Oil Updates — Crude prices down; OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability
US West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a barrel, a new low for 2022. Brent crude settled 5 cents lower at $76.10 per barrel on Friday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability
Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the US.  

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a barrel, a new low for 2022. Brent crude settled 5 cents lower at $76.10 per barrel on Friday. 

OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability 

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, plays an instrumental role in supporting market stability, according to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.  

Al Ghais made this remark on the sixth anniversary of the group’s formation. 

“Six years later, the framework continues to play an instrumental role in supporting market stability, which is essential for growth and development, as well as attracting the necessary investment to ensure energy security,” Al Ghais said in a statement. 

OPEC+ last met on Dec. 4. and agreed to roll over its existing output policy.  

Earlier in October, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

Exxon completes sale of Chad, Cameroon operations for $407 million 

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday closed a $407 million sale of its operations in Central Africa’s Chad and Cameroon to London-listed firm Savannah Energy PLC. 

Exxon has been exiting African operations with declining crude oil production to focus on its massive liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique and on more lucrative operations in the Americas. It recently retired from a platform in Equatorial Guinea and is preparing to leave that country. 

Savannah acquired Exxon’s 40 percent stake in the Doba oil project, which comprises seven producing oilfields with a combined output of 28,000 barrels per day, it said in a corporate filing. 

The fields were producing 33,700 bpd when negotiations were disclosed last year. Exxon’s stake was previously estimated to be worth $360 million. 

Savannah has operated in Nigeria and Niger. The British firm also will take over Exxon’s 40 percent indirect interest in the Chad-Cameroon export transportation system — a 1,081-km pipeline and floating storage and offloading facility offshore in Cameroon. 

(With input from Reuters)  

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

Ministry Of Investment holds Catalyze Saudi event to boost SME funding

Ministry Of Investment holds Catalyze Saudi event to boost SME funding
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Ministry Of Investment holds Catalyze Saudi event to boost SME funding

Ministry Of Investment holds Catalyze Saudi event to boost SME funding
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the Catalyze Saudi event saw entrepreneurs and investors from around the world gathering to explore venture capital, private equity and other investment partnership opportunities in the Kingdom.   

The three-day event, which began on Dec. 9 in AlUla and culminated in Riyadh, is powered by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Jada Fund of Funds.  

Launched in March 2022, Catalyze Saudi is an engagement platform to encourage the exploration of opportunities within the VC and PE ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. 

This edition was focused on the future of the entertainment industry, bringing together experts to discuss opportunities across sectors such as gaming, media, music, sport, design, tourism, and hospitality, with a key consideration on increasing investment in Saudi Arabia. 

Some of the key participants included Martin Avetisyan, chief growth officer, Farfetch;  Samuel Cardillo, head of technology at Nike (RTFKT); Rio Ferdinand, broadcaster and former professional footballer; Fernando Garibay, music producer; and Alexander Heller, founder & CEO, HyperSpace. 

Opportunities in the entertainment sector are ample, with Saudi Arabia recently announcing its intentions to become a global hub for gaming and esports. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced the Kingdom’s ambition to see 30 competitive games developed by firms in the Kingdom by 2030 as part of the country’s national gaming and esports strategy. 

Savvy Games Group, a firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, unveiled investments worth SR142 billion ($37.8 billion) to transform the Kingdom into a global gaming hub with world-class gaming companies. 

Catalyze Saudi aims to support the growth of Saudi Arabia’s startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem. This is a much-needed platform considering that the number of small and medium enterprises registered in Saudi Arabia was close to a million by the end of the third quarter of 2022. 

The number of SMEs in Saudi Arabia jumped 9.3 percent in the third quarter of 2022, driven by strong economic growth and a healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom, according to the latest government figures.   

A report released by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, showed the number of firms reached 978,445 in the three months to the end of September, up from 892,063 in the second quarter. 

The Monsha’at report pointed out that venture capital funding in Saudi Arabia in the first nine months of 2022 witnessed a 93 percent year-on-year increase totaling SR3.1 billion ($820 million).   

According to Monsha’at, policy changes that have been implemented in the Kingdom since 2016 are one of the reasons behind the surge in the number of SMEs.   

The report further noted that dedicated policies to invest in emerging technologies have also triggered innovation and job creation in the SME sector.   

Topics: SMEs

Qatar's FIFA World Cup driving mobile advertisement spending in 2022: Report 

Qatar’s FIFA World Cup driving mobile advertisement spending in 2022: Report 
Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Qatar’s FIFA World Cup driving mobile advertisement spending in 2022: Report 

Qatar’s FIFA World Cup driving mobile advertisement spending in 2022: Report 
Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, along with Beijing Winter Olympics in February drove mobile advertisement spending in 2022, according to a study conducted by market intelligence firm data.ai. 

Earlier in November, S&P Global Market Intelligence in its report noted that total digital advertisement spending globally could hit $534 billion in the 2022-2023 period, primarily driven by the Qatar World Cup, and the US mid-term elections. 

Touted to be the biggest sporting event in 2022, FIFA World Cup is expected to reach 5 billion people across all platforms, the global football body’s president Gianni Infantino said.

The events like FIFA World Cup and Beijing Winter Olympics event will help global spending on mobile advertising to reach $362 billion in 2023 as consumers worldwide are expected to spend trillions of hours on their Android and Apple devices, noted the data.ai report, formally known as App Annie. 

The study added that this forecast is about 7.7 percent higher than the previously projected $336 billion of advertisement spending for 2022, and almost 25 percent up, compared to $295 billion last year. 

“Mobile will take over the share of advertising wallet as more time than ever before is spent in apps, with total hours on the track to surpass 4 trillion on Android phones alone in 2022,” the report said.  

However, it noted that the growth of advertisement spending will slow in the face of economic headwinds. 

The study, however, did not provide the exact figures for the projected hours users will spend on Apple devices. 

The report further pointed out that short video apps are also driving growth in the sector, despite global economic headwinds. 

“Spend in brand advertising will help bolster the effects of dipping spend on performance marketing in the face of tightened marketing budgets,” the report further noted. 

data.ai added that the time spent on mobile devices is expected to rise by half and surpass six trillion hours by 2028. 

It added that mobile-centricity, advances in connected technology, expansion of casual and core gaming, 5G rollout, demand for digital connection, self-expression and deepening personalization of apps will fuel sustained growth in time spent. 

The report, however, flagged that economic headwinds and privacy regulations will dampen mobile gaming spending this year and next year. 

"Consumer spending in mobile gaming will fall 5 percent in 2022 to $110 billion, and it is expected to again go down by 3 percent in 2023 to $107 billion,” it added. 

The report went on and said that seven applications including HBO Max and Chinese video platform iQiyi are expected to enter the $3 billion club, joining the likes of Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and TikTok. 

Topics: advertising

Saudi energy minister sees no clear results yet from Russia price cap

Saudi energy minister sees no clear results yet from Russia price cap
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

Saudi energy minister sees no clear results yet from Russia price cap

Saudi energy minister sees no clear results yet from Russia price cap
  Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman: 'Consensus has positive implications on the market'
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday the impact of European sanctions on Russian crude oil and price cap measures "did not bring clear results yet" and its implementation was still unclear.

The Group of 7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into effect on Dec. 5 as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Russia has said it would not abide by the measure even if it has to cut its production.

"What is happening now in terms of sanctions and price caps imposed and all of it really did not bring clear results, including measures implemented on Dec. 5, we see a state of uncertainty in implementation," Prince Abdulaziz told a forum held following the country's 2023 budget announcements in Riyadh.

Prince Abdulaziz said Russia's reaction and what actions it would take in response to these tools was another aspect that needed to be taken into consideration when looking at the state of play in global markets.

"These tools were created for political purposes and it is not clear yet whether they can achieve these political purposes," he said, referring to the price cap.

Other factors affecting the market going into 2023 include China's COVID-19 policies. The impact on China's economy from easing Covid restrictions still "needs time", he said.

Central banks' actions to tame inflation were also still a factor.

"Central banks are still preoccupied with managing inflation, no matter the cost of these measures and their possible negative impact on global economic growth."

The decision of The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia to cut production by 2 million barrels per day on Oct. 5 was proven to be the correct one when recent developments are taken into consideration, he said.

The alliance last met on Dec. 4 and decided to keep output unchanged amid a weakening economy and uncertainty over how the Russian price cap would affect the market.

Prince Abdulaziz said the alliance would continue to focus on market stability in the year ahead.

He also said he insisted that every OPEC+ alliance member take part in decision-making.

"Group action requires agreement and therefore I continue to insist that every OPEC+ member, whether a big or small producer...be a part of decision-making," Prince Abdulaziz told the forum.

"Consensus has positive implications on the market."

Topics: energy Oil OPEC+ Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Saudi Arabia's real GDP grows 8.8% in Q3 driven by rise in oil activities: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 8.8% in Q3 driven by rise in oil activities: GASTAT
Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 8.8% in Q3 driven by rise in oil activities: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 8.8% in Q3 driven by rise in oil activities: GASTAT
Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 8.8 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year driven by an increase in oil activities, according to a report released by the General Authority for Statistics.

GASTAT noted that the real GDP growth in the third quarter was up 2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of this year.

According to the report, oil activities in the third quarter increased 14.2 percent year-on-year, and 4.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The report further pointed out that non-oil activities in the Kingdom also grew 6 percent year-on-year, while it decreased by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Government activities also rose by 2.5 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

GASTAT report further noted that crude petroleum and natural gas grew by 14.8 percent year-on-year, thus contributing 35.2 percent to the national GDP.

“The non-oil economic activities outside the government contributed with a share of 50.7 percent to GDP, with the manufacturing (excluding petroleum refining) with a share of 7.8 percent being the most important sub-category within the non-oil economy,” the report said.

Earlier in November, a report released by the World Bank suggested that Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow 8.3 percent in 2022, before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively. 

The World Bank report added that growth in the oil sector is driving the Kingdom’s economy forward.

The International Monetary Fund also noted that Saudi Arabia will maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy among the Group of 20 countries despite economic headwinds. 

In its report released in November, IMF fixed its forecast for the Saudi economy’s growth during 2022 at 7.6 percent. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index increased by 14.1 percent in October, compared to the same month a year ago. 

In another report, GASTAT noted that the growth in IPI in October was driven by high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activity. 

In October, mining and quarrying grew by 12 percent compared to the same month last year, as the Kingdom increased its oil production to more than 10 million barrels per day in October 2022. 

On the other hand, manufacturing activity increased by 23.2 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while electricity and gas supplies decreased by 1.8 percent. 

“Compared to September 2022, overall IPI increased by 0.3 percent supported by the rise in the manufacturing sector which increased by 5 percent. On the other hand, the mining & quarrying sector, and electricity and gas supplies decreased by 0.7 percent, and 11 percent respectively,” the report added. 

The growth of IPI in the Kingdom turned positive in May 2021, and it has been showing steady growth since then.

According to GASTAT, IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output. 

Topics: Saudi economy GASTAT GDP

Syrian pound hits new low on black market amid fuel crisis

Syrian pound hits new low on black market amid fuel crisis
Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

Syrian pound hits new low on black market amid fuel crisis

Syrian pound hits new low on black market amid fuel crisis
Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria’s nose-diving pound hit a new record low Saturday against the dollar on the black market, according to websites monitoring the exchange rate, as the country faces severe fuel shortages.
The Syrian economy has been battered by more than 11 years of war and crippling Western sanctions, pushing 90 percent of the population into poverty, according to the United Nations.
The exchange rate reached more than 6,000 Syrian pounds to the US dollar for the first time, the websites said, driving up the price of goods.
Syria’s official exchange rate has stood at around 3,015 pounds to the greenback since September — compared to 47 pounds to the dollar in 2011.
The unofficial rate means the currency is now worth almost 99 percent less on the black market than the official rate before the start of the conflict.
An average monthly salary of 130,000 Syrian pounds, according to figures reported in Syrian media, is now worth about $21.
Chronic fuel shortages in the war-torn country have intensified in recent weeks, prompting the government to adopt austerity measures including temporarily instating a reduced working week in the public sector.
Syria’s sporting federation on Wednesday announced the suspension of “all sports activities... until the end of the year” due to the acute shortages.
Syria’s civil war has killed nearly half a million people, displaced millions, fragmented the country and ravaged its economy and infrastructure.

Topics: Syria

