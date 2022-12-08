You are here

Saudi bourse slowly recovers from a 19-month low in a volatile market: Closing bell
Of the 219 companies listed in TASI, 123 advanced, while 80 declined. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, known as the Tadawul All Share Index, started showing signs of recovery on Thursday, after falling to a 19-month low on Wednesday.

On Thursday, TASI gained 61 points to close at 10,246, while the parallel market Nomu closed at 18,767, up 39 points.

Of the 219 companies listed in TASI, 123 advanced, while 80 declined.

On Thursday, share prices of Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 9.85 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Astra Industrial Group and Saudi British Bank which went up 3.78 percent and 3.66 percent respectively.

Tourism Enterprise Co. led the fallers, as it was down 7.42 percent at the end of Thursday’s trading session.

Other fallers include Nahdi Medical Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. which went down 5.52 percent and 4.57 percent respectively.

On Thursday, Tadawul announced that shares of Americana Restaurants International will be listed for trading on Dec.12. as a concurrent and dual listing in Saudi Arabia and UAE.

According to a statement, the daily price fluctuation limits will not be applied to the company’s shares during the first three days of listing, while the +/- 10 percent static price fluctuation limits will be applicable.

The statement further noted that the daily price fluctuation limits of -/+ 10 percent will be applied from the fourth day of trading, while the static price fluctuation limits will be no longer applicable.

Meanwhile, ACWA Power’s wholly owned subsidiary, ACWA Power Management and Investments One Limited, known as APMIOne, has purchased ACWA39 bonds at $400.7 million in total value before amortization at the early settlement date.

In a statement to Tadawul, the company noted that no other bonds were offered after the early tender deadline, and as a result, there will be no final settlement date.

The statement further added that the total pre-amortization aggregate principal amount of bonds that will remain outstanding after the expiration date is $413.3 million.

On Thursday, Saudi Aramco, one of the biggest energy producers in the world was down 1.10 percent.

In the banking sector, stock prices of Alinma Bank went down 0.63 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank went up 1.35 percent.

Charter aircraft in demand in Saudi Arabia as Mideast seeing steady growth in business aviation

Charter aircraft in demand in Saudi Arabia as Mideast seeing steady growth in business aviation
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

Charter aircraft in demand in Saudi Arabia as Mideast seeing steady growth in business aviation

Charter aircraft in demand in Saudi Arabia as Mideast seeing steady growth in business aviation
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is facing a shortage of charter aircraft as there is a ‘burgeoning demand’ for domestic and international charter in the Kingdom, said a top executive of a Saudi-based private aviation service provider.  

This comes as the Middle East is seeing steady growth in the business aviation sector, with bizjet flight activity recording a 16-percent spike in week 46 compared to the same week last year, according to WingX, a business aviation intelligence firm based in Germany.  

“There's a shortage of charter aircraft in the [Saudi Arabian] market,” Fahad Al Jarboa, CEO of Saudia Private Aviation, said during the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association show in Dubai, as reported by AIN Online.   

The CEO revealed that SPA has an ambitious growth strategy as it plans to wet lease up to six business aircraft in the coming months to meet the growing demand. 

One of the leading providers of luxury aviation and ground handling services, SPA is expected to boost its fleet size with the arrival of an Embraer Praetor 500 in the third quarter of next year, Al Jarboa told AIN Online, adding that they have the option to add a second one.  

The company hinted at going for business jets of sizes varying up to Boeing BBJs to make air charter at the individual level more possible. 

A subsidiary of Saudia Group, which owns Saudia and flyadeal, SPA has several widebody aircraft from the parent company that it can use for charter.   

But the company is negotiating with lessors and hoping to close a deal in the next two months.

“We will start with one or two aircraft, just to meet immediate demand. Ideally, we should have, between owned and wet-leased, at least four to six aircraft,” he said. 

SPA sold six Dassault Falcon 7Xs over the past four years, as well as a number of its Hawker 400XPs. 

SPA, which runs the largest private aviation terminal in the Kingdom, also announced receiving the second phase of the International Business Aircraft Handling certification during the show. 

The company said the first-of-its-kind ground-handling certificate will meet the requirements of international civil aviation as the standardization has been designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of business and ground-handling service providers for general aviation. 

The growing demand for business jets is driving the aviation market growth in the Middle East as the region is home to a large population of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, according to London-based market research firm Technavio. It said these factors are driving the demand for large-cabin and long-range business jets that offer high luxury and comfort. 

The report noted that the market witnessed the adoption of 14 business jets in the Middle East in 2021, adding that the demand is expected to grow further during the forecast period. With the rising adoption of business jets, the report said the demand for charter operations is also increasing in the region. 

Saudi Arabia to deposit $5bn in Turkiye’s central bank, finance minister confirms

Saudi Arabia to deposit $5bn in Turkiye’s central bank, finance minister confirms
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to deposit $5bn in Turkiye’s central bank, finance minister confirms

Saudi Arabia to deposit $5bn in Turkiye’s central bank, finance minister confirms
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will place a $5 billion deposit at Turkiye’s central bank within days, the Kingdom’s finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan confirmed.

"There is great improvement in our relationship with Turkiye and we aspire for investment opportunities in Turkiye and other countries," he said.

Turkiye’s central bank has swapped deals in local currencies with several of its counterparts worth a total of $28 billion. It signed a deal with China for $6 billion, with Qatar for $15 billion, with the UAE for around $5 billion.

Similarly, last month, the Kingdom extended the term for a $5 billion deposit made to Egypt’s central bank back in March after the country came under increasing financial pressure following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The extension came at the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and aims to enhance economic stability in Egypt. 

Turkiye is seeking more cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other countries as it plans to be an energy hub to Europe, its finance minister said. 

“Turkiye, from its geographical position, is an energy corridor from Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Any kind of natural gas or oil that is going to be transported or shipped, will cost less and will be more safely shipped,” Turkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told Arab News in an interview in October. 

Speaking on the sideline of the 6th edition of Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, the minister didn’t elaborate further on how the two countries might cooperate but said that peace in the region will bring energy costs down. 

“Turkiye and Saudi Arabia are also assisting each other, which will bring peace in the region. That peace will bring more affordable gas prices, the energy prices, and will allow both countries to look ahead,” he added.

Turkiye’s economy has been badly strained by a slumping lira and soaring inflation of over 85 percent and a swap or deposit agreement could boost Turkiye’s diminished foreign currency reserves.

Analysts say this could also help President Tayyip Erdogan shore up support ahead of elections due by June 2023.

Saudi Arabia to launch regional center for Chinese factories as trade relations deepen

Saudi Arabia to launch regional center for Chinese factories as trade relations deepen
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to launch regional center for Chinese factories as trade relations deepen

Saudi Arabia to launch regional center for Chinese factories as trade relations deepen
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a regional center for Chinese factories as the Kingdom's strategic location among the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe is set to elevate the trade relationship between both countries in the energy supply chain, confirmed Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.  

He reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia will continue to be China's reliable partner in the energy sector, and added that the Kingdom is always keen to maintain stability in the oil market, reported Saudi Press Agency. 

Not just the energy sector, Prince Abdulaziz further added that Saudi Arabia has strong and close strategic relations with China in various other fields.  

Highlighting that China is the top destination for Saudi Arabia's oil imports, he said the volume of trade between the countries has been increasing steadily over the past five years.  

The energy minister also reviewed areas of cooperation where both China and Saudi Arabia can work together. This includes projects to convert crude oil into petrochemicals, renewable energy, clean hydrogen, electricity projects and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.   

He also assured collaboration in China's Belt and Road Initiative, as well as investment in integrated refining and petrochemical complexes in both countries.  

The comments from the energy minister come while Chinese president Xi Jinping is in the Kingdom for three days to attend multiple summits including the Saudi-Chinese Summit, the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, and the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development.  

Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia is expected to further strengthen the trade relationship between the two countries as well as the Middle East as Beijing is looking to increase its influence in the region.   

It should be also noted that the Kingdom was the biggest recipient of Chinese investments in the Arab World between 2005 and 2020, accounting for more than 20.3 percent of the total regional investments, worth $196.9 billion, SPA reported. 

It added that both countries are expected to sign more than 20 initial agreements worth over SR110 billion ($29.3 billion) during Xi's visit. They are also expected to enter into a strategic partnership deal to harmonize the implementation of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and economic diversification project with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.  

