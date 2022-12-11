You are here

Delta Hotels by Marriott debuts 100th property in Dubai

Delta Hotels by Marriott debuts 100th property in Dubai
The new property includes Masian Restaurant serving international cuisine and The Hub, a coffee shop.
Marriott International announced that Delta Hotels by Marriott has opened its 100th property — Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park. The new hotel brings the brand’s seamless travel experience to the city’s gated enclave surrounded by landscaped gardens and near one of the world’s most important trade centers. Delta Hotels by Marriott — part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands — now offers two properties in Dubai and three overall in the Middle East.

“From its beginnings in Canada to its current growing diverse portfolio around the world, this opening marks an exciting milestone in the Delta Hotels by Marriott journey,” said Manny Rappenecker, vice president and global brand leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott. “A testament to our strategic growth, we’ve been able to strike a chord with our seasoned travelers by offering the seamless experience guests crave when on the road. Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park is another exceptional example of our brand’s distinction, demonstrating the bright future for Delta Hotels as we look forward to our next 100 properties.”

Once a portfolio of 37 properties in Canada, Delta Hotels by Marriott has grown into a global and diversified brand since its acquisition in 2015, redefining premium hospitality in key business and leisure destinations. 

Situated in the district of Dubai Investment Park, close to many of the city’s key attractions and business hubs, the hotel brings a clean and purposeful design aesthetic reflecting the industrial nature of the area, featuring raw materials through exposed craftsmanship, eclectic furniture, and accessories.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park features 248 spacious guest rooms and suites featuring the brand’s modern approach to design inspired by true craftsmanship, an outdoor swimming pool, spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. In addition to these amenities, the property includes Masian Restaurant, a full-service restaurant serving international cuisine and shisha, along with a dedicated menu in the evening; and The Hub, a coffee shop lounge area serving Lavazza coffee beverages, premium baked goods, and snacks as well as prepared hot and cold items. 

Grab & Go and Delta Pantry — two of the brand’s signatures globally — are also featured. 

Filled with natural light, the technologically advanced meeting and conference space expands across three flexible areas, including the soon-to-be-debuted The Hall — designed for larger business meetings and corporate events.

“We are honored to open the 100th Delta Hotels by Marriott property,” said Raja Zeidan, general manager of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park. “Our hotel answers a need for streamlined, purposeful hotels in Dubai, providing meaningful utilities for the modern traveler whether on business trips, weekend getaways, or anything in between. We look forward to welcoming global travelers and locals alike with our meticulous, efficient service for a flawless stay.”

Fawaz Alhokair Group, the region’s largest vertically integrated immersive retail and lifestyle company, together with Arabian Centres and Fawaz Alhokair Fashion Retail Co. has announced the launch of Cenomi. The full rebrand brings together all operating companies under the Cenomi brand, with Arabian Centres now trading as Cenomi Centers and Alhokair Fashion Retail Co. trading as Cenomi Retail.

In addition, Cenomi has also announced two further launches: the company’s first official loyalty program, Cenomi Rewards, and the announcement of its new e-commerce marketplace, Cenomi.com, coming in 2023.

Fawaz Alhokair, chairman, Cenomi Group, said: “This is a historic moment for our organization, as we firmly position ourselves at the heart of consumer lifestyle in the Kingdom. For three decades, our companies have grown and transformed alongside the country and its people to deliver access to the best brands, in world-class platforms. Cenomi signifies an even greater amplification of that vision, and firmly sets us up for the next 30 years of success and beyond.”

Ceno — meaning new, of Greek origin — and Mi referencing “me,” Cenomi has been created with the customer at its core. Promising to deliver a new era of retail and lifestyle to Saudi Arabia and beyond, Cenomi provides platforms where its customers can explore and discover, experiment and enjoy. 

“This is about more than a new visual identity,” said Mohamad Mourad, group managing director and CEO, Cenomi Group and interim CEO, Cenomi Retail. “It is a new identity, and a new direction, entirely. Cenomi curates the very best from across the lifestyle, fashion, dining and entertainment ecosystem to disrupt the landscape of destination lifestyle and retail in the Kingdom. Our ambitious growth supported by our extensive experience, combined with the development and adoption of innovative, technology-first thinking will deliver consumer experiences never seen before in Saudi Arabia.”

Cenomi Rewards, the company’s exclusive new loyalty program, has also been introduced to consumers for the first time. It allows members to earn points with every purchase made at participating brands across all 21 Cenomi malls, centers and participating brands and partners. Accessed through the Cenomi Rewards app and website, members can then redeem points to spend in store, as well as access special deals and discounts on their favorite fashion and F&B brands. The company also plans to roll out Cenomi.com in the first half of 2023. The new e-commerce marketplace also provides brands the opportunity to offer Saudi customers the very best choice and convenience when online shopping.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, said: “We understand that as the country undergoes rapid transformation, we must always be in sync with our consumers’ growing needs and aspirations. There is a sense of adventure in the Kingdom that we have not seen before, and we are expertly positioned, as part of the Cenomi ecosystem, to fulfill that, and more.” 

Mourad added: “We have created a platform that allows our lifestyle destinations and fashion retail business to work ever closer, together with our new loyalty program and our existing and new e-commerce platforms, to create a true lifestyle powerhouse.”

Founded in 1990, with the opening of two menswear stores, the company is now the largest owner, developer, operator and franchiser in the Kingdom, with 21 malls and more than 85 brands across fashion, food and beverage and entertainment. 

The company has brought some of the world’s most iconic brands to the Kingdom for the first time. This includes a long-standing partnership with retail giant Inditex and the launch of the Kingdom’s first premium Apple reseller Aleph.

Dyson has opened five pop-up stores across Riyadh and Jeddah, representing the first brick-and-mortar presence of the brand in Saudi Arabia since its launch in the market. The pop-ups will be situated across selected malls for one year and are designed to test locations ahead of larger investments in Saudi Arabia over the next few years. Currently Dyson’s machines and accessories can only be bought directly online and through major retailers in Saudi Arabia.
The pop-up stores in Riyadh will be situated in Panorama Mall, Nakheel Mall, Granada Mall, Riyadh Park, and Riyadh Front, while in Jeddah, the store will be at Red Sea Mall. Known for their innovative retail spaces, each pop-up will house demonstration zones with a dedicated team of experts who will encourage customers to test and experience the company’s latest technology and see firsthand how Dyson technology works differently to solve real problems that others ignore.

HIGHLIGHT

The pop-ups will be situated across selected malls for one year and are designed to test locations ahead of larger investments in Saudi Arabia over the next few years.

Saudi Arabia’s retail market has seen an increase in space and a strong recovery in domestic demand during the first half of 2022, according to a report by retail management firm JLL. This is also complemented by an influx of foreign visitors and growth in the Kingdom’s non-oil sectors, which has further boosted retail sales.
The temporary retail spaces allow for customers to experience all three main product ranges — Floor Care, Environmental Control and Personal Care — with interactive demonstrations that bring to life the science at the core of Dyson technology. This includes a space to test Dyson’s high-performing cord-free vacuums including the recently launched V15 Detect, its range of intelligent, connected air purifiers, and a styling section to discover the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler including limited edition gifting ranges such as the Vinca Blue and Rosé Hair colorway. By providing opportunities to test these technologies, Dyson offers visitors the ultimate in “try-before-you-buy” retail experience. Dyson experts on-site will also provide technical support, servicing and maintenance tips.
In addition to the malls mentioned, Dyson is planning to activate additional pop-ups in other malls across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in the coming months.
“The concept for Saudi Arabia’s first brick-and-mortar Dyson stores is the perfect illustration of how Dyson’s demo zones have reinvented retail. Twenty years on from the first store opening in Paris, Dyson has fundamentally changed the way people shop for technology, putting a tailored experience at the heart of shopping so that customers can experience first-hand how innovations can change the way they live,” the company said.

 

Topics: Dyson

Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the upcoming Thakher Makkah project, has signed a cooperation agreement with Bank Al-Bilad.
The agreement offers a host of innovative financing solutions as part of the shared efforts between Thakher and Bank Al-Bilad to meet the needs and aspirations of customers by providing them with the best-in-class solutions, services and products, including financing the purchase of housing units through off-plan sales.
The agreement was signed by Hattan Samman, deputy CEO of Thakher’s commercial sector, and Khaled Abu Hassan, Bank Al-Bilad’s head of retail assets.

BACKGROUND

Thakher Makkah supports the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia. The project spans an area of more than 320,000 square meters, and upon completion, will include around 100 land plots for hospitality, residential, commercial, and service-related purposes.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Bank Al-Bilad, one of the Kingdom’s leading banks,” said Samman, underlining the importance of this cooperation that will provide customers with innovative financing solutions.
He added: “This step is part of the series of partnerships Thakher concludes with financing agencies and others toward providing the best-in-class options and products for its customers, in line with the programs and initiatives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
In a statement, Bank Al-Bilad said that it is keen to reinforce the national economy’s initiatives, including supporting the real estate sector and providing various financing solutions tailored to all customers, to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.
Thakher Makkah supports the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and 6 million pilgrims by 2030.
The project spans an area of more than 320,000 square meters. Upon completion, it will include around 100 land plots for hospitality, residential, commercial, and service-related purposes. Residential and hotel apartment units will be available in various categories, and the units will also be available for ownership.
Among the international hotels that will open in Thakher Makkah are Radisson Hotel, Park Inn by Radisson, and Novotel Hotel, which will be the largest in the world in terms of the number of rooms.
The second phase of Thakher Makkah is expected to be completed by 2024.

 

The Saudi British Bank has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank as part of the joint financing program. The agreement aims to enable micro, small and medium enterprises in all regions of the Kingdom to obtain financing and banking services and boost efforts to bridge the financing gaps in support of such enterprises.

We are delighted to partner with the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank. This initiative is a pioneering step to encourage and strengthen the SME sector.
Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking of SABB

The agreement came on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, which was held at the headquarters of the National Development Fund in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, under the auspices of Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri.

FASTFACT

The agreement aims to enable micro, small and medium enterprises in all regions of the Kingdom to obtain financing and banking services and boost efforts to bridge the financing gaps in support of such enterprises.

The agreement was signed by CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking of SABB Yasser Al-Barrak and CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank Mazen bin Ahmed Al-Ghunaim, in the presence of a number of senior executives from both sides.
Under this agreement, SABB will provide its existing infrastructure, operational systems, existing customer base as well as its program financing portfolio department for the purpose of providing direct financing to the segment of micro, small and medium enterprises targeted by the joint financing program. SABB will also support these enterprises with the necessary financing and banking products that contribute to the growth and development of their businesses, including microfinance, working capital financing, term financing, credit cards, e-shop financing, and revolving credit limit financing.
“We are delighted to partner with the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank. This initiative is a pioneering step to encourage and strengthen the small and medium enterprise sector, which is a vital engine for economic growth,” said Al-Barrak.
He added: “This agreement will also enable SABB to continue supporting and empowering the SME sector, as well as providing the best financing solutions to meet these businesses’ needs and help them reach their investment and development goals in order to realize the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

 

Topics: SABB

Shein, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, hosted its first-ever community fair in Riyadh to foster greater inclusivity for children facing autism spectrum disorder. The free-to-attend event welcomed 30 children along with their parents and caregivers from the Charitable Society of Autism Families, Mother of Faisal Autism Center and Maharat Learning Center. 

The initiative was hosted as part of Shein’s ongoing CSR program to empower and raise awareness for children with autism, under the umbrella of “Powered by Love.”

The fun-filled afternoon included family-friendly activities across fashion, arts, sports and photography, with an aim to increase awareness of the challenges faced by children with autism, highlight the need for their social empowerment, and further build their self-confidence.

Activities were specially designed to nurture positive social skills, while enabling kids to enhance their motor, speech, and communication skills. During the event, children had the chance to unleash their creativity at the Fashion Corner, styling clothing through teamwork, and the Art Corner, expressing their talent through T-shirt painting. Kids also enjoyed playing in active games and simple sports activities to further build their communication skills. To end the experience, guests were able to be the star of the show at the creative photo booth, where a photographer was on hand to guide children on how to take pictures. 

The event was also attended by special guest Al-Johara Al-Hoqail, a leading social media influencer who is known for her charitable work and volunteering, following her generous donation earlier this year — she donated a part of her liver that saved a little girl’s life from a life-threatening disease in the Kingdom.

“In life, our purpose is to help people — I want to study medicine to save lives, I want my business to help the underprivileged and I want to be able to make societal changes. We should always stand together, which is what Shein strives to do through their CSR efforts, and I am proud to support them in their ‘Powered by Love’ campaign,” said Al-Hoqail. 

As part of the “Powered by Love” program, Shein donated $40,000 to Maharat Learning Center to support education for children with autism, including equipment for four classrooms in the Kingdom and two in the UAE. In addition, Shein is set to donate additional funds to the Charitable Society of Autism Families, which will include the provision of educational sessions for up to 20 children, by the end of this year. 

 

