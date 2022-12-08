You are here

Saudi Arabia to launch regional center for Chinese factories as trade relations deepen
Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia will continue to be China's reliable partner in the energy sector. (File/AFP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a regional center for Chinese factories as the Kingdom's strategic location among the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe is set to elevate the trade relationship between both countries in the energy supply chain, confirmed Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.  

He reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia will continue to be China's reliable partner in the energy sector, and added that the Kingdom is always keen to maintain stability in the oil market, reported Saudi Press Agency. 

Not just the energy sector, Prince Abdulaziz further added that Saudi Arabia has strong and close strategic relations with China in various other fields.  

Highlighting that China is the top destination for Saudi Arabia's oil imports, he said the volume of trade between the countries has been increasing steadily over the past five years.  

The energy minister also reviewed areas of cooperation where both China and Saudi Arabia can work together. This includes projects to convert crude oil into petrochemicals, renewable energy, clean hydrogen, electricity projects and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.   

He also assured collaboration in China's Belt and Road Initiative, as well as investment in integrated refining and petrochemical complexes in both countries.  

The comments from the energy minister come while Chinese president Xi Jinping is in the Kingdom for three days to attend multiple summits including the Saudi-Chinese Summit, the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, and the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development.  

Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia is expected to further strengthen the trade relationship between the two countries as well as the Middle East as Beijing is looking to increase its influence in the region.   

It should be also noted that the Kingdom was the biggest recipient of Chinese investments in the Arab World between 2005 and 2020, accounting for more than 20.3 percent of the total regional investments, worth $196.9 billion, SPA reported. 

It added that both countries are expected to sign more than 20 initial agreements worth over SR110 billion ($29.3 billion) during Xi's visit. They are also expected to enter into a strategic partnership deal to harmonize the implementation of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and economic diversification project with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will place a $5 billion deposit at Turkiye’s central bank within days, the Kingdom’s finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan confirmed.

"There is great improvement in our relationship with Turkiye and we aspire for investment opportunities in Turkiye and other countries," he said.

Turkiye’s central bank has swapped deals in local currencies with several of its counterparts worth a total of $28 billion. It signed a deal with China for $6 billion, with Qatar for $15 billion, with the UAE for around $5 billion.

Similarly, last month, the Kingdom extended the term for a $5 billion deposit made to Egypt’s central bank back in March after the country came under increasing financial pressure following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The extension came at the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and aims to enhance economic stability in Egypt. 

Turkiye is seeking more cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other countries as it plans to be an energy hub to Europe, its finance minister said. 

“Turkiye, from its geographical position, is an energy corridor from Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Any kind of natural gas or oil that is going to be transported or shipped, will cost less and will be more safely shipped,” Turkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told Arab News in an interview in October. 

Speaking on the sideline of the 6th edition of Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, the minister didn’t elaborate further on how the two countries might cooperate but said that peace in the region will bring energy costs down. 

“Turkiye and Saudi Arabia are also assisting each other, which will bring peace in the region. That peace will bring more affordable gas prices, the energy prices, and will allow both countries to look ahead,” he added.

Turkiye’s economy has been badly strained by a slumping lira and soaring inflation of over 85 percent and a swap or deposit agreement could boost Turkiye’s diminished foreign currency reserves.

Analysts say this could also help President Tayyip Erdogan shore up support ahead of elections due by June 2023.

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi's energy giants have completed a transaction that will see them consolidate their renewable energy and green hydrogen efforts into a single global clean energy powerhouse under the Masdar brand. 

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., known as TAQA; Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. have become shareholders in Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. or Masdar – Abu Dhabi’s flagship clean energy company. 

TAQA will head up Masdar’s renewable business with a 43 percent shareholding, with Mubadala retaining 33 percent and ADNOC holding 24 percent, the companies announced in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Thursday. 

The deal comes in alignment with the UAE's plans to invest 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) by 2050 in renewable and clean energy capacity and achieve net-zero emissions in the next three decades. 

Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, CEO of ADNOC and chairman of Masdar said: “As the founding CEO of Masdar, I am excited to see Abu Dhabi’s energy leaders coming together to take Masdar to the next level. The Masdar clean energy powerhouse will unlock a new chapter of growth, development, and opportunity for renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, both in the UAE and worldwide.” 

In the filing, the companies said Masdar has an ambitious target of at least 100-gigawatt renewable energy capacity and the production of up to 1 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030, with aspirations to grow its renewable energy portfolio to more than 200GW. 

The filing said as part of the deal, TAQA, which paid $1.02 billion in cash for its stake, will offer to contribute its ownership interests in future Abu Dhabi renewable power projects to Masdar.  

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, chairman of TAQA said: Over the next decade, Masdar will rapidly expand its renewable energy and green hydrogen investments to accelerate decarbonization.”  

Last year, he said TAQA committed to a renewable energy share of 30 percent of its total power generation capacity by 2030. “Our stake in Masdar is a key part of delivering on this target, while supporting the UAE’s ambition to cut greenhouse gas emissions and be a driving force in the global energy transition." 

Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s primary sustainable urban development, will continue to remain under Mubadala’s ownership as the sole shareholder. 

Masdar was established by Mubadala in 2006 to lead the UAE's role in the global energy sector and drive the country's climate action agenda. 

It is active in over 40 countries and has developed and invested in global projects with a combined value of $20 billion. 

RIYADH: Oil rebounded on Thursday after four sessions of decline, boosted by hopes that easing anti-COVID measures in China will revive demand and by signs that some tankers carrying Russian oil have been delayed after a Group of Seven price cap came into effect.

China on Wednesday announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began, while at least 20 oil tankers faced delays in crossing to the Mediterranean from Russia’s Black Sea ports.

Brent crude rose 46 cents, or 0.60 percent, to $77.63 a barrel at 03.00 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 67 cents, or 0.93 percent, to $72.68.

Meanwhile, Qatar has set its official selling price for its Marine crude at $1.85 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for January. 

Iraq’s November oil output down

Iraq produced 4.43 million barrels per day of crude in November, down by 221,000 bpd from October, Reuters reported, citing data from state-owned marketer SOMO.

According to the production figures, Iraq’s output was in line with its quota under the agreement made by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

At 4.431 mln bpd, Iraq’s November ceiling was 220,000 bpd lower than October’s. Iraq achieved the decline by reducing internal consumption by 92,000 bpd, exports by 63,000 bpd, while stock levels fell, the data from SOMO show.

In October, Iraq’s then-oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said the country would adhere to its OPEC+ quota by managing internal oil consumption to preserve export capabilities. 

Chevron raises 2023 project spending budget to $17 billion

 

Chevron Corp. on Wednesday said it increased its 2023 capital spending budget by a double-digit percentage from this year to $17 billion, as inflation drives up energy production costs and the firm pours cash into low-carbon fuel projects.

Like other US energy companies that profited from this year’s rise in fuel prices, Chevron faces mounting pressure from the White House to invest more in fossil fuel supplies. The company is also preparing to expand operations in Venezuela.

Chevron indicated it will keep spending within a $15 billion to $17 billion range, despite this year’s surge in oil prices that generated all-time high profits and allowed for record amounts of cash distributions to shareholders.

“We’re maintaining capital discipline while investing to grow both traditional and new energy supplies,” said Chevron CEO Michael Wirth.

US tells Turkiye no need for additional checks on oil tankers

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in a call on Wednesday that the price cap on Russian oil does not necessitate additional checks on ships passing through Turkish territorial waters, the US Treasury Department said.

A Turkish measure in force since the start of the month has caused a logjam by requiring vessels to provide proof they have insurance covering the duration of their transit through the Bosphorus strait or when calling at Turkish ports.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

WASHINGTON: Google, Oracle, Microsoft and Amazon will share in the Pentagon’s $9 billion contract to build its cloud computing network, a year after accusations of politicization over the previously announced contract and a protracted legal battle resulted in the military starting over in its award process.
The Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability is envisioned to provide access to unclassified, secret and top-secret data to military personnel all over the globe. It is anticipated to serve as a backbone for the Pentagon’s modern war operations, which will rely heavily on unmanned aircraft and space communications satellites, but will still need a way to quickly get the intelligence from those platforms to troops on the ground.
The contract will be awarded in parts, with a total estimated completion date of June 2028, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Competition is intense to snap up big corporate and government cloud contracts — awards to build global computing networks where information is stored, shared and secured over the Internet instead of on local computer systems. The Pentagon’s award is seen as one of the most coveted because it’s a stamp of approval in a market where ensuring a client’s data security is important.
“It’s the most important cloud deal to come out of the Beltway,” said analyst Daniel Ives, who monitors the cloud industry for Wedbush Securities. “It’s about the Pentagon as a reference customer. It says significant accolades about what they think about that vendor, and that’s the best reference customer you could have in that world.”
Last July, the Pentagon announced it was canceling its previous cloud computing award, then named JEDI. At the time, the Pentagon said that due to delays in proceeding with the contract, technology had changed to the extent that the old contract, which was awarded to Microsoft, no longer met DOD’s needs.
It did not mention the legal challenges behind those delays, which had come from Amazon, the losing bidder. Amazon had questioned whether former President Donald Trump’s administration had steered the contract toward Microsoft due to Trump’s adversarial relationship with Amazon’s chief executive officer at the time, Jeff Bezos.
In July when the cancelation was announced, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, John Sherman, said it was “likely” both Amazon and Microsoft would get some portion of the business in a new award.
A report by the Pentagon’s inspector general did not find evidence of improper influence, but it said it could not determine the extent of administration interactions with Pentagon decision-makers because the White House would not allow unfettered access to witnesses.
Forrester analyst Devin Dickerson said awarding the contract to four companies instead of one shows a “multicloud strategy” that could improve the Pentagon’s bargaining position with major cloud providers and make it easier for individual offices within the Defense Department to acquire cloud technologies and services.

RIYADH: Monetary conditions in Saudi Arabia are reassuring, thanks to prudent monetary policies, and the country’s banking sector continues to enjoy good levels of liquidity, the governor of the Saudi Central Bank said on Wednesday.

Fahad Almubarak said the bank would continue to manage its foreign-exchange reserves based on “balanced investment policies.”

He added: “Despite the exceptional circumstances in the Kingdom and the world, the Saudi economy … has proven a high ability to withstand shocks. Monetary conditions in the Kingdom are reassuring as a result of the central bank’s prudent monetary policy.”

Almubarak commended the banking sector for “its financial solvency, operational efficiency, good liquidity, and ability to face current challenges.”

His comments followed the approval of the state budget for the coming fiscal year, which forecasts a surplus of SR16 billion ($4.3 billion) and gross domestic product growth of 3.1 percent, the finance ministry said.

During a media briefing in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the predicted surplus reflects prior investments the Kingdom made in its oil and gas sector, as well as growth in non-oil sectors as officials implement the country’s Vision 2030 agenda for economic diversification.

“We invested a lot of money when people did not,” he said. “We are not celebrating the surplus; for us it’s not really big news, it’s something that we expected. We’ve been working … to curtail our spending, to increase our non-oil revenues.”

He added that “difficult decisions” that were taken are unlikely to be reversed based on a surplus this year and the expected surplus next year.

“The last thing we want is actually to change policies in haste,” he said.

The surplus will be distributed during the first quarter of 2023, with the bulk of it being used to increase the Kingdom’s reserves, Al-Jadaan said. Some will go to the National Development Fund and some “may be” transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, he added. He also said that the 2023 budget forecasts SR259 billion of military spending.

“We listened to the blessing of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques of announcing the budget in the cabinet session, which took into account the rapid growth that the Kingdom has been witnessing and the achievement of many targets under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he said in comments broadcast on Al-Ekhbariya TV.

(With Reuters and AFP)

