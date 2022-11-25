You are here

Katwalk: The marketplace linking creatives with fashion-conscious consumers

Katwalk: The marketplace linking creatives with fashion-conscious consumers
Updated 25 November 2022
Afshan Aziz

Katwalk: The marketplace linking creatives with fashion-conscious consumers

Katwalk: The marketplace linking creatives with fashion-conscious consumers
Updated 25 November 2022
Afshan Aziz

Katwalk marketplace connects creative and emerging designers with fashion-conscious customers, showcasing the latest Arabian trends.

Fashion-savvy shoppers can browse through abayas, kaftans, kimonos, cardigans, and dresses with unique styles and a variety of colors, prints, cuts, and shapes.

The products are from 14 different designers from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain who share the same values and passion to produce bespoke Arabian fashion items. 

Katwalk aims to build a long-standing relationship and be a destination of inspiration for creative and talented designers and a one-stop-shop for consumers.

After finishing her studies in the UK and returning to Saudi Arabia, company co-founder and creative director, Aliya Almusawi, launched Katwalk in a bid to elevate traditional local shopping to a modern and seamless experience with pieces women desired. 

She noted that Arabian fashion had evolved from traditional norms to become part of women’s chic everyday wear and it was her mission to highlight it on a global stage.

Collections include travel, casual, evening, and formal wear with a focus on affordability, high-quality materials, and tailored-made items, all presented in distinctive branded packaging. 

Almusawi said: “At Katwalk, a designer’s pieces always stand out with the help of exceptional pictures. The brand works with experienced photographers in the Kingdom to deliver the finest results, from preparing mood boards and searching for unique locations, to photo selection and editing.

“We always ensure that we bring in new ideas and seek inspiration from different minds, depending on the occasion and time of year, while maintaining the quality and guidelines of the brand and designers’ expectations to achieve the best results,” she added.

Bella Hadid named ‘most stylish person on the planet’ by British magazine 

Bella Hadid named ‘most stylish person on the planet’ by British magazine 
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Bella Hadid named 'most stylish person on the planet' by British magazine 

Bella Hadid named ‘most stylish person on the planet’ by British magazine 
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has been announced as British GQ’s “most stylish person on the planet” for 2023. 

The 26-year-old supermodel was “commended for her ability to make menswear, womenswear, smartwear and even wavywear work,” the men’s style and fashion magazine said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“Hadid does menswear better than most men — and she can still wear everything and anything else. Tailoring. Prada loafers. Big denim jackets. There was even a tie at one point. It’s wavy, classic and uncomplicated all at once.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

The magazine’s “most stylish people” list also included the likes of Chris Pine, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Elliot Page, Florence Pugh and more. 

Topics: Bella Hadid

British actress Florence Pugh spotted in Moroccan label  

British actress Florence Pugh spotted in Moroccan label  
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

British actress Florence Pugh spotted in Moroccan label  

British actress Florence Pugh spotted in Moroccan label  
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British actress Florence Pugh was spotted in an ensemble by Moroccan-led label Casablanca in Los Angeles on Tuesday.  

The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who chose the futuristic look from Casablanca’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.  

 

Featuring peek-a-boo cutouts and oversized lapels, the outfit is everything fashion insiders have come to expect from the pioneering brand.  

Corbin-Murray finished off the look with understated Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

Casablanca, founded by Charaf Tajer, is known for its use of luxury silk and cashmere in clothing inspired by Tajer’s Moroccan roots.  

The label has been flaunted by the likes of British singer Dua Lipa in the past, while US actor Nicolas Cage starred in a recent campaign for the brand.  

No stranger to the limelight, Tajer partnered with Italian luxury brand Bulgari on a new collection in March. 

The seven-piece collection, a mix of sporty and elegant designs, was divided into two launches. 

The first, inspired by tennis bags and titled Apres Tennis, was released on April 20. The second launch, Mosaic Story, which dropped on May 2, was inspired by landmarks in Rome, the city where Bulgari was founded. 

The brand’s debut runway during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2018 was a love letter to the designer’s parents who met while working side by side in a clothing atelier in the fashion district of Casablanca. 

Casablanca is also known for its charitable initiatives.  

In March, the label pledged to donate all proceeds from sales on its website this weekend to help Africans fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.  

In a statement on its Instagram, the Paris-based label said: “Throughout the growth of Casablanca, our ambition is to support as many people in need as we can, on every level. Globally, many countries and people are in need of critical help as a repercussion of countless unnecessary wars and conflicts.” 

For her part, Pugh is set to star “Dune: Part 2,” with shooting locations confirmed in Jordan and the UAE. However, it is unclear whether the star will touch down in the Middle East for her role in the hugely anticipated sci-fi film. 

Topics: Florence Pugh Casablanca

Chairman, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group on company evolution, Saudi expansion plans

Chairman, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group on company evolution, Saudi expansion plans
Updated 23 November 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

Chairman, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group on company evolution, Saudi expansion plans

Chairman, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group on company evolution, Saudi expansion plans
Updated 23 November 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

DUBAI: It has been quite a year for family firm Ermenegildo Zegna Group. The Italian company last week announced it had signed an agreement to enter into a long-term license for Tom Ford fashion with the Estee Lauder Companies.

The news came as Estee Lauder revealed its acquisition of Tom Ford for $2.8 billion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

In December last year, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange with a market cap of $2.4 billion. The luxury menswear label also significantly rebranded, adopting a singular name, Zegna, and a minimalist logo.

For the heritage brand, the future is as important as maintaining its Italian roots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

And the group’s chairman and chief executive officer, Gildo Zegna, told Arab News about Zegna’s expansion plans for Saudi Arabia.

With the Middle East and Africa reporting recent quarterly growth of 86.4 percent year-on-year, the region is considered a key market for the company.

Zegna said: “Our Dubai Mall store has become the benchmark for our business – 30 different nationalities shop there daily – it’s just unbelievable.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

With Dubai expecting 1 million visitors for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he anticipated it would be a profitable month.

And following a trip to Saudi Arabia, Zegna revealed that expansion plans for the Middle East were in full swing.

“It was a very exciting trip – I am amazed to see the resources the people are putting into the country – they want to invest in the future and modernity.

“The key is to be there with good partners which we have (Al-Malki Group), and I think we’re going to get great locations and get super busy,” he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

In 2023, Saudi Arabia will see the opening of two Zegna boutiques, with several more in the pipeline within the next three to five years in yet more expansion for the 112-year-old label.

It was in 1910 when Ermenegildo Zegna established Lanificio Zegna, a wool mill making the finest textiles from natural fibers, in his hometown of Trivero, Italy.

The business grew into a luxury group including menswear, Thom Browne, acquired in 2018, and one-of-a-kind Made in Italy Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

On Dec. 20 last year, Zegna rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, making history as the firm became the first Italian fashion brand to list there.

“Going public was probably the biggest and hardest decision of my life – I was putting the firm and the family at stake,” he said.

After much research and planning, the deal went ahead in agreement with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition corporation sponsored by investment subsidiaries of Investindustrial VII L.P.

“I also think that it was the best way to prepare the company for the next generation – with the right governance and resources,” Zegna added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

The founding family remains major shareholders with a 62 percent stake. And this year’s financial records would appear to confirm that Zenga’s move was the right one.

For the third quarter of this year, the group posted revenues of 357 million euros ($366 million), up 27.6 percent year-on-year, taking the revenues for the first nine months of 2022 to 1.09 billion euros.

Ahead of the initial public offering, the company rebranded itself by putting all three clothing lines under one umbrella.

Zegna said: “We decided to consolidate and have one brand – Zegna.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

Brand equity had always been a strong focus at Zegna, and the latest move has created a more streamlined identity for the label, as did its new logo featuring a double-stripe signifier.

Although known for its made-to-measure suits using top-quality fabrics, the brand has branched out into creating luxury leisure wear under the creative direction of Italian fashion designer Alessandro Sartori.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, I called in the executive committee to launch a new project that changed the perception of Zegna from tailoring to luxury leisure wear – that was the beginning of a new era and probably one of the smartest decisions I made,” Zegna added.

Through focusing on category management and creating iconic products such as the triple stitch sneaker and knitwear, Zegna has become more accessible to different age groups.

Referring to the overshirt and casual pants he was wearing for the Arab News interview, the company boss said it was the new Zegna norm and an approach that appealed to loyalists and younger generations.

“It’s about creating excellent products with a contemporary style in innovative fabrics,” he added.

With its made-to-measure service, everything from sneakers to knitwear, outerwear and suits can be customized in various materials and colors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

This year, Zegna also unveiled an exclusive partnership with Real Madrid as its official travel wear partner – a move capitalizing on football’s growing relationship with high fashion. Dior, Moncler, and Off-White are some of the other big brands that have signed deals with major football clubs.

Footballers make influential brand ambassadors. In the Zegna campaign, the Real Madrid players are seen wearing the brand’s signature overshirt and triple stitch sneakers, highlighting its timeless yet contemporary approach to design.

Italian-made menswear aside, its textiles division remains a global benchmark for luxury fabrics and one of the company’s most significant growth drivers.

Third-quarter financial results showed textile revenues hitting $31 million, up 33.3 percent year-on-year. The firm continues to supply its textiles to some of the most premium high-end brands, including Gucci and Tom Ford.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

With a vertically integrated supply chain, the brand has strong control over its suppliers. Last year, alongside Prada, it acquired an Italian cashmere producer.

Zegna said: “Filati Biagioli Modesto is a company I bought with Mr. Bertelli of Prada to make sure we have a good supply of traceable cashmere that is becoming very scarce. From sheep to shop, we are the only luxury company that is fully integrated.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

Elsewhere, from its Achill farm in New South Wales, Australia comes the finest merino wool, shipped to the firm’s Italian mills and then onto shops.

He pointed out that through its supply chain, the company was stronger in terms of sustainability with traceable fiber.

Zegna noted that the firm had always attempted to give back to the environment, whether through its Oasi Zegna forest reserve in Italy, or upcycling.

“Our #UseTheExisting project utilizes leftovers of existing fibers and fabrics to minimize waste,” Zegna added.

Items from the eco-conscious collection can be purchased online and in store.

Topics: Ermenegildo Zegna Group Gildo Zegna

Naomi Biden wears Lebanese wedding gown for White House reception

Naomi Biden wears Lebanese wedding gown for White House reception
The strapless ivory silk Mikado dress featured her grandmother Roberta Buhle’s pearls sewn into the six-foot train. (Instagram)
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Naomi Biden wears Lebanese wedding gown for White House reception

Naomi Biden wears Lebanese wedding gown for White House reception
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, Naomi, opted for a wedding dress by Lebanese designer Reem Acra for her reception at the White House.

The bride wore a lace Ralph Lauren gown for her nuptials on Saturday, but changed into the Mikado silk Reem Acra gown for the reception and cake cutting festivities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by REEM ACRA (@reemacra)

The strapless ivory silk Mikado dress featured her grandmother Roberta Buhle’s pearls sewn into the six-foot train. For late-night dancing, she changed into a fringed Markarian mini-dress.

Naomi, 28, married Peter Neal, 25.

Canadian model Winnie Harlow shows off Omani design in Abu Dhabi  

Canadian model Winnie Harlow shows off Omani design in Abu Dhabi  
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Canadian model Winnie Harlow shows off Omani design in Abu Dhabi  

Canadian model Winnie Harlow shows off Omani design in Abu Dhabi  
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian model Winnie Harlow was spotted in Abu Dhabi this week.  

From the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the catwalk star seems to have had a busy week in the UAE capital.  

On Tuesday, the star shared images of herself posing at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.  

She wore a black form-fitting velvet dress with a matching turban by Omani label Atelier Zuhra, which was founded by Omani-born designer Mouza Al-Awfi in 2015.  

 She completed the look by layering chunky gold jewelry on her neck and wrists.  

“I Louvre you too,” the model joked on Instagram with her 10.2 million followers.  

On her Instagram Stories, she posted clips of the museum’s floating dome structure and its mile-long stretch of waterfront.  

Harlow also shared pictures from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that took place this weekend on Yas Island.  

She posed for photos alongside Senegalese Italian social media personality Khaby Lame and Indian actor Ranveer Singh.  

To watch the race, Harlow wore a black sports jersey with green Swarovski crystals and black leggings with larger colorful crystals. She accessorized her look with a green bag and glasses.  

This is not Harlow’s first trip to the UAE this year. In January, the former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant visited Dubai.  

“Dubai embraced me like I’m Emirati,” she posted on Instagram at the time, referencing fellow Toronto native Drake’s lyrics from “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” 

Harlow posted a carousel of images that saw her posing in the desert wearing a red, cut-out gown paired with a matching scarf wrapped around her tresses. In the series of snaps uploaded to the photo-sharing platform, the model was seen sitting on top of a camel, holding a falcon on her arm and posing in the sand. 

She also shared a video of herself on Instagram Stories listening to Arabic music and enjoying a date. 

During her trip, the Toronto-born model also made sure to visit popular Turkish restaurant CZNBurak, where she was presented with customized bread with her name on it. 

A red carpet regular, Harlow has modeled for Desigual, Diesel, drinks brand Sprite and more. She has appeared in Vogue Italia and Cosmopolitan magazine.   

Topics: Winnie Harlow Abu Dhabi

