iran remains persistent and is contributing to the growing grievances.”

The office has called on Iranian authorities to release all those detained simply for exercising their right to protest and drop all charges against them.

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive
Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive

Erdogan hints at new Syria offensive
  • Turkiye should ‘show a certain restraint’ in order to prevent an escalation in the country, says Russian presidential envoy
ANKARA: Turkiye’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, as Syrian forces denounced new airstrikes and Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation.

Russian presidential envoy in Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Turkiye should “show a certain restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria, where tensions heightened over the weekend after Turkish airstrikes killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers.

Lavrentyev expressed hope that “it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory.”

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces later said that fresh Turkish airstrikes on Tuesday struck a base that the group shares with the US-led coalition in the fight against Daesh. 

The base is located just outside of the town of Qamishli, about 50 km from the Turkish border. Two SDF fighters were killed and three were wounded, the group said.

Turkiye carried out airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq over the weekend, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the militant groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing.

The airstrikes also hit several Syrian army positions in three provinces along the border with Turkiye, and killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers, Syrian officials said.

“We will, of course, call on our Turkish colleagues to show a certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, and an escalation of tension not only in the north, but also in the entire territory of Syria,” Lavrentyev was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agencies in the Kazakh capital, Astana, ahead of talks on Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkiye’s actions would not be limited to aerial strikes, suggesting a possible new incursion — a position he reiterated on Tuesday.

“We have been on top of the terrorists for the past few days with our planes, artillery and drones,” Erdogan said: “Know that as soon as possible, we will root out all of them together with our tanks and soldiers.”

Erdogan continued: “From now on, there is only one measure for us. There is only one border. (And that is) the safety of our own country, our own citizens. It is our most legitimate right to go where this security is ensured.”

Turkiye has launched three major incursions into northern Syria since 2016 and already controls some Syrian territory in the north.

Following the weekend’s airstrikes from Turkiye, on Monday suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkiye, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, according to Turkish officials.

While Kurdish-led forces in Syria have not commented nor claimed responsibility for the attacks, the SDF on Monday vowed to respond to Turkish airstrikes “effectively and efficiently at the right time and place.”

The Turkish warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG on Saturday night and on Sunday. Turkish officials claimed that 89 targets were destroyed and many militants were killed.

A Syria war monitoring group said 35 people were killed in airstrikes over the weekend — 18 Kurdish fighters, 16 Syrian government soldiers and a local journalist.

US expresses 'deep concern' over Iran's nuclear progress

US expresses ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s nuclear progress
US expresses ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s nuclear progress

US expresses ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s nuclear progress
WASHINGTON/DUBAI: The US expressed “deep concern” Tuesday over the progress Iran is making on its nuclear program and ballistic missile capability, after Tehran said it has begun enriching uranium to 60 percent at a second facility.

“We’re going to make sure we have all options available to the president,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing in Washington. “We certainly have not changed our view that we will not allow Iran to achieve a nuclear weapons capability.”

Iran meantime publicized that it had moved ahead on uranium enrichment that Western governments worry is part of a covert nuclear weapons program.

“Iran has started producing uranium enriched to 60 percent at the Fordo plant for the first time,” Iran’s ISNA news agency reported, a development then confirmed by Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami.

An atomic bomb requires uranium enriched to 90 percent, so 60 percent is a significant step toward weapons-grade enrichment.

The heavily protected Fordo plant around 190 km south of Tehran was built deep underground in a bid to shield it from air or missile strikes by Iran’s enemies.

Iran in April announced that its older facility at Natanz, southeast of Fordo, had ramped uranium enrichment to 60 percent.

Meanwhile, investigators have concluded that an Iranian drone was used to bomb an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week, the US Navy said on Tuesday.

The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon last Tuesday off the coast of Oman appears to be part of the long-running shadow war between Israel and its archenemy Iran that has included the targeting of Israeli-linked ships in strategic Mideast waterways.

The Navy said explosives experts boarded the ship to assess the damage, including a 30-inch-wide hole punched in its side, and to collect debris and bomb residue. The evidence was taken to a lab at the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Navy investigators concluded that the drone used was an Iranian Shahed-136, the same kind of bomb-carrying drone Iran has supplied to Russia in its war on Ukraine. Iranian drones were used by the Houthis earlier this year, the Navy said.

Over 70 killed in week in Iran's crackdown on Amini protests

Over 70 killed in week in Iran’s crackdown on Amini protests
Over 70 killed in week in Iran’s crackdown on Amini protests

Over 70 killed in week in Iran’s crackdown on Amini protests
  • Regime’s judiciary says 40 foreigners arrested during demonstrations
PARIS/TEHRAN: Iranian security forces have killed 72 people, including 56 in Kurdish-populated areas, in the past week alone in their crackdown on the protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, a rights group said Tuesday.

The protests, which erupted in mid-September following the death of Amini, 22, in the custody of the morality police, have turned into the biggest challenge for Iran’s clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

With the wave of protests cutting across ethnicities, social classes and provincial boundaries, authorities have responded with an intensifying crackdown that has sparked an international outcry.

Iran has also launched repeated cross-border missile and drone strikes, most recently Tuesday, against exiled Kurdish opposition groups it accuses of stoking the protests from their bases in neighboring Iraq.

Norway-based group Iran Human Rights said in its latest toll on the violence inside Iran that 416 people had been killed by security forces nationwide.

It said 72 people had lost their lives in the past week alone, including 56 in western Kurdish-populated areas where there has been an upsurge in protest activity over recent days.

Several towns in Kurdish-populated western Iran, including Mahabad, Javanroud and Piranshahr, have seen large protests, often starting at the funerals of those previously killed in the demonstrations.

The Norway-based Hengaw rights group, which focuses on Iran’s Kurdish areas, has accused Iranian security forces of directly firing on protesters with machine guns and shelling residential areas.

Hengaw said that five people were killed in Javanroud on Monday alone after thousands gathered for funerals for victims of the crackdown who were killed at the weekend.

The group said it had confirmed the killing of 42 Kurdish citizens of Iran in nine cities over the last week, almost all killed by direct fire.

Monitors also accused Iran of imposing a nationwide mobile internet blackout on Monday at the height of the protest activity.

Monitor Netblocks said that the mobile internet had now been restored after a “3.5 hour cellular data blackout” which also coincided with the refusal of Iran’s football team to sing the national anthem in the World Cup.

Freedom of expression group Article 19 expressed alarm that “reports of extreme state brutality continue out of Kurdistan alongside nationwide internet disruptions and shutdown.”

Hengaw meanwhile posted a video of protesters trying to remove birdshot pellets from the body of a protester with a knife, saying people were afraid to go to hospital for fear of being arrested.

According to figures collated by IHR, over half of those killed by the Iranian security forces in the crackdown have died in provinces populated by ethnic minorities.

It said 126 people had been killed in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, largely populated by the Sunni Baluch minority, where the protests had a separate spark but fed into the nationwide anger.

Meanwhile 48 people have been killed in Kurdistan, 45 in West Azerbaijan and 23 in Kermanshah regions with a strong Kurdish presence, it said.

“Systematic killing of civilian protesters belonging to the Kurdish and Baluch minorities amounts to crimes against humanity,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam.

The mainly Sunni Kurds, often described as one of the world’s largest stateless peoples, make up one of Iran’s most important non-Persian ethnic minority groups and also have significant minorities in neighboring Iraq and Turkiye as well as Syria.

The regime’s judiciary, meanwhile, said the country has arrested 40 foreign nationals during the protests.

“Forty foreign nationals implicated in the recent riots have been arrested,” judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said in comments carried by its Mizan Online news website.

Iranian officials have repeatedly accused Western governments of stoking the protests over Amini’s death.

A number of Westerners, some of them dual nationals, were already in custody in Iran before the latest protests broke out in September.

French teachers’ union official Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris were detained in May, following teachers’ strikes earlier in the year.

Both have been charged with espionage and have been held in isolation since their arrests, French trade union sources have said. “The two French spies remain in custody and their case is in the final decision stage,” Setayeshi said.

In early October, state television broadcast what it said were “espionage confessions” by the two French detainees.

The French government condemned the airing of the alleged confessions as “shameful, revolting and unacceptable” and described the pair as “state hostages” for the first time.

Five other French nationals are also in custody in Iran.

Iran’s courts have convicted nearly 2,500 people of involvement in the Amini protests, the judiciary spokesman said.

“Nationwide, preliminary verdicts have been handed down against 2,432 people so far.

A further 1,118 people have been charged and are awaiting trial in the capital Tehran,” Setayeshi said.

The verdicts handed down so far are all preliminary because they are subject to appeal to the supreme court.

The revolutionary court in Tehran has already handed down six death sentences over the protests after convicting the accused of being “enemies of God” or “corrupt on Earth,” both capital offenses in Iran.

