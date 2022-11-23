You are here

  Saudi Arabia's residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE

Saudi Arabia's residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE

Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE
According to the report, the number of residential transactions in the Kingdom totaled 37,743, amounting to a total value of 25.6 billion in the third quarter. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE

Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE
RIYADH: Residential transaction volumes in Saudi Arabia fell 15.5 percent in the third quarter, compared to the same period last year, as lack of stock availability impacted activity levels in the Kingdom’s real estate sector, the latest market report by the global real estate adviser Commercial Real Estate Services revealed.

According to the report, the number of residential transactions in the Kingdom totaled 37,743, amounting to a total value of 25.6 billion in the third quarter, 0.8 percent less compared to the same period last year.

The report pointed out that the Dammam Metropolitan Area was the only region to record growth in residential transaction volumes with an increase of 12 percent in the year to the third quarter.

“Riyadh and Jeddah have maintained their downward trend in their total transaction volumes with their total diminishing by 31.1 percent and 19.3 percent respectively over the same period,” wrote CBRE in the report.

CBRE further noted that average apartment prices in the Kingdom increased by 7.8 percent in the 12 months to September, with prices in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Khobar rising by 13.1 percent, 8.9 percent, 5.6 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.

According to the report, the majority of activity in the office sector remained centered in Riyadh in the third quarter, with occupancy levels reaching 99 percent and 98.7 percent for Grade A and Grade B respectively.

“Constrained supply levels have continued to support growth in rental rates, where in the year to September 2022, average Grade A and Grade B rents in Riyadh increased by 5.9 percent and 3.5 percent respectively,” CBRE added in the report.

In Jeddah, average Grade A rents rose by 8.2 percent in the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2021, while Dammam and Khobar registered an increase of 3.9 percent and 8.2 percent respectively.

Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector witnessed a strong rebound in the third quarter, underpinned by a rise in religious tourism, along with the continued growth in the number of entertainment initiatives and business conferences.

In the third quarter, the Kingdom’s average daily rents and average occupancy rate rose by 19.5 percent and 17.6 percent respectively in the year-to-date September 2022, while the revenue per available room also increased by 74.9 percent.

“Whilst real estate market performance across all major sectors and cities in Saudi Arabia remains robust over the course of the third quarter, we are seeing limited levels of suitable stock curtail activity across the Kingdom,” said Taimur Khan, Head of Research, MENA at CBRE.

He added: “We expect this trend to continue in the short-run where activity levels are likely to remain somewhat subdued and performance indicators continue to trend up, almost uniformly across sectors and major metropolitan areas.”

Banking sector

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Emerging market debt ratio climbs back to record highs — IIF

Emerging market debt ratio climbs back to record highs — IIF
  • Global debt-to-GDP ratio falls to 343 percent in 6th quarter of decline
  • Emerging market debt-to-GDP ratio returns to record high of 254 percent
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Emerging markets’ debt-to-gross domestic product ratio returned to record highs despite a $6.4 trillion decline in the global debt pile to $290 trillion in the third quarter due to a strong dollar and slowing bond sales, an Institute of International Finance report found, according to Reuters.

Budget deficits and slower economic growth lifted the debt-to-GDP ratio in developing economies to 254 percent, matching a record high hit in the first quarter of 2021, the IIF said in its latest Global Debt Monitor published on Tuesday.

The amount of overall emerging market debt, however, slipped to $96.2 trillion from $98.7 trillion the previous quarter. Meanwhile the global debt-to-GDP ratio fell for a sixth consecutive quarter, to 343 percent of GDP.

Soaring energy and food prices have continued to push interest rates and funding costs higher globally, while governments have ramped up spending to shore up economies.

High-yield borrowers have seen spreads widen by about 400 basis points on average this year but the widening has been smaller for investment grade borrowers, according to the IIF.

“In the face of tightening global financing conditions, access to international markets has become even more challenging for many high-yield borrowers this year,” Emre Tiftik, director of sustainability research at the IIF wrote in the report.

“The global sovereign interest bill is set to increase rapidly, notably for sub-Saharan Africa but also in EM Europe.”

Policymakers and rating agencies have warned that debt pressures on fragile developing economies are far from over and more defaults were likely.

The higher cost of debt servicing could particularly hurt countries most exposed to the effects of climate change, the IIF said.

A deal struck at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt over the weekend agreed to set up a “loss and damage” fund to help poorer countries pay for the impacts of climate disaster while highlighting the need to reform international financial institutions.

The global banking trade group said in its quarterly report that despite a reduction in dollar-debt reliance in the past years, it remains at high levels in Latin America and Africa, “leaving many countries heavily exposed to swings in foreign exchange markets.”

Outside the sovereign sphere, smaller companies and lower-earning families have been hit the hardest by the rising cost of borrowing.

“Given their high reliance on short-maturity funding,” said the IIF, “lower-income households and small-sized firms have been disproportionately affected by higher borrowing costs, with one-third of small-sized firms in mature markets facing difficulty in covering interest expenses.”

The dollar rose as much as 20 percent strongest in the third quarter, though it has pared that gain to 12 percent higher so far this year.

Emerging market currencies fell as much as 10 percent to the greenback this year and are now down 7 percent.

Institute of International Finance debt global debt

Oil Updates — Crude steady; Oil theft caused $2bn loss to Nigeria from January to August

Oil Updates — Crude steady; Oil theft caused $2bn loss to Nigeria from January to August
Updated 23 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude steady; Oil theft caused $2bn loss to Nigeria from January to August

Oil Updates — Crude steady; Oil theft caused $2bn loss to Nigeria from January to August
Updated 23 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns about lower fuel demand from China amid tightening COVID-19 curbs offset data showing a larger-than-expected US crude draw last week.

Brent crude futures dropped 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $88.21 a barrel at 0508 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $80.86 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts rose about 1 percent on Tuesday as the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Algeria reinforced comments from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, were not considering boosting oil output. 

US says G7 should soon unveil price cap level on Russian oil

The Group of Seven nations should soon announce the price cap on Russian oil exports and the coalition will probably adjust the level a few times a year rather than monthly, Reuters reported quoting a senior US Treasury official.

The G7, including the US, along with the EU and Australia are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on Dec. 5, as part of sanctions intended to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The aim of the unprecedented price cap mechanism is to reduce Russia’s petroleum revenues funding its war machine while maintaining flows of its oil to global markets to prevent price spikes. A cap on exports of Russian oil products is slated to begin on Feb. 5.

The Treasury official told reporters that the EU is consulting with members on the price cap. 

“Our hope is that they will finish that consultation relatively soon and put us in a position where our entire coalition can announce a price,” the official said.

A decision on the price cap level could come as soon as Wednesday or Thursday after a meeting of EU ambassadors, a source familiar with the discussion said.

The G7 price cap would allow companies to provide services including insurance, shipping and financing on Russian oil imports to coalition members, so long as the purchase of that petroleum is under the price cap.

The official said Washington does not expect Russia to retaliate by withholding oil exports, as Putin has warned would happen. Such a move could send global oil prices higher, but risks damaging Russian oil fields.

“We have no reason to expect that they would do that because, ultimately, it’s not in their interest,” the Treasury official said.

Oil theft cost Nigeria $2 billion: report

Nigeria lost more than $2 billion to oil theft during the first eight months of this year, an investigation by the country’s Senate found on Tuesday.

Large-scale theft from Nigeria’s pipelines has throttled exports, forced some companies to shut in production, crippled the country’s finances and knocked the country off its position as Africa’s top oil producer.

An ad hoc committee of the Senate, Nigeria’s upper house of parliament, undertook an investigation into the impact of the theft.

Its findings were presented to the Senate in a report that found only 66 percent of the country’s oil production could be “effectively guaranteed.”

The other 33 percent, it said, was affected by theft and lost production “due to the third party easy access on land terrain.”

“The country has lost over $2 Billion to oil theft between January and August 2022, which lost revenue ordinarily would have supported the country, fiscal deficits and budget implementation,” the report said.

State-owned oil company NNPC Ltd. has said production is starting to improve after Nigeria’s coordinated interventions, including contracts with companies owned by former militants, to crack down on theft.

(With input from Reuters) 

oil updates

President of Turkmenistan praises economic ties with UAE and calls for trade boost

President of Turkmenistan praises economic ties with UAE and calls for trade boost
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

President of Turkmenistan praises economic ties with UAE and calls for trade boost

President of Turkmenistan praises economic ties with UAE and calls for trade boost
  • Speaking during the UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum, Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted his country’s focus on exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation
  • Delegates at the forum also discussed opportunities for new economic partnerships between the business communities in the two countries
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The president of Turkmenistan said his country is interested in increasing bilateral trade with the UAE, given its strategic location, its outstanding relations with countries around the world, and its highly qualified workforce.
Speaking at the UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also praised the existing economic ties between the two countries, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday, and highlighted his country’s focus on exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation in various industries, including energy, trade and green energy.
The forum was organized by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Turkmenistan’s embassy, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.
The participants discussed opportunities for new economic partnerships for the business communities in the two countries. Other key topics included ways to increase trade exchanges, attract investment, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.
“Our business communities are keen to explore promising opportunities that increase mutual trade and investment and launch joint projects and initiatives,” said the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Thani Al-Zeyoudi.
“Today, we have a comprehensive cooperation plan that we are working to enhance with our partners in the Turkmen government and private sector.”
Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, president of UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The UAE and Turkmenistan have solid and robust economic relations. The UAE is a major trading partner of Turkmenistan, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching $255.3 million in 2021.
“This figure is expected to grow, considering the keenness of both countries to explore more elements of development, expansion and promising opportunities in all sectors, especially (given) that Turkmenistan is located in a strategic geographical location in Central Asia, with promising markets that allow investors from the UAE to explore key investment opportunities.”
The UAE is a likewise a gateway to markets in its region, he added, thanks to its exceptional geographical location that links East with West, and it has a flexible and diverse economy that offers many perks and incentives for foreign investments.
“We need to have a joint road map, form joint advisory committees, activate the UAE-Turkmenistan Business Council and increase its role in promoting business opportunities, and to increase our cooperation for more growth and development,” said Al-Mazrouei.
A number of agreements were signed during the forum, with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan in a number of vital sectors. They included a non-disclosure agreement between the Agency for Transport and Communications, under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and Abu Dhabi Ports Company; a joint-development agreement between Turkmenenergo State Power Corporation of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and renewable energy company Masdar, also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company; and a cooperation agreement between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

UAE Turkmenistan UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum economic partnership

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

DUBAI/ANKARA: Saudi Arabia and Turkey are discussing Riyadh placing a $5 billion deposit at Turkey’s central bank, a Saudi Ministry of Finance spokesperson said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

“We are in final discussion to make a USD 5 billion deposit with the central bank of (Turkey),” the spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters query.

The Turkish central bank declined to comment on the issue. A Turkish official with the knowledge of the matter said discussions are at the final stage with Saudi Arabia over a swap or deposit agreement.

Turkey’s economy has been badly strained by a slumping lira and soaring inflation of over 85 percent and a swap or deposit agreement could boost Turkey’s diminished foreign currency reserves.

Analysts say this could also help President Tayyip Erdogan shore up support ahead of elections due by June 2023.

Turkey’s central bank has swap deals in local currencies with several of its counterparts worth a total of $28 billion. It signed a deal with China for $6 billion, with Qatar for $15 billion, with the UAE for around $5 billion.

The momentum of talks between the countries’ central banks comes after Ankara and Riyadh’s joint effort to mend ties that were ruptured after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. 

Saudi-turkey

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issues 26 mining licenses in September

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issues 26 mining licenses in September
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issues 26 mining licenses in September

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issues 26 mining licenses in September
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of mining licences issued by Saudi Arabia dropped by 50 percent in September with only 26 being issued compared to August's 52.

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced the issuances in a report by the Ministry’s National Center for Industrial and Mining Information, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The breakdown of the mining licenses is as follows: 12 exploration licenses, ten building material quarries licenses, two surplus mineral ores licenses, a reconnaissance license, a mining exploitation license, as well as a small mine license.

As of September 2022, 2,143 licenses have so far been validated: 1,342 for quarry building materials, 561 for exploration, 173 for mining and small mining exploration, 36 for reconnaissance and 31 mineral ores licenses. On the other hand, up until September 2021, the ministry issued 1,795 mining licenses, Argaam reported citing the ministry’s report on its mining indicators.

With a total of 490 licenses, the Riyadh region recorded the largest number of the total mining licenses in force in the sector followed by Makkah Al-Mukarramah with 401 licenses, the eastern region with 359 licenses, the Medina region with 233 licenses, and the Asir region with 184 licenses.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources aims to nurture the mining sector and maximize its value in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as well as the National Industry Development and Logistics Program.

The ministry is working to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of national industry while utilizing the Kingdom’s mineral resources which are dispersed across 5,300 sites and hold an estimated value of SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion).

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s industry and minerals minister has hit out at the time taken to award mining licenses across the world as he discussed the Kingdom’s ambition to be a global leader in the field. 

Speaking during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum held alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh, Bandar Al-Khorayef said his government would keep feeding opportunities to companies who want to tap into the Kingdom’s estimated $1.3 trillion mining sector. 

He said Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning mining industry could learn from the Kingdom’s oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors in terms of scaling up production. 

Reflecting on the advantage the Kingdom has over other nations, he said: “Globally, the time it takes to have a mining license is just ridiculous. Saudi Arabia provides mining licenses in 90 to 180 days, but globally, it takes years of time.”

 

Saudi mining industry

