Geidea to provide POS solutions at MDLBEAST & other festivals

Geidea to provide POS solutions at MDLBEAST & other festivals
Founded in Saudi Arabia, Geidea is expanding rapidly across the region with operations in the UAE and Egypt.
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3zkt

Updated 06 December 2022
Arab News

Geidea to provide POS solutions at MDLBEAST & other festivals

Geidea to provide POS solutions at MDLBEAST & other festivals
Updated 06 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi fintech Geidea has partnered with Gastro-Trends, the F&B arm of MDLBEAST, to provide payment and restaurant management solutions at four of the region’s biggest music festivals, namely Aravia, XP Music Futures, Soundstorm and Balad Beast.

Geidea, which already caters to the Kingdom’s thriving F&B sector with more than 52,000 restaurants and cafes, will supply a point-of-sale restaurant management system and payment terminals at the international star-studded events, with 600 terminals serving more than 150 merchants and brands on site.

More than 700,000 are expected to attend the mega events, two of which are in Riyadh and one in both Jeddah and Doha.

Laurent Dhaeyer, group chief strategy and growth officer at Geidea, said: “Our new-generation, fully integrated, cloud-based POS systems offer F&B and retail businesses the best-in-market point-of-sale solutions that can respond to the ever-evolving needs of customers. We are delighted to partner with Gastro-Trends to offer our safe, secure and seamless payments solutions to cater for the hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers.”

MDLBEAST, which boasts artists including Post Malone, Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Bruno Mars and DJ Khaled, is a global and creative platform setting the tone for music, art and culture and shifting the epicenter of underground music. Starting with Saudi and echoing outwards, MDLBEAST supports artists in creating experiences that move people and, in turn, make people move.

Alex Gorman, project director, F&B, MDLBEAST/Gastro-Trends, said: “MDLBEAST events have become some of the biggest and best music events on the international calendar. It’s all about creating a memorable experience for everyone who attends and that includes being able to provide swift and simple payment solutions when it comes to buying F&B. Our collaboration with Geidea, a fellow homegrown Saudi brand, does just that.”

Founded in Saudi Arabia, Geidea is expanding rapidly across the region with operations in the UAE and Egypt. It is targeting seven more countries in the next two years, serving both financial institutions and small and medium businesses.

LuLu's 29th hypermarket in Kingdom opens in Jeddah

LuLu’s 29th hypermarket in Kingdom opens in Jeddah
Updated 06 December 2022
Arab News

LuLu’s 29th hypermarket in Kingdom opens in Jeddah

LuLu’s 29th hypermarket in Kingdom opens in Jeddah
Updated 06 December 2022
Arab News

The 29th LuLu Hypermarket in Saudi Arabia was inaugurated by Khalaf bin Houssan Al-Otaibi, vice chairman of the board of Jeddah Chamber. The new store is located on Jeddah’s busy Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Road in Al-Ruwais district.

With Jeddah facing the onslaught of floods last Thursday, LuLu Group immediately cut back on the expenses of the inaugural ceremony and donated the money instead, through Nafa Charity Society, to more than 1,500 needy families who were affected.

“LuLu Group stands by the community and we decided to share the humanitarian responsibility and support the 1,500 needy, flood-affected families,” said Executive Director of LuLu Group Ashraf Ali M.A. who was present on the occasion.

The 90,000-square-foot single-floor store is set in a spacious 190,000-square-foot area and boasts of all facilities for shoppers, including 16 checkout counters and 275 dedicated parking slots.

The latest store will bring to shoppers all the conveniences that the group’s hypermarket chain is known for: an abundant range of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and seafood from around the world, an in-house bakery to serve up freshly baked breads and cakes, as well as shopping options that tap into new award-winning trends. These include a wide selection of plant-based meat substitutes and foods, a special organic and superfoods section, and an extensive “free-from” range.

The store also includes popular LuLu shopping stations such as LuLu Fashion, the electronics section LuLu Connect and the beauty and cosmetics division BLSH.

Ali said that the new store opening comes in line with LuLu Group’s commitment to the new economic energy that has made the Kingdom a vibrant investor destination; it is also a vital link in the group’s expansion. He praised the Saudi leadership’s vision and energy for a bright future. The group is already planning more store openings in the country.

“LuLu Group has aligned its ambitious growth goals with the vision of the energetic and far-sighted leadership of Saudi Arabia and as we near the close of a satisfying 2022, I am very happy to announce that our 2023 blueprint will see major expansion in Saudi Arabia,” said Ali.

“Certainly, LuLu Group is positioning itself as a catalyst of economic growth — we see that the country is preparing for a major business boost and we are keen to be the drivers of economic partnership in Saudi Arabia.”

Also present on the occasion were Shehim Mohamed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia; Rafeek Mohammed Ali, regional director of LuLu Hypermarket, western province; and other officials.

Aston Martin designs first luxury home in Japan

Aston Martin designs first luxury home in Japan
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

Aston Martin designs first luxury home in Japan

Aston Martin designs first luxury home in Japan
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

Aston Martin will apply its design mastery to the world of Japanese real estate, as part of a new partnership that sees the first luxury home in Asia to be designed by the luxury British sports car manufacturer.

The collaboration between Aston Martin and Japanese concierge leader Vibroa commences with the design and construction of No. 001 Minami Aoyama, a stunning private home in the Omotesando area of Minami Aoyama, renowned as one of Tokyo’s foremost architectural and style centers. 

Impressions of the home, which features an automotive gallery, home cinema, gym, and private spa, have been unveiled, with Aston Martin’s design principles reflected throughout the property. Working with a local architect, the exterior design of the home is led by Aston Martin’s acclaimed designers, who are also responsible for the interior styling of the property and carefully selected furniture.

The four-story home, complete with roof terrace and stunning views of Tokyo, is already sold to a private buyer and is scheduled for completion in November 2023. It is Aston Martin’s first real estate design collaboration in Asia, and follows successful projects in the US, including the Sylvan Rock private residential estate and exclusive Aston Martin Residences in Miami, which are now 97 percent sold out ahead of the luxury waterfront tower’s scheduled opening in summer 2023.

Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin, said: “The influence of Tokyo culture, with its amazing history and style, holds an important creative space within our design studio. I see fashion, architectural and even culinary references being considered by our team when developing their work, so its presence can really be felt within our practice.

“We thought we would return the favor through our first ultra-luxury collaboration in Asia with Vibroa by tailoring our Aston Martin real estate design principles specifically to the No. 001 Minami property.

“Outside, we’ve created a striking architectural form with clean lines and seamless boundaries so the residents can connect with and experience this unique location. Inside, we’ve catered to the senses, using a holistic combination of elements and materials to create a calm and relaxing space for them to retreat.”

Toshiyuki Yoshida, chief executive of Vibroa, said: “Vibroa is committed to providing our clients with a priceless experience and added value in the world of luxury real estate through access to the world’s finest products and services. We are therefore delighted to be working with such an iconic ultra-luxury brand as Aston Martin, whose renowned design philosophy and expertise bring a unique dimension not just to this home, but the wider world of real estate in Japan.”

Xiaomi brings football fans together for Riyadh meetup

Xiaomi brings football fans together for Riyadh meetup
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

Xiaomi brings football fans together for Riyadh meetup

Xiaomi brings football fans together for Riyadh meetup
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

Xiaomi Saudi Arabia called on all football fans across the Kingdom to celebrate their love for the beautiful game and enter the running to win an exclusive selection of prizes at a special fan meetup in Riyadh that took place over the weekend. 

The Mi Fan gathering took place on Nov. 26, bringing together football lovers and communities for a fun-filled day of football fandom built around the entertainment and thrills of the FIFA World Cup. 

At the event, guests were treated to a live screening of the Saudi Arabian national team’s vital Group C tie with Poland. They were given a colorful array of football paraphernalia — including Saudi and Xiaomi flags — to cheer the Saudi national side to victory. Guests were treated to a delicious spread of food, with a wide range of beverages and snacks available for them to choose from. After the match, a lucky draw was held, giving participants the chance to win Xiaomi-Eco prizes, including a 55-inch Mi TV, the state-of-the-art Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 lite, and an air fryer.

All fans were handed gift bags filled with prizes such as the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, the Redmi Buds 3, and a Xiaomi T-shirt.

“The fan meetup underlines Xiaomi’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for the Kingdom’s tech-savvy community of consumers. It is in keeping with the smartphone company’s mission to make quality technology accessible to everyone across the Kingdom,” the company said in a statement.

“The event emphasizes Xiaomi’s dedication to catering to its customer’s needs, with the brand sharing Saudi citizens’ and residents’ passion for football. Ultimately, the meetup aims to reward Xiaomi fans for their loyalty and support for the brand.” 

In the run-up to the special fan event, a pre-meetup lucky draw was also held online on social media, with a group of winners being chosen to get their hands on a Redmi Note 11s — one of Xiaomi’s most acclaimed and cutting-edge smartphones. 

ITC Infotech successfully completes 10 years of strategic association with SNB

ITC Infotech successfully completes 10 years of strategic association with SNB
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

ITC Infotech successfully completes 10 years of strategic association with SNB

ITC Infotech successfully completes 10 years of strategic association with SNB
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, announced that it has successfully completed 10 years of strategic association with Saudi National Bank, the largest commercial bank in Saudi Arabia. ITC Infotech in these years has played a pivotal role in the bank’s modernization, digital transformation and growth journey.

Commenting on the relationship, Saleh Saleh, group chief technology and digital officer at SNB, said: “Our collaboration with ITC Infotech has been transparent from the start resulting in a fruitful and successful relationship. ITC Infotech’s deep domain experience has helped leverage growth and profitability in the rapidly transforming competitive landscape. It further enriched and expanded SNB’s digital capabilities that resulted in the successful delivery of a large array of technology projects. We, at SNB, strive to fulfill one of our strategic visions to be the best digital bank and we continue to be a premier financial and banking service provider in the region.”

Vishal Kumar, president and regional head, Middle East, Africa and APAC, ITC Infotech, said: “We are very pleased to have collaborated with SNB and have played a pivotal role in their digital transformation. This relationship is testimony to our proven capabilities and experience in anchoring the bank’s growth journey and fulfilling its vision. Our association with SNB will set a benchmark in the region and with our capabilities we will be able to contribute to the digital development of the financial and banking operations in the Middle East.”

Over the last decade, ITC Infotech has harnessed its deep-domain expertise and capabilities to deliver best-in-class technology consulting solutions that help clients overcome challenges and accelerate growth in the Kingdom. The company will continue to stay committed to empowering clients meet Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. 

 

SABB partners with Visa's Cybersource for e-commerce acquiring business

SABB partners with Visa’s Cybersource for e-commerce acquiring business
Updated 04 December 2022
Arab News

SABB partners with Visa’s Cybersource for e-commerce acquiring business

SABB partners with Visa’s Cybersource for e-commerce acquiring business
Updated 04 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi British Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Visa’s Cybersource payment gateway and risk platform, with the aim of fostering the bank’s growth in an evolving and dynamic e-commerce space.

This partnership will enhance the overall capabilities of SABB’s payment gateway, and most importantly, enhance network uptime, which will also supplement the bank’s payment gateway proposition. SABB will leverage Visa’s payment technology to offer its existing merchant network and explore new opportunities through a simplified onboarding journey and advanced platform functionalities, enabling merchants to provide customers with a frictionless, robust and secure payment experience.

“Through our partnership with Visa, we look forward to implanting the additional benefits offered by the Cybersource payment gateway, which will in turn reinforce our e-commerce strength. This initiative is evidence of our commitment and ambition to support the payment ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. I believe this will enable the e-commerce businesses to grow and expand further,” said Yasser Al-Barrak, chief corporate and institutional banking officer at SABB.

With the Visa Cybersource payment gateway and risk platform, SABB will be able to support businesses in meeting increasing demand from consumers for seamless and secure digital payment options online. According to a 2021 Visa survey, more than 60 percent of consumers surveyed in Saudi Arabia said they prefer to shop and pay online, rather than in store.

“Embracing digital payments and a potentially cashless society is where the future lies. Visa is investing in our global assets, infrastructure, and digital capabilities to support businesses in their digital transformation and we are committed to supporting the Saudi government’s digital commerce ambitions,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s regional general manager for GCC cluster — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.

“We are very proud to partner with SABB, one of the leading e-commerce acquiring banks, to ensure that businesses in Saudi enjoy a range of domestic and international benefits that will enable them to deliver the seamless, secure e-commerce experience consumers are seeking,” he added.

Cybersource is a Visa company that offers a complete portfolio of online and in-person services that simplify and automate payments.

 Through global reach, local expertise, modern capabilities, and commerce insights, the company offers flexible, secure and creative commerce solutions for everyday life.

