Oil set for 10 percent weekly drop as demand worries dominate

Oil set for 10 percent weekly drop as demand worries dominate
Updated 09 December 2022
Reuters

Updated 09 December 2022

Reuters

Oil set for 10 percent weekly drop as demand worries dominate
Updated 09 December 2022
Reuters

RIYADH : Oil prices were stable on Friday but both benchmarks were headed for a weekly loss on worries over weak economic outlooks in China, Europe and the US weighing on oil demand, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were at $76.16 a barrel, up 1 cent, at 0919 GMT. Brent hit a 2022 low this week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude inched up 7 cents to $71.53 a barrel.

The contracts are set for weekly losses of around 10 percent each, their worst weekly drops in percentage terms since August and April, respectively.

The market structure for Brent contracts has switched to contango, meaning contracts for near-term delivery are cheaper than for delivery in six months, indicating that traders see weaker demand .

News of a leak closing Canadian firm TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline in the US prompted a brief rally on Thursday. However, prices finally eased as the market took a view that the closure would be brief.

The market similarly shrugged off a queue of oil tankers being held up by Turkish authorities on their way to the Mediterranean from the Black Sea.

“Evidently, nothing can improve the mood in the oil market,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

In China, surging infections will likely depress economic growth in the next few months despite some restrictions being eased, bringing a rebound only later in 2023, economists said.

Also on the downside, the US economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the US Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14.

The European Central Bank will also likely lift its deposit rate by 50 bps next week to 2.00 percent, another Reuters poll found, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target.

Topics: Oil

ACWA Power signs a $1.5bn agreement with Power China: Reuters

ACWA Power signs a $1.5bn agreement with Power China: Reuters
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

Updated 09 December 2022

Arab News

ACWA Power signs a $1.5bn agreement with Power China: Reuters
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia private utility firm ACWA Power has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, it has been reported by Reuters.

No further details were released, and ACWA Power did not respond to Arab News' request for a comment. 

The deal comes amid a flurry of Memorandums of Understanding signed by the energy provider with Chinese entities to coincide with the visit of China’s President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom.

ACWA Power signed MoUs that relate to financing, investment, engineering procurement and construction contracts and renewable energy equipment procurement in its clean and renewable energy projects. 

The strategic partners from China include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Co,  and China Southern Power Grid International. 

Power China International Group, China Energy International Group, Jinko Solar Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co and Jolywood Solar Technology Co also inked agreements.

The deals will lay the ground for financing, investment and construction of ACWA Power’s global clean and renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia and Belt and Road Initiative countries. 

Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “ACWA Power’s solid and growing relationship with major Chinese entities has contributed to our leading position in driving the global energy transition and reflects the valuable ties between Saudi Arabia and China.  

“As a leading developer of power, water and green hydrogen assets worldwide, and being headquartered in a Belt and Road Initiative country, we are in a unique position to support both the energy transition and economic transformation envisioned by Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking and iconic Vision 2030, as well as China’s Belt and Road initiative. 

“We look forward to playing a vital role in each of these national agendas that complement each other.” 

ACWA Power’s track record of collaboration with China started in 2009 when the firm opened an office in Beijing. 

To date, Chinese organizations have a hand in 47 projects within ACWA Power’s portfolio, spread across 12 countries.  

During this time, ACWA Power’s collaboration with Chinese firms have reached a $10billion with investors and financiers, and an additional $33 billion with Chinese EPC and suppliers, covering multiple landmark renewable and seawater desalination projects over the world.

Topics: ACWA Power Power China

AI and digital economy development key part of Saudi-China partnership plan

AI and digital economy development key part of Saudi-China partnership plan
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

Updated 09 December 2022

Arab News

AI and digital economy development key part of Saudi-China partnership plan
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China will work closely together on developing artificial intelligence as part of a deal struck between the two nations.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha signed a strategic partnership plan with the Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Wang Zhigang in a sign of the deepening ties between the governments.

The partnership develops a framework for cooperation, covering the fields of digital economy, communications and information technology, and promoting research and innovation in the field of emerging technologies, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It will also improve aspects of communications infrastructure, and enable the growth of digital entrepreneurship through emerging business models such as financial technology and e-commerce.

It also covers cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, advanced computing and quantum information technology, in addition to robots and smart equipment, and work to develop their technologies and applications for industrial and commercial purposes.

Within the framework of this partnership, the two sides will also cooperate in the field of digital technology applications and radio frequency spectrum management, in addition to their cooperation in developing and building local capabilities in communication and data centers, developing digital platforms and cloud computing services, and expanding submarine cable projects.

The Saudi and Chinese sides will implement the terms of their partnership by exchanging information and experiences, activating visits between experts and specialists from both sides, and organizing conferences, seminars and working sessions.

The agreement comes in the wake of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom.

It follows on from a memorandum of understanding signed with China’s Huawei Technologies on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.

A statement released to mark the high-level visit said China and Saudi Arabia would explore common investment opportunities in petrochemicals and enhance cooperation in renewable energy, including nuclear, and develop projects for energy supply chains, efficiency and advanced technology.

Topics: Xi Jinping visit artificial intelligence (AI) digital economy

Riyadh and Jeddah among most improved cities on global urban mobility readiness index

Riyadh and Jeddah among most improved cities on global urban mobility readiness index
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

Updated 09 December 2022

Arab News

Riyadh and Jeddah among most improved cities on global urban mobility readiness index
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh and Jeddah are among the world’s most improved cities in terms of urban mobility readiness, according to the newest edition of an annual study of 60 cities.

Riyadh moved up five places, from 54 in 2021 to 49 in 2022, and Jeddah rose from 58 to 51, in the ranking compiled by the Oliver Wyman Forum and the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Transportation Studies.

The report concludes that current large-scale investments in mass transit and innovation mean the cities will likely continue to improve their positions.

André Martins, partner India, Middle East and Africa head of transport services and operations at the Oliver Wyman Forum, said: “Because of the consequential growth in both population and tourist numbers, mobility solutions and urban transport infrastructure are a key part of Vision 2030. 

“Mobility is a complex and fast-moving field – and in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, the solutions need to be multi-fold: from smart use of micro-mobility solutions to accelerated deployment of public transport systems.”

He added: “Meanwhile, Saud Arabia’s giga projects have a unique level of flexibility from an infrastructure and design perspective, meaning they can act as both entry points for innovation into the Kingdom, as well as global pioneers of urban mobility solutions.”

The index highlights that Riyadh’s near-complete mass transit system, which will combine a bus network with six lines of automated metro, will play a key role in the city’s mobility future. 

The findings showed that the city’s current car-centric approach is mitigated by good road infrastructure, strong adoption of ride sharing, and the government’s new investments in connected autonomous vehicle technologies.

Saudi Arabia has also recently announced its first EV manufacturing plant – which will help in achieving their stated goal of 30 percent of all cars within Riyadh being EVs by 2030.

Meanwhile, Jeddah’s strengths include its high-quality road infrastructure and strong regional linkages. Another strength is borne from the seaside city’s proximity to Makkah and Madinah, while its international airport’s connection to the Holy Cities by high-speed rail makes it an important and connected global hub. 

The city also plans to develop a comprehensive public transit system, including a metro that is due to open in 2030.

The report noted that preference for cars across the Middle East contributes to the region’s low utilization of non-motorized transit, however a generally high penetration of shared mobility services, such as car-sharing, helps to lower congestion levels.

The index ranks 57 quantitative and qualitative key performance indicators that measure social impact, infrastructure, market attractiveness, system efficiency and innovation. 

Other measures in the overall Index include electric vehicle charging station network investment and incentives, the number of car-free zones, autonomous vehicle adoption, and public transport ridership and affordability.

Topics: Riyadh Jeddah Mobility

Saudi Arabia v Mexico leads World Cup spending: VISA

Saudi Arabia v Mexico leads World Cup spending: VISA
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

Updated 09 December 2022

Arab News

Saudi Arabia v Mexico leads World Cup spending: VISA
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s match against Mexico at the FIFA World Cup saw the highest volume of in-stadium payment transactions of the group stage games, according to data released by Visa.

The payment company has published research showing that consumer spending at the tournament is on course to surpass the total outlay in the previous World Cup.

According to the data, spending by value at Qatar 2022 during the group stages is already at 89 percent of the total seen in Russia 2018.

Compared to the tournament in Brazil in 2014, almost double had been spent by the time the World Cup reached the knock-out rounds in Qatar. 

Between kick-off on Nov. 20 to the final group stage match on December 2, 70% of all consumer spend by value at World Cup venues was on internationally issued Visa cards with the US leading on 18 percent, followed by Mexico on nine percent Saudi Arabia on eight percent.

“For Qatar 2022, Visa enabled more payment terminals in official venues than ever before and are trialing some innovative new ways to pay around Qatar, so paying for things can be less cumbersome and fans can stay in the moment and focus on the beautiful game,” said Saeeda Jaffar, senior vice president and group country manager, Gulf Cooperation Council at Visa.

The average in-stadium transaction amount for all matches during the group stage of the tournament play was $23. During all matches the top three spend categories were merchandise on 47 percent, food and beverages on 36 percent, and ticketing on 11 percent.

The increased spend comes despite lower than anticipated numbers of fans traveling to the event.

According to a report obtained by Reuters, Qatar received just over 765,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the World Cup, falling short of the country’s expectations for an influx of 1.2 million during the month-long event.

The Dec. 7 report was prepared by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy , which organizes the tournament, and said that the first 17 days of the World Cup saw 765,859 international visitors, more than half of whom have now departed.

The report registered 1.33 million match ticket holders and 3.09 million tickets sold across the eight stadiums in Qatar for the tournament that ends on Dec. 18.

Topics: visa FIFA World Cup 2022

Aramco and Shandong Energy to collaborate on downstream projects in China

Aramco and Shandong Energy to collaborate on downstream projects in China
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

Updated 09 December 2022

Arab News

Aramco and Shandong Energy to collaborate on downstream projects in China
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Crude oil from Saudi Arabia could be supplied to the Chinese province of Shandong under a new agreement struck between Aramco and an energy firm in the region.

The Saudi oil giant has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shandong Energy Group, which includes a potential crude oil supply agreement and chemicals products offtake deal, supporting Aramco’s role in building a thriving downstream sector in Shandong Province.

The MoU also signals the firms are exploring collaboration on integrated refining and petrochemical opportunities in China.

The signing ceremony, which was conducted with the participation of Shandong Provincial People’s Government, underlined the importance of Aramco’s collaboration with Chinese companies. 

The scope of the MoU extends to cooperation across technologies related to hydrogen, renewables and carbon capture and storage.

Mohammed Al Qahtani, Aramco senior vice president of downstream, said: “Through collaborations such as this in China’s energy heartland, we are creating new pathways for growth in a country that is driving the increased integration of refining and petrochemical processes. 

“I am delighted that this spirit of cooperation is being extended across hydrogen, renewables and carbon capture and excited by the potential for further cooperation in these key areas which will shape our collective future.”

Li Wei, chairman of Shandong Energy Group, said: “Both Shandong Energy and Aramco are important players in the international energy arena. We share a lot of common interests, complementary strategies with expansive scope for cooperation, especially in oil and gas resources development and integrated refining and petrochemicals development along the whole industrial chain.”

The announcement strengthens Aramco’s efforts to support demand for energy, petrochemicals and non-metallics in China as the company seeks to expand its liquids to chemicals capacity to up to 4 million barrels per day by 2030.

The MoU comes amid a strengthening of ties between Saudi Arabia and China, spurred by the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom.

His attendance led to the signing of 35 investment agreements involving organizations from the two countries.

They cover a range of sectors, including green energy, technology and cloud services.

Transportation, logistics, medical industries, construction and manufacturing are also covered by the deals, as is a petrochemicals project, housing developments and the teaching of the Chinese language.

The agreements are worth about $30 billion, and come as China seeks to shore up its COVID-19-hit economy and the Kingdom continues to diversify its economic and political alliances in line with Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Shandong Energy Group

