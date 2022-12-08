RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced it will host the next ministerial meeting of the International Coalition to Defeat Daesh in 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The Kingdom made the announcement during its participation in the meeting of the coalition’s political directors, which was held in The Hague on Wednesday.
“The Kingdom’s announcement is an embodiment of its active role as a strategic partner in the international coalition, is in line with the international efforts made by the Kingdom to combat terrorist entities in all their forms and manifestations, and its role in supporting international cooperation to combat these entities,” the SPA statement said.
The coalition welcomed the Kingdom’s announcement to host the ministerial meeting next year.
Meanwhile, delegates at the meeting discussed joint international efforts to combat Daesh in Iraq, Syria and other regions, to clamp down on the terrorist organization, prevent its expansion and spread around the world, and to continue coordinating to eliminate them completely.
Saudi Arabia to host next anti-Daesh coalition meeting in 2023
https://arab.news/c84ut
Saudi Arabia to host next anti-Daesh coalition meeting in 2023
- The international coalition welcomed the Kingdom’s announcement to host the ministerial meeting next year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced it will host the next ministerial meeting of the International Coalition to Defeat Daesh in 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.