Middle East Asia-Pacific to account for 58% of global air passengers by 2040: ACI
Middle Eastern airports are expected to handle 1.1 billion passengers by 2040. (Shutterstock)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East Asia-Pacific to account for 58% of global air passengers by 2040: ACI
Arab News

RIYADH: Air passenger demand is likely to double globally over the next 20 years, with Asia-Pacific and the Middle East accounting for 58 percent of the volume, according to a report by Airports Council International.

Global passenger numbers are forecast to rise from 9.2 billion in 2019 to about 19 billion in 2040 predicted the ACI Asia-Pacific's Airport Industry Outlook, a quarterly assessment of the airports' performances.

Of this volume, Middle Eastern airports are expected to handle 1.1 billion passengers by 2040 – a significant increase of nearly 300 percent of the combined traffic of 505 million they handled in 2019.

ACI Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific Stefano Baronci said that the region must prepare itself for the oncoming influx: "The consistent improvement in passenger volumes in the region is a positive indication of a sustained recovery of the industry following prolonged efforts towards rebuilding passenger confidence in air travel." 

He said restoring international connectivity will take longer and will be partly dependent on the decision of China to re-connect to the World.  "The macroeconomic headwinds, less acute in Asia than other western regions, should not hamper a process of growth, subject to continue to maintain the freedom to travel without restrictions." 

"All the stakeholders engaged in the aviation ecosystem must prepare to the surge in traffic,” insisted the ACI director general.

The Middle East is an ideally located axis for travel — aircraft flying from the geographical crossroads can reach almost all of Asia, Africa, and Europe within eight hours.

Tourism is one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to contribute to diversifying the base of the national economy, attracting investments, increasing sources of income, and providing job opportunities for citizens, as the sector is witnessing rapid growth as a result of plans to promote the tourism sector.

Last month, a report by the World Tourism Organization listed Saudi Arabia as top of the Group of 20 countries for the flow rating of international tourists in the first seven months of 2022.

The report, released during the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, did not detail the exact number of travelers who visited the Kingdom, but claimed the sector saw a growth rate of 121 percent in the first half of 2022.

During the event, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the surge in tourist inflow aligns with the Kingdom’s economic diversification policies and aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, as outlined in Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Calling Saudi Arabia one of the fastest-growing markets for tourism, Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom’s tourism sector is accelerating at a rate of 14 percent compared to the pre-coronavirus pandemic period.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 450,000 tourist visas were issued, since the Kingdom’s Tourism Authority launched the tourist visa program in 2019, by targeting 49 countries in the initial stage, and facilitated access to tourist visas electronically or through entry points to the Kingdom within specific regulatory controls.

Earlier in June, Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to provide training for 100,000 people to work in the tourism and sustainability sector.

He added that 90 hotels were launched in the Kingdom as a part of its tourism strategy, and more hotels will be opened soon, with 70 percent being funded by the private sector.

Al-Khateeb, in June, told AFP that the Kingdom is hoping to attract 12 million foreign visitors in 2022, up from the 4 million tourists who visited Saudi Arabia in 2021.

“Saudi Arabia will change the tourism landscape globally. The destinations that Saudi will offer by 2030, it’s something completely different,” he said.

Topics: tourism WTO

Bahrain, Oman up for better economic performance as oil prices surge: S&P  

Bahrain, Oman up for better economic performance as oil prices surge: S&P  
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain, Oman up for better economic performance as oil prices surge: S&P  

Bahrain, Oman up for better economic performance as oil prices surge: S&P  
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: With oil revenue projected to rise amid strengthening crude prices, S&P Global Ratings expects Bahrain and Oman to improve their economic performance as the Gulf nations continue with their fiscal reforms. 

The global rating agency revised Bahrain’s outlook to positive from stable on expectations that solid growth in non-oil earnings and budget consolidation measures will help ease pressure on the country’s fiscal position.  

S&P said it expects Bahrain's government to continue pursuing reforms to reduce fiscal deficits that will place debt to the gross domestic product on a more sustainable path. 

“We also assume the country's external vulnerabilities will decline amid current account surpluses over 2022-2024. We, therefore, revised our outlook on Bahrain to positive from stable and affirmed our 'B+/B' ratings,” said S&P in its report released on Nov. 25. 

The rating agency kept its transfer and convertibility assessment on Bahrain unchanged at 'BB-'.  

“The positive outlook indicates that we expect the government will continue implementing fiscal reforms to reduce the budget deficit and benefit from additional support from other Gulf Cooperation Council sovereigns, if needed,” it said. 

As Bahrain looks at strong economic performance, with its GDP registering the fastest growth over a decade, it is positively impacting the Kingdom’s various sectors including real estate.   

This comes as the real estate transaction volumes in Bahrain improved in the third quarter of 2022, reaching a total of 5,482, according to American commercial real estate consultancy CBRE. 

The August month alone saw over 2,400 transactions, making it Bahrain’s second most successful month since 2018. The country’s newer and landmark office buildings hit their highest occupancy levels in the third quarter as occupiers continued with the flight to quality.  

Oman outlook stable  

Meanwhile, Oman’s outlook remains stable as S&P expects the government's fiscal reform program and favorable prices for key export oil will strengthen the country’s fiscal and external metrics. 

“We expect a significant improvement in the economy's external balance sheet this year and for the government to return to a small net asset position in 2023. We, therefore, raised our long-term sovereign credit ratings on Oman to 'BB' from 'BB-',” said S&P, adding that the outlook stays stable.  

The rating agency also revised its transfer and convertibility assessment to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirmed its 'B' short-term sovereign credit rating on Oman. 

Higher oil prices coupled with the government's recent reforms have helped Oman better manage its fiscal and external positions. In addition to rebuilding fiscal buffers on the back of windfall oil revenue, S&P said the Omani government has continued to reduce the budget's reliance on oil receipts, in line with its medium-term fiscal plan to 2025.  

“We expect fiscal reforms to continue, including the possible introduction of personal income tax on high earners and measures to increase value-added tax receipts,” it noted in the report. 

Topics: S&P Bahrain Oman Outlook economy

Top Saudi banks' net profits surge 9.3% in Q3 as interest income rises: Report

Top Saudi banks’ net profits surge 9.3% in Q3 as interest income rises: Report
Updated 40 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Top Saudi banks’ net profits surge 9.3% in Q3 as interest income rises: Report

Top Saudi banks’ net profits surge 9.3% in Q3 as interest income rises: Report
Updated 40 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The aggregate net profit of Saudi Arabia’s top 10 banks increased by 9.3 percent to SR16.5 billion ($4.39 billion) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the previous three months, as rising interest income boosted their performance, an analysis done by professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal showed.  

Ten of the largest listed banks it analyzed include Saudi National Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank, Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad, Saudi Investment Bank, and Bank Aljazira. 

In its report, ‘Saudi Arabia Banking Pulse for Q3’, Alvarez & Marsel noted that the aggregate net interest income of these 10 banks increased by 15.9 percent in the third quarter that ended in September.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s central bank, known as SAMA, raised its repo and reverse repo rates by 150 basis points quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, to 3.75 percent and 3.25 percent respectively. 

This was in line with the US Federal Reserve’s move to tame surging inflation and maintain price stability.  

On Nov. 3, SAMA increased its Repo rate once again by 75 bps to 4.50 percent while also increasing the Reverse Repo rate to 4 percent, following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise rates by 75 basis points to curb inflation. 

“We expect SAMA to continue matching policy rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, which will help boost the overall banking sectors’ NIMs (net interest margin),” said Asad Ahmed, managing director and head of Middle East financial services at Alvarez & Marsal.  

He added: “Overall, rising interest rates, improvement in asset quality and strong economic rebound are positives for the banking sector in Saudi Arabia.  

"The profitability growth is expected to continue for KSA banks as the interest rate outlook remains in an upward trajectory.”  

The analysis showed that aggregate loans and advances at the end of the third quarter grew 2.9 percent from the previous quarter, continuing to outpace the 0.02 percent growth in deposits quarter on quarter.  

According to the report, the operating income increased by 4.9 percent quarter-on-quarter, primarily driven by growth in total interest income mainly due to higher interest rates.  

The report further noted that the loan-to-deposit ratio in these banks continued to increase for the seventh consecutive quarter by 2.6 percent, to settle at 96.2 percent in the July to September period.  

Saudi National Bank topped the list of banks in terms of assets, as it holds assets worth SR964.4 billion as of the third quarter of 2022. 

It was followed by Al Rajhi and Riyad Bank with assets worth SR740.6 billion and SR347.9 billion respectively, the report added. 

Earlier this month, another report by Kamco Invest revealed that Al Rajhi Bank recorded a profit of $1.2 billion in the third quarter, supported by higher net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income.  

The Kamco Invest report further noted that Saudi National Bank reported a 24.6 percent increase in the net profit to $1.3 billion, driven by a 16.1 percent drop in operating expenses due to a lower net impairment charge for credit losses. 

Topics: Saudi Banks SAMA profits

Algerian business leaders hold meetings in Rome

Algerian business leaders hold meetings in Rome
Updated 27 November 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Algerian business leaders hold meetings in Rome

Algerian business leaders hold meetings in Rome
  • First official meeting with Algerian delegation by member of Italy’s new government
  • Deputy minister hails ‘excellent’ relations between the two countries
Updated 27 November 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A delegation of business leaders from the Algerian Economic Renewal Council held a meeting in Rome with Valentino Valentini, Italy’s deputy minister of economic development in charge of business.

It was the first official meeting with an Algerian delegation by a member of Italy’s new government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The delegation represented sectors such as agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, tourism and oil.

Valentini underlined the “excellent political relations between Italy and Algeria,” and expressed his determination to “intensely raise the level of economic partnership through Italian investments, transfer of know-how and innovative technologies, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, mining, tourism and textiles,” according to a communique issued by the Ministry of Economic Development.

He recalled the “already very intense cooperation,” and the official bilateral meetings that were held in both countries at the highest institutional levels. He vowed even greater cooperation “which will benefit both our countries.”

Valentini also recalled that Italian Ambassador in Algiers Giovanni Pugliese called for an increase in flights by ITA Airways, Italy’s national carrier, between the two countries.

Council President Kamel Moula presented the new Algerian Code for Investments, and pledged the council’s support for Italian investors in identifying Algerian partners for the creation of joint ventures.

“An ambitious co-production partnership can open the doors to joint exports of manufactured and certified products to Europe and Africa,” he said.

The council said in a communique that by meeting the delegation, Italy’s new government confirmed the “great interest given to strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.”

The delegation also met in Rome with Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, deputy president of Confindustria, the Italian association of entrepreneurs.

Topics: Algeria

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Ukraine wants lower cap on Russian oil 

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Ukraine wants lower cap on Russian oil 
Updated 27 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Ukraine wants lower cap on Russian oil 

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Ukraine wants lower cap on Russian oil 
Updated 27 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. 
Brent crude futures settled down $1.71, or 2 percent, to trade at $83.63 a barrel, having retraced some earlier gains. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1.66, or 2.1 percent, at $76.28 a barrel.  

Ukraine wants lower cap on Russian oil, at $30-$40 per barrel 

The price for Russian seaborne oil should be capped at between $30 and $40 per barrel, lower than the level that the Group of Seven nations has proposed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday. 

EU governments, seeking to curb Moscow’s ability to fund the Ukraine war without causing an oil supply shock, are split over a G7 push that the cap be set at $65 to $70 per barrel. It is due to enter into force on Dec. 5. 

“The limit that is being considered today — about $60 — I think this is an artificial limit,” said Zelensky, who has consistently pushed allies to impose tougher sanctions of all types against Russia. 

“We would like the sanctions to be very effective in this fight, so that the limit is at the level of $30-$40, so Russia feels them (the sanctions),” he told a news conference. 

The idea of the cap is to prohibit shipping, insurance and reinsurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than the price set by the G7 and its allies. 

Poland, Estonia and Lithuania are pushing for a much lower cap than $65-70 per barrel while Greece, Cyprus and Malta want a higher cap. 

OPEC+ meeting to take into account market conditions: Iraq 

The meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, in December will take into account the condition and balance of the market, Iraq’s state news agency quoted Saadoun Mohsen, a senior official at the country’s state oil marketer SOMO, as saying on Saturday. 

OPEC+’s October decision to reduce production by two million barrels per day bpd had played an important role in stabilizing global markets, Saadoun, who serves as Iraq’s delegate to OPEC, said.

He said that the cut hadn’t reduced Iraq’s exports. 

Iraq’s current production represents 11 percent of the group’s total output of 43 million bpd, he said, adding that Iraq expects a crude price range of at least $85-95 next year. 

OPEC+, which includes members of the OPEC+ led by Russia, will hold its next meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4. 

Oil markets are witnessing “severe fluctuations” due to the repercussions of the pandemic, a slowing global economy and the war in Ukraine, the Iraqi official said, making it harder to ensure price stability. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

FIFA World Cup is a match-winner for the regional property market

FIFA World Cup is a match-winner for the regional property market
Updated 27 November 2022
Dana Alomar 

FIFA World Cup is a match-winner for the regional property market

FIFA World Cup is a match-winner for the regional property market
  • Taking place in the Arab world for the first time, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is an unprecedented event
Updated 27 November 2022
Dana Alomar 

RIYADH: Before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, real estate prices were surging in Qatar and neighboring countries, causing people to rent their properties at high prices and cash in on the increased market demand.

Taking place in the Arab world for the first time, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is an unprecedented event.

During the tournament, FIFA Tournament Time Demand Model has forecast that upward of 1.7 million people will visit the host country, with 500,000 visitors on the busiest days. Because of this, visitors to the emirate of just 2.8 million people are concerned about accommodation or prefer to stay in neighboring countries.

Despite some concerns, organizers are reassuring people there would be enough accommodation for all fans. Thousands of hotel rooms FIFA had reserved were recently released to ease the crunch, possibly decreasing prices.

The authorities have continued to provide housing to all World Cup fans. Still, according to Doha News, landlords have recently capitalized on the opportunity to charge outrageous prices, though residents claim this is at their expense.

Doha News reported that residents are being evicted, asked to sign short-term or 24-month lease agreements, or even had their rent raised significantly.

The World Cup is widely responsible for this situation, with many believing landlords are trying to take advantage of the visitors’ profits, making living conditions challenging for long-term residents, Doha News added.

According to Qatari law, a lease renewal can increase rent by up to 10 percent. Still, Anum Hassan, head of research for Valustrat’s Qatar office, disclosed that rents have increased by 40 percent in some districts of Doha over the past year.

During the World Cup period in 2022, the government removed the price cap, allowing landlords to charge between SR15,500 ($4,124) and SR20,600 per night.

Booking a villa through Airbnb for 29 days of the World Cup costs at least SR48,860, but prices can reach hundreds of thousands.

Despite this, the real estate market continues to benefit from the games. A recent report from Property Finder, one of the region’s leading property technology companies, revealed a 2.97 percent increase in residential sales in September and October due to this month’s FIFA World Cup.

Afaf Hashim, the country manager at Property Finder in Qatar, said: “Investors and first-time property purchasers are now more confident to invest in the Qatari property market in response to renowned sporting events happening in the country.” 

Investors and first-time property purchasers are now more confident to invest in the Qatari property market in response to renowned sporting events happening in the country.

Afaf Hashim, Country manager at Property Finder in Qatar

“The Ministry of Justice is also taking the required actions to make the market more transparent, which will pave the way for further investments shortly,” she added.

According to the report, investors and end-users are increasingly interested in properties listed for sale in Qatar, which has recently emerged as a hot spot for property investment.

There was a 4.98 percent increase in leads but a 7.71 percent increase in impressions. Some areas saw considerable gains in rental prices, while others saw substantial declines. For instance, Al-Hilal’s rent fell by 83.9 percent, while Salata’s increased by 93.75 percent.

Adam Stewart, the Qatar head of Knight Frank, told Arab News that the tourism and hospitality sector will contribute 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product by 2030, worth about $55 billion, by which time tourist arrivals are projected to reach 7 million.

Set the ball rolling

Knight Frank does not expect a slowdown in the Dubai real estate market’s demand in the short to medium term; in fact, the opposite is expected, Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research in the Middle East at Knight Frank, told Arab News. 

The mainstream market is expected to register price growth of 5-7 percent by the end of 2022, with a similar figure expected in 2023.

Faisal Durrani, Partner and head of research in the Middle East at Knight Frank

“The mainstream market is expected to register price growth of 5-7 percent by the end of 2022, with a similar figure expected in 2023,” he said.

He also added that a new wave of tourism is expected in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Metropolitan Area following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Following the Saudi government’s recent announcement to allow Qatar World Cup ticket holders easy access to multiple entry tourist visas, the Kingdom is expecting to play host to some of the football fans unable to be accommodated in Qatar,” he said.

As a result of its proximity to Qatar and relative affordability, Dammam is expected to be a popular alternative to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Manama during the World Cup, he added.

However, Alex Galtsev, founder and CEO of Realiste, a personal artificial intelligence firm on real estate investing, believes Qatar’s FIFA 2022 World Cup will benefit the Middle East real estate market.

“As a major tourist attraction and financial hub in the region, Dubai will be the main beneficiary outside Qatar,” he told Arab News.

There has already been an increase in demand for local hotel chains and resorts. “Because of limited accommodation options, tourists had to seek alternative options that were more affordable, such as short-term rentals. In turn, this has led to a 50 percent increase in rental prices in Dubai over the last three months,” Galtsev added.

Qatar’s FIFA guests opted for areas near downtown where the major tourist attractions are located rather than cheap suburban locations surrounded by desert. As a result, the districts near the waterfront are the following most popular renting areas.

However, Galtsev said that the demand for the short-time rental would significantly decrease after the event.

Despite these soaring prices and owners renting out their properties, what matters is the result and how they will affect the market overall.

Topics: FIFA World Cup Property Markets

