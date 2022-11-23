Italian Super Cup tickets on sale for Riyadh clash

You are here

The Milan derby will take place in King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Jan. 18, 2023.
  • AC Milan will face Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh
RIYADH: Diriyah Season 2022 has released the first batch of tickets for the Italian Super Cup, which will bring two giants of Italian football, AC Milan and Inter Milan, together at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Jan. 18, 2023.

The Kingdom is hosting the Italian Super Cup for the third time. In 2018, Juventus won the title against AC Milan with a single goal in a match played in Jeddah. The following year Lazio had a 3-1 victory over Juventus in Riyadh.  

Sports and football fans from inside and outside the Kingdom can book through the official website for the season, https://diriyahseason.sa/ar

Remaining tickets will be offered at a later date.

DOHA: Spain shredded Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday in a brutal destruction in their Group E opener which launched their bid to lift a second World Cup.
Avoiding the fate of giants Argentina and group rivals Germany, who lost 2-1 to Japan earlier on, Luis Enrique’s fancied side sparkled at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium, dominating possession and taking their chances mercilessly.
Ferran Torres netted twice and Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were also on the scoresheet for the Euro 2020 semifinalists in an emphatic romp.
In the past the 2010 World Cup winners have paid the price for profligacy but all three forward Luis Enrique selected netted in the first half to pay back his trust in them.
The coach placed Asensio at false nine, flanked by Olmo and Torres, starting with Morata and Ansu Fati on the bench.
The coach opted to deploy Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez in central defense, alongside club team-mate Aymeric Laporte, correctly anticipating his team would monopolize the ball.
It took only 11 minutes for La Roja to open the scoring, with Gavi stabbing a pass forward for Olmo to receive in the area and the RB Leipzig winger taking one sublime touch to turn and another to stroke the ball gently past Keylor Navas.
Costa Rica, who were a surprise package at the 2014 World Cup, beating Italy and Uruguay and drawing with England to top their group, were sliced apart again for the second goal 10 minutes later.
Jordi Alba’s low drilled cross was rammed home by Real Madrid forward Asensio past his former team-mate Navas, who might have done more to keep it out.
Torres stroked home from the penalty spot after Alba was fouled by Oscar Duarte — a soft call on a hard night for Los Ticos, who were never in the game and failed to muster a shot at goal.
Barcelona forward Torres capitalized on more slack defending to fire the fourth past Navas early in the second half.
Luis Enrique was able to take off the effervescent Pedri and Torres before the hour mark in order to rest them for Sunday’s clash with Germany, and handed teenage Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde his debut.
The 19-year-old roared up the pitch in the build-up to Spain’s fifth goal, with substitute Morata crossing for Gavi to drill home with aplomb.
Kopa Trophy winner Gavi became the third youngest goalscorer at a World Cup at 18 years and 110 days old, after Mexico’s Manuel Rosas and record holder Pele.
Soler and Morata then got in on the act with stoppage-time strikes to pile further misery on Costa Rica and help Spain flex their muscles in a perfect opening match in Qatar.

DUBAI: Manchester City have announced that Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension.
His latest deal means that he will remain at the Etihad until the summer of 2025.
Guardiola has so far won 11 major trophies during his tenure, including four of the last five Premier League titles.
Across all competitions, he has won 271 of the 374 matches he has overseen — a remarkable win percentage of 72.4 percent. City have scored 921 goals during that period, at an average of 2.46 goals per game.
His 374 games in charge leave him second only to Les McDowall — who managed 587 between 1950 and 1963 — on City’s list of longest-serving post-war managers.
Club Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organization, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.
“Under his very special leadership, our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”
Guardiola said: “I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years.
“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.
“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.
“From day one, I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.
“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together, and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

DOHA: The Saudi national team on Wednesday resumed preparations for their game against Poland on Saturday in the second round of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Manager and technical director, Herve Renard, said he was satisfied with a recovery session held at the Green Falcons’ headquarters in Qatar.

Midfielder Riyadh Sharahili took part in training under the close watch of medical staff, but tests showed that Salman Al-Faraj had suffered a shin injury.

The Saudi squad is due to hold a training session at 4 p.m. on Thursday, at the Sealine Resort Stadium, which will be open to the media for the first 15 minutes.

Renard arranged a separate training session for players not involved in the team’s opening match against Argentina, which the Saudis won 2-1.

LONDON: Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed could become England’s youngest men’s Test cricketer after being added Wednesday to the squad for next month’s tour of Pakistan.
The 18-year-old has been training with the second-string England Lions in the United Arab Emirates during the past three weeks and has done enough to gain selection for a senior squad where Jack Leach is the only proven red-ball slow bowler.
In addition to his age, Ahmed’s rise is all the more remarkable as he has played just three first-class matches and only made his County Championship debut for Leicestershire in May.
He will now head to a three-Test series in Pakistan, where pitches traditionally favor spin bowlers, with a mere nine first-class wickets to his credit.
Should Ahmed be selected in Rawalpindi, Multan or Karachi, he will surpass the record of the late Brian Close, who was 18 years and 149 days old when he made his England debut in 1949.
Ahmed had just finished playing for the Lions against the senior England XI on Wednesday’s opening day of a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi when his promotion to the Test squad was made public.
Figures of 0-73 off eight overs did not inspire confidence, but conditions appeared to favor the bat given a stumps score of 501-7.
England red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, however, said both he and Test captain Ben Stokes had been impressed by Ahmed’s attitude.
“We know he’s not the finished article and has raw potential, but Ben, myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game,” explained McCullum in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.
“The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad.”
England fly to Pakistan on Saturday, with the first Test in Rawalpindi scheduled to start on December 1.

DUBAI: Japan won its first match at the FIFA World Cup against four-time champions Germany at Al Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, with the score at 2-1.
This is the second upset during this 2022 tournament in Qatar, with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina in yesterday’s match, with a similar scoreline.
Japan, which ranked 24th in the FIFA rankings, faced Germany, ranked 11th, for the first time in 16 years.
At a press conference held on Tuesday, Japan’s coach MORIYASU Hajjime expressed his aspiration and said he hoped Japan would enter the match with the goal of “changing history.”
The game was the first time Japan’s national football team faced a European team that has won the World Cup title.
During the past three World Cups, Japan was eliminated during the first round.
Coach Moriyasu experienced the “Doha Tragedy” in 1993, when Japan missed out on qualifying for the World Cup for the first time during his playing days.
German Counterpart Hansi Flick said he was impressed by the impact Japanese players have had in the Bundesliga.
“I have to put myself as a bit of a fan of Japanese soccer,” the Germany coach said. “You have a team, players who are very well developed, technically as well as tactically. They’re really, really good. And we see that quality in the Bundesliga.”
In terms of predictions, many said the match would be a tough one, with both teams operating at a high caliber with quality football players.
Tomonosuke the Ninja, however, predicted Japan to win using Kasamawashi to guess the outcome.
This was the lineup of the Japanese team playing on Wednesday:
GK: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg)
GK: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse)
GK: Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)
DF: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)
DF: Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale)
DF: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo)
DF: Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale)
DF: Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04)
DF: Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds)
DF: Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart)
DF: Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach)
MF: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes)
MF: Takumi Minamino (Monaco)
MF: Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)
MF: Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP)
MF: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart)
MF: Junya Ito (Reims)
MF: Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
MF: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)
MF: Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)
MF: Ritsu Doan (Freiburg)
MF: Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus)
FW: Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge)
FW: Takuma Asano (Bochum)
FW: Daizen Maeda (Celtic)
FW: Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare)

