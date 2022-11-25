You are here

ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio thanks to partnership with state electricity firm

ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio thanks to partnership with state electricity firm
Signatories included PLN CEO, Darmawan Prasodjo and ACWA Power Vice Chairman and CEO, Paddy Padmanathan (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi energy firm ACWA Power will work with Indonesia’s state-owned electricity provider to develop battery storage for renewable energy facilities and green hydrogen development in the Asian country.

The firm has announced it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara — known as PLN — at the B20/G20 Summit in Bali and coincided with the state visit of thw Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Indonesia.

According to the terms of the MoU, ACWA Power and PLN will jointly investigate several avenues of partnership, including a project study for pump storage for a 600-800MW hydroelectricity facility; investigating the possibility of a 4GW battery energy storage system and the development of a green hydrogen/ammonia facility that is powered by hydroelectricity.  

Paddy Padmanathan, CEO and vice chairman of ACWA Power, said: “As a nation that is fast tracking economic growth, Indonesia is focussed on advancing sustainable development through strategic partnerships. 

“With the signing of this extensive renewable energy and green hydrogen MoU with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara, we are delighted to extend our collaboration and strengthen our presence in the country. 

“We look forward to partnering with the government in ensuring that its renewable energy goals are realized.”

Indonesia’s National General Energy Plan states that 23 percent of the country’s power should be generated via renewable energy sources by 2025. 

PLN is Indonesia’s sole buyer of electricity produced by independent power projects, including power produced from renewable energy projects. 

As of last year, the enterprise owns or operates nearly two-thirds of Indonesia’s power generation industry, which is approximately 65.5GW of electricity.

Darmawan Prasodjo, president director and CEO of PLN, said: “Dealing with climate change is not only a challenge to preserve the environment, but also a business opportunity. 

“In the future, there will be many PLN agendas in the energy transition that require the collaboration of all parties. ACWA Power and PLN have built a very strong, long-term and productive partnership.”

The agreement comes after ACWA Power and Indonesian energy firm Pertamina New & Renewable Energy signed a joint development agreement on core utilities supplies to Tuban Grass Root Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Java, eastern Indonesia.

This agreement was also signed on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

RIYADH: ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer, picked up the ‘Residential Project of the Year’ award at the Construction Week Middle East 2022 Awards held in Dubai — capping a month of prizes for the firm.

ROSHN won its latest gong for its flagship SEDRA development — located in Riyadh’s northern sector and set to add more than 30,000 residential units to the capital’s housing stock, as well as providing 20 million sq. m. of integrated neighborhoods supported by education, health care, infrastructure, and retail outlet facilities. 

The firm was also highly commended in the ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year’ category at the awards, held on Nov. 24, and picked up the same ranking in the ‘CSR Initiative of the Year’ section, for the YUHYEEK Zahra Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign during which ROSHN partnered with the Zahra Association to run a nation-wide awareness and support campaign in October.

Those prizes came just weeks after ROSHN picked up prestigious gongs at the Construction Week KSA 2022 Awards.

In addition to winning ‘Developer of the Year’ for its significant contributions to helping transform the Kingdom’s residential sector in line with Vision 2030, ROSHN CEO David Grover was named ‘Real Estate Icon of the Year’ at the prestigious ceremony held on Nov. 9 in Riyadh.

The firm also gained recognition with the title of ‘Highly Commended Female Leader of the Year’, for Group Chief Marketing Officer Ghada Alrumayan, and was shortlisted for ‘Health and Safety Initiative of the Year’. 

Commenting on the awards, ROSHN Group CEO David Grover said, “I am honored to be part of an organization that works day and night to remake and remodel the urban fabric of Saudi Arabia. Not one of these awards would have been possible without our incredibly hardworking team, which is empowering a new generation of Saudi homeowners and boosting overall growth.” 

He continued: “We are humbled that our efforts to build integrated communities with high-quality housing are being recognised and as we continue to be fully committed to bringing Saudis the highest living quality standards in support of the government’s drive to increase homeownership.”

Guided by the Vision 2030, ROSHN strives to increase homeownership in the Kingdom, bringing a new concept of living to the market, but also works to ensure that ROSHN projects and partnerships contribute to quality of life of and benefit of Saudi society at large, according to a press release from the company.

Oil up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap

Oil up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap
MELBOURNE: Oil prices rose in Asia on Friday, despite thin market liquidity, after a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.
Brent crude futures rose by 28 cents, or 0.33 percent, to trade at $85.62 a barrel at 0410 GMT, according to Reuters.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 0.49 percent, from Wednesday’s close to $78.43 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Both contracts were still headed for their third consecutive weekly decline, on track to fall about 2 percent with worries about tight supply easing.

“Oil is trading slightly higher in highly illiquid holiday-type trading, likely finding some support from lower global interest rates,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, in a client note.

On the Russian oil price cap, G7 and EU diplomats have been discussing levels between $65 and $70 a barrel, with the aim of limiting revenue to fund Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets.

“The market considers (the price caps) too high which reduces the risk of Moscow retaliating,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note to clients.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will not supply oil and gas to any countries that join in imposing the price cap, which the Kremlin reiterated on Thursday.

Trading is expected to remain cautious ahead of an agreement on the price cap, due to come into effect on Dec. 5 when an EU ban on Russian crude kicks off, and ahead of the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, on Dec. 4.

In October, OPEC+ agreed to reduce its output target by 2 million barrels per day through 2023, and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted saying this week that OPEC+ was ready to cut output further if needed.

Meanwhile, there are growing signs that a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, the world’s top oil importer, is starting to hit fuel demand, with traffic drifting down and implied oil demand around 13 million barrels per day, or 1 million bpd lower than average, an ANZ note showed.

China on Friday reported a new daily record for COVID-19 infections, as cities across the country continued enforce mobility measures and other curbs to control outbreaks.

“This remains a headwind for oil demand that, combined with weakness in the US dollar, is creating a negative backdrop for oil prices,” ANZ said in a separate commodity note. 

6th EU-GCC Business Forum underlines commitment to boost cooperation

6th EU-GCC Business Forum underlines commitment to boost cooperation
  • EU official welcomed the economic diversification strategies in the Gulf
  • GCC official proposes energy, food security, diversification, job creation and training and education as priority areas for business cooperation
BRUSSELS: The EU and the GCC have underlined their commitment to expanding cooperation during their sixth joint business forum on Thursday in Brussels. 

The Forum organized four panels to discuss climate change, energy security, the environment, and the digital transition in EU and GCC countries. 

"This meeting is both welcome and timely, given the very challenging global developments we have faced, and continue to face, in 2022," said European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis in his keynote speech on Thursday

Dombrovskis continued: "In this challenging environment, the EU is fully committed to strengthening economic ties between our two regional blocs. By developing our areas of mutual interest, by working in a more collaborative way, we can achieve real benefits. 

"The EU is guided in this important work by our Communication on a 'Strategic Partnership with the Gulf, published in May of this year. The strategic aim of this roadmap is clear: we want to broaden and deepen our cooperation with the GCC and its member countries.

"We view the Gulf as a dynamic neighboring region, and an important gateway between Europe, Asia and Africa. 

The former Lativian prime minister noted that the EU and GCC account for 20 percent of the global economy, 17.5 percent of global trade, and over half of global foreign direct investment.

He emphasizes that forum discussions should focus on areas of mutual interest, such as an improved trade and investment climate, regulatory and customs cooperation, and sustainable development goals. 

Dombrovskis also welcomed the economic diversification strategies of Gulf countries, lauding advancements in artificial Intelligence, biotechnology and genetic engineering to boost local production.

In February, the foreign ministers of the GCC and the EU announced a new strategic partnership and adopted a joint action program (JAP) to solidify this partnership over the next five years 

Dr. Adbel Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg, Assistant Secretary General for Political and Negotiations Affairs in the GCC told the Forum that the timing was ideal to capitalize on the momentum. 

"There is no denying that we are living in the shadow of the war in Ukraine, which has led to energy shortages, food insecurity and an economic slowdown that could lead to a global recession, but this is also the time to act, to deal with those repercussions," Aluwaisheg said.

Aluwaishege proposed five priority areas for the business-to-business cooperation between the EU and GCC: energy, food security, diversification, projects that stimulate  job creation and training and education for the new skills.

 

Saudi Arabia elected to chair executive council of World Tourism Organization

Saudi Arabia elected to chair executive council of World Tourism Organization
  • Saudi Arabia was first vice-chair of the executive council for 2022
  • We look forward to cooperating with countries to support and develop the global tourism sector: Al-Khateeb
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has announced the election of the Kingdom as chair of the executive council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization for 2023.

The announcement was made at the 117th session of the organisation’s executive council being held in Marrakesh, making the Kingdom the first Gulf country to hold the post.

“The Kingdom is honored to be elected as chair of the World Tourism Organization’s executive council and we believe in the importance of the organization’s pioneering role. We look forward to cooperating with all countries to support and develop the global tourism sector,” the Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said.

He added that the Kingdom has been an active member of the organization by launching initiatives, supporting new ideas, and opening the organization’s first regional office in Saudi Arabia to promote its agenda and work in the Middle East and beyond.

“At the heart of the UNWTO is a desire to promote tourism as a catalyst of economic development, which Saudi Arabia wholeheartedly supports. We have committed $800 billion of government investment into the Saudi tourism industry by 2030.

“Our imperative is that the development we seek, both as a nation and globally, is sustainable, inclusive and resilient. That’s how we will address the fast-changing needs of businesses, communities and the planet,” Al-Khateeb said.

As chair, Saudi Arabia will set the agenda for all meetings, ensuring that it captures the most pressing issues and concerns for the tourism industry. It will facilitate and moderate meetings effectively, chair dialogue and encourage actionable outcomes. 

Saudi Arabia was first vice-chair of the executive council for 2022.

Saudi, Iraqi energy ministers stress need to work within OPEC+ framework — statement

Saudi, Iraqi energy ministers stress need to work within OPEC+ framework — statement
  • The minister arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh earlier on Thursday
The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq stressed the importance of working within the OPEC+ framework and said they will take further measures to ensure the stability of oil market if necessary, according to a joint statement released by the Saudi Energy ministry on Thursday.
The Saudi Energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and his Iraqi counterpart, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, met to ensure their commitment to the OPEC+ decision, the statement said.
The Iraqi minister had arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh earlier on Thursday following an invitation from Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi oil ministry said.

