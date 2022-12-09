Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use

Hia celebrates 30 years of inspiring Arab women with revamp

LONDON: Hia, the leading Arabic luxury lifestyle magazine, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a brand redesign, a new website, enhanced content and an expansion onto new platforms.

It said the rebranding represents the latest milestone for a publication that has helped to redefine luxury lifestyle and influence the identity of women in the region and beyond.

“For three decades, the magazine has been integral to shaping women’s lifestyles across our region,” said Mai Badr, Hia’s editor-in-chief.

“The new brand has been informed by our readers and will continue to capture audiences across the region. Our new brand identity will continue to lead the way for the pioneering Hia woman of today and tomorrow.”

The new branding was unveiled on Wednesday across Hia’s social media channels and website. The first issue of the revamped print edition will be on sale from Thursday.

Alongside its new website, the magazine — which is owned by the Saudi Research and Media Group, the publisher of Arab News — announced the launch of a podcast and video series exploring premium fashion, beauty, culture and the lifestyles that inspire audiences and celebrate women from the region.

Hia’s core content, which is based around high-end fashion, beauty, culture, health, careers and self-empowerment, will be expanded to include more long-form reads, aspirational stories and insightful interviews with the aim of conveying the diversity and splendor of the Middle East.

“Hia is the leading Arabic luxury lifestyle magazine, championing Arab women for over 30 years,” said Jomana Al-Rashed, the CEO of SRMG. “Today’s brand evolution is designed to reflect the modern Middle Eastern women (who are) Hia’s readers: Discerning women with a sophisticated taste in fashion, beauty and culture.”

Through its groundbreaking interviews with prominent and influential Arab and international dignitaries and celebrities — such as Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan, Saudi ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, and designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana — Hia has been seen as a platform for championing progress and paving the way for the empowerment of Arab women.

Its revamp coincides with the second Hia Hub, described as the largest fashion and style conference in the Middle East, which began in Riyadh on on Dec. 8 and continues until Dec. 10.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, it includes exhibitions, panel discussions featuring industry leaders, workshops, and masterclasses with experts such as renowned fashion designer Zac Posen, visionary fashion stylist Law Roach, and beauty and makeup artist Mary Phillips.