RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 
The five-day festival will be held at Riyadh Front from Nov. 26 to 30 and will include contests in some of the world’s most famous games at various zones. (Riyadh Season)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest gaming and e-sports event RUSH is back in the Kingdom’s capital for Riyadh Season 2022. 

The five-day festival will be held at Riyadh Front from Nov. 26 to 30 and will include contests in some of the world’s most famous games at various zones. 

Visitors will be offered live entertainment shows, DJ performances, an augmented reality experience, and a cosplay competition with winners receiving prizes to the value of SR100,000 ($26,600). 

With a focus on the whole of the gaming industry, from console and PC gaming to mobile and e-sports, the RUSH festival aims to give video game aficionados the opportunity to access and experience the latest tech and the chance to interact with each other in real life, and online. 

Some of the world’s top content producers will be available to meet the public. Tickets can be booked via the link https://riyadhseason.sa/event-details-en.html?id=599/en_RUSH. 

Meanwhile, the Fan Festival, one of the 15 entertainment zones of Riyadh Season, is also organizing several free e-sports competitions, and a virtual arena where FIFA, Fortnite and Tekken tournaments are held. 

A World Cup quiz, the “Goal or no Goal” guessing game, and other entertaining football-related activities are available at one of the interactive booths. 

The festival also has a virtual interactive stadium that provides a new experience for players by challenging their football skills. 

Visitors can also enter the Play Zone that offers activities including bowling and billiards. 

Renowned sound engineer to host 3-day music production course in Riyadh

Renowned sound engineer to host 3-day music production course in Riyadh
Updated 23 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Renowned sound engineer to host 3-day music production course in Riyadh

Renowned sound engineer to host 3-day music production course in Riyadh
  • Marcela Rada keen to develop local talent
  • El Fuego, the DJ and artist, will also teach
Updated 23 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A leading international sound engineer is set to hold a three-day course “Music Production: From Zero to Hero,” in Riyadh from Nov. 28, aimed at developing budding talent in the country.

The course is being offered as part of the XP Music Futures conference. “I feel a huge sense of pride, it’s very rewarding and I know it is going to be extremely rewarding for me to be able to share this information with young talent in the region,” said Marcela Rada, who is also the organizer of the conference.

Rada said that with the right tools and education students would be able to fulfil their dreams. “I believe this is going to be huge in empowering artists in the areas (where they) may have not had the opportunity to access this kind of information and tools,” she added.

Rada will lead the six-session educational initiative course along with El Fuego, the DJ and artist. Rada said it would be the first time that she offers such a course in Saudi Arabia, which would cover basics including music production and audio engineering.

Students would be able to get enough knowledge to set up their own operations at home, where they can further develop their skills. “It’s designed for beginners so it’s designed to introduce the tools whether they are hardware or software for them to continue learning on their own afterward,” Rada explained.

The three-day course is divided into two sessions a day, with the first day focusing on “the art” of recording with an introduction to techniques, Rada said.

“We are going to go over a home studio environment and what you are going to need for hardware and software. We are going to touch upon the different types of microphones and microphone techniques,” she said.

The second session of day one will then take students through music production using digital instruments and creating beats.

The first session of the second day will take participants through technical ear training, audio processors, and how to approach mixing music and processing sound.

“That is a session that is going to provide them with the tools to know what to focus on, what to research and how to train their ears so that they can approach mixing in a creative and professional way,” she said.

“The session is designed to give them the basics of hardware and how to treat the analog signal.”

The second session on day two will delve deeper into the specific processors that are available to modify sound.

“The goal of those sessions is to help the students find ways of finding their signature sound. The tools are out there, we will talk about specific ones that they may be unfamiliar with, how to research them, which ones they can use, and which ones are free and available,” Rada said.

Session one of day three would go into depth on immersive audio. “I have been doing research on immersive, or special audio, for the past three years or so and I think we have all seen the boom regarding spatial audio in music production.”

The session would also show how a songwriter, producer, or content creator could take their music to the next level.

“The last session of the last day will be about collaboration. I want to leave them with an opportunity to collaborate with each other, to explore how different talents can collaborate with each other to create something good,” she said.

“They will be able to collaborate and produce a beat and then they will receive feedback from me and their classmates and we will be able to showcase something by the end of the course.”

During her visit last year to the XP music festival as a speaker, Rada said she was approached by several individuals who were eager to learn more about music production.

“This is what inspired the course, I saw the need and eagerness to learn in the area,” she said.

“I would describe it (the Saudi music industry) as (having) very, very talented individuals that are (using) their culture and what they know from their musical influences in the region, as well as what they have been exposed to with international talent. I think that there is a combination of this very local talent influenced by local customs and tradition,” she said.

Saudi royal reserve included on protected areas database

Saudi royal reserve included on protected areas database
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi royal reserve included on protected areas database

Saudi royal reserve included on protected areas database
  • It is the first Saudi reserve to be registered on the global website, the official source for data on protected lands with government agencies and international organizations
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has been added to the World Database on Protected Areas.

It is the first Saudi reserve to be registered on the global website, the official source for data on protected lands with government agencies and international organizations.

The KSRNR tweeted: “This registration is an important step for the reserve toward joining the green list of globally managed reserves in the International Union for Conservation of Nature.”

The authority announced its commitment to joining the green list of the federation in October during a two-day symposium organized by KSRNR in Riyadh and called “Natural Reserves, International Principles, and Standards,” in cooperation with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and with the participation of government agencies.

The symposium aimed at achieving the goals of the reserve in protecting nature and helping to restore environmental balance.

The Protected Planet website, the internet portal for WDPA, is the source for data on protected lands globally, and provides mechanisms for business planning and environmental conservation in natural reserves.

The website also provides the basis for monitoring and reporting on progress toward international environmental aims such as the Aichi Biodiversity Targets and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

KSRNR extends more than 130,000 sq. km and is characterized by its diverse topography, embracing 14 geographical formations of mountains, plains, and plateaus. It also includes six valuable minerals.

Animals within the area include 300 species, ranging from rare deer to birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season

Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season
Updated 23 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season

Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season
  • Visitors can learn about different cultures across the world through several sub-zones inspired by the 10 countries
  • For both families and individuals, Boulevard World is a premier entertainment destination, featuring a host of experiences
Updated 23 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Riyadh Season’s Boulevard World zone, which opened this week, brings together the cultures of 10 countries in a single location on the largest artificial lake in the world.

Visitors can learn about different cultures across the world through several sub-zones inspired by Morocco, China, Italy, France, India, Spain, America, Japan, Greece and Mexico.

For both families and individuals, Boulevard World is a premier entertainment destination, featuring a host of experiences, including rides in hot air balloons, submarines and boats.

It has the largest man-made lake in the world, where boats can travel between cities through 11 stations.

It also offers the Area 15 experience from Las Vegas; The Sphere, the biggest spherical theater in the world; a city for game fans; comic book and anime-themed activities; and plenty of family-friendly entertainment options.

Visitors can enjoy a ride in a Venetian gondola, taste American cuisine, stroll through live Hollywood shows, shop for the best Spanish products, and watch flamenco shows.

Abdullah Al-Jamhan, a visitor at Boulevard World, said that this zone is one of his favorites so far.

“This Riyadh Season went truly above and beyond. I didn’t imagine it would be so attentive to detail. It is like I traveled around the world in a few hours,” he said.

Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation

Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
Updated 23 November 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation

Saudi city showcases beautiful game as World Cup fever grips nation
  • The Red Sea port city of Jeddah has kicked off a multi-zone event, titled The Beautiful Game
  • The World Cup Museum exhibits include the first leather match ball from England, dating back to 1930
Updated 23 November 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Football fever has taken a grip on Saudi Arabia with the World Cup underway in Qatar.

Fans throughout the Kingdom have been glued to screens watching the action which saw the Green Falcons win their opening game 2-1 against Argentina.

And in Jeddah excitement has reached fever pitch with big screens popping up in all kinds of locations including cafes, lounges, and on the famous corniche.

The Red Sea port city has kicked off a multi-zone event, titled The Beautiful Game, offering indoor and outdoor areas to watch World Cup matches on big screens, football-themed games, and face-painting sessions.

The zone also includes a World Cup Museum on the history of the game, showcasing some of its greatest players.

Open for the duration of the tournament, the exhibits include the first leather match ball from England, dating back to 1930. During that decade players wore berets to prevent head injuries from ball laces.

Exhibit organizer, Mawada Al-Zain, told Arab News: “In the 1930s, the football was in its primitive form and had laces. It had not taken on its full form, and it wasn’t until the 1940s that the shape was improved. In the 1950s, it took on its complete round form without any laces.”

Among other items on display at the museum are goalkeepers’ gloves. England’s 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks wore one of the first pairs of gloves specially designed for shot stoppers at the 1970 World Cup. High-grip pimpled rubber gloves, on show at the exhibition, began to appear in sports shops in the early 1970s.

Al-Zain said: “Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said gloves were an essential tool for goalkeepers, and he improved on them with sports equipment company Umbro.”

The museum’s Land of Legends zone has jerseys worn by 12 high-profile retired and current players.

Another of the exhibition organizers, Odai Abduljawad, highlighted former Italian footballer Francesco Totti.

“This player was loyal to his team (Roma); he started with that team, and retired with that team. He played 843 games, scored 316 goals, and had 58 caps (playing for the Italian national side),” he said.

In the Stadiums zone, visitors can see footballs used in World Cup matches from 1930 through to 2018.

Organizer Abdulrahman Al-Zaidani told Arab News: “It’s quite a story, starting with the first football from 1930, and the match between Uruguay and Argentina, when they contemplated which football to use; Uruguay’s or Argentina’s.

“They agreed that each team used their own football to which they found different results; Argentina scored more in the first half using their football, and Uruguay scored more in the second half of the game.

“That is when they discovered different weights and sizes to the primitive leather and laced form of the football,” he said.

The Telstar Durlast was the first ball developed and delivered to the World Cup by Adidas for the 1970 tournament in Mexico.

The ball had been specifically designed to make it easier to see on black-and-white home television screens. Its iconic white hexagon and black pentagonal leather panels design is still used today.

For the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Adidas produced its Telstar 18 ball with a new panel design and incorporating near-field communication chip technology.

The rise of Saudi streetwear to a global market

The rise of Saudi streetwear to a global market
Updated 23 November 2022
Nada Al-Turki

The rise of Saudi streetwear to a global market

The rise of Saudi streetwear to a global market
  • Experts and retail innovators discussed the rise of the trend within the region
  • From urban abayas to historically rooted prints, Saudi has been evolving its look from traditional regalia to heritage chic
Updated 23 November 2022
Nada Al-Turki

The recent rise of streetwear has been apparent worldwide, originating from diverse music scenes. As each culture adds its particular flare to the style, Saudi has been slowly developing its own.

At the Fashion Commission’s leading industry expo, Fashion Futures, this past weekend, experts and retail innovators discussed the rise of the trend within the region and its evolution from niche to mainstream. From urban abayas to historically rooted prints, Saudi has been evolving its look from traditional regalia to heritage chic.
“Personal style is very important to a Saudi, and I think that translates directly into the way we dress up…There’s a certain personality in the way that we dress,” Ahmed Al-Ammary said.
Al-Ammary, more commonly known as “Baloo,” is the CCO of MDLBEAST, the Saudi-based entertainment company quickly becoming one of the world’s biggest music festivals.
He launched his first T-shirt brand, 9sicksick, alongside his partners Anmar Madani and Ibraheem Abbar, focusing on local pop culture.
As MDLBEAST has garnered international attention, Al-Ammary has found that festival ecosystems and fashion styles always interlink, like the all-black ensembles of the techno scene and the bohemian theme at Coachella.
Through his role at the company, he worked on developing the recently launched BANI BEAST, a festival-inspired clothing line reimagining traditional Saudi attire. During the festival, which takes place annually in December, the company noticed the eventgoers dressed in heavy jackets and farwas, traditional coats in the Saudi and Gulf areas, to combat the cold weather.
“We saw that people made the extra effort and started to pair things that were traditional wear and general streetwear. That inspired the idea of developing Bani Beast. (It’s) basically a combination of prints, and we have something that we call modulate farwa.
“It comes in three different pieces that you can wear separately, or you can put two together, or you can pull up a few strings and create a new shape with it. The idea was to give it some versatility, and that’s what makes fashion flow. It’s the ability to change it up and refresh it every time you wear it,” Al-Ammary said.
Mohammed Bajbaa, founder of the fashion brand Proud Angeles and consultancy firm Proud X, launched the clothing company as a retailer and transformed it into its own brand in 2020 with an ethos of bridging cultures.
The entrepreneur shared that from a consultant’s standpoint, there is a huge gap in understanding how the industry works. He hopes that these multidisciplinary styles bring along tangible growth to the fashion community.
“I’m optimistic, and I hope in the future that we don’t just have fashion brands, we have more solutions for those brands that build a whole ecosystem, from education resources to trade shows, and experts around to work with them,” Bajbaa said.
Mohammed Khoja, founder of Hindamme, which contributes to the fashion and cultural landscape in Saudi Arabia by innovating traditional styles and incorporating Western silhouettes, said:
“The main driving force was to create representation, really, because I didn’t see enough of our culture or something that I connected with within contemporary design.
“I feel like I’ve been able to…contribute by injecting elements that represent us as Saudis, things that we connect with, from our heritage, from our upbringing, and translating that into design and fashion,” Khoja said.
The ready-to-wear luxury label’s name directly translates to the old Arabic word for possessing perfect harmony. Indeed, it does just that by creating a dialogue through its East-meets-West philosophy, featuring Arabic calligraphy motifs, ancient Saudi palettes, and design collaborations with local and international creatives.
While many upcoming street-style brands are inevitably in direct competition, the designer noted that each brings its own twist under a common identity.
Mahmoud Sedani, fashion blogger, said: “A friend of mine was saying that when (Saudi) brands were approaching, one of their aims was…to be international. She said something super interesting, which I never thought of: ‘Who says we’re not international?’ I think that’s so incredible to hear because I feel for so many years, we’ve cut ourselves short.”
The conversation raised an important question: Who decides how much recognition an industry needs to become a global player?
“I think it’s a question of relevance. When you’re relevant to the community that you’re in and you speak to them in your design, that actually creates that platform for you to get up to that international level,” Al-Ammary said.
Khoja shared that while Saudi is in the process of bridging cultures, the Kingdom has been at a historical disadvantage.
“(We’ve been) seen as buyers rather than creatives, so we’re not really part of that conversation. But it is starting to shift with initiatives like Fashion Futures. They are bridging that divide,” he said.
These local heroes agreed that Saudi has yet to see the peak of creativity within the industry — and much is yet to come.

