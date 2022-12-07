Red Bull Mobile hosts global bike shows in Alkhobar, Riyadh and Jeddah

JEDDAH: Residents of Alkhobar, Riyadh and Jeddah enjoyed an unforgettable three-day event thanks to Red Bull athletes Viki Gomez, Kenny Belaey and Senad Grosic, who participated in an international BMX biking show hosted by Saudi Arabia from Nov. 17-19.
Rally champion and media personality Sultan Hamdi hosted the event, while international DJ Mosaken performed a high-energy set.
On the first day, the shows were held in front of the Red Bull Mobile store in Al-Gosaibi Village in Alkhobar, while on the following day, they moved to the U Walk in Riyadh. The closing ceremony took place in Jeddah, in front of the Red Bull Mobile store at Le Prestige Mall.
During the second leg of the event, held in the capital, the three athletes expressed their delight at coming to the Kingdom and interacting with the crowds.
Gomez spoke of the “magnificence of the Saudi cities” that he visited.
“I’m in awe of this place. The audience was amazing,” he said, adding that the enthusiasm of the public raised the “caliber of the performances.”
He said: “It’s sad the event has come to an end and time has gone by so quickly, and I will miss Saudi Arabia very much.”
Meanwhile, Belaey expressed his admiration for the commercial center in Riyadh, which he visited several times, pointing to the great growth the Kingdom has witnessed.
He said: “Traveling around Saudi Arabia is a wonderful thing, and especially putting on shows in front of diverse people and cultures, and getting immersed in the vibe of different, interesting cities and sites.”
