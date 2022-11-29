You are here

Elusive Messi like ski star Tomba, says Poland coach

Elusive Messi like ski star Tomba, says Poland coach
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi warms up prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match against Mexico. AFP
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Elusive Messi like ski star Tomba, says Poland coach

Elusive Messi like ski star Tomba, says Poland coach
  • “Messi on the pitch is like Alberto Tomba on the slope, he’s able to avoid everyone like Tomba can get around everything,” said Michniewicz
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Argentina star Lionel Messi is football’s answer to skiing great Alberto Tomba, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said on Tuesday.
Speaking ahead of Poland’s final World Cup group stage match against Argentina in Doha, Michniewicz said his side would need to surround Messi to stop him.
“Messi on the pitch is like Alberto Tomba on the slope, he’s able to avoid everyone like Tomba can get around everything,” said Michniewicz.
“So we need to put players around Messi because if he can get around (them) easily he will easily score.
“One player cannot stop Messi, we must get players around him.”
Even so, Michniewicz says that may not be enough.
“The whole world has been thinking for years about how to stop Lionel Messi and he has made dozens of goals and assists,” he added.
“I don’t think we’ll ever find the final answer to this question.”
Poland have their own star striker in Robert Lewandowski, who is following in the Argentine’s footsteps as the darling of Barcelona, where he has scored 18 goals in 19 games this season.
Many have billed this as the clash between Messi and Lewandowski, but Michniewicz does not buy into that.
“It’s not only a match between Lewandowski and Messi, it’s not tennis,” said the coach.
“Robert needs his teammates, the same as Leo needs his. We rely on these great strikers but they cannot win on their own.”
Michniewicz admitted that as a fan he has long supported Argentina but said he would have no conflicting emotions during Wednesday’s game.
“Since I was a little boy I’ve always rooted for Argentina. They have great fans, a great team, huge personalities like Mario Kempes in 1978 and other players.
“There have been many ups and downs but I have always rooted for Argentina, although I won’t tomorrow.”

World Cup exploits can put football on map in Australia: coach

World Cup exploits can put football on map in Australia: coach
Australia's coach Graham Arnold celebrates after winning the Qatar World Cup Group D match between Tunisia and Australia. AFP
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

World Cup exploits can put football on map in Australia: coach

World Cup exploits can put football on map in Australia: coach
  • Australia are on the cusp of reaching the last 16 for only the second time in their history, matching the achievement of a “golden generation” who made the same stage in 2006
  • Arnold is looking at the bigger picture and what a good run in Qatar will do for football’s popularity in Australia
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Australia coach Graham Arnold said on Tuesday that his team’s exploits at the Qatar World Cup can “put football on the map” at home and unite the nation.
Australia are on the cusp of reaching the last 16 for only the second time in their history, matching the achievement of a “golden generation” who made the same stage in 2006.
Victory over Euro 2020 semifinalists Denmark on Wednesday will guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds while a draw could also be enough.
Arnold declared that in a sports-mad country where football traditionally comes behind cricket, both rugby codes and Australian rules, the Socceroos “unite the nation” like no other national team.
Arnold said that the 1-0 win over Tunisia which put Australia in pole position to join holders France from Group D in the knockout rounds had put smiles on faces.
But speaking on the eve of the Denmark showdown, Arnold cautioned: “Putting smiles on Australian faces once is not enough, let’s do it some more times.”
Arnold is also looking at the bigger picture and what a good run in Qatar will do for football’s popularity in Australia.
He wants change, including more investment at youth level, to grow the game in the country and hopes this World Cup will inspire future generations in Australia to take up football.
“I’ve said many times: it’s not about me, it’s about the game in Australia,” said Arnold.
“To leave a legacy is huge,” added Arnold, 59, who was assistant coach to Guus Hiddink at the 2006 World Cup, where Australia boasted the likes of Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka and Tim Cahill.
Arnold said the current Socceroos squad — which have plenty of heart but no world stars — had been inspired by the 2006 run.
“This generation, they were 10 years of age watching these guys,” Arnold said.
“When you sit down even now in the lunch room this generation is talking about emulating the 2006 squad and achieving the same goals they saw when they were 10 years old.
“So it’s about putting the game on the map a bit more in Australia.
“But again, there’s so much more work to do... it’s crazy.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Austalia Graham Arnold Denmark

5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks

5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks

5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks
  • Events, experiences, exhibitions, and concerts have attracted visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: There have been 5 million visitors so far to Riyadh Season 2022 following its launch on Oct. 21.

The entertainment zones, events, experiences, exhibitions, shows, plays, concerts and cafes have attracted visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The season has combined originality with modernity and history, through activities that have provided visitors with options that include the travel experience of Boulevard World, and Qariat Zaman, a window into Saudi’s past.

In addition, the season has featured many specialist attractions, including the Rush Festival, the largest gaming event in the region, and Anime Town, the biggest of its kind in the world.

Riyadh Season 2022 features 15 diverse entertainment zones, and many sporting events such as World Wrestling Entertainment, and the Riyadh Season Cup that brings together the giants of Paris Saint-Germain with the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr football clubs. The season also boasts 65 days of fireworks.

Topics: Riyadh Riyadh season

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

'Messi 10' circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
  • Ode to the artistry of world’s top player
  • Goal-scoring feature against robot showcased
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The major career milestones of the Argentine football player Lionel Messi are being showcased at a Riyadh Season show, much to the delight of local fans.

The “Messi 10 International Circus World Cup Edition” features acrobats whose athleticism pays tribute to the artistry of one of the most famous players in history. 

One of the show’s directors, Andrew Corbett, told Arab News that the name of the production refers to Messi’s shirt number.

“The difference between the show of today and last year is that we’ve decided to make it small and more special, more intimate and exclusive for Riyadh Season. And it’s an adaptation of the show from last year, but we created a little special version,” Corbett said.

This year, visitors were also able to attempt scoring against a robot goalkeeper.

Performers who spoke to Arab News were delighted to present the show again.

“This is my second time in Saudi Arabia, and we came with more surprises like the Messi Challenge and the World Cup, which is awesome,” said Renato Dias.

“The audience was fun. It was great performing for them and it powers me up,” said Gretchen Ernst.

The show also has other interactive activities including a player’s Victory Corridor, where photographs can be taken.

Messi has won the men’s Ballon d’Or award a record seven times and scored more than 800 goals.

The show is on until Dec. 1 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Topics: Lionel Messi Argentina Ballon d'Or

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade
Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade
  • Latest census shows 6.5% of population are adherents of Islam
  • Second most common ethnic group is “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh”
Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Muslim population of the UK has risen 44 percent in a decade, according to the latest census figures published by the Office for National Statistics. Of the country’s total population, 6.5 percent — 3.9 million people — are adherents of Islam.

Meanwhile, the second most common ethnic group in the UK is now “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh,” making up 9.3 percent of the population.

In figures showing that the UK has diversified apace since the last census in 2011, London is now two-thirds ethnic minority, while other major cities such as Leicester, Luton and Birmingham have become home to “minority majorities,” driven by significant increases in Asian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and East Africa.

The census is a survey of trends across the UK that is undertaken every 10 years to provide as accurate a picture of the makeup of the country as possible.

The 2021 census found that around 10 percent of UK households now contain members from at least two different ethnic groups, an increase of 8.7 percent.

It also found that Punjabi and Urdu have become the fifth and sixth most common languages spoken in the UK, with 291,000 and 270,000 speakers respectively, making up around 1 percent of the total population.

The deputy director of the census, Jon Wroth-Smith, said: “Today’s data highlights the increasingly multicultural society we live in. The percentage of people identifying their ethnic group as ‘White: English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British,’ continues to decrease. Whilst this remains the most common response to the ethnic group question, the number of people identifying with another ethnic group continues to increase.

“However, the picture varies depending on where you live. London remains the most ethnically diverse region of England, where just under two-thirds identify with an ethnic minority group, whereas under one in 10 identify this way in the North East.

“But despite the ethnically diverse nature of society, nine in 10 people across England and Wales still identify with a UK national identity, with nearly eight in 10 doing so in London.”

Topics: British Muslims Muslims UK

Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to receive awards at Red Sea International Film Festival

Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to receive awards at Red Sea International Film Festival
Nadine Labaki was nominated for a Best International Feature Film Oscar for 2018’s “Capernaum.” (AFP)
Updated 9 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon's Nadine Labaki, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to receive awards at Red Sea International Film Festival

Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to receive awards at Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 9 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will receive Variety International Vanguard Awards at the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

Labaki, who was nominated for a Best International Feature Film Oscar for 2018’s “Capernaum,” will also appear at the festival as part of the “In Conversation” series on Dec. 3.

Kapoor rose to fame in 2007 with “Saawariya” and has since starred in 30 films.

“Nadine Labaki and Ranbir Kapoor are two remarkable talents in the film industry,” said Red Sea fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki in a statement. “We are honored to be partnering with Variety to recognize their huge talent and contribution to the industry, and to be hosting ‘In Conversation’ events with each of them to hear about their past success and hopes for the future. Each a unique storyteller, we look forward to welcoming them to Jeddah.”

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival

