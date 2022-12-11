Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 8.8% in Q3 driven by rise in oil activities: GASTAT

You are here

GASTAT noted that the real GDP growth in the third quarter was up 2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of this year. (File Pic/Shutterstock)
Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 8.8 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year driven by an increase in oil activities, according to a report released by the General Authority for Statistics.

GASTAT noted that the real GDP growth in the third quarter was up 2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of this year.

According to the report, oil activities in the third quarter increased 14.2 percent year-on-year, and 4.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The report further pointed out that non-oil activities in the Kingdom also grew 6 percent year-on-year, while it decreased by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Government activities also rose by 2.5 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

GASTAT report further noted that crude petroleum and natural gas grew by 14.8 percent year-on-year, thus contributing 35.2 percent to the national GDP.

“The non-oil economic activities outside the government contributed with a share of 50.7 percent to GDP, with the manufacturing (excluding petroleum refining) with a share of 7.8 percent being the most important sub-category within the non-oil economy,” the report said.

Earlier in November, a report released by the World Bank suggested that Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow 8.3 percent in 2022, before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively. 

The World Bank report added that growth in the oil sector is driving the Kingdom’s economy forward.

The International Monetary Fund also noted that Saudi Arabia will maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy among the Group of 20 countries despite economic headwinds. 

In its report released in November, IMF fixed its forecast for the Saudi economy’s growth during 2022 at 7.6 percent. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index increased by 14.1 percent in October, compared to the same month a year ago. 

In another report, GASTAT noted that the growth in IPI in October was driven by high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activity. 

In October, mining and quarrying grew by 12 percent compared to the same month last year, as the Kingdom increased its oil production to more than 10 million barrels per day in October 2022. 

On the other hand, manufacturing activity increased by 23.2 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while electricity and gas supplies decreased by 1.8 percent. 

“Compared to September 2022, overall IPI increased by 0.3 percent supported by the rise in the manufacturing sector which increased by 5 percent. On the other hand, the mining & quarrying sector, and electricity and gas supplies decreased by 0.7 percent, and 11 percent respectively,” the report added. 

The growth of IPI in the Kingdom turned positive in May 2021, and it has been showing steady growth since then.

According to GASTAT, IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output. 

Topics: Saudi economy GASTAT GDP

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The private sector is considered a key driver in boosting Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product and helping it become a productive economy, said Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Aljadaan during the 2023 Budget Forum organized to review the performance of the government for the year 2022. 

The two-day event that began on Dec. 11 was attended by as many as 30 officials from the government and private speakers to discuss the impact of government services on citizens and the private sector besides addressing the plans and future projects of the entities present. 

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim agreed that the private sector has a vital role to play in the long run, considering that it’s a chief propeller of the Kingdom’s economic development.  

While 60 percent of the Kingdom’s population is under the age of 30, he pointed out that 41 percent are under the age of 25, which is an opportunity to create productive elements. 

“The public finances are somewhat independent, but as oil prices fluctuate, we try to keep them stable by controlling spending,” the minister added. 

Furthermore, he revealed that Saudi Arabia has managed to control inflation by capping energy prices as they spent tens of billions of dollars to compensate Saudi Aramco for selling fuel locally at lower than the international price. 

“We moved from the Fiscal Balance Program to the Fiscal Sustainability Program,” Aljadaan emphasized. 

Meanwhile, he revealed that the government's non-oil revenues covered 40 percent of its spending by the end of 2021, after covering only 10 percent previously. 

ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan who also participated in the forum revealed that the Kingdom has the cheapest renewable energies in the world. 

He stressed that the promotion of local content requires the empowerment of the private sector, and “this is what I recommend and am passionate about.”  

"The government's role is to legislate, but we are the ones who will implement and invest,” the ACWA Power chairman added.  

Expressing his views on the general budget, the Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Alkhudairy said there are several things that reflect positively on the citizens and economic system in the Kingdom including the fact that jobs have been created as well as small and medium enterprises growing by 10 percent. 

He said that tourism, food, and beverages, privatization, and SMEs pose the next group of sectors that will require some sort of collaboration between the private and public sectors.  

Alkhudairy stressed that SME banks will have a crucial role to play in the process. 

Talking about the Kingdom's housing sector, the country’s Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail revealed that it has served 1.4 million families, with home ownership rates going as planned. He added that next year they will increase to 1 percent. 

With regard to families most in need of housing, the minister said they were able to pump more than 30,000 housing units, and “we will continue with this approach until we reach 70,000 housing units this year and next.” 

The first day of the forum comprised six sessions covering themes on financial sustainability and drivers of economic growth, sustainable energy, basic services in light of the national transformation, and the role of infrastructure and logistics services in supporting economic development. It also touched upon issues relating to the impact of enabling investment on economic growth, and strengthening the technology sector to enable the digital economy. 

The second day of the forum will witness the holding of five dialogue sessions revolving around the national industry and its role in facing risks, business facilitation and its role in the economy, the impact of tourism and culture on economic development, and the impact of the budget on empowering women. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s bumper budget surplus received thumbs up from the Kingdom’s governors as they term it a reflection of “the strength and durability” of the economy that will go long way to improve the lives of its citizens.   

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced a larger-than-expected budget surplus of SR102 billion ($27.13 billion) for 2022 — SR12 billion higher than previously forecast. 

The Kingdom also upwardly revised the growth of its gross domestic product to 8.5 percent for 2022, compared with the 7.5 percent estimated in December 2021 and the 8 percent forecast in the pre-Budget statement published at the end of September. 

Topics: Saudi budget economy Finance Minister

Updated 40 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has completed 93 percent of the 829 megawatts fourth phase of the H-Station power plant in Al Aweer with investments totaling 1.1 billion dirhams ($30 million).  

This phase will increase Al Aweer Power Station Complex's total capacity to 2,825 MW under climate conditions of 50 degrees Celsius and 30 percent relative humidity. Key testing and commissioning operations have started in the fourth quarter of 2022. The project is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2023. 

Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said that this project is one of DEWA’s key projects to meet the reserve margin criterion set for peak electricity demand in Dubai. It will add to DEWA’s current installed capacity of 14,317 MW of electricity. 

“We work in line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, to provide a robust infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid developments in Dubai and the increasing demand for electricity and water in the emirate according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability and availability,” he said.
Nasser Lootah, executive vice president of generation (power and water) division at DEWA, said that the station is equipped with the latest systems and technologies to reduce emissions to the minimum.
He noted that the project’s work is progressing according to schedule, while maintaining the highest levels of health, safety, quality, and efficiency.

Etihad Airways to reintroduce 4 A380s  

Etihad Airways has announced that it is reintroducing four of its A380s in the summer of 2023, following a surge in demand for air travel across the airline’s network and customer feedback. 

Mohammed Ali Al-Shorafa, chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, said, “It is wonderful to announce the return of this splendid aircraft. The A380’s reintroduction further boosts Etihad’s capacity into the key UK market, with a knock-on effect for the wider Gulf Cooperation Council and the Indian subcontinent that will bring more visitors to the city of Abu Dhabi.” 

Etihad is currently preparing the aircraft to fly again, and part of this preparation includes the recruitment and training of A380 teams, including pilots, cabin crew and technical ground staff. 

Damac launches Cavalli Couture project  

Damac Properties has announced the launch of Cavalli Couture, a $90 million ultra-luxury branded residence on the banks of Dubai Water Canal. 

Located in Jumeirah 2, the development will be a low-rise 14-storey building overlooking Safa Park. It will have a built-up area of 14,966 square metres. The interiors will be branded by Cavalli and inspired by the Amazon Jungle. 

The scheme is set to be awarded in January 2024 and completed in December 2025. National Dewatering & Land Draining Co. has been appointed as the piling contractor. Gulf Engineering & Consultants is working as the consultant on the project. 

Topics: UAE in-focus

Updated 11 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the Catalyze Saudi event saw entrepreneurs and investors from around the world gathering to explore venture capital, private equity and other investment partnership opportunities in the Kingdom.   

The three-day event, which began on Dec. 9 in AlUla and culminated in Riyadh, is powered by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Jada Fund of Funds.  

Launched in March 2022, Catalyze Saudi is an engagement platform to encourage the exploration of opportunities within the VC and PE ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. 

This edition was focused on the future of the entertainment industry, bringing together experts to discuss opportunities across sectors such as gaming, media, music, sport, design, tourism, and hospitality, with a key consideration on increasing investment in Saudi Arabia. 

Some of the key participants included Martin Avetisyan, chief growth officer, Farfetch;  Samuel Cardillo, head of technology at Nike (RTFKT); Rio Ferdinand, broadcaster and former professional footballer; Fernando Garibay, music producer; and Alexander Heller, founder & CEO, HyperSpace. 

Opportunities in the entertainment sector are ample, with Saudi Arabia recently announcing its intentions to become a global hub for gaming and esports. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced the Kingdom’s ambition to see 30 competitive games developed by firms in the Kingdom by 2030 as part of the country’s national gaming and esports strategy. 

Savvy Games Group, a firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, unveiled investments worth SR142 billion ($37.8 billion) to transform the Kingdom into a global gaming hub with world-class gaming companies. 

Catalyze Saudi aims to support the growth of Saudi Arabia’s startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem. This is a much-needed platform considering that the number of small and medium enterprises registered in Saudi Arabia was close to a million by the end of the third quarter of 2022. 

The number of SMEs in Saudi Arabia jumped 9.3 percent in the third quarter of 2022, driven by strong economic growth and a healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom, according to the latest government figures.   

A report released by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, showed the number of firms reached 978,445 in the three months to the end of September, up from 892,063 in the second quarter. 

The Monsha’at report pointed out that venture capital funding in Saudi Arabia in the first nine months of 2022 witnessed a 93 percent year-on-year increase totaling SR3.1 billion ($820 million).   

According to Monsha’at, policy changes that have been implemented in the Kingdom since 2016 are one of the reasons behind the surge in the number of SMEs.   

The report further noted that dedicated policies to invest in emerging technologies have also triggered innovation and job creation in the SME sector.   

Topics: SMEs

Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, along with Beijing Winter Olympics in February drove mobile advertisement spending in 2022, according to a study conducted by market intelligence firm data.ai. 

Earlier in November, S&P Global Market Intelligence in its report noted that total digital advertisement spending globally could hit $534 billion in the 2022-2023 period, primarily driven by the Qatar World Cup, and the US mid-term elections. 

Touted to be the biggest sporting event in 2022, FIFA World Cup is expected to reach 5 billion people across all platforms, the global football body’s president Gianni Infantino said.

The events like FIFA World Cup and Beijing Winter Olympics event will help global spending on mobile advertising to reach $362 billion in 2023 as consumers worldwide are expected to spend trillions of hours on their Android and Apple devices, noted the data.ai report, formally known as App Annie. 

The study added that this forecast is about 7.7 percent higher than the previously projected $336 billion of advertisement spending for 2022, and almost 25 percent up, compared to $295 billion last year. 

“Mobile will take over the share of advertising wallet as more time than ever before is spent in apps, with total hours on the track to surpass 4 trillion on Android phones alone in 2022,” the report said.  

However, it noted that the growth of advertisement spending will slow in the face of economic headwinds. 

The study, however, did not provide the exact figures for the projected hours users will spend on Apple devices. 

The report further pointed out that short video apps are also driving growth in the sector, despite global economic headwinds. 

“Spend in brand advertising will help bolster the effects of dipping spend on performance marketing in the face of tightened marketing budgets,” the report further noted. 

data.ai added that the time spent on mobile devices is expected to rise by half and surpass six trillion hours by 2028. 

It added that mobile-centricity, advances in connected technology, expansion of casual and core gaming, 5G rollout, demand for digital connection, self-expression and deepening personalization of apps will fuel sustained growth in time spent. 

The report, however, flagged that economic headwinds and privacy regulations will dampen mobile gaming spending this year and next year. 

"Consumer spending in mobile gaming will fall 5 percent in 2022 to $110 billion, and it is expected to again go down by 3 percent in 2023 to $107 billion,” it added. 

The report went on and said that seven applications including HBO Max and Chinese video platform iQiyi are expected to enter the $3 billion club, joining the likes of Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and TikTok. 

Topics: advertising

Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday the impact of European sanctions on Russian crude oil and price cap measures "did not bring clear results yet" and its implementation was still unclear.

The Group of 7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into effect on Dec. 5 as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Russia has said it would not abide by the measure even if it has to cut its production.

"What is happening now in terms of sanctions and price caps imposed and all of it really did not bring clear results, including measures implemented on Dec. 5, we see a state of uncertainty in implementation," Prince Abdulaziz told a forum held following the country's 2023 budget announcements in Riyadh.

Prince Abdulaziz said Russia's reaction and what actions it would take in response to these tools was another aspect that needed to be taken into consideration when looking at the state of play in global markets.

"These tools were created for political purposes and it is not clear yet whether they can achieve these political purposes," he said, referring to the price cap.

Other factors affecting the market going into 2023 include China's COVID-19 policies. The impact on China's economy from easing Covid restrictions still "needs time", he said.

Central banks' actions to tame inflation were also still a factor.

"Central banks are still preoccupied with managing inflation, no matter the cost of these measures and their possible negative impact on global economic growth."

The decision of The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia to cut production by 2 million barrels per day on Oct. 5 was proven to be the correct one when recent developments are taken into consideration, he said.

The alliance last met on Dec. 4 and decided to keep output unchanged amid a weakening economy and uncertainty over how the Russian price cap would affect the market.

Prince Abdulaziz said the alliance would continue to focus on market stability in the year ahead.

He also said he insisted that every OPEC+ alliance member take part in decision-making.

"Group action requires agreement and therefore I continue to insist that every OPEC+ member, whether a big or small producer...be a part of decision-making," Prince Abdulaziz told the forum.

"Consensus has positive implications on the market."

Hassan Balfakeih, an oil demand specialist and former chief oil demand analyst at OPEC Secretariat, agreed that although the implementation of a price cap on Russian oil to Europe and the expected Russian response is not clear, their influence is anticipated to be minimal and temporary. "Oil consumers in Europe were aware of these restrictions for approximately six months, giving the member states of the EU considerable time to identify alternative sources of oil supply and for the whole of the oil sector to reorganize its supply."

Additionally, he added that OPEC and OPEC+ have adopted a dynamic strategy for promptly responding to market signals, such as supply shortfalls brought by, for instance, sanctions against Russian oil. "If it becomes necessary, the group will discuss the necessity to meet and conduct a more thorough evaluation of the situation before its meeting in February," added Balfakeih.

(With inputs from Donia Diaaeddine) 

Topics: energy Oil OPEC+ Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

