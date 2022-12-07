You are here

  • Home
  • GCC region has over 170K hotel rooms under development: Report 

GCC region has over 170K hotel rooms under development: Report 

GCC region has over 170K hotel rooms under development: Report 
Saudi Arabia is projected to have over 218,000 hotel rooms by 2030 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ns48a

Updated 07 December 2022
Arab News

GCC region has over 170K hotel rooms under development: Report 

GCC region has over 170K hotel rooms under development: Report 
Updated 07 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council countries have over 170,000 hotel rooms under active development, equivalent to 40 percent of the region’s existing inventory, according to research by hotel market intelligence company STR. 

The development figure is almost four times greater than the rest of the world, which currently lags at an average of 11 percent more being created compared with existing supply. 

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director of Arabian Travel Market, the firm that commissioned the research, said: “Between Expo 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy, the GCC’s hospitality sector development pipeline remains robust in contrast to global hotel development, which is slowing, due to weak economic growth forecasts. 

“While the hospitality sector’s growth does highlight the region’s increasing popularity on the global stage, it is also indicative of regional government strategy to diversify gross domestic product growth away from hydrocarbons into tourism, which will help to drive demand still further, over the coming years.” 

The STR report estimates there are 135,560 existing rooms in Saudi Arabia with an active pipeline of 82,639 rooms, making a total room inventory projected for 2030 at over 218,000. Similarly, for the UAE, there are more than 202,000 existing rooms with an active pipeline of 48,910 rooms, leading to a combined total of almost 251,000 rooms by 2030. 

The UAE’s historic occupancy performance defines what the region can expect as new rooms enter the market. Rooms supply increased by more than 70,000 rooms between 2010 and 2019, a staggering 68 percent increase or about 6 percent average annual growth. 

“With such levels of investment and development, we are expecting a marked increase in the number of GCC participants at ATM 2023, including inbound tour operators and travel agents from across the globe, as the region continues to attract growing numbers of tourists, for whom environmentally friendly and sustainable development will be critical,” added Curtis. 

ATM, the leading Middle East travel and tourism event for international inbound and outbound tourism professionals, takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 1-4 2023 under the official theme of ‘Working Toward Net-Zero.’

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) hotels

Related

Riyadh hotels’ RevPAR hits highest levels in over a decade
Business & Economy
Riyadh hotels’ RevPAR hits highest levels in over a decade

Saudi’s KAPSARC signs information exchange agreement with Chinese research institute

Saudi’s KAPSARC signs information exchange agreement with Chinese research institute
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi’s KAPSARC signs information exchange agreement with Chinese research institute

Saudi’s KAPSARC signs information exchange agreement with Chinese research institute
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian think tank King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s Economics & Technology Research Institute to exchange information around energy, economics, and climate change

Under the terms of the MoU, both entities will work hand in hand in order to allow for the exchange of research and the generation of actionable insights.

Some of the fields of common interest which will be prioritized topics of research include energy, economics, climate change, sustainability, transition, productivity, hydrogen, carbon capture, among others.

The MoU falls in line with KAPSARC’s mission to utilize applied research and innovation to drive and propel the global energy sector, while the Chinese organization is affiliated with oil and gas firm China National Petroleum Corporation.

“We see a lot of common interest and alignment between China’s and Saudi Arabia's position when it comes to energy and climate. We both understand and reiterate the idea of common but differentiated responsibility when it comes to climate change,” KAPSARC’s president Fahad Alajlan said in a statement.

Through joint workshops, the exchange of ideas and insights between experts, and the creation of platforms that facilitate global cooperation and knowledge exchange, both institutions will work together on deliver research.

“As important energy producers and consumers in the world, China and Saudi Arabia play an important role in maintaining the stability of the international energy market, addressing climate change, and promoting the realization of energy green transformation goals,” added CNPC ETRI’s president Yu Guo.

Topics: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) Economics & Technology Research Institute

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 

Saudi bourse crashes to 19-month low, ends at 10,185 points: Closing bell

Saudi bourse crashes to 19-month low, ends at 10,185 points: Closing bell
Updated 15 min 57 sec ago
Nirmal Menon 

Saudi bourse crashes to 19-month low, ends at 10,185 points: Closing bell

Saudi bourse crashes to 19-month low, ends at 10,185 points: Closing bell
Updated 15 min 57 sec ago
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index collapsed on Wednesday, losing 259.13 points — or 2.48 percent — to close at 10,185.14 points. The last time the index witnessed this level was on April 26, 2021, when the market ended at 10,231.  

The advance-decline ratio took a huge hit, with 158 stocks of the listed 219 dropped while 42 gained. The total trading turnover was SR3.68 billion ($980 million) compared to Tuesday’s SR4.96 billion. 

TASI’s steep fall was driven by the banking index, which fell 448.45 points or 3.88 percent to 11,123.58. While Al Rajhi Bank tumbled 4.88 percent to close at SR74, Riyad Bank shed 4.7 percent to SR30.40. Arab National Bank slumped 4.08 percent to SR30.55. 

The other indices that boarded the southbound bandwagon were MSCI Tadawul 30 Index, which fell by 2.99 percent, Diversified Financials by 2.77 percent, Healthcare Equipment and Services by 2.72 percent and Materials by 2.42 percent.  

According to market sources, the dampened spirit among investors could be attributed to the fear of a global economic downturn. The hunch that the US Federal Reserve could increase interest rates further, following positive US services industry data released on Monday, upset the apple cart. 

The trend is contagious as Saudi Arabia, like most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, has its currency pegged to the US dollar. Therefore, any policy move of the Fed has a direct impact on the regional markets. 

The Qatari index QE General slumped 154.24 points to close at 11,463.07, while the Abu Dhabi index FTSE ADX General declined 71.61 points to end at 10,336.34.  

Back to Tadawul, the top loser of Wednesday was Tourism Enterprise Co., which slid 5.3 percent to close at SR22.90, while the top gainer was Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. It rose 9.61 percent to end at SR16.66. 

On a positive note, on Wednesday, Scientific & Medical Equipment House Co. bagged a medical operation project tender in the medical centers affiliated with the General Department of Medical Services at a total value of SR8.71 million.  

The project will be implemented in 14 months in four affiliated medical centers across Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif and Al-Muzahimiyah. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

PIF’s National Water Co. launches $23m environmental project in Qassim
Business & Economy
PIF’s National Water Co. launches $23m environmental project in Qassim
Oil Updates — Prices fluctuate; China’s crude oil imports hit 10-month high
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Prices fluctuate; China’s crude oil imports hit 10-month high

Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 

Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 
Updated 41 min 54 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 

Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 
Updated 41 min 54 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi firm Ajex Logistics Services has announced the launch of two new services as a part of its expansion strategy into China and the Middle East. 

The services are the AJEX international e-commerce express, known as ICX, and AJEX international express service, called IXS.  

They will provide businesses in China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain with a portfolio of express cross-border delivery services for customers.  

“Introducing ICX and IXS services in China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain is an important enhancement to our service portfolio, driven by our customers’ requirements for speed, reliability, and transparency,” said Ajex's Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Nathalie Amiel-Ferrault.  

She added: “Saudi Arabia is the largest e-commerce market in the Middle East, and the end-consumers expect flexibility, late-night deliveries, and ease of payment, with cash-on-delivery representing more than 30 percent of e-commerce.”   

According to the report, customers will be able to send single-piece and multi-piece shipments from China to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain in four to seven days.  

Ajex is a joint venture between Ajlan & Bros Holding and SF Express. 

For Saudi Arabia, logistics is a crucial sector to achieve its goals outlined in Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is now diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades.  

Earlier in October, while speaking at the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser said that the Kingdom is working to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chains and logistic services.  

In June, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, noted that the Kingdom’s logistics sector needs a huge investment combined between the government and private sector by 2030.  

He added that Saudi Arabia would provide the right business environment to attract world transportation companies to operate in the Kingdom, which will help the nation emerge as one of the world’s busiest logistics centers. 

Topics: AJEX

Related

Update Apple first major investor in Riyadh’s new integrated logistics airport zone 
Business & Economy
Apple first major investor in Riyadh’s new integrated logistics airport zone 

Green energy exports at heart of new deal with Saudi EXIM Bank and Korea Trade Insurance Corp

Green energy exports at heart of new deal with Saudi EXIM Bank and Korea Trade Insurance Corp
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Green energy exports at heart of new deal with Saudi EXIM Bank and Korea Trade Insurance Corp

Green energy exports at heart of new deal with Saudi EXIM Bank and Korea Trade Insurance Corp
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

 RIYADH: More green energy produced in Saudi Arabia will be exported to South Korea thanks to a new agreement signed between the two countries.

 The Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Trade Insurance Corp which will see eco-friendly fuels, including green hydrogen and green ammonia, traded with the Asian nation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

 As a part of the MoU, both nations will also engage in mutual information exchange on markets and projects.

 According to the report, this deal will also help Saudi’s EXIM Bank to promote the development and diversification of exports to the Republic of Korea, along with providing export financing and guarantee services, securing export credit, and aiding the entry of Saudi products into the Korean market.

 Korea Trade Insurance Corp., also known as K-SURE, is the official export credit agency of the Republic of Korea.

 In October, Saad Al-Khalb, CEO of EXIM Bank, told Arab News that it provided SR20 billion ($5.3 billion) to support the Kingdom’s exports since its establishment in 2020.

 Al-Khalb also noted that the main mandate of EXIM is to support the economy and flow of goods, trades, infrastructure and long-term projects.

 He also added that EXIM Bank always tries to ensure that no Saudi cross-border export fails due to a lack of insurance or financing.

 In May, Saudi EXIM Bank launched its five-year strategic plan, from 2022 to 2026.

 The strategy seeks to close financing gaps and reduce export risks which will help facilitate Saudi non-oil exports to reach various global markets.

Topics: Saudi EXIM Saudi-South Korea Green Energy exports

Related

Saudi Arabia, South Korea discuss cooperation in housing and smart cities
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, South Korea discuss cooperation in housing and smart cities

UAE In-Focus – Global trade surges 19% in first 9 months of 2022 

UAE In-Focus – Global trade surges 19% in first 9 months of 2022 
Updated 52 min 44 sec ago
Reem Walid

UAE In-Focus – Global trade surges 19% in first 9 months of 2022 

UAE In-Focus – Global trade surges 19% in first 9 months of 2022 
Updated 52 min 44 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The UAE’s global trade increased by 19 percent in the first nine months of 2022, Dubai ruler Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum revealed on Wednesday. 

The country's foreign trade volume is expected to reach 2.2 trillion dirhams ($599 billion) by the end of 2022, he said in the tweet, compared to 1.9 trillion dirhams in 2021. 

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade also grew by 18.9 percent in the first nine months of 2022 year-on-year to reach 1.637 trillion dirhams, the minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi tweeted on Wednesday. 

DIFC-based FinTech firms secure $559m in first 9 months of 2022 

FinTech firms based in the Dubai International Finance Center have raised as much as 2 billion dirhams during the first nine months of 2022, according to the DIFC FinTech Hive’s 2022 FinTech Report. 

In 2021, funding activity associated with finTech almost doubled. In addition to this, startups in the Middle East and North Africa region also secured $998 million in 2021, reflecting a 78 percent surge when compared to 2020 figures. 

The total number of finTech and innovation companies joining DIFC in 2022 has exceeded those that have established operations in 2021. 

ADNOC’s signs $272m worth of food catering agreements  

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has signed food catering agreements with four UAE firms worth an accumulated 1 billion dirhams. 

Under the agreements, food catering services will be provided to all companies under ADNOC Group from 2022 up until 2027.  

The four firms are Royal Catering, Apex National Catering, National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels, and Sodexo Kelvin. 

As part of ADNOC’s In-Country Value program, over half of the value from the four contracts will be redirected into the UAE’s economy.  

Abu Dhabi Ports and African Finance Corporation sign agreement  

Abu Dhabi Ports has signed a cooperation agreement with the African Finance Corporation to address infrastructure gaps across Africa, including integrated ports, warehouses, maritime and logistics hubs. 

The agreement comes as the African Union projected that the production capacity of African ports is anticipated to hit two billion tons of goods by 2040.  

This poses a challenge for port work considering that the average waiting time for shipments currently reaches 20 days compared to the current global average of just four.  

In the past 15 years, the African Finance Corporation has invested over $10 billion in infrastructure projects in 37 African countries.

Topics: United Arab Emirates

Related

Saudi Arabia, UAE recognize seafarer certifications to encourage maritime relations 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UAE recognize seafarer certifications to encourage maritime relations 
UAE In-Focus — UAE, Japan to set up joint business council; Dubai Future Labs signs 3 deals 
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — UAE, Japan to set up joint business council; Dubai Future Labs signs 3 deals 

Latest updates

REVIEW: Fatih Akin’s ‘Rheingold’ raises Red Sea pulse rates
REVIEW: Fatih Akin’s ‘Rheingold’ raises Red Sea pulse rates
Saudi’s KAPSARC signs information exchange agreement with Chinese research institute
Saudi’s KAPSARC signs information exchange agreement with Chinese research institute
Saudi bourse crashes to 19-month low, ends at 10,185 points: Closing bell
Saudi bourse crashes to 19-month low, ends at 10,185 points: Closing bell
Filipino volunteers join Saudi ‘green’ initiative
Filipino volunteers join Saudi ‘green’ initiative
Legendary French animator Michel Ocelot talks inspiration, creativity and fame
Legendary French animator Michel Ocelot talks inspiration, creativity and fame

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.