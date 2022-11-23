You are here

  • Home
  • QNB partners with Ajlan & Bros to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

QNB partners with Ajlan & Bros to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

QNB partners with Ajlan & Bros to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia
Since 2006 Saudi Arabia has had an established plan for digitization, known as National Strategy for Digital Transformation. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6bdvk

Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

QNB partners with Ajlan & Bros to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

QNB partners with Ajlan & Bros to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar National Bank Group has signed a joint venture agreement with Ajlan & Bros Holding to develop and grow digital banking opportunities in Saudi Arabia. 

According to a press release, both QNB and Ajlan & Bros Holding have initiated steps to obtain the required regulatory approvals.

The strategic agreement was signed by QNB's group CEO, Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, and Ajlan & Bros’ Chairman Ajlan Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan. 

The press release further noted this agreement is part of both groups’ strategic plan to grow their digital banking presence and investments in Saudi Arabia.

Since 2006 Saudi Arabia has had an established plan for digitization, known as National Strategy for Digital Transformation, and this initiative is now in its final stage. 

In October, global payment solutions provider Checkout.com’s report titled ‘Digital Transformation in MENA 2022’, revealed that more than one in ten Saudis spend money online at least once a day via e-commerce platforms. 

The report further pointed out that Saudis who prefer cash for payments reduced from 27 percent in 2021 to 20 percent in 2022. 

Headquartered in Riyadh, Ajlan & Bros Holding is one of the largest retailers and manufacturers in the Middle East, with its brand recognized and present in more than 25 countries across the world. 

Earlier in August, Ajlan & Bros Holding signed agreements worth $7 billion with Malaysian companies, according to a statement on LinkedIn.

Through this deal with Malaysian firms, Ajlan & Bros Holding aims to develop effective programs to promote collaboration between the two countries to invest in key sectors namely, industrial manufacturing, health care, technology, entertainment, and defense. 

QNB is one of the most valuable bank brands in the Middle East and Africa and is one of the third-tier sponsors of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. 

Meanwhile, QNB has also kickstarted a campaign for QNB Visa credit cardholders in cooperation with online food delivery firm Talabat, to benefit from free delivery service on Talabat app, throughout the World Cup. 

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia was ranked the best in the region and third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022.

Topics: Saudi banking

Related

Saudi Arabia a key market for Deutsche Bank as it eyes expansion: top official
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia a key market for Deutsche Bank as it eyes expansion: top official
Lebanon central bank to use forex rate of 15,000 pounds per dollar as of Feb 1
Business & Economy
Lebanon central bank to use forex rate of 15,000 pounds per dollar as of Feb 1

Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine

Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine
Updated 23 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine

Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine
Updated 23 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Energy firms and banks helped fuel a 32 percent year-on-year rise in aggregate profits for listed companies in Saudi Arabia in the third quarter of 2022, according to a report released by Kamco Invest.

The analysis noted that net profits hit $51.9 billion in the three months to the end of September — up from $39.3 billion in the same period of 2021.

The report, however, noted that the aggregate profit of Saudi Arabian firms in the third quarter reported a decline of $7.4 billion compared to the previous quarter this year, where the total net profit stood at $59.3 billion.

Across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, listed firms witnessed a quarter-on-quarter decline of 8 percent at $76.9 billion, due to the fall in the earnings for energy and material companies.

“In terms of regions, only UAE-listed companies showed higher profits during the quarter, whereas aggregates for the rest of the GCC countries showed a quarter-on-quarter decline during the third quarter of 2022,” wrote Kamco in the report.

Companies operating in the Kingdom’s energy sector witnessed the maximum profit during the third quarter at $41.2 billion, driven by crude oil prices and volumes sold.

The report further noted that the profit of the banking institutions in Saudi Arabia increased to $4.4 billion during the third quarter, up from $3.5 billion during the same period in 2021.

In the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank recorded a profit of $1.2 billion in the third quarter, supported by higher net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income.

Saudi National Bank reported a 24.6 percent increase in the net profit to $1.3 billion, driven by a 16.1 percent drop in operating expenses due to a lower net impairment charge for credit losses.

Net profit of telecom companies in the Kingdom also grew by 22.2 percent year-on-year to $1.1 billion in the third quarter, while profits for the food and staples retailing sector almost tripled year-on-year to reach $281.6 million.

According to the Kamco report, Saudi Arabian firms operating in the materials, utilities, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences, and consumer durables and apparel sectors witnessed a decline in profit during the third quarter.

In terms of year-on-year performance by GCC companies, net profits continued to show growth in the third quarter of 2022 and were up by almost a quarter to reach $70.7 billion as compared to $57.2 billion during the same period in the previous year.

“Abu Dhabi-listed companies showed the biggest y-o-y profitability improvement during the third quarter of 2022 with net profits almost doubling to $9.1 billion, reflecting both new listings as well as higher profits for the bulk of the listed companies on the Abu Dhabi exchange,” the report added.

Country breakdown

Aggregate net profits for Kuwait-listed firms witnessed a year-on-year decline of 74.0 percent in the third quarter to reach $1.5 billion compared to $5.8 billion in the same period of 2021.

According to the report, the decline in the profit of Kuwait-listed firms was mainly led by lower year-on-year profits reported by Agility, which had booked an extraordinary gain of around $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021 post the sale of its integrated logistics business to DSV Panalpina.

Net profits for Dubai-listed companies increased by 32.8 percent in the third quarter to reach $4.1 billion, the report added.

Total earnings for Qatari-listed companies increased by 1.7 percent over the same period to reach $3.32 billion as compared to $3.27 billion in the corresponding three months of the previous year.

Net profit of Bahrain-listed companies decreased by 44 percent year-on-year to $405.5 million after six of its 13 sectors — including its two largest sectors by market cap — posted a decrease in net profits during the quarter.

Total net profits for listed companies in Oman increased by 14 percent year-on-year to $457.6 million in the third quarter as compared to $401.4 million in the corresponding quarter in 2021.

Topics: Saudi Banks kamco invest GCC baning listed firms

Related

Saudi Tadawul to list 18 companies on the exchange: CEO 
Business & Economy
Saudi Tadawul to list 18 companies on the exchange: CEO 
Gulf International Bank’s profit jumpls 30% to $51m on higher interest income 
Business & Economy
Gulf International Bank’s profit jumpls 30% to $51m on higher interest income 

Digital payment firm Tweeq gets license to offer e-wallet services in Saudi Arabia 

Digital payment firm Tweeq gets license to offer e-wallet services in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Digital payment firm Tweeq gets license to offer e-wallet services in Saudi Arabia 

Digital payment firm Tweeq gets license to offer e-wallet services in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia aims to diversify its financial sector by accelerating development in fintech, its central bank has granted another license to a new payment technology firm, Tweeq International financial Co., to offer e-wallet services in the Kingdom.  

This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by the Saudi Central Bank to 23, in addition to five companies that have received an “In-principle Approval.”

The new licensee Tweeq is a Saudi-based fintech firm that offers ‘tailor-made’ payment and financial solutions to individuals and small and medium enterprises in the Middle East and North Africa region.   

Last month, SAMA granted a new license to another smart digital payment company, Tiqmo, to provide e-wallet services in Saudi Arabia. 

This is part of SAMA’s strategy to promote the development of the financial technology sector and ensure ultimate stability.  

The central bank said this should help attract new investors and bring added value to the sector, while complying with SAMA’s regulatory requirements meant to enhance the overall financial stability and support greater opportunities of the Saudi Vision 2030.  

This comes after SAMA granted permits in September to a new batch of companies to provide open banking solutions in the Regulatory Sandbox.  

The companies that were granted permission were: Wally Global Arabia, Sanam Aliliddikhar for Information Technology, Istishraf Al-Bayanat for Financial Technology, and Spare Arabian Financial Co. This brought the total number of permitted firms operating under SAMA’s Regulatory Sandbox to 42, of which 15 have graduated by obtaining full authorizations and were licensed by SAMA. 

The Regulatory Sandbox was established to help local and international startups test their digital solutions in a live and controlled environment before taking their products to the market.  

SAMA recently updated its Regulatory Sandbox Framework to an “Always Open Approach.” The updated framework adopts greater flexibility by enabling financial institutions, as well as local and international startups to apply anytime throughout the year, and bring more innovative business models to their clients, it said. 

SAMA said this step is continued progress towards a number of ambitious strategic objectives including promoting and diversifying the financial services offered within the financial sector, boosting savings, payments, and investment activities. With these steps, the central bank wants to increase the level of financial inclusion and financial awareness among all community segments in accordance with the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: SAMA fintech Saudi e-wallet Investment banking payment Digital

Related

Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year
SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 
Business & Economy
SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 

UAE market goes into overdrive as economy improves  

UAE market goes into overdrive as economy improves  
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

UAE market goes into overdrive as economy improves  

UAE market goes into overdrive as economy improves  
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE business fraternity puts the pedal to the metal this week with a slew of announcements reflecting its capital adequacy and financial stability in the public and private sectors.  

Dubai Islamic Bank, rated A3 by Moody’s and A by Fitch, on Wednesday priced its inaugural sustainable sukuk, a $750 million 5-year senior issue with a profit rate of 5.49 percent per annum, representing a spread of 155 basis points over five-year US Treasurys.   

According to a press note, it is the first-ever sustainable sukuk from a UAE financial institution and the largest from a bank based in the Gulf Cooperative Council region since February 2022.

The sukuk, listed on Euronext Dublin and NASDAQ Dubai, was created to finance green and social initiatives and projects.   

“We are delighted to have issued our inaugural sustainable sukuk today. This deal was very important for DIB given our strong commitment to Sustainable Finance and the UAE’s Net Zero agenda and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy,” said Adnan Chilwan, group CEO of DIB, in a statement.  

On Tuesday, ADIB Securities, a Shariah-compliant brokerage firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, reported over 22 billion dirhams ($5.99 billion) worth of trades for the nine months period ended Sept.30.  

The brokerage reported a 149 percent increase in the utilization of its digital trading platform compared to the same period last year. The growth was primarily driven by a strong increase in the number of transactions routed through the company’s digital channels, from 68 percent to 73 percent over the same period.  

“Q3 (third quarter) was a very busy time for us here at ADIB Securities. We have grown the number of new accounts opened by 87 percent, and our number of transactions has risen by 83 percent,” said Khaled Kurdieh, general manager at ADIB Securities, in a statement. 

He said new IPOs and global market volatility have provided investors with opportunities to trade more frequently while maintaining focus on the long term.  

Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE Federal export credit company, received “AA-” or a very strong rating for the fourth consecutive year by Fitch Ratings, reflecting the company’s role in supporting the diversification of the UAE economy.  

The primary driver for these robust ratings is ECI’s strategic governmental function in promoting UAE’s non-oil exports and strategic sectors’ development to achieve the country’s economic agenda.  

“This positive rating reflects the confidence of the international organizations and global rating agencies in the UAE in general, and it also confirms the creditworthiness of the company,” said Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, minister of economy and chairman of ECI board of directors.  

As part of the UAE’s vision to adopt global best practices for accounting and finance, the Ministry of Economy on Wednesday introduced the UAE Fellowship Program to reform the auditing profession in the UAE.   

All candidates applying for an audit-practicing license in the UAE are required to successfully complete the mandatory certificate examinations provided by the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants in the Middle East in partnership with the ministry. 

Topics: UAE Banks invesment economy

Related

UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group acquires Noatum for $681m; Taaleem completes book building for IPO  
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group acquires Noatum for $681m; Taaleem completes book building for IPO  
UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 
Business & Economy
UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  
Updated 23 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  
Updated 23 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Development Fund has allocated SR1 billion ($266 million) to back up to 50 medium and small projects the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib has announced. 

He revealed this during the ministry's second virtual monthly meeting held to review the progress made in this key sector, Al Arabiya reported.

Al-Khatib also discussed the ministry’s efforts to further elevate the tourism sector's role in the Kingdom. 

He revealed that the ministry encourages and motivates small project owners to submit significant feasibility studies in order to obtain the necessary support. This will help them provide highly efficient tourism services. 

In an attempt to move towards achieving the ambitions and aspirations of the national tourism strategy, the ministry is currently in process of preparing the Umrah strategy, the strategy for developing the city of Taif, preparing for the winter season, and trying to keep up with the World Cup, Al-Khatib said. 

In addition to this, the ministry has allocated as much as SR100 million per year to train and help individuals become equipped to work in the Kingdom’s tourism sector. The ministry has also recommended a certain number of investors in the sector to further localize jobs and attract more Saudi talent, he stressed. 

Since the establishment of the ministry, the number of firms operating in the tourism sector has hit 777 companies. Now it aims to raise the number of firms operating in the sector to 1,000 in the near future, the minister disclosed. 

By offering tourism programs characterized by diversity and richness, Al-Khatib said they will be able to create more opportunities for competition and improve services in the Kingdom. 

Moreover, under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has an ambitious target to receive 30 million pilgrims and Umrah performers per year by 2030. To achieve this, he said positive cooperation from various government sectors related to organizing trips will be required. The minister explained that it is also needed to offer an integrated tourism experience that meets the aspirations of visitors and tourists. 

The Kingdom is currently developing a number of attractive tourism projects across various destinations such as Neom and the Red Sea coasts, he said. 

Riyadh is set to become the capital of the global tourism industry as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy in line with the goals set out in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, Al-Khateeb emphasized. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, Al-Khateeb said in order to give incoming travelers the best experience possible, the nation is building spectacular destinations which will operate in a sustainable manner.   

“We have the vision, we put the plan, and we put all the resources, especially the financial resources to deliver the plan,” said Al-Khateeb. 

Earlier this year, authorities in Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in tourist-transport services within the Kingdom, support marine tourism, and develop and promote tourism in the western and eastern regions.  

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Saudi Railways Co., known as SAR, and Cruise Saudi, which is responsible for developing the Kingdom’s cruise sector. 

Topics: Saudi tourism Investment

Related

Ahmed Al-Khateeb meets with Patricia Espinosa Cantellano in Sharm El-Sheikh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism minister meets former UN official in Sharm El-Sheikh
Riyadh to be capital of global tourism industry: Tourism Minister
Business & Economy
Riyadh to be capital of global tourism industry: Tourism Minister

UAE unveils national plan to double GDP by 2031

UAE unveils national plan to double GDP by 2031
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

UAE unveils national plan to double GDP by 2031

UAE unveils national plan to double GDP by 2031
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has set out a plan to double its gross domestic product to 3 trillion dirhams ($820 billion)  by 2031 through driving up the country’s non-oil exports and tourism sector.

Unveiled by the county’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the UAE Annual Government meetings held in Abu Dhabi, the ‘We The UAE 2031’ plan has a focus on social, economic, investment and development aspects.

As part of the plan to  raise GDP from its current level of 1.49 trillion dirhams, targets were set to increase the country’s non-oil exports to 800 billion dirhams. 

Foreign trade is also set to rise to 4 trillion dirhams, with the contribution of the tourism sector to GDP to grow to 450 billion dirhams.

Sheikh Mohammed said that ‘We The UAE 2031’ will shape the progress of the country towards a more accomplished and developed future, in which all entities and institutions will cooperate within a unified ecosystem.

“It represents our government vision for the next decade as we start a national path towards new achievements under the leadership of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed,” he said, adding:

“The UAE will maintain its position as an economic destination… Economic prosperity, social well-being and development of human capital will be the main pillars of the next 50 (years).” 

The plan is based on four main pillars that cover all sectors and fields — the economy, society, ecosystem and diplomacy.

The society pillar focuses on placing the UAE among the top 10 countries in the Human Development Index and having its cities ranked among the 10 best in the world.

The Forward Economy pillar will create and develop policies and plans that contribute to achieving high economic growth in all sectors, as well as accelerating the pace of transformation in the energy sector and the reliance on alternative sources of energy to enhance the country's efforts in the green economy.

Forward Diplomacy aims to strengthen the UAE's foreign relations with countries around the world, enhance its international presence, cooperation and friendship, as well as encourage positive dialogue worldwide.

The fourth pillar, Forward Ecosystem, focuses on infrastructure and its development according to the latest technological methods. This pillar includes the development of digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from WAM)

Topics: UAE economy

Related

Ma’aden to contribute $23bn to Saudi GDP by 2040, says CEO video
Business & Economy
Ma’aden to contribute $23bn to Saudi GDP by 2040, says CEO
IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7% graphic
Business & Economy
IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%

Latest updates

With Philippines visit, US VP Harris shows support against ‘intimidation’ in South China Sea
With Philippines visit, US VP Harris shows support against ‘intimidation’ in South China Sea
England add teenage spinner Ahmed to Pakistan squad
England add teenage spinner Ahmed to Pakistan squad
Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season
Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season
Iran arrests British-Iranian citizen for communicating with foreign-based news channels — state media
Iran arrests British-Iranian citizen for communicating with foreign-based news channels — state media
US sanctions more Iranian officials for protest crackdown
US sanctions more Iranian officials for protest crackdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.