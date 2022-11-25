Man denies funding Daesh through government COVID-19 support payments

You are here

Tarek Namouz, a former pub landlord and barber, received thousands of pounds from the government support scheme. (Handout)
  • British government loaned about £47 billion under the program to support businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Tarek Namouz received thousands of pounds from the government
LONDON: A UK man has denied sending money to Daesh fighters in Syria from a COVID-19 relief package during the pandemic totaling £25,000 ($30,246).

Tarek Namouz, a former pub landlord and barber, received thousands of pounds from the government support scheme for local businesses and is accused of sending the proceeds to Daesh, Kingston Crown Court heard on Thursday.

The British government loaned about £47 billion under the program to support businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was estimated earlier this year that £17 billion will never be repaid and £4.9 billion was claimed fraudulently

Namouz, 43, wanted to buy a building for “storing weapons” and occupy it with “Daesh fighters,” the court heard.

Transfers, totaling about £11,280, were sent to accomplice Yahya Ahmed Alia between November 2020 and May 2021, jurors heard.

But, while remanded in custody, Namouz told a visitor he had transferred “more than double” that amount, the Metro reported.

Prosecutor John McGuinness KC told the court that forensic analysis of his mobile phone showed he was in “regular WhatsApp communication” with Alia.

According to McGuinness, Namouz and Alia were “committed to the Islamic extremist culture,” “fervently supported” the culture of Daesh and were “committed to the cause of terrorism.”

The two also shared messages expressing a desire to “burn Christianity” and “(kill) non-believers.”

Namouz denies eight counts of entering into a funding arrangement between November 2020 and May 2021 and two counts of possessing terrorist information in May 2021.

The trial continues.

Topics: UK Daesh COVID-19

Most Albanian men have asylum claims rejected, UK figures show

Most Albanian men have asylum claims rejected, UK figures show
  • Majority of Syrians, Afghans and Eritreans had claims approved in past 12 months
  • Over 143,000 asylum applications outstanding, including Afghans waiting over a year
LONDON: Only 13 percent of Albanian men who claim asylum in the UK have their applications accepted, official figures show.

Asylum applications made to the UK, meanwhile, reached 86,000 — the highest in almost two decades.

UK Home Office statistics released this week show Albanians generally made up around a third of all crossings in the English Channel over the past 12 months, with 9,076 recorded — the largest single cohort in total.

Albanian women and children who had their asylum applications accepted stood at around 88 percent.

The figures show that applications by refugees from Afghanistan, who made up around 15 percent of Channel crossings, as well as Syria and Eritrea, the next largest cohorts, were much more likely to be accepted, with a success rate of about 98 percent.

However, the Home Office also revealed a significant backlog of 143,000 outstanding asylum claims, a figure up threefold from 2019, prompted in part by the increase in applications.

Over 100,000 of those awaiting an asylum decision are currently receiving financial aid from the government, with 40,000 living in taxpayer-funded accommodation, costing the country £7 million ($8.45 million) per day.

Two-thirds of asylum-seekers waiting for claims to be decided have been doing so for over six months — a figure that includes 98 percent of those who have applied in the past year.

The Home Office said that of those in hotels, 9,242 were Afghans, many of whom have been waiting over a year for permanent accommodation after fleeing the country in August 2021.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, told The Times: “These statistics underline yet again the government’s neglect and mismanagement of the asylum system due to a failure to invest in creating an orderly, efficient and effective system.”

He called on the government to establish a “dedicated and well-resourced” taskforce to speed up the asylum process, adding: “These statistics underline why urgent action is so important.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Brinton told the House of Lords in a separate discussion that scabies, a contagious, irritating skin condition, had been found among migrants at a number of hotels, due to a lack of decent facilities to wash or clean clothes and bedding. 

Topics: UK Albania refugees

Freezing Ukraine tries to restore power after Russian strikes on grid

Freezing Ukraine tries to restore power after Russian strikes on grid
  • Moscow says the attacks on Ukraine's basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate
  • Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime
KYIV: Millions of Ukrainians were still without heat or power on Friday after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far.
Residents have been warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.
Moscow says the attacks on Ukraine’s basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate, and that Kyiv can end the suffering of its people if it yields to Russian demands. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.
“Together we endured nine months of full-scale war and Russia has not found a way to break us, and will not find one,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address overnight.
Russia has been striking Ukrainian energy network far from the frontlines of the nine-month old war with barrages of long-range missiles around once a week since early October.
Attacks on Wednesday caused the worst damage so far, leaving millions of people with no light, water or heat even as temperatures around the country have fallen below zero.
Nearly 48 hours after the strikes, national grid operator Ukrenergo said the power system was still 30 percent short of meeting demand.
“Priority was given to critical infrastructure facilities in all regions: boiler houses, gas distribution stations, water supply, sewage treatment facilities, public electric transport operates in some regions,” it said.
The three nuclear power stations on Ukrainian-held territory were now working, it said, two days after the attacks had forced Ukraine to shut them all down for the first time in 40 years, creating what Kyiv had called a risk of atomic catastrophe.
Zelensky also accused Russia of incessantly shelling Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city that it abandoned earlier this month. Seven people were killed and 21 wounded in a Russian attack on Thursday, local authorities said.
DARK PATCH
Viewed from space, Ukraine has become a dark patch on the globe at night.
Russia insists it does not target civilians in the “special military operation” it launched in late February. International human rights officials say that is difficult to reconcile with the countrywide attacks on civil infrastructure.
“Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by these strikes,” UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.
“Taken as a whole, this raises serious problems under international humanitarian law, which requires a concrete and direct military advantage for each object attacked.”
Nigel Povoas, lead prosecutor with a team of international experts assisting Ukrainian war crimes investigators, said the strikes were “focused on eliminating infrastructure crucial to means of civilian survival such as heat, water, power and medical facilities.”
“Each wave of attacks tends to reinforce the strength of the allegations of grave criminality being levelled against the Kremlin. That these attacks have very little, if anything, to do with military objectives,” he told Reuters.
“Rather, that they reflect a criminal intent to inflict widespread terror, large-scale humanitarian suffering and death, particularly on the vulnerable, so as to coerce the Ukrainian people into submission.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion and has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists in Russia’s first mobilization since World War Two, held a televised meeting with mothers of soldiers on Friday, praising them for the sacrifices of their sons.
“I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country — we share your pain,” Putin said in the pre-recorded meeting, sitting with the mothers around a table with tea, cakes and bowls of fresh berries.
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly visited Ukraine and pledged millions of pounds in further support, his office said on Friday. Cleverly, who met Zelensky on the trip, condemned Russia for its “brutal attacks” on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure.
More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war, an official in the Kyiv office of the Hague-based International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said.
The ICMP’s program director for Europe, Matthew Holliday, said it was unclear how many people had been forcibly transferred, were being held in detention in Russia, were alive and separated from family members, or had died and been buried in makeshift graves.
In Kherson, recaptured from Russian forces this month, Anna Voskoboinik, a one-legged woman in a wheelchair, was clutching aid she received at a crowded humanitarian distribution point. She has been searching for three months for her son, Oleksii, 38, who vanished after being arrested at a Russian checkpoint.
“Where is he now? I don’t know. I would go to the end of the world to find out. He’s my only son. He was always nearby. Now...” she said.
Russia says it launched its operation in Ukraine to protect Russian speakers in what Putin has called an artificial country carved from Russian territory. Kyiv calls it an unprovoked war of aggression, reflecting what it sees as malice toward Ukrainians dating back to Soviet and imperial days.
This week, Ukrainians will observe the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, a man-made famine in which millions of Ukrainians starved to death while the Soviet Union was exporting food.
Germany’s Bundestag parliament is expected to vote overwhelmingly to recognize it as a genocide, following similar moves this week by Romania, Moldova and Ireland. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised the move, thanking Germany “for honoring the Ukrainian people.”
In November 1932, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivised Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop. Yale University historian Timothy Snyder described the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians that followed as “clearly premeditated mass murder.”

NATO vows to aid Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

NATO vows to aid Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’
  • Alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urges countries that want to, either individually or in groups, to keep providing air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine
BRUSSELS: NATO is determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia for “as long as it takes” and will help the war-wracked country transform its armed forces into a modern army up to Western standards, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on Friday.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania next week, Stoltenberg urged countries that want to, either individually or in groups, to keep providing air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine. NATO as an organization does not supply weapons.
“NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down,” the former Norwegian prime minister said. “Allies are providing unprecedented military support, and I expect foreign ministers will also agree to step up non-lethal support.”
Stoltenberg said that members of the 30-nation security organization have been delivering fuel, generators, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jamming devices, but that more will be needed as winter closes in, particularly as Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“At our meeting in Bucharest, I will call for more,” he said. “Over the longer term we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet era equipment to modern NATO standards, doctrine and training.”
Stoltenberg said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba would join the ministers to discuss his country’s most pressing needs but also what kind of long-term support that NATO can provide. NATO’s top civilian official said the support will help Ukraine move toward joining the alliance one day.
The Nov 29-30 meeting in Bucharest is being held almost 15 years after NATO promised that Ukraine and Georgia would one day become members of the organization, a pledge that deeply angered Russia.
Also attending the meeting will be the foreign ministers of Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova – three partners that NATO says are coming under increasing Russian pressure. Stoltenberg said the meeting would see NATO “take further steps to help them protect their independence, and strengthen their ability to defend themselves.”
Since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion 10 months ago, NATO has bolstered the defenses of allies neighboring Ukraine and Russia but has carefully sought to avoid being dragged into a wider war with a major nuclear power.
But Stoltenberg put no pressure on Ukraine to enter peace talks with Russia, and indeed NATO and European diplomats have said that Putin does not appear willing to come to the table.
“Most wars end with negotiations,” he said. “But what happens at the negotiating table depends on what happens on the battlefield. Therefore, the best way to increase the chances for a peaceful solution is to support Ukraine.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO Ukraine

Pakistan Taliban racketeering hits borderlands

Pakistan Taliban racketeering hits borderlands
  • After the Taliban takeover in neighboring Afghanistan, the group was emboldened by its sister movement’s success
  • The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan share lineage with the Afghan Taliban, but were most potent from 2007 to 2009
MINGORA, Pakistan: A lawmaker in Pakistan’s rugged northwest was sipping tea with voters when his phone chirped to life — the Taliban were calling with a demand for “donations.”
“We hope you won’t disappoint,” read the chilling text from a shady go-between of the Pakistan chapter of the Islamists, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
A second message pinged on-screen: “Refusal to provide financial support will make you a problem,” it warned.
“We believe a wise man will understand what we mean by that.”
After the Taliban takeover in neighboring Afghanistan, TTP racketeering has infested Pakistan’s borderlands, locals say, with the group emboldened by its sister movement’s success.
Since July, the provincial lawmaker — who asked to remain anonymous — has been cowed into sending the TTP sums totaling 1.2 million rupees (over $5,000).
“Those who don’t pay have to face the consequences. Sometimes they throw a grenade at their door. Sometimes they shoot,” he said.
“Most of the elites pay the extortion money. Some pay more, some pay less. But nobody talks about it.
“Everyone is scared for their life.”
The TTP share lineage with the Afghan Taliban, but were most potent from 2007 to 2009, when they spilled out of the jagged belt splitting Pakistan and Afghanistan and overran the Swat Valley just 140 kilometers north of Islamabad.
The Pakistani military came down hard in 2014, after militants raided a school for children of army personnel and killed nearly 150 people, mostly pupils.
The TTP were largely routed, their fighters fleeing to Afghanistan where they were hunted by US-led forces.
With Afghanistan back under Taliban rule, it has become an “open shelter” for the TTP, according to Imtiaz Gul, an analyst with Islamabad’s Center for Research and Security Studies.
“They now have freedom of action while living in Afghanistan,” he said.
“That’s a simple explanation for why the TTP attacks rose.”
In the year since the Taliban’s return, militant activity in Pakistan has spiked, according to the Pak Institute for Peace Studies, with around 433 people killed.
“They started the same old game: target killings, bomb blasts, kidnappings — and making calls for extortion,” Swat community activist Ahmad Shah said.
The blackmail network bankrolls the TTP, but also sows a crisis of confidence in local government the militants seek to usurp in favor of Islamist rule.
Provincial MP Nisar Mohmand estimates 80 to 95 percent of well-off residents in surrounding districts are now blackmail victims.
Fellow legislators have been targeted for refusing to pay out, and some are too fearful to visit their precincts.
“They have their own system of reward and punishment,” said Mohmand. “They have established an alternate government, so how are people supposed to resist?“
The Afghan Taliban have long-standing differences with their Pakistani counterparts, and since capturing Kabul have pledged not to host international jihadist groups.
But the first telltale sign of a TTP blackmail attempt is the phone number — starting with the +93 international code indicating an Afghan SIM card.
Then comes a suggestive text, or voice message in Pashto — spoken with a Pakistani lilt.
AFP heard one message threatening an “action squad” would be dispatched to a landlord if he declined to pay.
“The days of cruelty are near. Don’t think we are a spent force,” it warns.
The sum “owed” is then hashed out, generally through an intermediary, before it is sent to the ragged bands of TTP fighters whose silhouettes haunt the mountain steeps.
Victims expect to be “tapped up” up to five times a year, the anonymous MP said.
Since the 2014 school slaughter, which horrified Pakistanis even marginally sympathetic to their cause, the TTP has pledged to avoid civilian targets, and claims extortion is done by criminals borrowing their brand.
But a civilian intelligence official in the area insisted they were “the root cause of the menace.”
Swat — a snow-capped mountain valley split by turquoise running waters — is one of Pakistan’s most famed beauty spots, but its reputation has a dark side.
In 2012 then 15-year-old Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head by the TTP while campaigning for girls’ education, a campaign that later earned her the Nobel Peace Prize.
This summer things seemed to have slipped irredeemably back toward those dark days.
After a decade-long hiatus, the anonymous MP started receiving blackmail texts once again.
“The situation was so bad that many people were thinking of migration,” said Shah. “Life was at a standstill.”
But there has been pushback, and several protests against the TTP have been held since the group’s high-profile kidnapping of three officials in August.
Businesses shut and thousands spilled into the streets in rallies up and down the valley.
Pakistan’s military claimed reports of strong TTP in the area were “grossly exaggerated and misleading.”
Still, in Pakistan’s borderlands, attacks and extortion continue unchecked — despite a professed negotiation truce between the TTP and Islamabad.
The Taliban’s return in Kabul, despite being pounded for 20 years by the world’s strongest armies, shows military might will not end the ordeal.
“We have to search a solution which is acceptable to both sides,” said government negotiator Muhammad Ali Saif.
“A lasting settlement will have to be found.”

Topics: Pakistan Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan

Air defenses triggered in Russia-annexed Crimea town -TASS

Air defenses triggered in Russia-annexed Crimea town -TASS
MOSCOW: The air defense system has been triggered in the town of Armiansk in Russia-annexed Crimea peninsula, TASS news agency quoted a local mayor as saying on Friday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crimea air defense

