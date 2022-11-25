Man denies funding Daesh through government COVID-19 support payments

LONDON: A UK man has denied sending money to Daesh fighters in Syria from a COVID-19 relief package during the pandemic totaling £25,000 ($30,246).
Tarek Namouz, a former pub landlord and barber, received thousands of pounds from the government support scheme for local businesses and is accused of sending the proceeds to Daesh, Kingston Crown Court heard on Thursday.
The British government loaned about £47 billion under the program to support businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was estimated earlier this year that £17 billion will never be repaid and £4.9 billion was claimed fraudulently
Namouz, 43, wanted to buy a building for “storing weapons” and occupy it with “Daesh fighters,” the court heard.
Transfers, totaling about £11,280, were sent to accomplice Yahya Ahmed Alia between November 2020 and May 2021, jurors heard.
But, while remanded in custody, Namouz told a visitor he had transferred “more than double” that amount, the Metro reported.
Prosecutor John McGuinness KC told the court that forensic analysis of his mobile phone showed he was in “regular WhatsApp communication” with Alia.
According to McGuinness, Namouz and Alia were “committed to the Islamic extremist culture,” “fervently supported” the culture of Daesh and were “committed to the cause of terrorism.”
The two also shared messages expressing a desire to “burn Christianity” and “(kill) non-believers.”
Namouz denies eight counts of entering into a funding arrangement between November 2020 and May 2021 and two counts of possessing terrorist information in May 2021.
The trial continues.