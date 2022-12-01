Saudi-based STGC launches awards to recognize sustainable tourism efforts  

RIYADH: A new award system recognizing achievements in sustainable tourism was launched during the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit. The Riyadh-based Sustainable Tourism Global Center used the summit as an opportunity to announce its latest stride in the battle for a more sustainable future.

The “Sustainable Travel Awards” will recognize individuals and organizations that address climate change, protect nature and support communities. There will be 10 awards in total geared towards recognizing high-impact solutions that are already implemented and that are able to demonstrate a measurable positive impact on the environment. They will be divided into three categories — climate, nature and communities — with three accolades awarded under each category. One leading figure will be identified as a true champion of sustainability and receive an individual award.

Gloria Guevara, chief special advisor to the Minister of Tourism and a global panel of sustainability experts has been be appointed to judge the awards.

Guevara said: “We are enormously proud to be launching these awards to recognize the outstanding work being done all over the world in different areas of sustainability work from climate change actions to preserving nature and supporting opportunities for communities.

“Sustainability has been a core area of debate at the WTTC Global Summit and we are confident that our awards will identify and recognize the outstanding work in this field and incentivize others to innovate and contribute to change.”

Special guests, supermodels Elle Macpherson, Adriana Lima and Valeria Mazza were there to present the awards in the Saudi capital.

Announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Saudi Green Initiative and the UN Climate Change conference, or COP26, in Glasgow last year, the STGC brings together governments, international organizations, academic bodies, financing institutions and industry associations.

The STGC aims to reduce the tourism sector’s estimated 8 percent contribution to total global greenhouse gases and move toward net-zero emissions.