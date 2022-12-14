US singer Gwen Stefani hits ‘The Voice’ stage in Lebanese look  

DUBAI: US singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani pulled out all the style stops this week during an appearance on season 22 of “The Voice.”

The music sensation and show coach wowed audience as she stepped out in a head-turning gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Stefani flaunted a silver sequined gown with fringe detailing from the couturier’s resort 2023 collection. She wore the look for the first part of the show’s season finale.

She topped off her look with an off-white fur jacket, silver shoes, multiple necklaces, dangling earrings, a red lip and a sleek updo.

Stefani, who is known for her bold sense of style, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of her glitzy look.

“It’s the merriest Christmas (season because I) got to perform (with) such talented ppl tonight,” she wrote to her 15 million followers.

Murad commented with heart emojis from his personal account and shared Stefani’s look on his brand’s page.

In the episode, Stefani performed Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” alongside her husband Blake Shelton, John Legend and Camila Cabello — the coaches on the show.

The second part of the final episode premiered on Tuesday and revealed the winner of season 22 as Bryce Leatherwood from Shelton’s team.

This is not the first time Stefani has championed the Ras Baalbek-born designer on the NBC show.

In 2020, she wore a heavily embellished top from Murad’s Spring 2020 couture collection for an episode of “The Voice.”

The glamorous design featured hundreds of tiny red, blue and purple sequins and beads. The top also featured swaying gold fringe details on the sleeves. She paired the over-the-top look with a pair of gem-encrusted denim shorts worn over fishnet tights and suede knee-high boots.

This is Blake and Stefani’s last season together.

“The hardest part is just knowing that it’s Blake and my last season together on the show,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “Incredible miracles came out of being on the show for me, so I feel so blessed that I got this whole experience, and I got that guy.”