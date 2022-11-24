International arrivals to Middle East hit 77% of pre-pandemic levels as tourism sector rebounds

You are here

The analysis was carried out by the UN’s World Tourism Organization, known as UNWTO (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Tourism in the Middle East continued its post-COVID-19 fightback in the first nine months of 2022 with the number of international arrivals reaching 77 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to a report by the UN.

The analysis by the body’s World Tourism Organization, known as UNWTO, showed the global tourism sector is on track to reach 65 percent of pre-pandemic levels of international visitors by the end of the year. 

The UNWTO further noted that around 700 million passengers traveled internationally in the first nine months of this year, more than double the number for the same period last year. 

The 700 million figure also represents 63 percent of 2019 levels, signaling robust growth of the tourism sector, as the scare posed by the pandemic faded away this year. 

According to the report, around 340 million passengers traveled internationally in the third quarter of 2022, and international arrivals in the Middle East actually surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 3 percent in September. 

“Results were boosted by strong pent-up demand, improved confidence levels and the lifting of restrictions in an increasing number of destinations,” said UNWTO in the report. 

The report added that export revenues from tourism could reach $1.2 to $1.3 trillion in 2022, a 60-70 percent increase over 2021, or 70-80 percent of the $1.8 trillion recorded in 2019. 

According to the report, Europe is leading from the front as the tourism sector thrives to achieve pre-pandemic levels of international visitors. 

The report noted that Europe welcomed 477 million international arrivals in the January-September period, which equates to 68 percent of the global figures. 

“Europe saw particularly robust performance in Q3, when arrivals reached almost 90 percent of 2019 levels,” UNWTO said.

Africa and the Americas also recorded strong growth compared with 2021, reaching 63 percent and 66 percent of 2019 levels, respectively. 

UNWTO further pointed out that China, a key market in the Asian region, remains largely closed due to strict COVID-19-related restrictions. 

Some of the destinations that surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of international arrivals in the first nine months were Albania, Ethiopia, Honduras, Andorra, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Colombia, El Salvador and Iceland. 

“The recovery can also be seen in outbound tourism spending from major source markets, with strong results from France where expenditure reached -8 percent through September, compared to 2019,” added the report. 

The report further said that some of the markets where outbound spending increased include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the US, and India. 

UNWTO, however, warned that the challenging economic environment, including persistently high inflation and soaring energy prices, aggravated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, could weigh on the pace of recovery in the fourth quarter and into 2023.

SABIC and Aramco plan to start crude-to-petrochemicals project in Ras Al-Khair 

SABIC and Aramco plan to start crude-to-petrochemicals project in Ras Al-Khair 
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC and Aramco plan to start crude-to-petrochemicals project in Ras Al-Khair 

SABIC and Aramco plan to start crude-to-petrochemicals project in Ras Al-Khair 
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, is planning to start a joint project with Saudi Aramco to convert crude into petrochemicals, the Kingdom's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman revealed. 

With a capacity of 400,000 barrels of crude per day, Saudi Arabia’s first-of-its-kind project is set to come up in Ras Al-Khair, he added. 

The minister made the announcement during an event to open a SABIC building in Al Jubail. The Prince also added that Saudi Arabia plans to open a new port in the industrial city of Ras Al-Khair to export petrochemicals. 

During his speech, the minister stressed that oil receives strong demand from the petrochemical sector globally, adding that this growth will accelerate by 60 percent until 2040. 

Highlighting that Saudi Arabia is the fourth largest global producer of petrochemicals, he pointed out that the Kingdom possesses all the required components for the further development of this sector in the future.  

The energy minister revealed that the integrated strategy for the petrochemical sector in the Kingdom is in its final stages. It includes building an important chain from basic petrochemicals to specialized petrochemicals. The system aims to convert about 4 million barrels of crude and liquids into petrochemicals for local projects. 

Together with SABIC, Aramco has been working to commercialize crude to chemicals technologies as part of the strategy to position itself as a preeminent player in the global petrochemicals industry. 

In its C2C technologies, Aramco aims to remove or streamline several conventional industrial processes, resulting in chemicals that are less expensive to produce while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint associated with the use of our oil, according to its website. 

Typically processed in an oil refinery, crude oil is transformed into a variety of fractions such as naphtha, diesel, kerosene, gas oil, and high boiling residue for being used as feedstocks for conventional petrochemical production, but the process is costly.  

Aramco is working at tweaking the existing technologies and processes in an integrated refining complex to raise the chemical production level per barrel of oil from the regular 8 percent to 12 percent, up to 50 percent, according to its website. 

Both firms already entered into a similar partnership in 2018 to develop an integrated industrial complex to convert crude oil to chemicals in Yanbu, on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.  

The complex was projected to process 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil, producing around 9 million tons of chemicals and base oils annually, and it is expected to start operations in 2025. 

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah
Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah
Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer ROSHN, backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, has launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah, as it steadily pursues its effort to change the face of the Kingdom’s west coast. 

According to a press release, the first phase of the Al Arous project named ‘The Bride of the Red Sea’ will offer more than 2,200 single-family units. 

Upon completion, Al Arous will extend over 4 million square meters and will offer more than 18,000 different residential units. 

The press release further noted that the community will include pedestrian-friendly streets, and green spaces, along with civic, retail, sports, and recreational amenities to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Bringing ROSHN’s vision for modern, integrated living to Jeddah is a proud moment for our company,” said David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group. 

He added: “For the first time, residents of the west coast will be able to experience the new way of living that ROSHN is introducing to Saudi Arabia – one where communities are built on a rich array of social amenities and a healthy, high-quality lifestyle is placed above all else.” 

The launch of the Al Arous project comes at a time when ROSHN has started the handover process at SEDRA, its development project in northern Riyadh, ahead of the scheduled time. 

“The handover of the first ROSHN home is a momentous occasion not just for ROSHN but for the Kingdom at large. SEDRA will be the first project that sees our vision for the future become a reality on the ground and I am excited for our first residents to experience the ROSHN way of life,” Grover added. 

SEDRA is the first project of ROSHN in the Kingdom, and is being developed over eight phases in Riyadh’s northern sector.

Upon completion, the SEDRA project will add more than 30,000 residential units to the capital’s housing stock and provide 20 million square meters of integrated neighborhoods supported by education, health care, infrastructure, and retail outlet facilities. 

Speaking to Arab News at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last month, Grover said ROSHN is looking to triple its building rate as it seeks to become the biggest residential developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by 2025.

“We're already one of the biggest housing developers in the Kingdom by volume. I imagine you're going to see two or three times the output from ROSHN in the next couple of years.

“Certainly by 2025, in 18 months, two years' time (we) will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we're doing."

UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments

UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments
Updated 56 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments

UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments
Updated 56 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Multi Commodities Center and digital platform SafeGold have signed a memorandum of understanding to digitize gold assets in the Middle East and North African region.

The partnership will create an ecosystem for gold-backed digital certificates, initially in the UAE and then across the MENA region’s $20 billion gold market.

According to a DMCC press release, gold bars will be physically stored in secure vaults and verified by warrants issued on its Tradeflow platform, a central registry of ownership for gold and commodities stored in UAE facilities.

The digital certificates backed by gold can then be traded on SafeGold’s platform, providing investors with greater transparency and confidence.

“We look forward to making the UAE a hub for gold investors across the region and accelerating the digital gold ecosystem in the UAE,” said Gaurav Mathur, founder and managing director, SafeGold, in a press statement.

“DMCC is perfectly positioned to drive these efforts given our extensive knowledge in gold, world-class infrastructure across the entire gold value chain and ongoing work in blockchain and web3 sectors,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC.

SMEs could see $17.1bn boost from hyperscale cloud computing: report

Hyperscale cloud computing can generate 62.6 billion dirhams ($17.1 billion) in benefits for small and medium enterprises and startups in the UAE in the next eight years, according to a report commissioned by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Amazon Web Services.

According to the report titled “Impact of Hyperscale Cloud on UAE SMEs and Start-ups,” these enterprises could generate $10.1 billion in user benefits and $7 billion in partner benefits between 2022 and 2030 through regional hyperscale data centers in the UAE.

Hyperscale refers to an information technology infrastructure’s ability to accommodate the increased resource demand in a distributed computing environment. It could enable UAE businesses to scale globally and serve customers worldwide.

“Superior data center infrastructure tends to create local concentrations of enabling factors for innovation, such as early-stage venture capital funding and the development of skilled local talent, generating long-term startup ecosystem benefits and attractiveness,” the report stated.

For example, medium-term plans such as the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy, which aims to automate a quarter of all transportation in Dubai by 2030, will require robust digital infrastructure and cloud access.

The report highlighted that key policy goals would require significant public cloud data services with low latency, high availability and reliability, and access to artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities provided by hyperscale cloud.

The report further estimated that by 2030, hyperscale cloud computing would create 133,000 direct and indirect jobs in the UAE. In addition, the technology will achieve a 78 percent reduction in the country’s carbon footprint and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2.2 million metric tons in the next eight years.

(With inputs from WAM)

Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  

Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  

Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: After seeing off competition from Greece’s Archirodon and the local contracting company Faisal Electromechanical Co. to bag the contract, Beijing-headquartered China Harbour Engineering Corp. has started constructing a major seawater cooling system catering to Jizan City for Primary & Downstream Industries in Saudi Arabia.

“The mobilization and construction works have started,” a source close to the project told MEED.

The estimated value of the contract is over $650 million, according to MEED.

A seawater cooling system is a form of district cooling where water pumps from the sea go through a heat exchanger and cools in a closed loop. Water is then distributed to cool the buildings.

The scope of work includes the construction of two seawater supply pipelines, four hypochlorite pipelines and a pumping station.

According to MEED Projects data, China Harbour is participating as a contractor in roughly $39 billion worth of projects under construction in the Middle East and African countries. It is also bidding or is prequalified to bid for contracts with an estimated budget of $8.5 billion.

JCPDI is the Kingdom’s third industrial hub managed by the Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu. It occupies a total area of more than 100 sq. km on the Red Sea coast in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

It is located 66km north of the old Jizan City and 11.5km along the coast.

JCPDI is located on China’s Belt and Road Initiative and is Saudi Arabia’s closest port to East Asia. It is considered a major gateway to the Kingdom’s southern region, which has an estimated population of 4.5 million people. Its port terminals are expected to support economic growth in the entire region and to serve eastern and southern Africa. 

In April, the Saudi subsidiary of Spain’s Aqualia won a three-year contract to operate and maintain the desalination plant and drinking water distribution system in JCPDI.

The client, Power & Water Utility Co. for Jubail & Yanbu, awarded the contract to Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Integrated Services. 

The desalination plant can treat 60,000 cubic meters a day of water, to serve the industrial city, both for drinking and service water.

The development is one of the major infrastructure projects in JCPDI to consolidate the industrial city as a preferred destination for investments in the Kingdom and the Red Sea region.  

In another development, a joint venture involving Aramco, Air Products and ACWA Power recently finalized agreements for the asset acquisition and project financing of a $12 billion air separation unit/gasification/power plant in JCPDI. 

The integrated gasification combined cycle plant is located next to Aramco’s refinery, where the vacuum residue, oil left at the bottom of the vacuum distillation column, is piped under the fence to the IGCC’s gasification unit, where heat is used to release more gas from the hydrocarbons as explained on Aramco’s official website.

It says in the IGCC plant, vacuum residue is converted to raw syngas by its complete thermal breakdown into combustible gas in the presence of oxygen and steam — called gasification. 

This raw syngas, further treated within the IGCC, provides clean syngas to a 3.8 GW five-block combined cycle power plant, producing electricity for both the refinery and the Saudi national grid. 

Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen

Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen

Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian company Elsewedy Electric is all set to establish a new firm in Saudi Arabia with a capital of SR500,000 ($133,048), as trade relations between the countries deepen. 

According to a bourse disclosure, the decision was made after its Board of Directors approved the proposal to open a new company in the Kingdom. 

The bourse disclosure further noted the location of the new company is yet to be decided, with Riyadh under consideration. 

The company’s name will be decided by either Elsewedy Electric or Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, the bourse disclosure added. 

The decision to open a new operation in Saudi Arabia comes at a time when Elsewedy Electric reported a consolidated net profits of SR510 million in the first nine months of 2022, up by 32.66 percent from SR380 billion during the same period of the previous year. 

As trade relationships between both countries deepen, Saudi Arabia is exploring investment opportunities in Egypt’s real estate sector following the African country's decision to remove restrictions on foreign ownership of land.

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate National Committee met with the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh to discuss potential real estate investments, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Saudi Arabia and Egypt are also strengthening their relationship in the energy sector, as multiple deals were signed between companies of both countries earlier this year. 

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Trade, Majid Al-Qasabi, in June, said that the volume of Saudi companies’ investments in Egypt is $30 billion, while 574 Egyptian companies operate in the Kingdom with a capital of $1.3 billion. 

In November, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Co. also signed an initial agreement with Egyptian entities to build a 10 gigawatts project to produce electricity from wind energy in the north African country.

The deal was signed in Riyadh when Egyptian Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker met Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

ACWA Power, in June, also invested $1.5 billion to develop, build, and operate the 1,100-megawatt wind farm, located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt. 

In June, a spokesperson for Ajlan & Bros Holding told Al-Arabiya that the firm signed six agreements with Egyptian entities, worth $5.5 billion, in the fields of tourism, food and ports.

According to the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Egypt hit its highest value in history, at about $14 billion in 2021, with an 87 percent jump compared to the year 2020. 

