Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs partnership agreement with Hilton

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund signed an agreement with Hilton on Tuesday to promote strategic partnerships between the two entities.
The new accord will help them launch several projects in the hospitality sector, wrote state agency SPA.
Hilton will provide its global experience to help the Tourism Development Fund develop hospitality establishments and entertainment facilities for tourists.
The changes are inspired by the needs of family-oriented attractions, such as water parks, restaurants and cafes, and adventure activities.
