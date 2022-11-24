You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release

Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release

Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release
1 / 2
Tamtam's positivity beams, radiating from her personality to her music, which she attributed to her parents. (AN Photo by Mishari AlKhathran)
Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release
2 / 2
AlMashtal Creative Incubator created a space for Tamtam to connect back with her hometown and perform her songs live. (AN Photo by Mishari AlKhathran)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5umrz

Updated 20 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release

Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release
  • Reem Al-Tamimi launches ‘Ismak’ EP in Riyadh
  • Rising star recently collaborated on World Cup anthem
Updated 20 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Saudi singer Reem Al-Tamimi, more popularly known by her stage name Tamtam, launched her latest Extended Play offering titled “Ismak” during an intimate backyard session here recently, and also spoke about her journey as an artist and the inspiration behind her work.

As part of their “Auditorium Session” series, Al-Mashtal Creative Incubator created a space for Al-Tamimi to connect with her hometown and perform her songs on the EP live to fans and friends, accompanied by the sounds of Lambda and B-Element.

“One of my favorite songs from the EP is ‘Repetition,’” Tamtam said.

“I swear this song changed my life. After I wrote it, I would wake up every day and I would say: I’m ready now … I’m so tired of people telling me like, ‘you’re going to be ready tomorrow, you’re going to be ready in two years.’ I’m ready now.” 

It certainly is Tamtam’s time now, having just recently released the 2022 Coca Cola World Cup anthem in collaboration with Egyptian rapper Felukah and Mexican singer Danna Paola, remaking Queen’s 1986 hit “A Kind of Magic.”

She also performed at the annual light festival Noor Riyadh and has an upcoming appearance at Saudi Arabia’s largest music festival MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm.

“When the community knows that there’s going to be XP, a music conference, or Soundstorm, a music festival, they’re gonna feel inspired, and they’re gonna have a goal in their mind. Like, ‘oh, I can play there one day; I want to do this one thing,’” Tamtam told Arab News.

The singer described having “chills” when the opportunity arose to host a release party in her home country. As the Kingdom embraces opportunities for cultural exchange and economic development, Tamtam urged a greater focus on the importance of local music representation in the region.

“I think that’s so important to not just see it outside of Saudi Arabia or outside of the Middle East. It’s so beautiful that it’s in the country, and (that these music platforms are) happening here,” she said.

Since the artist grew up in a multicultural environment, bridging those cultures came naturally. She described listening to Western music as an escape that she needed from her surroundings.

As her playlist diversified to Britney Spears, Spice Girls, and Fairuz, her eclectic taste manifested in her own sound, as her latest EP uniquely mixes Arabic and English lyrics.

“I loved the lyrics and the beautiful language of the Arabic music and I loved the … (I) don’t know if I should say confidence or the stage presence of the Western side, of the Western artists.

“I wanted to combine the two because I’m influenced by both, so that’s what I’m doing with this EP,” she said.

While becoming a female musician in the Saudi music industry may still be somewhat “taboo,” Tamtam said she has received nothing but “support.” She welcomes collaborations with other artists and hopes to see local creatives on a global stage one day.

“It’s just so beautiful to create together as a community.

“I know there aren’t a lot of female musicians on the main stages now, but I see them, they’re working on their craft, they’re working on their music, and soon they’re gonna be there,” she said.

She attributes her positivity, which she certainly radiates, to her parents.

Deeply personal, her EP examines themes of rising from adversity, finding one’s voice, and embracing confidence on five tracks — “Ismak,” “Run,” “Insak,” “Repetition” and “Liberation.”

“It’s a really beautiful time to be in Saudi Arabia and to be creating art and music and we should all celebrate this moment together. So I’m really grateful to do this, something like this because it’s different than going on stage and doing a big show. This is more intimate and it’s great to celebrate intimately with the community,” she said.

After an insightful chat about her creative process with Elham Ghanimah, Al-Mashtal’s creative labs curator, she performed the set of songs, ending with her favorite “Repetition,” which resonated with the assembled audience.

Prompting members of the audience to pull out their phones and write down something they wanted to achieve, the night ended with Tamtam chanting in unison with them: “I’m ready now.”

Topics: Tamtam Saudi artists

Related

Saudi singer Tamtam ‘grateful’ to record Coca-Cola World Cup anthem
Lifestyle
Saudi singer Tamtam ‘grateful’ to record Coca-Cola World Cup anthem
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Saudi singer-songwriter Tamtam releases music video ahead of historic end to driving ban photos
Saudi Arabia
EXCLUSIVE: Saudi singer-songwriter Tamtam releases music video ahead of historic end to driving ban

Al-Harthi receives Rawabi Holding Award

Al-Harthi receives Rawabi Holding Award
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Harthi receives Rawabi Holding Award

Al-Harthi receives Rawabi Holding Award
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Ghadah W. Al-Harthi has received the Rawabi Holding Award for her contribution to promoting Saudi-British cultural relations.

She was awarded by Abdulaziz Al-Turki, chairman of Rawabi Holding. The award ceremony was held in the presence of Prince Khalid bin Bandar, Saudi ambassador to the UK.

Al-Harthi works in London as a senior cultural consultant delivering research, strategy and content curation to consultancies in the UK with projects in the Gulf countries.

She is also a senior lecturer and associate director of the MA Innovation Management at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London.

Alongside her work as a consultant and academic, she is a young adviser at Chatham House and a member of the Next Generation Committee.

For the past 10 years, Al-Harthi has been collaborating with key arts and culture institutions in the UK and the Gulf.

She aims to build bridges between communities, increase cultural exchange and enhance the multilayered communication between Saudi Arabia and the UK through her work, research and participation in international events.

In her acceptance speech, Al-Harthi said she was privileged “to have been able to strengthen cultural relations and to lead on major projects and research, with talented teams and academics here in London.”

She said: “I’m starting a London-based cultural initiative, which will aim to further continue my contributions to promoting cultural dialogue between the East and the West.”

Topics: Rawabi Holding Award Ghadah W. Al-Harthi Saudi-British cultural relations

Related

Rawabi Holding plans to launch fifth talent exhibit
Corporate News
Rawabi Holding plans to launch fifth talent exhibit
Prince Saud bin Naif inaugurates Rawabi Holding’s 4th Talent Exhibit
Corporate News
Prince Saud bin Naif inaugurates Rawabi Holding’s 4th Talent Exhibit

Saudi peak stands tall as global landmark

Saudi peak stands tall as global landmark
Updated 44 min 28 sec ago
SPA

Saudi peak stands tall as global landmark

Saudi peak stands tall as global landmark
Updated 44 min 28 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is home to one of the most beautiful landmarks in the world, based on a selection of leading geological sites by the International Union of Geological Sciences and UNESCO.

Mount Al-Qadar, the 2,000-meter-high extinct volcano in the Madinah region, took its place among the top 100 geological heritage sites selected from among 181 nominations submitted by 56 countries, including 34 landmarks from North and South America, 28 from Europe, 15 from Africa, and 23 from Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East.

The Saudi Geological Survey said on Thursday that Mount Al-Qadar in Harrat Khaybar “forms an aesthetically pleasing shape with a 400-meter volcanic cone.”

Mount Al-Qadar, which last erupted 1,000 years ago, was chosen along with landmarks such as the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park in the US, the Archean Barberton Greenstone belt in South Africa, and Mount Everest.

Topics: Mount Al-Qadar Madinah geological heritage Saudi Geological Survey

Related

ThePlace: Jabal Abyad, the tallest volcano in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Jabal Abyad, the tallest volcano in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Geological Survey: ‘Bronze Age findings in Khybar will be vital to the future’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Geological Survey: ‘Bronze Age findings in Khybar will be vital to the future’

Saudi FM meets with first deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan in Riyadh

Saudi FM meets with first deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan in Riyadh
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM meets with first deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan in Riyadh

Saudi FM meets with first deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan in Riyadh
  • During the meeting, the officials reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received the first deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan in Riyadh on Thursday on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

First Deputy Prime Minister Adelbek Qasim Aliyev headed the Kyrgyz delegation that participated in the third session of the Saudi-Kyrgyz joint committee that took place between Nov. 21-23.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal and Aliyev reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields.

Prince Faisal received, on behalf of the crown prince, a letter and gift from the Kyrgyz government.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kyrgyzstan

Related

Saudi embassy in Kyrgyzstan marks 30th anniversary of relations photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi embassy in Kyrgyzstan marks 30th anniversary of relations
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan trade blame over new border attacks
World
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan trade blame over new border attacks

Jeddah airport announces flight delays due to ‘weather conditions’   

Jeddah airport announces flight delays due to ‘weather conditions’   
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Jeddah airport announces flight delays due to ‘weather conditions’   

Jeddah airport announces flight delays due to ‘weather conditions’   
  • Flights were delayed due to the 'weather conditions'
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Some flights at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah were delayed on Thursday due to the current ‘weather conditions’. 
The airport announced on Twitter that operators were in communication with airlines to receive the new flight departure times, state agency SPA reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah

Related

Two killed as sandstorm hits Jeddah; flights delayed
Saudi Arabia
Two killed as sandstorm hits Jeddah; flights delayed
Flights delayed as sandstorm hits Gulf
Featured
Flights delayed as sandstorm hits Gulf

Two dead, Jeddah schools and universities close due to weather conditions

Two dead, Jeddah schools and universities close due to weather conditions
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Two dead, Jeddah schools and universities close due to weather conditions

Two dead, Jeddah schools and universities close due to weather conditions
  • Images posted to social media showed standing water snarling traffic and partially submerging some vehicles
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: At least two people died on Thursday as heavy rains hit western Saudi Arabia, including Jeddah, delaying flights and forcing schools to close, officials said.

“Two deaths have been recorded so far, and we call on everyone not to go out unless necessary,” Makkah regional government said on its Twitter page.

The road connecting Jeddah and Makkah was closed on Thursday once the rains began, Saudi Press Agency said, although it was later reopened.

Al-Ekhbariya channel showed footage of worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah circling the Kaaba under a heavy downpour.

In Jeddah, images posted to social media showed standing water snarling traffic and partially submerging some vehicles.

The city's King Abdulaziz International Airport said that “due to weather conditions, the departure of some flights has been delayed” and urged passengers to contact carriers for up-to-date schedules.

SPA reported before dawn that schools in the city would temporarily be closed as rains were forecast to continue throughout the day.

Schools were also closed in the nearby towns of Rabigh and Khulais “to preserve the safety of male and female students", SPA added.

The National Center of Meteorology recorded 179 mm of rainfall on Thursday, the highest amount ever received in the city.

Rain fell from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the south of the province in a heavier downpour than the previous biggest, in 2009.

Makkah Municipality employs 11,800 field workers to prepare for the rainy season. It has machinery and equipment to deal with the expected conditions.

Its operation and maintenance department assesses the performance of rainwater drainage network channels in main and side roads, intersections and squares.

It removes sediment which can impede water flow in drainage systems, in accordance with contingency plans.

Task forces and equipment have been deployed throughout Makkah, with some 52 water tanks, each with a capacity of 194,000 gallons, removing floodwaters.

Some 146 excavating machines and 89 multipurpose trucks have been dealing with the impact of the rain and removing water from the roads and streets.

The municipality has also organized field teams to remove waste that may have built up in the wake of the downpours.

It has also increased the number of cleaning teams to work on clearing sewers to prevent any dangers that may pose a threat to residents and visitors.

The teams have been deployed along with 520 machines, including lorries, pump tanks, Bobcats, tankers and automated sweepers, as well as a large number of pumps and excavating machines.

Work is being carried out around the clock to implement contingency plans.

Makkah contains huge rainwater drainage systems that reach around 540 km and cover all of the region’s neighborhoods and holy sites.

The systems include closed trunk water mains and deep tunnel networks, as well as shallow and open drainage channels.

The municipality also carries out maintenance and cleaning operations throughout the year to help reduce the effects of flooding on the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Saudi schools weather

Related

Saudi Civil Defense issues weather warnings
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Civil Defense issues weather warnings
Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday

Latest updates

Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release
Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release
Al-Harthi receives Rawabi Holding Award
Al-Harthi receives Rawabi Holding Award
Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy
Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy
New lawsuit launched tied to case of Egyptian minister’s son Ramy Fahim in US
New lawsuit launched tied to case of Egyptian minister’s son Ramy Fahim in US
Hady Amr appointment ‘unlikely to bring genuine change,’ say Palestinian officials
Hady Amr appointment ‘unlikely to bring genuine change,’ say Palestinian officials

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.