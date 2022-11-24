ACWA Power signs JDA with Indonesia's Pertamina NRE to energize Tuban Refinery  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and Indonesian energy firm Pertamina New & Renewable Energy signed a joint development agreement on core utilities supplies to Tuban Grass Root Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Java, eastern Indonesia.

The agreement was signed during the B20 Summit last week but ACWA has only now revealed the details.

The scope of the JDA includes development of a 575 MW power generation facility, a steam generation component with a capacity of 3,288 tonnes per hour; and a water desalination plant with a total capacity of 363,480 m3/day, said the press release.

These facilities will feed to the Tuban refinery which produces aromatics and ethylene. This is one of Indonesia’s national strategic projects as it aims to build energy security and advance the domestic petrochemical industry.

The power and water desalination plant for the Tuban GRR&P is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2027.

“With climate change implementation strategies at the top of the global consciousness, an integrated approach that can enable decarbonization in a responsible and reliable manner is key to mitigating the impact of carbon-intensive industries,” said Paddy Padmanathan, CEO and vice chairman of ACWA Power.

He added: “As a company that is driving the transition, we are proud and privileged to be collaborating with such a visionary company as Pertamina NRE, leveraging our extensive expertise in delivering renewable energy and desalinated water at scale, and now green hydrogen as well, to deliver successful outcomes.”

Pertamina NRE is focused on building green businesses and developing decarbonization initiatives in Indonesia, as its parent firm Pertamina Group has set a target to reach net zero emissions by 2060.

“This is a strategic collaboration where we will take part in supporting Tuban GRR&P project that will play a key role in building national energy security. It is very exciting that we are going to support Tuban GRR&P project by providing low-carbon solutions. Having a reputable strategic partner is very crucial in terms of technology transfer and risk sharing. We believe this collaboration will create significant value,” said Dannif Danusaputro, CEO, Pertamina NRE.