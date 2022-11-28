You are here

Rising Riyadh home prices push deals value up 6% but volume falls

Rising Riyadh home prices push deals value up 6% but volume falls
The average apartment value has spiked as high as 30 percent in Riyadh over the last 12 months. (Shutterstock)
Ameen Syed

RIYADH: As residential prices continue to rise in Saudi Arabia’s cities, the total transaction value of houses in the Kingdom has increased by 6 percent compared to this time last year, the latest report from global property consultancy firm Knight Frank showed.   

The average apartment value has spiked as high as 30 percent in Riyadh over the last 12 months, with some of the well-located suburbs in northern parts of the city seeing rises over 40 percent, as the shortage in housing supply continues to play havoc on prices. 

This resulted in the number of housing deals slipping, with the volume of home sales this year falling by 24 percent, according to Knight Frank.

“The affordability gulf between buyer expectations and the significant house price increases registered in cities across the Kingdom is underpinning the slowing in the number of home sales,” said Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank. 

Despite a strong pipeline of around 200,000 new homes for the capital by 2030, he said price growth remains on a sharp upward trajectory. 

As a result, the total volume of homes sold in the capital dipped by 30 percent in the year to the third quarter of 2022 attaining 7, 7750 transactions in comparison to the last year’s transactions of 11,074. 

According to Knight Frank’s estimates, Riyadh is expected to face a housing supply deficit when factoring in the expected spike in population to 17 million by 2030, from 7.5 million today. 

“To exacerbate matters, anecdotal evidence suggests some sellers are opting to lease their inventory to take advantage of the influx of domestic and international migrants being drawn to the city for work, which is further eroding the sales supply,” explained Durrani.

As business activity is rising in Riyadh, more people flock to the city for employment, driving demand for office spaces and houses while supply still catches up.

The employment level in Riyadh is projected to increase by around 5 percent by the end of 2022, with a further rise of 3 percent in 2023, according to Oxford Economics.

The residential sector in the other major city Jeddah witnessed similar trends as average apartment and villa prices grew at 6 percent and 3 percent respectively during the third quarter of 2022, according to Knight Frank.

The number of home sales too in Jeddah saw a decline of 19 percent, falling to 3,711 deals, in the year to the third quarter. 

Despite this, Knight Frank noted that the value of transactions increased by 30 percent during the same period.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian food and beverages manufacturing firm Almarai Co. is expanding its poultry business in an attempt to double its market share in the Kingdom, according to its CEO.  

Almarai’s strategy has always been to expand its current businesses to new segments, Al Arabiya reported, citing Abdullah Nasser Al Bader, who added that the poultry segment was one of those crucial investments the firm made over the past 13 years. 

The CEO further noted that Almarai’s poultry business has been a profitable venture despite facing challenges in the industry which include bird deaths. 

One of the biggest dairy companies in Saudi Arabia, Almarai ventured into the poultry market in 2009, following the acquisition of Hail Agricultural Development Co.  

Affirming the company’s strong financial solvency, Al Bader added that Almarai’s investments are linked to sustainability and continuity.  

On Nov. 26, Almarai announced investing SR.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in Al-Shamli Governorate, Hail Region, to expand poultry production.

This is part of Almarai’s strategy to maximize the full potential of its core business lines across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.  

The company’s new investments include the establishment of a new plant and farms in Hail, aimed at elevating poultry production by above 150 million birds annually, the Argaam report stated.  

Almarai currently produces 225 million birds annually, and through these investments, the company wants to become a leader in poultry production in the region.  

Al Bader further noted that these investments will also provide job opportunities for 4,000 people, and will also contribute to the development of local content.  

Earlier in June, the company, in a bourse filing, said that it is looking to inject SR252 million as an initial investment to mark its entry into the seafood category.  

“This investment plan will expand Almarai’s product offering and contribute to the food security agenda as per vision 2030,” the company said.  

In January, Almarai completed the acquisition of Bakemart’s operations in the UAE and Bahrain in a deal worth SR95.4 million, as part of the strategy to expand its presence across the region.  

Almarai currently offers a vast product mix, encompassing dairy, juices, poultry, bakery, and infant nutrition, according to its website.

RIYADH: Jeddah-based Middle East Paper Co. is still working to get a factory fully operational after the fatal floods that hit the city last week prompted a production shutdown.

The company revealed the record rainfall — which left two people dead in the city — caused work to stop in its Al Khumrah plant on Nov. 24.

According to a disclosure with the Saudi stock exchange — known as Tadawul — about 40 percent of production was back online within 48 hours, but the firm estimates it could take until Dec. 5 for the factory to be working at full capacity.

The statement said that while there was an “impact on some logistical activities”, there were “no human injuries.”

“The financial impact will be determined after the restoration of production capacity and operation,” the company added.

Earlier this month, the paper company, known as MEPCO, revealed its plants were operating at above 92 percent production despite declining commodities demand.

The paper manufacturer reported net earnings valued at SR245 million ($65 million) for the first nine months of 2022 — an annual increase of 95 percent. 

The firm’s CEO Sami Safran said at the time that MEPCO was riding out a global weaking for commodity demand — including paper products — thanks to consistent domestic demand.

He added that MEPCO, on average, exported 40 percent of its output, boosting its growth plans, and although shipping costs rose in the first half of the year, they slightly declined in the third and fourth quarters.  

At the end of October, MEPCO invited its shareholders to vote on increasing its capital to SR666 million to support the company’s financial position and growth plans. 

According to a bourse filing, the Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s board proposed a 33 percent capital hike from the current capital of SR500 million. 

Rainfall in the southern area of Jeddah on Nov. 24 was the highest amount ever recorded, according to Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology, with 179mm of water falling between 8am and 2pm.

As well as causing disruption to roads — with footage posted online showing cars being swept away — there was also an impact on air travel.

King Abdulaziz International Airport, based to the north of Jeddah, urged passengers to contact airlines for schedules as “due to weather conditions, the departure of some flights has been delayed”.

RIYADH: Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with US West Texas Intermediate crude hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fueled demand concerns. 

Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6 percent, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after diving to $81.16 earlier in the session — its lowest since Jan. 11. 

US WTI crude slid $2.08, or 2.7 percent, to $74.20 a barrel. It fell as far as $73.82 earlier — its lowest since Dec. 27, 2021.  

Both benchmarks, which hit 10-month lows last week, have posted three consecutive weekly declines. Brent ended the latest week down 4.6 percent, while WTI fell 4.7 percent. 

Chevron can resume key role in Venezuela’s oil output, exports 

Chevron Corp. has received a US license allowing the second-largest US oil company to expand its production in Venezuela and bring the South American country’s crude oil to the US. 

The decision grants broader rights for the last big US oil company still operating in US-sanctioned Venezuela. However, it restricts any cash payments to Venezuela, which could reduce the oil available to export. 

License terms are designed to prevent state-run oil firm Petróleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA, from receiving proceeds from Chevron’s petroleum sales, US officials said. The license lasts for six months and will be automatically renewed monthly thereafter, the US Treasury said. 

The US authorization “brings added transparency to the Venezuelan oil sector” and allows Chevron to benefit from sales of “oil that is currently being produced” by its joint ventures with PDVSA, the California-based company said in a statement. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

DUBAI: BEEAH Group, the UAE’s leading sustainability pioneer and digital expert, has achieved a waste diversion rate of 76 percent, the highest in the Middle East, and the remaining 24 percent was disposed of in landfills.

Speaking to Arab News, Group CEO Khaled Al-Huraimel said that BEEAH Group aims to help Sharjah achieve 100 percent landfill waste diversion in 2022, up from 76 percent currently.

BEEAH Group launched the UAE’s first waste-to-energy facility earlier in 2022 as part of its efforts to achieve zero waste, he added.

The facility, located in Sharjah, would divert over 300,000 tons of non-recyclable waste from landfills annually and generate 30 megawatts of clean energy, enough to power almost 30,000 homes.

“Once the facility reaches full operational capacity, Sharjah will become the first city in the Middle East to achieve zero waste,” Al-Huraimel said

All of this is due to BEEAH Group’s operations in Sharjah with 10 different plants.

There are 10 dedicated recycling facilities that process materials such as paper, plastic, tires, old vehicles, metals, construction and demolition waste, organic waste, industrial wastewater, maritime waste and commercial and industrial waste.

Al-Huraimel said BEEAH was established in 2007 to address the environmental challenges the region was facing, including waste. However, at the beginning of 2022, the company changed its name to BEEAH Group and adopted the structure of an investment holding company and a new visual identity. This is part of the group’s strategy to diversify its core business into new sectors.

The Gulf Cooperation Council countries have the highest waste per capita in the world. Therefore, this was the immediate challenge, he added.

“We started in waste management, and today, we’re proud to say we became the first to reach zero waste in the emirate of Sharjah, and today we are also active across the UAE,” he said. “Our new structure as an investment holding group has seen us launch several new business verticals that will capitalize on business opportunities across different industries and countries.”

BEEAH places sustainability and digitization at the heart of the business. This can be seen across several verticals, including BEEAH Tandeef for waste collection and city cleaning and BEEAH Recycling for waste processing and material recovery. There is also BEEAH Energy for clean and renewable power and BEEAH Environment Services for consulting, research and innovation.

Additionally, there is BEEAH Digital for future technologies and digital ventures, BEEAH Transport for green mobility and autonomous transportation, and BEEAH Education, an environmental education and awarding organization for businesses and individuals.

The various verticals will benefit from the collective experience of the BEEAH Group while having more room to grow within their respective industries.

BEEAH Group encourages collective responsibility for sustainability through education and awareness programs. In 2010, BEEAH Group launched the BEEAH Academy of Sustainability to promote environmental education. Today, the academy reaches a network of more than 252,000 students, 6,500 teachers, and 700 schools. Across its areas of operation, the group aims to improve quality of life through a twin-pillared approach that focuses on sustainability and digitalization.

Digitalization of BEEAH Group

During a private meeting at BEEAH Group’s recently built headquarters, designed by the late Zaha Hadid, Al-Huraimel remarked, “It was one of the last buildings she designed.” 

Our new structure as an investment holding group has seen us launch several new business verticals that will capitalize on business opportunities across different industries and countries.

Khaled Al-Huraimel, BEEAH Group CEO

According to him, the organization’s brand-new headquarters reflect BEEAH Group’s identity as a sustainable icon.

The BEEAH Group headquarters is a command center for all BEEAH Group operations, as it has more than 10,000 employees and is growing. “This building is one of the smartest and most sustainable buildings in the region,” he added.

A primary area of focus for BEEAH Group is technology, and the organization believes that technology has many tools to help it achieve its goals, Al-Huraimel said. In that sector, BEEAH Group has three companies: Evoteq, re.life, and One Data Center, a recent joint venture with Khazna to build Sharjah’s first data center.

He said the BEEAH Group headquarters operates using hundreds of artificial intelligence use cases.

At Tandeef, BEEAH Group’s waste collection business, the vehicles are all tracked, and the routing is also optimized by artificial intelligence.

The commercial and industrial recycling facility, a recent facility launched by BEEAH Recycling this year, has a robot with AI vision that can segregate different types of waste.

“So, we believe and embrace technology as it can help us create a better future and meet our targets,” Al-Huraimel said.

As part of its efforts in facilitating digital transformation, BEEAH Group also partnered with Khazna Data Centers recently to build Sharjah’s first Tier 3 data center.

Commenting on their JV with Khazna, the group CEO said that data centers have become necessary with the growth of cloud computing. This requires a great deal of data storage.

He added that Sharjah also needs a data center to support shortages and digitalization and become a more innovative city.

“In today’s world, it’s important to build a strong digital foundation and infrastructure,” said Al-Huraimel.

By harnessing the power of technology and innovative sustainable solutions, the BEEAH Group is paving the way for a better quality of life across the MENA region.

COP27 delegation

BEEAH Group has commenced operations in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, including sustainable waste management services during the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27.

He said that the organization and Egypt’s Green Planet, an environmental solutions company, signed a contract in September to provide waste management and city cleaning services under the 10-year contract.

“We were awarded the waste management contract for Sharm El-Sheikh, and we have commenced our services before COP27,” he added.

The BEEAH Group also attended COP27 and represented the UAE as part of the UAE delegation.

Besides showcasing the organization’s groundbreaking projects, such as the UAE’s first waste-to-energy plant and the region’s first fully AI-integrated office building, BEEAH Group introduced the conference attendees to its recycling facilities and zero-waste solutions.

“We were proud to participate in COP27 as part of the UAE delegation. As a frontrunner in climate action, the UAE has made huge strides toward zero emissions; we are pleased to show how we support these targets through clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, and integrated waste management solutions,” said Al-Huraimel.

“I believe the UAE and the region have strong sustainability goals. We see that in the UAE, Saudi, Egypt, and so on,” he said, commenting on BEEAH Group’s attendance at COP27.

As the group CEO pointed out, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are two key markets for BEEAH Group, which will continue to expand over the next 18 months.

Geographic growth and diversification have been the main ways the group has grown. BEEAH has diversified into digital, energy consulting and health care.

“We targeted Saudi Arabia and Egypt for future expansion, as they are the two biggest markets for us in terms of size and recognition of the relationship between our countries,” he said.

Currently, the group focuses on growing in Saudi Arabia and Egypt by offering waste management services in both countries.

BEEAH Group also hopes to consolidate its position as a regional leader in waste management while looking at other government and private contracts.

RIYADH: Global leaders in the tourism sector will gather in Riyadh for the World Travel and Tourism Global Summit from Nov. 28-Dec. 1 as the Kingdom steadily pursues its journey to evolve as a global tourist destination, in alignment with its Vision 2030 goals. 

Touted to be one of the biggest tourism events of the year, the global summit is being organized at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center under the theme “Travel for a Better Future."

During the event, industry leaders will share their thoughts about the future of the sector and the challenges that should be addressed to ensure a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable travel and tourism industry. 

According to a press release issued by WTTC, former British Prime Minister Theresa May will be one of the key speakers at the event, along with other prominent personalities in the sector including Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai International Airports. 

South Korean diplomat Ban Ki-Moon, who served as the eighth secretary-general of the UN between 2007 and 2016, will also address delegates during the event. 

“We are delighted to have such influential speakers already confirmed for our global summit in Riyadh. Our event will bring together many of the world’s most powerful leaders in our sector to discuss and secure its long-term future, which is critical to economies and jobs around the world,” said WTTC's president and CEO Julia Simpson. 

Simpson also lauded Saudi Arabia’s tourism efforts and said that the Kingdom’s tourism sector will be the fastest growing one in the region by the end of this decade.

She added: “The government of Saudi Arabia has been instrumental in the recovery of the global travel and tourism sector following two years of crisis. Set to become a major tourist destination, our latest research shows that Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism sector will surpass pre-pandemic levels next year and will see the fastest growth across the Middle East over the next decade.”

This year’s WTTC Global Summit is also supported by a metaverse experience created for potential investors to explore investment opportunities and take part in sessions virtually, according to a press release.

“WTTC will arrive in Riyadh as tourism enters a new era of recovery and we welcome the world to join them virtually in our metaverse,” said Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmad Al-Khateeb.

He added: “Bringing together global leaders from both the public and private sector, the summit will be fundamental in building the better, brighter future the sector deserves and technology and innovation will be key to our collective future success.”

For the first time in history, this year’s WTTC Global Summit will be live streamed to the general public. 

The event in Saudi Arabia is timely with a new global consumer survey carried out by YouGov revealing that the appetite for international travel is now at its highest point since the start of the pandemic. 

According to the survey report, 63 percent of the respondents are planning a leisure trip in the next 12 months, a strong indication of the sector’s bounce back after the economic headwind triggered by the pandemic.

The report also noted that 27 percent of the participants are planning three or more trips in the next 12 months. Earlier in October, while speaking at the Future Investment Initiative, Al-Khateeb said that Riyadh is set to become the capital of the global tourism industry, and the tourist destinations in the Kingdom are being built and will operate in a sustainable manner.

“We have the vision, we put the plan, and we put all the resources, especially the financial resources to deliver the plan,” said Al-Khateeb. 

