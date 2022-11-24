Jeddah airport announces flight delays due to ‘weather conditions’   

You are here

The airport was in communication with airlines to receive new flight departure times. (File/AFP)
  • Flights were delayed due to the 'weather conditions'
JEDDAH: Some flights at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah were delayed on Thursday due to the current ‘weather conditions’. 
The airport announced on Twitter that operators were in communication with airlines to receive the new flight departure times, state agency SPA reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah

Ithra lights up in green to mark Saudi team’s win

Ithra lights up in green to mark Saudi team’s win
  • The center offered visitors with full access to all activities free of charge to commemorate the win
  • Ithra is also celebrating in the metaverse by introducing their non-fungible token exhibition “From Strike to Stroke”
DHAHRAN: In celebration of Saudi Arabia’s historic win against Argentina in their opening match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Ithra was lit up in a green-colored design.   

“In celebration of the historic win of the Saudi Arabian team at the FIFA World Cup, the Ithra building projection was designed in the Saudi flag colors of our Green Falcons to celebrate and honor the victory,” Yousef Al-Mutairi, head of communications and marketing at Ithra, told Arab News

“Ithra continues to be a source of inspiration, creativity and community that celebrates beautiful moments together. 

“We’re proud to be a place where people from all walks of life come to get inspired through our programs and offerings. Today, we have launched a series of offerings at Ithra to engage the community in celebrating this great achievement, and we received more than 10,000 visitors,” Al-Mutairi added.

The center offered all visitors, who officially had a day off on Wednesday by royal decree, full access to all activities free of charge to commemorate the win. No reservations or tickets were required as tickets typically would start at SR20 ($5), with prices varying depending on the program and activity.

Ithra is also celebrating in the metaverse by introducing their non-fungible token exhibition “From Strike to Stroke.”

In a statement announcing the launch in Qatar, Ithra said: “Football is an art — so, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Ithra is curating a unique collection of NFTs in celebration of this global sporting event. In collaboration with 32 artists representing each of the competing nations and an AI-powered algorithm, every game will be translated into a unique NFT.

“Using their respective team’s jersey colors, the contributing creatives produced striking art representing their country. 

“Following each game and led by the action taking place on the pitch, the AI-powered algorithm will compile the artists’ creations with match statistics to generate unique pieces that represent each game. Stay tuned as we reveal our collection throughout the World Cup!”

The “Open Sea Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia” by Ezekiel Germán and Amr Bogari NFT is ready for offers.

Click the Ithra website for more details. 

Topics: World Cup 2022 Saudi Arabia Green Falcons

KSRelief distributes aid in Yemen, Somalia and Jordan

KSRelief distributes aid in Yemen, Somalia and Jordan
  • Somalia, as well as other Horn of Africa countries, is facing the worst drought in 40 years
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continued its relief program for needy families in Yemen, Somalia and Jordan with the delivery of food baskets as well as winter clothing.

In Taiz governorate of Yemen, KSRelief delivered 69 tons and 15 kilograms of food aid for 3,870 residents impacted by conflict in the country.

And in Somalia, at least 49 tons of food relief was distributed to 4,200 people.

Somalia, as well as other Horn of Africa countries, is facing the worst drought in 40 years and the UN’s refugee agency said that as much as 7 million of the country’s 15 million people are experiencing severe hunger, and with some families displaced due to conflict and insecurity.

Meanwhile, Syrian and Palestinian refugees and needy families in Jordan were provided winter clothing by the aid organization on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government.

Topics: KSRelief

Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions

Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions
RIYADH: Public, private and international Schools in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais will close Thursday due to expected rainy conditions throughout Makkah region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made to ensure students’ safety and was based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology.

King Abdulaziz University and University of Jeddah have also taken the same measures.

Schools’ first semester’s final exams for Thursday have been postponed, and will be held on the first Thursday of the second semester.

King Abdulaziz University said that alternative dates for postponed exams will be announced later.

The Saudi Civil Defense said that light to heavy rain and strong wind are expected.

It called on all to exercise caution and steer clear from stagnant rainwater and valleys.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Saudi schools weather

Saudi Arabia reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 825,290.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,451.

Of the new infections, 16 were recorded in Riyadh and 9 in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 5 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 62 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 812,591.

It said that 3,248 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 5,625 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 45 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 64 patients were in critical condition.

More than 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest gaming and e-sports event RUSH is back in the Kingdom’s capital for Riyadh Season 2022. 

The five-day festival will be held at Riyadh Front from Nov. 26 to 30 and will include contests in some of the world’s most famous games at various zones. 

Visitors will be offered live entertainment shows, DJ performances, an augmented reality experience, and a cosplay competition with winners receiving prizes to the value of SR100,000 ($26,600). 

With a focus on the whole of the gaming industry, from console and PC gaming to mobile and e-sports, the RUSH festival aims to give video game aficionados the opportunity to access and experience the latest tech and the chance to interact with each other in real life, and online. 

Some of the world’s top content producers will be available to meet the public. Tickets can be booked via the link https://riyadhseason.sa/event-details-en.html?id=599/en_RUSH. 

Meanwhile, the Fan Festival, one of the 15 entertainment zones of Riyadh Season, is also organizing several free e-sports competitions, and a virtual arena where FIFA, Fortnite and Tekken tournaments are held. 

A World Cup quiz, the “Goal or no Goal” guessing game, and other entertaining football-related activities are available at one of the interactive booths. 

The festival also has a virtual interactive stadium that provides a new experience for players by challenging their football skills. 

Visitors can also enter the Play Zone that offers activities including bowling and billiards. 

Topics: RUSH gaming festival Riyadh Season 2022

