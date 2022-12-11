Delta Hotels by Marriott debuts 100th property in Dubai

Marriott International announced that Delta Hotels by Marriott has opened its 100th property — Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park. The new hotel brings the brand’s seamless travel experience to the city’s gated enclave surrounded by landscaped gardens and near one of the world’s most important trade centers. Delta Hotels by Marriott — part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands — now offers two properties in Dubai and three overall in the Middle East.
“From its beginnings in Canada to its current growing diverse portfolio around the world, this opening marks an exciting milestone in the Delta Hotels by Marriott journey,” said Manny Rappenecker, vice president and global brand leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott. “A testament to our strategic growth, we’ve been able to strike a chord with our seasoned travelers by offering the seamless experience guests crave when on the road. Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park is another exceptional example of our brand’s distinction, demonstrating the bright future for Delta Hotels as we look forward to our next 100 properties.”
Once a portfolio of 37 properties in Canada, Delta Hotels by Marriott has grown into a global and diversified brand since its acquisition in 2015, redefining premium hospitality in key business and leisure destinations.
Situated in the district of Dubai Investment Park, close to many of the city’s key attractions and business hubs, the hotel brings a clean and purposeful design aesthetic reflecting the industrial nature of the area, featuring raw materials through exposed craftsmanship, eclectic furniture, and accessories.
Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park features 248 spacious guest rooms and suites featuring the brand’s modern approach to design inspired by true craftsmanship, an outdoor swimming pool, spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. In addition to these amenities, the property includes Masian Restaurant, a full-service restaurant serving international cuisine and shisha, along with a dedicated menu in the evening; and The Hub, a coffee shop lounge area serving Lavazza coffee beverages, premium baked goods, and snacks as well as prepared hot and cold items.
Grab & Go and Delta Pantry — two of the brand’s signatures globally — are also featured.
Filled with natural light, the technologically advanced meeting and conference space expands across three flexible areas, including the soon-to-be-debuted The Hall — designed for larger business meetings and corporate events.
“We are honored to open the 100th Delta Hotels by Marriott property,” said Raja Zeidan, general manager of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park. “Our hotel answers a need for streamlined, purposeful hotels in Dubai, providing meaningful utilities for the modern traveler whether on business trips, weekend getaways, or anything in between. We look forward to welcoming global travelers and locals alike with our meticulous, efficient service for a flawless stay.”