US singer Gwen Stefani hits ‘The Voice’ stage in Lebanese look  

Gwen Stefani showed off a dress by Zuhair Murad on 'The Voice.' (Getty Images)
DUBAI: US singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani pulled out all the style stops this week during an appearance on season 22 of “The Voice.”  

The music sensation and show coach wowed audience as she stepped out in a head-turning gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.  

Stefani flaunted a silver sequined gown with fringe detailing from the couturier’s resort 2023 collection. She wore the look for the first part of the show’s season finale.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She topped off her look with an off-white fur jacket, silver shoes, multiple necklaces, dangling earrings, a red lip and a sleek updo.  

Stefani, who is known for her bold sense of style, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of her glitzy look.  

“It’s the merriest Christmas (season because I) got to perform (with) such talented ppl tonight,” she wrote to her 15 million followers.  

Murad commented with heart emojis from his personal account and shared Stefani’s look on his brand’s page.  

In the episode, Stefani performed Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” alongside her husband Blake Shelton, John Legend and Camila Cabello — the coaches on the show.  

The second part of the final episode premiered on Tuesday and revealed the winner of season 22 as Bryce Leatherwood from Shelton’s team.  

This is not the first time Stefani has championed the Ras Baalbek-born designer on the NBC show.  

In 2020, she wore a heavily embellished top from Murad’s Spring 2020 couture collection for an episode of “The Voice.” 

The glamorous design featured hundreds of tiny red, blue and purple sequins and beads. The top also featured swaying gold fringe details on the sleeves. She paired the over-the-top look with a pair of gem-encrusted denim shorts worn over fishnet tights and suede knee-high boots. 

This is Blake and Stefani’s last season together. 

“The hardest part is just knowing that it’s Blake and my last season together on the show,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “Incredible miracles came out of being on the show for me, so I feel so blessed that I got this whole experience, and I got that guy.” 

Designer Amina Muaddi attends Jacquemus show in Paris 

Designer Amina Muaddi attends Jacquemus show in Paris 
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Designer Amina Muaddi attends Jacquemus show in Paris 

Designer Amina Muaddi attends Jacquemus show in Paris 
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

 

DUBAI: Jordanian Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi attended Jacquemus’s “Le Raphia” Spring/Summer 2023 show in France on Monday.  

The off-calendar show was held in Le Bourget, a commune in the north-eastern suburbs of Paris, and was attended by a number of A-list stars, including US Canadian actress Pamela Anderson, French star Sophie Marceau, US actress Christine Quinn, Spanish actors Manu Rios and Arón Piper, US model Richie Shazam, US social media star Emma Chamberlain and Blackpink’s Jennie.  

For the show, Muaddi opted for a full denim look. She wore a cut-out jacket and straight leg jeans. She added a pop of color with a bright orange purse and hot red ombre lipstick.  

The designer attended the Jacquemus show in France. (Instagram)

The designer-to-the-stars took to Instagram to share a sneak peak of her look as she headed to the fashion show. “Jacquemus day,” she captioned a short clip on her Instagram Stories, shared with her 1.3 million followers.  

The brand’s runway featured muted tones and relaxed denim, loose tops, geometric garments, sculptural skirts and more.  

British Moroccan model Nora Attal walked the runway. She wore a long-sleeved crop top with cut out detailing at the waist and a sheer skirt. The catwalk star held a yellow fur bag that matched her heels and orange ear flaps with a brown bucket hat.  

On Nov. 30, Muaddi won the designer of the year prize at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

The Footwear News awards is hosted by the American industry magazine that specializes in covering the international shoe industry. 

“The last time I was on the stage receiving an award, it was presented to me by my dear friend Virgil (Abloh),” Muaddi said as she accepted her award. “So it’s a bit of a bittersweet moment tonight. But I’m happy to share even this moment with him.” 

She paid tribute to the late fashion designer and said that she is inspired by his passion and commitment to fashion. “(It) was a constant reminder, not only of his humble spirit, but also of what really matters. I am so grateful to have the freedom to wake up every morning and to do what I do for work,” she added. 

Topics: Amina Muaddi Jacquemus

From LA hotspots to London eateries, Cool Inc. is bringing global dining concepts to Saudi Arabia

From LA hotspots to London eateries, Cool Inc. is bringing global dining concepts to Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 December 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

From LA hotspots to London eateries, Cool Inc. is bringing global dining concepts to Saudi Arabia

From LA hotspots to London eateries, Cool Inc. is bringing global dining concepts to Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 December 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is being lined up to become a top gastronomical destination with some of the world’s leading restaurants due to open in the country next year.

Hospitality group Cool Inc. has been working to bring a number of culinary heavyweights to the Kingdom, including Paris’ famous Les Deux Magots cafe, trendy London-based Asian restaurant Sexy Fish, and the popular Wagyumafia eatery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cool Inc (@coolinc.sa)

Olivier Flamant, chief executive officer of restaurants and members’ club with luxury and lifestyle curator Cool Inc., told Arab News: “At Cool Inc. we have a clear purpose: To shape the future of what’s cool in Saudi Arabia.

“We’re in the business of enriching the Kingdom’s cultural, creative, and leisure lifestyle by inspiring and connecting the country’s innovators and visionaries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cool Inc (@coolinc.sa)

“As curators of culture, creativity, and taste in restaurants, hotels, travel, and more, we are bringing reputed brands and creating bespoke brands with some of the world’s most celebrated tastemakers,” he said.

The company boasts a portfolio of more than 20 globally acclaimed Michelin-starred and street-style restaurants scheduled to debut in Saudi Arabia.

Also opening next year will be Joan’s on Third – a trendy Los Angeles-based specialty food marketplace and restaurant favored by celebrities and foodies alike – with its first international outlet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cool Inc (@coolinc.sa)

“When Cool Inc. looks at concepts, we look years into the future to understand how it can become a part of the greater Saudi fabric of society.

“This is very important to us, as the group is heavily invested across the hospitality spectrum and is extremely focused on laying a solid foundation on which the Kingdom’s future hospitality industry can be sustainably built,” Flamant added.

Through research and an in-depth understanding of Saudi tastes, Cool Inc. aims to shape the future of dining in the Kingdom.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cool Inc (@coolinc.sa)

Flamant noted that Saudis had a “gastronomic intelligence” that demanded the best of the best from dining experiences.

He said: “For the next few years, we expect to see much more growth and investment in the food and beverage sector which will continue as the demand grows, and the country attracts more residents, businesspeople, and tourists from all over the world.”

Opening at Jeddah Yacht Club next year will be Emmy Squared, an American pizzeria known for its signature square-shaped Detroit-style pizzas. And Riyadh will play host to Michelin-star restaurant Gymkhana.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cool Inc (@coolinc.sa)

“We know why we think a brand or a concept would work, but our hunch alone cannot be considered as justification for the investment.

“After a lifetime in the industry, I look for brand equity, ease to market, location-based advantages and disadvantages, competition, messaging leverage, and trending characteristics, such as cultural cuisines, among many others,” Flamant added.

He said he was looking forward to seeing a range of restaurants opening in the Kingdom during 2023.

“I have built an emotional connection with all of them – I see the depth and uniqueness at the heart of each one.

“Through Cool Inc., it has also become my passion for bringing these famed and loved restaurants to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time,” he added.

Topics: Cool Inc.

Timothée Chalamet shares desert snap as filming wraps on ‘Dune: Part Two’ 

Timothée Chalamet shares desert snap as filming wraps on ‘Dune: Part Two’ 
Updated 14 December 2022
Arab News

Timothée Chalamet shares desert snap as filming wraps on ‘Dune: Part Two’ 

Timothée Chalamet shares desert snap as filming wraps on ‘Dune: Part Two’ 
Updated 14 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Filming for “Dune: Part Two” has wrapped, according to lead star Timothée Chalamet who posted a photograph from a desert location that could well be on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. 

The actor shared a photo on Instagram alongside his father Marc Chalamet. 

“DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad!!),” he captioned the post. 

Based on a 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, Director Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to “Dune: Part One” began production in July and was filmed in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy, with the crew heading to the UAE in November. 

The second instalment will include actors Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler and Souheila Yacoub. They have joined returning cast members including Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem and Stephen McKinley Henderson.  

Topics: Timothee Chalamet Dune: Part Two Lifestyle Reads of the Week

British Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in Chanel holiday campaign

British Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in Chanel holiday campaign
Nora Attal has walked the runway for Chanel on a number of occasions. (Getty Images)
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

British Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in Chanel holiday campaign

British Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in Chanel holiday campaign
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British Moroccan model Nora Attal has been unveiled as one of the famous faces in French fashion house Chanel’s latest holiday campaign.

The luxury label released an outer space-themed festive campaign, in which a bevy of models can be seen jetting off to the moon in style.

In the short clip, a group of models fly to the moon on the glittering Eiffel Tower. Once they land, Attal can be seen exploring the lunar landscape while a robot etches the maison’s famous logo onto the surface of the moon.

“Went to the Moon with @chanel,” Attal captioned a carousel of campaign images.

Attal is a Chanel fixture and has walked the runway for the storied brand a number of times over the years.

She most recently hit the runway for Chanel in October at Paris Fashion Week, where she showed off a number of looks as part of the label’s Spring-Summer 2023 showcase. The ensembles were part of a 71-piece collection designed by the fashion house’s creative director Virginie Viard.

The model has had a year to remember. In June she treated her Instagram fans to a snapshot of her 23rd birthday celebrations, including attending a concert by US rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Her birthday celebrations came hot on the heels of a sentimental moment for Attal, as the catwalk star tied the knot with her partner, UK-based photographer Victor Bastidas. The wedding took place against the backdrop of orange and palm trees in the presence of their loved ones in Ibiza, Spain.

The nuptials were attended by Attal’s family and close friends, including her parents Charlie and Bouchra, her siblings, Bastidas’s family and fellow models Vittoria Ceretti, Blesnya Minher and Mona Tougaard.

Attal shared snippets from the wedding ceremony by way of Instagram Story reposts of videos and photos taken by the guests in attendance, who flew in from all over the world to attend the ceremony.

Attal wore a creamy white slip dress with thin straps, lace details and a ruffled hemline from French label Lanvin. She accessorized the elegant look with a long, lace-embroidered veil.

Topics: Nora Attal Chanel

What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Exoplanets by Joshua N. Winn

What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Exoplanets by Joshua N. Winn
Updated 11 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Exoplanets by Joshua N. Winn

What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Exoplanets by Joshua N. Winn
Updated 11 December 2022
Arab News

For centuries, people have speculated about the possibility of planets orbiting distant stars, but only since the 1990s has technology allowed astronomers to detect them. At this point, more than five thousand such exoplanets have been identified, with the pace of discovery accelerating after the launch of NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey and the Webb Space Telescope. In The Little Book of Exoplanets, Princeton astrophysicist Joshua Winn offers a brief and engaging introduction to the search for exoplanets and the cutting-edge science behind recent findings. In doing so, he chronicles the dawn of a new age of discovery—one that has rapidly transformed astronomy and our broader understanding of the universe.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Power, Speed, and Form
books
What We Are Reading Today: Power, Speed, and Form
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Future Is Asian

US singer Gwen Stefani hits ‘The Voice’ stage in Lebanese look  
US singer Gwen Stefani hits ‘The Voice’ stage in Lebanese look  
Borna Coric to make Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut
Borna Coric to make Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut
Saudi Arabia’s Etidal center praised by UNCCT for combatting extremism
Saudi Arabia’s Etidal center praised by UNCCT for combatting extremism
Celtics edge Lakers in overtime, Bucks pile road misery on Warriors
Celtics edge Lakers in overtime, Bucks pile road misery on Warriors
Iran likely to be ousted from UN women’s body
Iran likely to be ousted from UN women’s body

