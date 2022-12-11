UAE In-Focus — DEWA completes 93% of 4th phase of H-Station in Al Aweer; Etihad to reintroduce 4 A380s

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has completed 93 percent of the 829 megawatts fourth phase of the H-Station power plant in Al Aweer with investments totaling 1.1 billion dirhams ($30 million).
This phase will increase Al Aweer Power Station Complex's total capacity to 2,825 MW under climate conditions of 50 degrees Celsius and 30 percent relative humidity. Key testing and commissioning operations have started in the fourth quarter of 2022. The project is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2023.
Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said that this project is one of DEWA’s key projects to meet the reserve margin criterion set for peak electricity demand in Dubai. It will add to DEWA’s current installed capacity of 14,317 MW of electricity.
“We work in line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, to provide a robust infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid developments in Dubai and the increasing demand for electricity and water in the emirate according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability and availability,” he said.
Nasser Lootah, executive vice president of generation (power and water) division at DEWA, said that the station is equipped with the latest systems and technologies to reduce emissions to the minimum.
He noted that the project’s work is progressing according to schedule, while maintaining the highest levels of health, safety, quality, and efficiency.
Etihad Airways to reintroduce 4 A380s
Etihad Airways has announced that it is reintroducing four of its A380s in the summer of 2023, following a surge in demand for air travel across the airline’s network and customer feedback.
Mohammed Ali Al-Shorafa, chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, said, “It is wonderful to announce the return of this splendid aircraft. The A380’s reintroduction further boosts Etihad’s capacity into the key UK market, with a knock-on effect for the wider Gulf Cooperation Council and the Indian subcontinent that will bring more visitors to the city of Abu Dhabi.”
Etihad is currently preparing the aircraft to fly again, and part of this preparation includes the recruitment and training of A380 teams, including pilots, cabin crew and technical ground staff.
Damac launches Cavalli Couture project
Damac Properties has announced the launch of Cavalli Couture, a $90 million ultra-luxury branded residence on the banks of Dubai Water Canal.
Located in Jumeirah 2, the development will be a low-rise 14-storey building overlooking Safa Park. It will have a built-up area of 14,966 square metres. The interiors will be branded by Cavalli and inspired by the Amazon Jungle.
The scheme is set to be awarded in January 2024 and completed in December 2025. National Dewatering & Land Draining Co. has been appointed as the piling contractor. Gulf Engineering & Consultants is working as the consultant on the project.