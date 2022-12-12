You are here

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Iraq says it is keen to avoid crisis in global oil market

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Iraq says it is keen to avoid crisis in global oil market
Brent crude futures were down 79 cents, or 1.04 percent, at $75.31 a barrel by 01.15 p.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Iraq says it is keen to avoid crisis in global oil market

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Iraq says it is keen to avoid crisis in global oil market
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday, deepening a multi-week decline, as a weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and the Russian threat of a production cut.

Brent crude futures were down 79 cents, or 1.04 percent, at $75.31 a barrel by 01.15 p.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.30 a barrel, down 72 cents, or 1.01 percent.

Last week, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since December 2021 amid concerns that a possible global recession will impact oil demand.

Iraq hopes only economic factors will influence oil prices: Minister

Iraq hopes that economic factors remain the only influence on oil prices, and it is keen to avoid a crisis in the global oil market, the country's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Monday, according to a Reuters report. 

“We hope there is no more politicization of oil,” Abdel-Ghani told Reuters, responding to a question on the impact of a Western price cap on Russian oil and possible cuts in oil production by Moscow in retaliation.

Earlier in December, after the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, Abdel-Ghani said that OPEC is committed to production quotas through the end of 2023. 

On Dec. 4, OPEC+ agreed to roll over its existing output policy, just a day after the Group of Seven nations decided to put a price cap on Russian energy supplies. 

Earlier in October, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

Russia’s Sakhalin sees oil output falling 44 percent in 2022: Interfax

Oil production at the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin is expected to fall by 44 percent this year to around 9 million tons, Interfax news agency cited a local official on Monday.

Oil output at Sakhalin, which produces Sokol grade for exports to Asia, collapsed after the US energy major Exxon Mobil left Russia following the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Alexei Uspensky, Sakhalin’s minister for economic development, said oil output was 16 million tons in 2021, according to Interfax.

In 2023 — 2025 the output will reach 14 million tons per year, which is 57 percent more than in 2022, he said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates

Fintech firm PayTabs acquires Türkiye’s largest social commerce platform

Fintech firm PayTabs acquires Türkiye’s largest social commerce platform
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Fintech firm PayTabs acquires Türkiye’s largest social commerce platform

Fintech firm PayTabs acquires Türkiye’s largest social commerce platform
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia-based fintech PayTabs has acquired a 100 percent stake in Paymes, Türkiye’s largest social commerce platform.

According to a press release, Paymes will serve as PayTabs’ social commerce platform, which will help its individual customers, business owners, and micro vendors across the Middle East and North Africa region to receive instant payments over social media platforms including Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram. 

“By acquiring Paymes, we are consolidating our position as the only payment solutions powerhouse that has a payment orchestration platform to offer payments solutions for any business size – micro or macro, across the globe,” said Abdulaziz Al Jouf, founder and CEO of the PayTabs Group. 

The press release further noted that the acquisition will provide an opportunity for PayTabs to grow and expand its payment footprint in the Eurasian markets.

“Under the acquisition agreement, the Paymes team will expand our responsibilities to cover the many markets that PayTabs operates in throughout MENA,” said Paymes co-founder and PayTabs Regional Head/Operating Partner, Hasan Jabbrov. 

He added: “We will also be supporting PayTabs with our range of new social commerce products, a sector in which we have considerable experience. Exciting times ahead for webpreneurs in the region.” 

The news of the acquisition comes just a few weeks after PayTabs acquired a 100 percent stake in Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale tech firm Digital Pay in November for an undisclosed amount, to strengthen its online and offline payment offerings. 

Founded in 2014 by Al Jouf, PayTabs is a payment solutions provider that offers a payment gateway for online stores, whereas Digital Pay, founded in 2018, offers terminals and soft point-of-sales for physical stores. 

By acquiring Digital Pay, PayTabs will be able to execute its presence in both online and offline payment offerings as well as achieve its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, according to a press release. 

The deal is also expected to help Digital Pay enhance its presence by delivering POS to online merchants in various markets where PayTabs has a strong presence.

Topics: PayTabs Paymes

Saudi Arabia spent $1.4bn on incentives for local military industry in 21/22: GAMI governor

Saudi Arabia spent $1.4bn on incentives for local military industry in 21/22: GAMI governor
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia spent $1.4bn on incentives for local military industry in 21/22: GAMI governor

Saudi Arabia spent $1.4bn on incentives for local military industry in 21/22: GAMI governor
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has spent SR5.1 billion ($1.4 billion) in incentives to boost its local military industry over the last two years, Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries Ahmad Al-Ohali revealed during the second day of the 2023 Budget Forum.

Al-Ohali said the incentives included SR3.3 billion which was directed to research and development in the military industries in 2021 and 2022. 

The remaining SR1.8 billion was distributed to companies, including Saudi Arabian Military Industries, Al-Ohali said at the Ministry of Finance organized event which reviews the performance of the government for the year 2022.

SAMI's CEO Walid Abukhaled, who also spoke during the forum, said the company will focus on unmanned systems, radars and cybersecurity in coming years.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector is set to contribute SR95 billion to the Kingdom’s economy by 2030, Al-Ohali disclosed.

In addition to this, the localization of military industries will account for creating more job opportunities in the Kingdom, the governor stressed. 

Abukhaled agreed that the military industries and their localization are an integral part of Vision 2030. One of the most important indicators of the success of military industries is "independence", he said.

Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil disclosed that the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Industry will kick off 2023 on strong grounds as it seeks to triple industrial gross domestic product to potentially hit SR895.

The National Strategy for Industry is also aiming to raise the value of industrial exports by 100 percent to reach SR557 billion, Al-Zamil revealed.

Furthermore, the strategy is eyeing to bring the value of additional investments in the sector to an estimated SR1.3 trillion, he added.

The “Made in Saudi Arabia” program gave a strong identity to Saudi industry at all levels and the industrial strategy has created 800 investment opportunities worth up to SR1 trillion, the vice minister explained.

Al-Zamil further explained that the private sector contributed to stimulating investment in infrastructure development and financial enablers, especially for the industrial sector.

Saudi Industrial Development Fund CEO Ibrahim AlMojel, who also spoke at the forum, argued that the fund became the main financial enabler of the transformation of the Kingdom into a leading industrial power, and has achieved more in six years than in the previous 35.

The second day of the forum comprised the holding of five dialogue sessions revolving around the national industry and its role in facing risks, business facilitation and its role in the economy, the impact of tourism and culture on economic development, and the impact of the budget on empowering women.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s bumper budget surplus received thumbs up from the Kingdom’s governors as they term it a reflection of “the strength and durability” of the economy that will go a long way to improve the lives of its citizens.    

Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7 announced a larger-than-expected budget surplus of SR102 billion for 2022 — SR12 billion higher than previously forecast.  

The Kingdom also upwardly revised the growth of its GDP to 8.5 percent for 2022, compared with the 7.5 percent estimated in December 2021 and the 8 percent forecast in the pre-Budget statement published at the end of September.

Topics: SAMI General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

Aramco Gulf Operations Co. inks deal with KGOC to develop Durra gas field

Aramco Gulf Operations Co. inks deal with KGOC to develop Durra gas field
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

Aramco Gulf Operations Co. inks deal with KGOC to develop Durra gas field

Aramco Gulf Operations Co. inks deal with KGOC to develop Durra gas field
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco Gulf Operations Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kuwait Gulf Oil Co. to develop the joint Durra gas field, which is expected to produce roughly one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, along with 84,000 barrels of liquefied gas.

In a press statement, acting CEO of KGOC Khaled Al-Otaibi said that the MoU aims to re-assess and complete engineering studies of the field project as well as form a technical team to carry out the scheme.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Badr Al-Mulla and Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The signing of the MoU is considered an implementation of an agreement on developing the Al-Durra submerged field that was signed on Dec. 24, 2019, between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, said Al-Otaibi.

He further added that the MoU is a culmination of talks between the officials of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on reaching a deal on a direct mechanism, and carrying out and developing the Durra field located in the maritime borders of the two countries.

The Durra gas field was discovered in 1967. The total proven gas reserves in the field are around 20 billion cubic feet. 

Aramco Gulf Operations Co. which commenced its operations on Feb. 28, 2000, is incorporated as a 100 percent subsidiary of the Kingdom’s national oil company Saudi Aramco. 

The firm, however, operates as an independent entity with its own board of directors, responsible to Saudi Aramco as a shareholder, according to its website.

On Dec. 10, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that an increase in oil activities is driving the economic growth of the Kingdom.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 8.8 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, while the GDP grew 2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, on Dec. 9, Saudi Aramco signed an MoU to supply crude oil to the Chinese province of Shandong.

The MoU was signed with Shandong Energy Group, which includes a potential crude oil supply agreement and chemicals products offtake deal, supporting Aramco’s role in building a thriving downstream sector in Shandong Province.

Topics: Aramco Gulf Operations Co Durra Gas Durra Kuwait Gulf Oil Company

New Italian-built power plant opens in Tunisia

New Italian-built power plant opens in Tunisia
Updated 11 December 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

New Italian-built power plant opens in Tunisia

New Italian-built power plant opens in Tunisia
  • Photovoltaic plant in Tataouine will generate 20 GWh of energy per year
  • Comes after EU green light on 200 km underwater power line connecting Italy and Tunisia
Updated 11 December 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A new 10 MW photovoltaic plant has started production in Tunisia.

The plant, installed by the Italian energy company Eni in the city of Tataouine, will contribute to the country’s decarbonisation process.

It will supply the Tunisian national electricity grid with over 20 GWh of energy per year by ensuring savings of around 211,000 tons of CO2 over the life of the plant.

The plant was built by Societe Energie Renouvelables Eni Etap, or Seree, a joint venture between Eni and Entreprise Tunisienne d’Activites Petrolieres, operating in the production of energy from renewable sources. It was inaugurated with a ceremony in the presence of the Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines of Tunisia Neila Gonji, the Italian Ambassador in Tunisia Fabrizio Saggio and local authorities.

The clean electricity produced in Tataouine will be sold to Societe Tunisienne de l’Electricite et du Gaz under a 20-year agreement.

Saggio said that the inauguration of this plant comes after the recent green light from the EU on funding the 200-km-long underwater power line project connecting Italy and Tunisia to import electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

“It shows the confirmation of Italy’s commitment to support Tunisia and the growing centrality of the renewable energy sector in the cooperation between our countries,” he told Arab News.

In Tunisia, Eni also operates the Adam photovoltaic field, with a peak capacity of 5 MW. The plant is a hybrid generation system, one of the most innovative and efficient in the world.

Eni has been present in Tunisia since 1961. The company’s upstream activities are concentrated in the southern desert areas and in the Mediterranean offshore, through the Global Gas & LNG Portfolio for the management of the Transmed gas pipeline, which connects Algeria to Italy through Tunisia.

Topics: Tunisia Italy Eni Tataouine Neila Gonji Fabrizio Saggio

Closing Bell: TASI plunges 108 points as capital goods index plummets by 4%

Closing Bell: TASI plunges 108 points as capital goods index plummets by 4%
Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: TASI plunges 108 points as capital goods index plummets by 4%

Closing Bell: TASI plunges 108 points as capital goods index plummets by 4%
Updated 11 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 108.30 points on Sunday to close at 10,138.31, dragged by the bearish wave in the capital goods, consumer durables and apparel sectors.

The Capital Goods Index fell 216.36 points or 3.98 percent to close at 5,213.3 points. The index declined 12 percent over the last month since Nov.10, when it ended at 5,967.17.

Likewise, on Sunday, the Consumer Durables and Apparel Index fell 3.49 percent to finish at 4,214 points, while the Real Estate Management and Development Index tumbled 2.94 percent to wind up at 2,566.97 points.

Besides the real estate investment trusts, the utilities also bucked the trend. The Utilities Index rose 126.72 points to close at 6,715 points, buoyed by ACWA Power which increased 4.3 percent to cease at SR138 ($36.70).

The company last Thursday signed a series of agreements with nine Chinese entities, laying the ground for financing and constructing its renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia and Belt and Road Initiative countries.

However, the parallel market Nomu on Sunday declined 232 points to stop at 18,534.86. The advance-decline ratio of the benchmark index also took a huge hit, with 183 stocks of the listed 219 dropping while 27 gained. The total trading turnover was SR3.05 billion.

On the announcements front, Saudi National Bank declared the completion of capital hike procedures with Credit Suisse Group. In a statement to Tadawul, the Saudi bank said that as of Dec.9, it held 9.88 percent of the Swiss bank’s shares. SNB shares closed 2.03 percent higher to SR47.85.

Saudi British Bank on Sunday announced the repurchase of up to 1 million ordinary shares to be allocated for the long-term employee stock incentive plan.

In a statement to Tadawul, it said the bank would finance the repurchase from its internal resources. The current percentage of its treasury shares of total target shares stands at 0.20 percent. However, the bank’s share price fell 1.09 percent to close at SR36.45.

Yanbu Cement Co., however, brought some cheer to its shareholders as it declared a 7.5 percent cash dividend, at SR0.75 per share, for the second half of 2022. The company will be doling out SR118.13 million on Dec. 29. The company’s share price on Sunday closed 0.45 percent higher to end at SR33.50.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

