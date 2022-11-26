Saudi delegation attends Gulf Military Media Coexistence program in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The Saudi Ministry of Defense, represented by the General Administration of Strategic Communication at the ministry’s Agency for Strategic Affairs, participated in the Gulf Military Media Coexistence program, which was recently hosted by the armed forces in Kuwait.
The Saudi delegation was headed by the administration’s Director-General Abdul Rahman bin Sultan Al-Sultan.
The departments concerned with communication and moral guidance in the ministries of defense in Gulf Cooperation Council countries participated in the program.
The program offered lectures, seminars, specialized media visits, a symposium on social media, and a workshop for the exchange of experiences and expertise.
Al-Sultan noted that the program aims to achieve an exchange of experiences in military media between the armed forces of GCC countries in order to develop their capabilities in this regard.
He stressed the importance of activating media programs in GCC countries, highlighting their role in developing military communication capabilities, which offer an opportunity to further enhance cooperation to achieve strategic goals.
The General Administration of Strategic Communication hosted the Gulf Media Coexistence Program last October in Riyadh.
History, mystery and magic as first Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival wraps up
Festival gave ancient landscapes a new lease of life
Updated 26 November 2022
Jasmine Bager
KHAYBAR: Past, present and future came together as the inaugural Ancient Kingdoms Festival drew to a close with a series of dramatic events showcasing three historic oases of the northwest — AlUla, Khaybar and Tayma — for a modern audience.
The festival, launched on Nov. 11, was the first of its kind to focus entirely on the sites, which were at the crossroads of culture in ancient times, and also centers of influence and wealth.
By focusing on a range of events, including cultural performances, workshops and sightseeing opportunities, the festival gave these ancient landscapes a new lease of life, with many of the activities expected to continue after the festival’s close.
A spectacular show lit up the night sky as 1,450 drones formed shapes while an orchestra played music by UK composer Matt Faddy. The show will continue until Dec. 15, 2023.
FASTFACT
Visitors to Khaybar can still explore the mysterious prehistoric stone structures on foot, or by car or a 20-minute helicopter excursion, hovering over the old and new.
“We made this festival to reflect the stories behind all the ancient civilizations that lived around or in these three places,” Abdulrazzag Alanzi, a local storyteller and tour guide, told Arab News.
Alanzi used to visit his cousins in Khaybar as a child and still recalls hearing stories about the region going back centuries.
“I used to love reading a lot of fictional stories and also a lot of old stories, and when I heard about something that happened in this area many years ago, it always fascinated me. This is what pushed me into this line of work, tourism,” he said.
“AlUla, Khaybar and Tayma have a lot of historical stories and a lot of information that we need to show the world.”
Fahad Aljuhani, a storyteller who describes the area as the “greatest living museum,” also came to the area as a child to connect with his cousins — and to discover hidden treasures.
“I’m a ‘Rawi’ and ‘Rawi’ in English means a storyteller. Now we are on an island that floats on a sea of rock which is Khaybar. I used to come to Khaybar and visit my relatives, and they would tell us a story about the tombs and the oasis, and I didn’t have the chance to visit them until now,” he told Arab News.
Aljuhani said that 5 million years ago, hundreds of volcanic eruptions occurred simultaneously in the area.
“If you feel the rocks, they seem to generate heat from within, similar to those who choose to watch over the land today and tell its many-layered stories,” he said.
Tour guide Enass Al-Sherrif told Arab News that she is excited to see people, including those from around the Kingdom, taking the time to learn about their past.
Al-Sherrif describes her job as the best she could ever have.
“I am really proud and honored. And I want to show you and make you feel the experience, how we transformed this place into an amazing destination for others to come and visit us,” she said.
The festival and its extended program aims to shed light on the legends and legacies of ancient times in the Kingdom’s northwest region, allowing visitors to explore and learn about the “largest living museum in the world.”
It is two years since AlUla began reopening heritage sites to domestic and international tourists with its pioneering Winter at Tantora program, which lasts until March.
While the Ancient Kingdoms Festival wrapped up on a chilly day on Nov. 27, many of the visitor experiences will continue well beyond the festival period, with some available year-round.
“The northwest Arabian Peninsula is the jewel in the heritage crown of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a source of fascination for a global community of archaeologists and researchers. Their discoveries shed new light on the societies that endowed the region with such relics of the ancients, preserved in wonders of prehistoric geology, art, and historical architecture that reveal important truths,” the Royal Commission for AlUla, which hosted the event, said in a statement.
The commission plans to host the Ancient Kingdoms Festival annually. Further details are available on its website.
Little Riyadh is open daily from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m.
Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: A new entertainment zone was added to Riyadh Season on Saturday with the opening of Little Riyadh, which offers visitors a range of activities, including live music, yoga sessions, and crafting workshops.
Situated next to The Groves in the Diplomatic Quarter, Little Riyadh also houses a number of dining options, including Parker’s, which bills itself as a “French restaurant with an American touch,” and the first Riyadh branch of the well-known Danish juice bar and coffee shop Joe & The Juice.
The third Riyadh Season now includes 15 entertainment zones: Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.
Throughout the season, the various zones will play host to concerts, exhibitions, firework displays, theatrical performances including Cirque du Soleil, and sporting events including the Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and a combined team from the squads of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, and WWE shows.
Artist spotlight for Saudi Arabia’s ‘lost treasure’
Four years after his death, galleries honor Fahad Al-Hajailan’s legacy
Updated 3 min 22 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: He was a pioneering Saudi contemporary artist who exhibited abroad in exhibitions and biennales, but whose name was rarely heard at home.
Now, four years after he died alone and surrounded by his beloved works of art, Fahad Al-Hajailan is at last getting the recognition he deserves.
Mono Gallery, in collaboration with Naila Art Gallery, has revived his work with a “Al-Hajailan in the Mirror” exhibition commemorating the artist’s lost legacy.
Al-Hajailan, who died in 2018, was a founding member of the Riyadh Fine Art Group, a member of its advisory committee, and a pioneer in Saudi contemporary art.
He exhibited globally in shows and biennales in the US, China, the UK, Tunisia, France and Germany, but was all but unknown in the Kingdom, failing to gain the attention directed at headlining contemporary artists, such as Ahmed Mater, and Ayman Yossri.
With culture and creativity in the spotlight as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms, Mono Gallery decided to revive one of the country’s “lost treasures.”
Momen Al-Muslimani, the gallery’s founder, told Arab News that Al-Hajailan “was kept almost in the shade. No one knew how powerful he was at the time, 10 years ago.
“If someone is appreciative of an artist, first of all, they would buy his art at a general price, never trying to squeeze him or take advantage. There are a lot of art-lovers who are passionate collectors in the Kingdom. They should have run toward him 10 years ago, creating books, literature, (doing) interviews.”
FASTFACT
Four years after his death, galleries honor Fahad Al- Hajailan’s legacy.
According to Al-Muslimani, who was a close friend of Al-Hajailan, the artist never received the recognition he deserved.
Al-Hajailan spent most of his days in his studio, “painting away his emotions,” according to Al-Muslimani, who suggests the artist’s abstract style and poetic use of color reflect the mystery, sadness and sense of loneliness in his own life.
In 2018, Al-Hajailan died of a heart attack at age 61, in the middle of the night, alone and surrounded by his unappreciated works.
“Artists need someone else to feel on their behalf, to speak on their behalf, to express who they are on their behalf, because they forget themselves. They are completely inside the piece of artwork they’re creating,” Al-Muslimani said.
Instead of pursuing a degree in fine arts, which he could not afford at the time, Al-Hajailan spent much of his career as an art teacher, as well as curating cartoon graphics for Al-Jazeera and Al-Riyadh newspapers.
Only after discovering works by Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo did he realize that art did not have to be taught.
The true artist is never satisfied with his work, the gallery owner said, and this was the case with Al-Hajailan, who battled fatigue and hunger in a bid to create the ideal piece that would do his work justice.
“I’ve made this artwork, but I can do better. I can find more secrets in me,” Al-Hajailan would often say.
“The artist is most probably the only human on earth who does not have the choice to be an artist or not. He grew up having a pencil and a pen in his hand. He needs to draw; if he doesn’t draw, if he doesn’t paint, he would feel sick. And this is Fahad Al-Hajailan,” Al-Muslimani said.
Since his death, Al-Hajailan has been exhibited at the inaugural Diriyah Biennale and commemorated in Misk Art Institute’s Art Library book series.
Mono Gallery is presenting a timeline of his work, ranging from early pencil sketches in 1986 to the acrylic paintings of 2015.
“In Saudi contemporary art, we have a couple of pioneers — we can count them on by hand. One of them is Fahad Al-Hajailan. He is probably in the top three who people would never debate about. Everybody would speak with passion and love toward his art, his creativity. He is one of those treasures in the country.”
Who’s Who: Fawziah Al-Hoshan, general manager for Saudi Arabia at YOUGotaGift
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Fawziah Al-Hoshan is the general manager for Saudi Arabia at YOUGotaGift, the Middle East’s leading marketplace for gift cards.
Her experience in human resources and rewards management spans over a decade.
In her career, Al-Hoshan has worked with multinational corporations and Saudi corporations. In addition to developing and driving employee engagement and well-being, Al-Hoshan bridges the gap between organizational direction and employee lifecycles and empowers people and institutions.
Al-Hoshan was responsible for launching YOUGotaGift in the Kingdom, selecting the team and fostering a performance-driven culture to enable the right talent to thrive. Using cross-functional team information and sales performance, she developed a go-to-market strategy for the company in the Kingdom and capitalized on the prevalent business opportunities and risks.
Before her current role, Al-Hoshan was an HR business partner at Olayan Group, an investment firm with an active global investment portfolio. She has also worked at PepsiCo as a total rewards manager. For localization and women empowerment, she received PepsiCo’s Chairman’s Award and PepsiCo Transformation Award.
Originally from Saudi Arabia, Al-Hoshan graduated from King Saud University with a business administration and management degree.
Al-Hoshan seeks to grow the YOUGotaGift team in Saudi Arabia and build new standards for convenience for consumers and businesses.
Last month, YOUGotaGift launched the HappyYou multi-brand eGift Card, a super gift card redeemable at all their partner brands in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.
BANGKOK: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Bangkok last week has opened not only a new chapter in Saudi-Thai ties but also new horizons in which officials and the people see a promising future for both kingdoms.
Relations between Saudi Arabia and Thailand were officially restored in January this year, during Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s trip to Riyadh, when the two countries agreed to appoint ambassadors for the first time in over three decades.
The crown prince arrived in Bangkok as a guest of honor at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by Thailand on Nov. 18-19 and became the first Saudi official to make such a trip.
“It was the first visit at the level of the Kingdom’s leadership since the establishment of relations between the two countries in 1957,” Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suhaibani, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Thailand, told Arab News.
“It will move the relations of the two countries to broader horizons and a prosperous and promising future.
“It will also contribute to accelerating steps that will enhance bilateral, economic and trade relations between the two countries by exploring potential investment opportunities in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the development priorities of Thailand.”
The crown prince’s meetings with the Thai leadership have yielded numerous memorandums on energy, investment, tourism, anticorruption efforts and the normalization of diplomatic relations.
When the crown prince arrived in Bangkok, he was officially received by the country’s top leadership and royal family and unofficially by many others, especially from the younger generation, who took to social media to welcome him and set up online fan clubs.
In welcome messages, many Thais wrote it was an “honor” for them to see the Saudi crown prince in their country.
Photos and videos from the visit went viral and made the rounds with captions such as “Warm welcome, Prince,” “This is what people in the country (Thailand) want,” “Happy: Thai-Saudi relations are very close after 32 years,” “Long live MBS.”
“The relations now seem to be on the right track and will grow stronger and more comprehensive in the coming period,” Al-Suhaibani told Arab News.
“The Saudi embassy will focus on implementing and following up on the agreements and memoranda of understanding that were signed during this historic visit.”
Tanee Sangrat, director-general of information at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and soon-to-be Thailand’s ambassador to the US, told Arab News that the visit was “closely watched and followed by the Thai people in Thailand and around the world.”
He said: “We look to Saudi Arabia as a country that has great potential. The crown prince and prime minister is very widely well respected by our people.
“I think Thai people are looking and are expecting more cooperation with Saudi Arabia.”
With the restoration of ties with Saudi Arabia, Thailand has found not only a new powerful partner in navigating volatile energy markets and energy transition, but also, as many have said, a “gateway” to the Middle East, where Thailand’s presence is not very strong.
The restored relationship would give not only Thai exporters but also investors more access to opportunities in the Gulf and beyond.
“This is a big, big issue for Thailand. Saudi Arabia is a critical partner in the Middle East,” Thitinan Pongsudhirak, director of the Bangkok-based Institute of Security and International Studies, told Arab News.
“That is a gateway for Thailand to re-engage and re-enter Middle East markets. Without the Saudi Arabia relationship, a lot of doors were closed. Now, more doors will be opened.”
Suppalerk Aramkitphotha, a business development professional, saw the crown prince’s visit as a “great opportunity.”
“We are very glad that we have this opportunity,” he said, citing the business prospects between Thailand and the Middle East that would now be facilitated.
Jirayut Srupsrisopa, the founder of the first Thai fintech startup to notch up a valuation of more than $1 billion, said he was glad that the Saudi crown prince visited Thailand and new bridges were built.
“Now we can do so much more between Thailand and Saudi Arabia. We can work with Saudis for the future of energy, the future of green hydrogen or future growth in other aspects like the digital economy,” he told Arab News, adding that there would also be opportunities such as medical tourism.
Thailand, where healthcare services are well developed, already has agreements with countries such as Kuwait and Qatar for receiving patients. A deal with Saudi Arabia is likely to be a part of the two countries’ relations going forward.
“We are famous for medical tourism,” Jirayut said. “Everyone can come here, have a nice holiday, nice beach, nice mountains, nice hotels, nice services. And they can get their teeth done. They can recover. They can have a health checkup here at a fraction of the cost elsewhere.”
But there is much more to the renewed ties than business opportunities.
Referring to the potential role that culture can play in cementing the re-established Saudi-Thai relationship, Ambassador Al-Suhaibani said: “There are many similarities between the two countries, particularly in hospitality, generosity, friendliness and, most importantly the richness of culture.
“This will encourage us to strengthen relationships and communication between our people, as well as to promote constructive dialogue in many aspects of social, cultural and religious (life).”
This kind of exchange is what Thais have waited for a long time.
Voralak Tulaphorn, a marketing professional, said a Saudi presence is something that was missing from the multicultural landscape of Thailand for a long time.
“Saudi Arabia and (Thailand) actually have rich cultures, and with rich cultures it would be nice to have exchanges in everything from food and nature to fashion and handicrafts.”
For her, what holds the greatest promise as a means of bringing Thais and Saudis together is an appreciation of each other’s cuisines. Food is a good way to win hearts and spread cultural influence.
“I think people love Thai street food,” Voralak told Arab News, adding that she hoped that soon Saudi restaurants would start emerging in Bangkok. “We would love to taste Saudi Arabian food too.”