Saudi forum marks International Anti-Corruption Day

JEDDAH: The 11th International Anti-Corruption Day Forum, organized by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), has concluded with the participation of several experts from the government and private sectors.

Titled “Corruption Risks Management in the Public Sector: Experiences, Challenges and Solutions,” the forum was inaugurated by Bandar AbalKhail, Nazaha’s vice president for protecting integrity, supervisor of oversight, investigation and combating corruption.

The official said that marking International Anti-Corruption Day was based on the Kingdom’s keenness to raise awareness against the threat of corruption, adding that efforts to eliminate it are being undertaken through cooperation at all levels.

He said: “The directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stress that corruption is the cause of many great problems, and what matters to us today is to be at the forefront of countries in combating corruption and to achieve the lowest rates of corruption globally.

“This approach is consistent with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which confirms that transparency and combating corruption is its main pillar to strengthen the principles of accountability in the public and private sectors, and to never tolerate corruption at all levels.”