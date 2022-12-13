You are here

Japanese Prime Minister thanks Kuwait for stable oil supply

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media, at his official residence, after an extraordinary session of the National Diet, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 10, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Japanese PM Fumio Kishida expressed his appreciation for the stable supply of crude oil from Kuwait to Japan
  • PM Kishida pointed out that the two countries share basic positions such as democracy, compliance with international law and emphasis on the United Nations
TOKYO: In a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his appreciation for the stable supply of crude oil from Kuwait to Japan and expressed his expectation for Kuwait’s leading role in stabilizing the international crude oil market.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry reported that both sides agreed to cooperate in the international arena, including the energy sector.

The Crown Prince stated that he would like to further strengthen the historically friendly relationship between the two countries.

At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida congratulated the success of the National Assembly elections in Kuwait in September this year and the formation of a new cabinet.

Kishida pointed out that the two countries share basic positions such as democracy, compliance with international law and emphasis on the United Nations.

Kuwait and Japan celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021.

Topics: Japan Kuwait Fumio Kishida Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-JAber Al-Sabah Oil

PIF zeroes in on local content growth to boost Saudi economy

PIF zeroes in on local content growth to boost Saudi economy
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

PIF zeroes in on local content growth to boost Saudi economy

PIF zeroes in on local content growth to boost Saudi economy
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: To enable Saudi Arabia’s private sector to thrive and create a more resilient domestic economy, the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund is focusing on promoting local content — goods and services.

In order to enable the Public Investment Fund to achieve its aim of increasing its contribution to local content to 60 percent and creating up to 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs by the end of 2025, the fund’s National Development Division launched a Local Content Growth Program in October.

Designed to drive innovation, encourage local private sector products and services, and increase confidence in local materials and designs, the program will catalyze the development of at-scale, competitive and innovative sectors and industries in Saudi Arabia and spur industries to competitive levels globally.

“Launching the PIF Local Content Growth Program strengthens PIF’s position as a key enabler of a thriving private sector and a more resilient domestic economy in Saudi Arabia,” Jerry Todd, head of the PIF’s National Development Division, said.

“This move will help build local capabilities, create opportunities for private sector players across the value chain, and build on Saudi Arabia’s position at the regional and global level in line with Vision 2030,” Todd added.

In a statement, PIF said the program was in line with its strategic objective of building partnerships with, and enabling, the private sector to boost Saudi Arabia’s gross daily production and will further boost the private sector and number of Saudi-made products. 

It will facilitate investment opportunities for local players, strengthen supply chains and create high-value jobs.

The statement said that in 2021, PIF’s portfolio companies awarded SR140 billion ($37 billion) worth of contracts to local companies in the private sector, nearly 60 percent of which went to the construction materials and services, information technology and telecommunications, and financial services sectors.  

The statement cited the examples of real estate developer ROSHN, who selected development company Retal as its first developer partner to establish residential neighborhoods within the SEDRA community and entertainment megaproject Qiddiya’s SR2.8 billion construction contract to build the region’s largest water theme park. 

Tourism developer Red Sea Global, the statement said, has also awarded contracts worth more than SR32 billion to local companies to date, with approximately 70 percent of the total value awarded to Saudi companies. 

Saudization, officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, Nitaqat, is a crucial step in increasing local content. 

The Kingdom’s efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030 are showing fruition with the country coming first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012 - 2021, according to a recent report launched by the National Labor Observatory.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.  

To achieve its Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia is not only encouraging the recruitment of nationals to private sector jobs but is also encouraging adequate investment in their future to ensure their retention by employers as well as their contribution to a vibrant and diverse economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Closing Bell: TASI stages a sprightly comeback, rises 1.87% to close at 10,221 points  

Updated 29 min 3 sec ago
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: TASI stages a sprightly comeback, rises 1.87% to close at 10,221 points  

Closing Bell: TASI stages a sprightly comeback, rises 1.87% to close at 10,221 points  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index posted a marked revival on Tuesday as the global indices mustered courage before the US inflation data could convince the Federal Reserve to proceed with aggressive interest rate hikes.  

Tadawul All Share Index closed 187.95 points — or 1.87 percent – higher to end at 10,221.14 points. The recovery came after the index fell 105.12 points on Monday, in line with the global indices. 

“Saudi market witnessed the biggest single-day gain in almost two months, defying the declines across all major markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries during the day,” Junaid Ansari, senior vice president of investment strategy and research, Kamco Investment Co., told Arab News.  

The market breadth was also pegged positively as 178 stocks of the total 220 advanced, while 34 declined. Interestingly, the total trading turnover was SR5.64 billion ($1.5 billion), a tad lower than Monday’s SR5.94 billion. 

“The TASI index maintained the upward trajectory since the start of the day amid a broad-based rally with almost all sectors closing in the green. The index gains reflected oversold stocks with a steep declining trend seen since the last week of October,” said Ansari.  

“Crude oil future gains of almost 2 percent yesterday led by easing restrictions in China and lower supplies from the US also contributed to the overall optimism in the Saudi market,” added Ansari. 

Brent crude futures on Tuesday were up 62 cents to $78.61 per barrel by 1226 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 34 cents to $73.51. 

Primary market Nomu, however, could not sustain its Monday’s 52-points gains. Instead, it closed 46 points lower to finish at 18,541.83 points. 

The markets also had a reason to cheer with the dividend announcements of Banque Saudi Fransi and Naqi Water Co.  

Banque Saudi Fransi, in a statement to Tadawul, announced a 9 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR 0.90 per share, leading to a total dividend outlay of SR1.07 billion. Its share price rose 1.75 percent to close at SR37.85. 

Naqi Water Co also recommended paying a 10 percent cash dividend, or SR1 per share, for the second and third quarters of 2022, doling out SR20 million. While the date has not been set, it’s the first dividend payment since the company listed in August. 

Saudi Real Estate Co., also known as Al Akaria, also announced a land purchase agreement under a development obligation with ROSHN Real Estate Co., at a total value of SR323.7 million, excluding the real estate transaction tax.    

The deal is conditional on Al Akaria developing 290 residential plots spanning 92,450 square meters within notified packages C1, C2 and C3 in Phase 2A of the Sedra masterplan community. 

On Tuesday, the company’s share price increased by 1.82 percent to end at SR11.20. 

Another highlight was Americana Restaurants International, which debuted on Monday on Tadawul and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

The stock was the topmost gainer on Tuesday as it closed an impressive 12.41 percent to conclude at SR3.08. It was also the highest-traded stock in both value and volume.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet

Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet

Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet
RIYADH: Shipping firm Bahri has signed an agreement with conglomerate Ajlan & Bros to explore creating a new company specializing in owning and operating a range of vessels.

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding to begin discussions on the joint venture on Dec. 12, and have a timetable of six months to achieve progress.

Ajlan & Bros is one of the largest private sector conglomerates in the Middle East region, employing over 10,000 people in more than 15 countries, whereas Bahri is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operating a fleet of tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bahri will act as the JV company’s commercial and technical manager. This encompasses the management of the JV company’s fleet of vessels, along with any and all day-to-day commercial and operational management duties, performed in accordance with the highest industry standards.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with ABHG, one of the region’s leading private sector players. 

“Bahri will oversee the JV company’s entire fleet of vessels, offering its industry-leading expertise across a wide range of logistics services. This new venture comes as part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with various leading national companies and achieve the maritime sector’s Vision 2030 objectives.”

Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, deputy chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, said: “We very much look forward to commencing our new JV with Bahri, a global leader in maritime logistics and transportation. 

“This will see us working to expand the scope of our investments in such a vital sector for the Kingdom. 

“ABHG’s business development efforts, in tandem with leading Saudi companies such as Bahri, are all in line with our overarching Vision 2030 objectives.”

The agreement will create a wide range of new employment opportunities and significantly contribute to the Kingdom’s economic expansion and fiscal growth. 

The formation of the JV, while attracting private sector capital to a systemically important sector of Saudi Arabia’s economy, will also help create greater domestic awareness of the sector itself and the critical role it plays.

In October, it was reported that Bahri saw its profit surge 360.67 percent during the first nine months of 2022, following a revenue jump to SR5.8 billion ($1.5 billion). 

The firm made profits of SR463 million, up from SR100 million a year ago, a bourse filing showed. 

Speaking at Saudi Arabia’s budget forum in the hours before the announcement, Al-Subaey set out his ambitions for the company.

According to the firm’s official Twitter account, one of the points he made was: “Our goal is how to create a point of attraction for companies in various sectors in order to advance our sector and upgrade supply chains in the coming years.”

The account added: “The importance of supply chains has become clear now more than ever before, and transportation is important for food security so that imports reach the Kingdom safely and securely.”

The announcement of the MoU comes on the heels of another agreement signed by Bahri, with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., also known as Luberef.

The deal will see Bahri’s business units — Bahri Chemicals and Bahri Logistics — working closer with Luberef to create a beneficial Shipping Framework Agreement and provide distinguished logistics solutions and services to Luberef, which will assist by providing details of available shipments that align with vessel dates at load ports.

Bahri Chemicals is currently managing 59 vessels comprising 36 owned vessels, including 31 medium-range and five product tankers.

It also handles the operations of nine vessels for SABIC.

Topics: Bahri shipping fleet Investment MoU

Saudi developer ROSHN acquires Riyadh Front to expand its footprint  

Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer ROSHN acquires Riyadh Front to expand its footprint  

Saudi developer ROSHN acquires Riyadh Front to expand its footprint  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer ROSHN has acquired the shopping and business areas of Riyadh Front, a mega business and leisure development, as the public Investment Fund-backed company looks to expand its footprint in the Kingdom’s capital. 

The purchase of the existing commercial and retail space, which is located adjacent to ROSHN’s flagship development project SEDRA, is a first for the developer, according to a press release. 

“As a national developer with a long-term vision, we see a unique opportunity to integrate the world-class commercial and retail real estate of Riyadh Front with our ground-breaking SEDRA community, providing residents with improved access to amenities, exclusive promotions, rewards programs, and e-commerce options. The potential synergies are immense,” said David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group. 

The press release further noted that ROSHN has also struck a property management agreement with Kaden Investment, the original developer of Riyadh Front. 

It should be noted that Riyadh Front was opened by Kaden in 2019, and since then it has been a key attraction in the capital city’s commercial and retail landscape, attracting 10 million visitors annually. 

Riyadh Front spans over 80,000 sq. m, and it includes a diverse range of tenants such as Vox Cinemas, Magic Planet, Huawei, Alfa Foods and Amazon. 

It also has a rent roll of blue-chip tenants comprising KPMG, Deloitte, Servcorp, SEVEN, Monsha’at, Noon, SNC Lavalin, and STC. 

The mixed-use assets of Riyadh Front are expected to complement the array of amenities being developed by ROSHN at the SEDRA community, which is expected to house 30,000 new homes upon the completion of the project. 

The developmental project will also feature 20 million sq. m of integrated neighborhoods supported by education, healthcare, infrastructure, and retail outlet facilities. 

SEDRA is the first project of ROSHN in the Kingdom and is being developed over eight phases in Riyadh’s northern sector. 

Earlier in November, ROSHN started the key handover at the first phase of development at SEDRA, ahead of the scheduled time. 

“The handover of the first ROSHN home is a momentous occasion not just for ROSHN but for the Kingdom at large. SEDRA will be the first project that sees our vision for the future become a reality on the ground and I am excited for our first residents to experience the ROSHN way of life,” Grover had said.

In November, ROSHN also launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah, named ‘The Bride of the Red Sea’ which will offer more than 2,200 single-family units. 

The community project on the west coast will also include pedestrian-friendly streets, and green spaces, along with civic, retail, sports, and recreational amenities to promote a healthy lifestyle. 

Topics: ROSHN real esate RIYADH FRONT

Americana eyes up hundreds more restaurants after stellar stock market debut

Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Americana eyes up hundreds more restaurants after stellar stock market debut

Americana eyes up hundreds more restaurants after stellar stock market debut
RIYADH: Americana Restaurants International could open another 300 stores after its hugely successful debut on the Saudi and Abu Dhabi stock markets, according to the head of the investment vehicle which owns the firm.

The hospitality company, the largest out-of-home dining platform in 12 countries across the region, saw shares jump 12.6 percent to 2.95 dirhams ($0.80) at the opening of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, versus its initial public offering price of 2.62 dirhams.

In Riyadh, Americana’s shares opened 2.6 percent higher at SR2.75 (0.73), versus the IPO price of SR2.68.

Shares of the company settled 7.6 percent higher on the ADX to 2.82 dirhams at the closing of trading in Abu Dhabi, giving the company a market value of about $6.5 billion.

In Saudi Arabia, the share price of the company finished the day up 2.24 percent to SR2.74.

The company is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Adeptio AD Investments SPC, an investment vehicle led by UAE-based businessman Mohamed Alabbar.

In an interview with Asharq News, Alabbar said investors’ turnout for the IPO has galvanized the company to increase its number of restaurant openings, with ambitions to open 200 to 300 branches annually.

"However, the huge investor demand for the subscription, which attracted more than SR400 billion of requests, motivated us to increase the number of restaurants to be opened each year, in addition to looking at new investment opportunities," Alabbar said.

Regional expansion is already well underway, with Americana Restaurants signing a franchise agreement with Yum! Brands to open 100 Pizza Hut locations throughout Saudi Arabia over the next three years.

Recent regional expansions saw the company opening its Krispy Kreme franchise in Jordan in October, and a collaboration with the US unit of JDE Peet’s, which will bring the Peet’s Coffee brand to the Gulf Cooperation Council markets, with the first branch opening in the UAE by the end of the year.

Americana is Saudi Arabia's largest IPO this year and the first simultaneous dual listing process on the ADX and the Saudi Stock Exchange.

PIF and Alabbar sold 2.63 billion shares, about 30 percent of the company, in last month's dual listing.

Speaking at the dual listing ceremony, Alabbar said: “The extraordinary demand we drew from a geographically diverse investor base clearly demonstrates our new shareholders’ confidence in our business, our extraordinary team, and our ability to deliver attractive long-term returns. We welcome our new shareholders and look to the next chapter of growth.

“Americana Restaurants will continue to provide investors exposure to a unique value proposition in a large and relatively underpenetrated sector, with significant potential for further expansion.”

Americana recorded full-year 2021 profits of $204 million on revenues of $2.1 billion. It operates 12 restaurant brands, more than 2,050 restaurants in the MENA region and Kazakhstan, including KFC, TGI Fridays, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme and TGI Fridays.

Topics: americana IPO Dubai Noon Investment Tadawul

