Jeddah airport announces flight delays due to ‘weather conditions’   

Ithra lights up in green to mark Saudi team’s win

DHAHRAN: In celebration of Saudi Arabia’s historic win against Argentina in their opening match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Ithra was lit up in a green-colored design.

“In celebration of the historic win of the Saudi Arabian team at the FIFA World Cup, the Ithra building projection was designed in the Saudi flag colors of our Green Falcons to celebrate and honor the victory,” Yousef Al-Mutairi, head of communications and marketing at Ithra, told Arab News

“Ithra continues to be a source of inspiration, creativity and community that celebrates beautiful moments together.

“We’re proud to be a place where people from all walks of life come to get inspired through our programs and offerings. Today, we have launched a series of offerings at Ithra to engage the community in celebrating this great achievement, and we received more than 10,000 visitors,” Al-Mutairi added.

The center offered all visitors, who officially had a day off on Wednesday by royal decree, full access to all activities free of charge to commemorate the win. No reservations or tickets were required as tickets typically would start at SR20 ($5), with prices varying depending on the program and activity.

Ithra is also celebrating in the metaverse by introducing their non-fungible token exhibition “From Strike to Stroke.”

In a statement announcing the launch in Qatar, Ithra said: “Football is an art — so, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Ithra is curating a unique collection of NFTs in celebration of this global sporting event. In collaboration with 32 artists representing each of the competing nations and an AI-powered algorithm, every game will be translated into a unique NFT.

“Using their respective team’s jersey colors, the contributing creatives produced striking art representing their country.

“Following each game and led by the action taking place on the pitch, the AI-powered algorithm will compile the artists’ creations with match statistics to generate unique pieces that represent each game. Stay tuned as we reveal our collection throughout the World Cup!”

The “Open Sea Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia” by Ezekiel Germán and Amr Bogari NFT is ready for offers.

