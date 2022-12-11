You are here

US indicts Mauritanian man for role in deadly Mali restaurant attacks
Soldiers stand guard in front of the Radisson Blu hotel prior to the visit of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Bamako, Mali, Nov. 21, 2015. (AP)
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

A Mauritanian man who received a death penalty in Mali for involvement in attacks that killed dozens including an American in 2015, was extradited to the United States to face a six-count indictment related to the same crime, the Justice Department said on Saturday.
Fawaz Ould Ahmed was taken into custody by the United States and brought to New York on Friday, the Justice Department said in a statement. Ahmed received a death penalty in Mali after pleading guilty to planning and executing the deadly attacks targeting Westerners.
Ahmed, 44, faces charges including the murder of US citizen Anita Ashok Datar and conspiracy to provide support to US-designated terrorist organizations Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and al Mourabitoun, according to the Justice Department.
US Magistrate Judge James R. Cho ordered that Ahmed be detained pending trial.
Ahmed “now faces justice in a US courtroom for the carnage that was carried out allegedly at his direction,” US Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said in the statement.
Ahmed told a Malian court in 2020 he carried out an attack on La Terrace restaurant that killed five and that he was also involved in planning a raid at Hotel Byblos in the town of Sevare and another at Bamako’s Radisson Blu hotel.
The Justice Department said a total of 38 people had died in the three incidents.
“The defendant’s alleged actions — inhumanely plotting and carrying out ruthless terrorist attacks — were not forgotten and will not be forgiven,” said FBI assistant director-in-charge Michael Driscoll.
The attacks in 2015, just months after Islamist militants in Paris stormed the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and shot dead 12 people, marked a brazen new phase in jihadist operations across West Africa. The campaign hit top hotels and destinations frequented by Western tourists, aid workers and diplomats, which were no longer considered safe.
Ahmed told the Malian court that he did not regret the attacks and that he had been seeking revenge for cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad printed in Charlie Hebdo.
He was captured in Bamako in 2016 as he was preparing to carry out another attack armed with grenades and a suitcase filled with weapons on behalf of al Mourabitoun, Reuters has reported, citing local authorities.

Taiwan premier slams China over fresh import bans

Taiwan premier slams China over fresh import bans
Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

Taiwan premier slams China over fresh import bans

Taiwan premier slams China over fresh import bans
  • Premier Su Tseng-chang: Beijing violating WTO norms by ‘making its own rules’
Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s premier on Sunday accused China of violating international trade rules and “discriminating” against the island after it halted more Taiwanese imports.
According to Taiwan’s finance ministry, Chinese customs authorities “suddenly suspended” imports of certain alcoholic beverages from the island on Friday.
It said the move was related to a regulation Beijing imposed on January 1 that requires all food and alcoholic beverage exporters to the mainland to be registered with Chinese customs. Some Taiwanese companies had still been under review.
Premier Su Tseng-chang accused Beijing of violating World Trade Organization (WTO) norms by “making its own rules” and “meddling in trade through administrative means.”
China “is especially tough on Taiwan and especially discriminates against Taiwan... They’ve asked Taiwan to do this and do that,” he told reporters on Sunday.
Taiwan plans to appeal to the WTO and will assist the affected businesses, he added.
Beijing claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its territory to be taken one day, by force if necessary.
It has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the island since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, and has previously banned imports of other products from the island as relations deteriorated.
China slapped fresh bans on certain fruit and fish imports in retaliation for US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August, which prompted a furious response from Beijing and a flurry of military drills.
A year earlier, pineapple imports were halted after Chinese authorities claimed to have discovered pests in shipments, just as the annual harvest was under way
According to Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency, 11 out of 28 beer and distillery products registered by Taiwanese exporters had been suspended from Friday, citing Chinese Customs.
The affected companies include state-run Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp.
Shipments of 123 out of 354 other beverage items have also been halted, including those from Taiwanese food giant Uni-President Enterprises, the report said.

Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
Updated 11 December 2022
AP

Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
  • Health experts and economists say ‘zero COVID’ is likely to stay in place at least through mid-2023
  • Experts warn there still is a chance the ruling party might reverse course and reimpose restrictions
Updated 11 December 2022
AP

BEIJING: Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as Beijing rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests.
President Xi Jinping’s government is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the ruling Communist Party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy.
A Cabinet meeting called Thursday for “full mobilization” of hospitals including adding staff to ensure their “combat effectiveness” and increasing drug supplies, according to state media. Officials were told to keep track of the health of everyone in their area aged 65 and older.
It isn’t clear how much infection numbers have increased since Beijing last week ended mandatory testing as often as once a day in many areas. But interviews and social media accounts say there are outbreaks in businesses and schools across the country. Some restaurants and other businesses have closed because too many employees are sick.
The virus testing site in Beijing’s Runfeng Shuishang neighborhood shut down because all its employees were infected, the neighborhood government said Saturday on its social media account. “Please be patient,” it said.
Official case numbers are falling, but those no longer cover large parts of the population after mandatory testing ended Wednesday in many areas. That was part of dramatic changes that confirmed Beijing was trying gradually to join the United States and other governments that ended travel and other restrictions and are trying to live with the virus.
On Sunday, the government reported 10,815 new cases, including 8,477 without symptoms. That was basely one-quarter of the previous week’s daily peak above 40,000 but only represents people who are tested after being admitted to hospitals or for jobs in schools and other higher-risk sites.
Shaanxi province in the west has set aside 22,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 and is ready to increase its intensive care capacity 20 percent by converting other beds, the Shanghai news outlet The Paper reported, citing Yun Chunfu, an official of the provincial health commission. Yun said cities are “accelerating the upgrading” of hospitals for “critically ill patients.”
“Each city is required to designate a hospital with strong comprehensive strength and high treatment level” for COVID-19 cases, Yu was cited as saying at a news conference.
China has 138,000 intensive care beds, the general director of Bureau of Medical Administration of the National Health Commission, Jiao Yahui, said at a news conference Friday. That is less than one for every 10,000 people.
Health resources are distributed unevenly. Hospital beds are concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities on the prosperous east coast. Thursday’s Cabinet statement told officials to make sure rural areas have “fair access” to treatment and drugs.
China’s controls kept its infection rate low but crushed already weak economic growth and prompted complaints about the rising human cost. The official death toll is 5,235, compared with 1.1 million for the United States.
China’s official total case count of 363,072 is up nearly 50 percent from the Oct. 1 level after a rash of outbreaks across the country.
Still, health experts and economists say “zero COVID” is likely to stay in place at least through mid-2023 because millions of elderly people need to be vaccinated before restrictions that keep most visitors out of China be lifted. The government launched a campaign last week to vaccinate the elderly, a process that might take months.
Experts warn there still is a chance the ruling party might reverse course and reimpose restrictions if it worries hospitals might be overwhelmed.
Meanwhile, experts cited by state media called on the public to reduce the strain on hospitals by treating mild COVID-19 cases at home and putting off treatment for less serious problems.
Patients are standing in line for up to six hours to get into fever clinics. Accounts on social media say some hospitals turn away patients with problems deemed not serious enough to need urgent treatment.

UN carves out sanctions exemptions for humanitarian aid

UN carves out sanctions exemptions for humanitarian aid
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador
Updated 11 December 2022
AP

UN carves out sanctions exemptions for humanitarian aid

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador
  • ICRC, Mercy Corps and Norwegian Refugee Council welcome legally binding resolution
Updated 11 December 2022
AP

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council overwhelmingly approved a resolution exempting humanitarian aid from all current and future UN sanctions regimes, a vote the US hailed as “historic” that will save lives and address longstanding problems of sanctions impeding aid deliveries.

The legally binding resolution was immediately hailed by humanitarian organizations including the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mercy Corps and the Norwegian Refugee Council whose Secretary-General Jan Egeland said “it will protect humanitarian action from the crippling impacts of sanctions regimes at a time when needs are skyrocketing” and will be “the difference between life and death” for some people.
The vote on the resolution co-sponsored by the US and Ireland was 14-0 with India abstaining.

Our goal is always to stop terrorists and human rights abusers by using a legitimate tool to maintain peace and security, but still allow lifesaving humanitarian efforts to continue for those in need.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador

India’s UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said her country’s concerns stem “from proven instances of terrorist groups taking full advantage of such humanitarian carve outs and making a mockery of sanctions regimes” as well as “several cases of terrorist groups in our neighborhood … reincarnating themselves as humanitarian organizations and civil society groups precisely to evade the sanctions.”
To prevent such activities, she said, India had called for the resolution to ensure monitoring of humanitarian exemptions by UN experts monitoring sanctions and “robust reporting,” which were not fully addressed in the text, so India abstained.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council before the vote that as the world’s leading global humanitarian donor the US recognizes that “we must all do everything in our power to help humanitarian partners reach the world’s most vulnerable, regardless of where they live, who they live with, and who controls their territory.”
“Our goal is always to stop terrorists and human rights abusers by using a legitimate tool to maintain peace and security, but still allow lifesaving humanitarian efforts to continue for those in need,” she said.
But the humanitarian community expressed concern about the impact of sanctions, especially asset freezes, impeding assistance and asked “for a clear, standard carveout of humanitarian assistance and activities to meet basic human needs for all U.N. sanctions regimes,” which is what the resolution does, Thomas-Greenfield said.
It states categorically that activities of humanitarian organizations and workers “are permitted and are not a violation of the asset freezes imposed by this council or its sanctions committees.”
Thomas-Greenfield said that while humanitarian aid exemptions are already included in some Security Council resolutions that imposed sanctions, “it has not been consistent, it’s not been standardized.”
The resolution, she said, standardizes the exemption and will help speed efforts by humanitarian workers to provide aid to people.
After the vote, Ireland’s UN Ambassador Fergal Mythen welcomed adoption of the “landmark resolution” saying, “With this resolution, we diminish the unintended consequences of sanctions without diminishing UN sanctions themselves.”
He said that as a result of sanctions, sometimes aid can’t be shipped, financed, insured and delivered.
The resolution “provides certainty and clarity” to humanitarian providers, donors and implementing partners that providing aid is permitted.
But he cautioned that while it is significant it “is not a panacea,” saying work needs to be done on other aspects of UN sanctions including due process.
Today, however, “we can rest assured that the council has taken decisive action in response to appeals by humanitarians worldwide,” Mythen said.
“This resolution will have tangible positive impacts for those working in some of the most challenging environments across the globe, who can now continue helping the world’s most vulnerable in the knowledge that even where UN sanctions are in effect, their activities are permitted,” he said.
US envoy Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that all humanitarian situations the UN is engaged in including Afghanistan, Syria and Myamar “will benefit” from the resolution’s adoption.
Mercy Corps Vice President Kate Phillips-Barrasso called the resolution “a game-changer for humanitarian organizations, which have experienced confusion and faced additional risks in providing life-saving aid,” saying “this clarity and the protection it brings are of paramount importance.”
ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric expressed hope that the resolution’s implementation “will significantly assist humanitarian action in many parts of the world.”
She encouraged all countries “to put this humanitarian carve-out into practice, including through national laws and regulations.”

 

Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats

Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats

Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats
  • Having a secure place to disembark is finally some good news for all the survivors after the tragic experiences that they have faced
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

ROME: Italy has agreed to take in over 500 migrants from two rescue ships at sea off its coast after another vessel carrying 33 migrants had docked on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.
The Geo Barents ship, which is operated by the Doctors without Borders charity and had 248 migrants aboard, has been told to head for the Port of Salerno on the southern Italian mainland, MSF said.
MSF said it would take more than 24 hours to get there from its current location off the eastern coast of Sicily but welcomed the decision.
“Having a secure place to disembark is finally some good news for all the survivors after the tragic experiences that they have faced,” MSF said on Twitter.
How to respond to requests for help from the charity vessels in the Mediterranean is a challenge for Italy’s new right-wing government that has pledged to take a tough stance on immigration.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Euro-Mediterranean Summit in the Spanish city of Alicante, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said “each case is unique” referring to the NGOs vessels.
He confirmed that at least one vessel would dock at Salerno.
Italian media reported that the Humanity 1, another vessel run by the charity SOS Humanity would be allowed to dock at the Port of Bari, in the southeastern region of Puglia.  The ship was carrying 261 rescued people, including around 30 women, some of them pregnant, and over 90 minors, most of them unaccompanied.
A spokesperson for SOS Humanity was not immediately available for comment. A 14-year-old boy, who was traveling alone, was earlier airlifted from the Geo Barents to Sicily after suffering acute abdominal pain, MSF said.
On Wednesday, a baby was born on the same vessel and later flown to Sicily with his mother and three siblings. The migrants on the vessel that docked in Lampedusa had been rescued from a small wooden boat in the Mediterranean two days ago and taken on board the Louise Michel rescue ship.
“As (the) weather was dangerously deteriorating, the permission to enter Lampedusa came at the last moment,” the operators of the Louise Michel said in a Tweet.

 

Behind Marcos’s elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support

Behind Marcos's elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support
Updated 11 December 2022
Ellie Aben

Behind Marcos’s elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support

Behind Marcos’s elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support
  • Col. Ramon Zagala became Presidential Security Group commander on June 30, 2022
  • In an interview with Arab News, Zagala talks about group’s mission, sacrifices and family life
Updated 11 December 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: When Col. Ramon Zagala took on his new duties in late June, he knew that every day might require of him the sacrifice of life — like of the other 1,000 elite security men protecting the most powerful person in the Philippines.

Col. Zegala became Presidential Security Group commander and senior military assistant on June 30, chosen by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who on the same day took over from Rodrigo Duterte to rule the country until 2028.

Marcos remembered Zagala, a special forces member and former military spokesman, from the time he served as aide-de-camp of President Joseph Estrada — the actor-turned-politician who was ousted in 2001, just three years after taking office.

Surrounded by Presidential Security Group personnel, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on July 25, 2022. (Presidential Security Group Commander Office)

“He told me that he got me because he saw how I defended President Estrada. That I never left President Estrada. That I did all I can to protect President Estrada,” Zagala told Arab News in a recent interview.

FASTFACT

The joint service unit that Col. Ramon Zagala is now heading is the primary agency concerned with providing close-in security to the president and the first family, everywhere they go — at home and abroad.

“He said he saw (how) when everybody abandoned President Estrada, I did not…He said that he saw that. And he knows that he that I will protect him also, that I will not abandon him.”

But the appointment two decades later came as a surprise.

Former Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala became Presidential Security Group commander on June 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Col. Ramon Zagala)

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Zagala said. “It is a privilege to return to continue a mission that I left behind 21 years ago…With so many lessons learned, so many experiences in the past 21 years, I’m ready to take on this mission again.”

Zagala is the son of retired Maj. Gen. Rafael Zagala, army chief from 1972 to 1975 during the time of Marcos’s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who ruled the country for three decades until he was removed in a popular uprising in 1986.

The joint service unit that Zagala is now heading is the primary agency concerned with providing close-in security to the president and the first family, everywhere they go — at home and abroad. Its formation dates back to 1897 when a unite was established to protect the first Philippine president, Emilio Aguinaldo, from attempts on his life.

Presidential Security Group personnel carry arms during a drill in 2016. (Presidential Security Group/File)

“We’re more or less 1,000 personnel,” he said. “This is a unique unit. This is the only unit of the Armed Forces of Philippines that has control of other agencies outside of the AFP.”

Together with attached personnel from other forces, which also include the Philippine National Police and Coast Guard, the PSG comprises over 1,800 members of security forces.

They are the best of the best.

“The PSG is an elite unit, primarily because the nature of the mission is to protect the president. So, we choose the best, always,” Zagala said.

“In the oath of the PSG, there is a stanza there: ‘When it becomes necessary that I make the ultimate sacrifice, then let it be so.’ So can you imagine the commitment that is needed to come from you to be able to fulfill that…(to) give your life to protect the president…This is high-level engagement.”

PSG officers never drop their guard. They all know they are on a mission and follow its requirements.

“There is never a time that we will leave the president. There is always a blanket of protection. There is no time for those on duty to lower their guard,” Zagala said. “Probably the most relaxing thing we can do is to sit down.”

What makes the task slightly easier is the fact that the president is an armed forces officer and has received rigorous military training in his youth. He understands the tasks of his security team and relates to them.

“He considers himself a soldier,” Zagala said. “We talk about training, hardships of soldiers, how you endure training, and funny moments in training.”

What poses the biggest difficulty in protecting him is his popularity.

Marcos, 64, scored a landslide victory in the presidential election in May, winning nearly 60 percent of the vote, as he promised unity, prosperity and happiness to the 110 million population weary of years of political polarization and pandemic hardship.

His public appearances attracted huge crowds during the presidential campaign and continue to do so since he assumed office.

“He’s a very popular president and people gravitate to him. Being part of PSG is sometimes difficult because when people swarm, you don’t know (what could happen). But of course, we understand that the president is loved by the people. And wherever he goes, he expects to see the people,” the PSG commander said.

“He’s popular; people go near him. And, of course, nowadays because of COVID, because of sicknesses and all that, we just want to protect him.”

Service requires of officers to be entirely nonpartisan and see the president solely as the “chief executive, as our commander in chief.”

“Nothing more, nothing less. And from there we can do our jobs well,” Zagala added.

“We don’t look at politics. Because if we look at that, we won’t be able to do our job. I have to put emphasis: We are not politicians, we are soldiers.”  

Personal thoughts and opinions return to them only when their service is over.

“But while in the service, you just fulfill that mission…We see ourselves as non-partisan, and we see the president as someone who needs to work. And he cannot do his work well if he is not safe. And he cannot be safe if we do not do our work well.

“He will only be able to deliver the promise of unity, the promise of economic recovery, the promise of prosperity if he is safe and his mind is safe from any thoughts of aggression against him.”

The suspension in political views, full-time availability, and vigilance are not the only personal sacrifices that PSG officers make to fulfill their duty. The engagement also comes at the significant cost of renouncing their family life throughout the period of service.

But it is also in family where many of them, including the top commander, find the strength to carry on.

The families of PSG officers are the unknown soldiers of the force, playing a significant role when the men protecting the country’s top leader have succeeded.

For Zagala, his wife Nenita has been the key source of support not only for himself but also for the families of other members of his team.

“We draw our strengths from them because the job requires you to have support. And for me, my biggest supporter is my wife and my family. They’re an integral part in what I succeeded in,” he said.

“My wife, she takes care of…the morale and welfare of other members of the PSG, especially the wives, the children — she takes care of that.

“She makes sure she makes activities for the wives. She looks out for them. She makes projects that will be beneficial to them…She does it because she knows that the PSG is not just a unit, it’s a community.”

 

