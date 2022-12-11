Delta Hotels by Marriott debuts 100th property in Dubai

Fawaz Alhokair, Arabian Centres & Alhokair Fashion announce rebrand

Fawaz Alhokair Group, the region’s largest vertically integrated immersive retail and lifestyle company, together with Arabian Centres and Fawaz Alhokair Fashion Retail Co. has announced the launch of Cenomi. The full rebrand brings together all operating companies under the Cenomi brand, with Arabian Centres now trading as Cenomi Centers and Alhokair Fashion Retail Co. trading as Cenomi Retail.

In addition, Cenomi has also announced two further launches: the company’s first official loyalty program, Cenomi Rewards, and the announcement of its new e-commerce marketplace, Cenomi.com, coming in 2023.

Fawaz Alhokair, chairman, Cenomi Group, said: “This is a historic moment for our organization, as we firmly position ourselves at the heart of consumer lifestyle in the Kingdom. For three decades, our companies have grown and transformed alongside the country and its people to deliver access to the best brands, in world-class platforms. Cenomi signifies an even greater amplification of that vision, and firmly sets us up for the next 30 years of success and beyond.”

Ceno — meaning new, of Greek origin — and Mi referencing “me,” Cenomi has been created with the customer at its core. Promising to deliver a new era of retail and lifestyle to Saudi Arabia and beyond, Cenomi provides platforms where its customers can explore and discover, experiment and enjoy.

“This is about more than a new visual identity,” said Mohamad Mourad, group managing director and CEO, Cenomi Group and interim CEO, Cenomi Retail. “It is a new identity, and a new direction, entirely. Cenomi curates the very best from across the lifestyle, fashion, dining and entertainment ecosystem to disrupt the landscape of destination lifestyle and retail in the Kingdom. Our ambitious growth supported by our extensive experience, combined with the development and adoption of innovative, technology-first thinking will deliver consumer experiences never seen before in Saudi Arabia.”

Cenomi Rewards, the company’s exclusive new loyalty program, has also been introduced to consumers for the first time. It allows members to earn points with every purchase made at participating brands across all 21 Cenomi malls, centers and participating brands and partners. Accessed through the Cenomi Rewards app and website, members can then redeem points to spend in store, as well as access special deals and discounts on their favorite fashion and F&B brands. The company also plans to roll out Cenomi.com in the first half of 2023. The new e-commerce marketplace also provides brands the opportunity to offer Saudi customers the very best choice and convenience when online shopping.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, said: “We understand that as the country undergoes rapid transformation, we must always be in sync with our consumers’ growing needs and aspirations. There is a sense of adventure in the Kingdom that we have not seen before, and we are expertly positioned, as part of the Cenomi ecosystem, to fulfill that, and more.”

Mourad added: “We have created a platform that allows our lifestyle destinations and fashion retail business to work ever closer, together with our new loyalty program and our existing and new e-commerce platforms, to create a true lifestyle powerhouse.”

Founded in 1990, with the opening of two menswear stores, the company is now the largest owner, developer, operator and franchiser in the Kingdom, with 21 malls and more than 85 brands across fashion, food and beverage and entertainment.

The company has brought some of the world’s most iconic brands to the Kingdom for the first time. This includes a long-standing partnership with retail giant Inditex and the launch of the Kingdom’s first premium Apple reseller Aleph.