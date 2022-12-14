You are here

  • Home
  • Four dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast

Four dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast

Four dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast
Migrants arrive at Dover harbour on board a Border Force vessel, after being rescued while attempting to cross the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, August 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/54n2x

Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

Four dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast

Four dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

DOVER: A small boat loaded with migrants heading for British shores from France capsized in the freezing waters of the English Channel early on Wednesday, resulting in four deaths, the British government said.
Lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies responded to the incident, which took place as immigration to Britain organized by people-trafficking criminal gangs has become in priority issue for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government.
“At 0305 (GMT) today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.
“After a coordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coast Guard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident.”
An investigation was underway, the spokesperson said.
LBC radio station reported that 43 people had been rescued. A Reuters journalist saw one body bag being removed from a vessel at the lifeboat station in the port of Dover.
The incident occurred just over a year after 27 people died while attempting to cross the sea in an inflatable dinghy in November 2021, in the worst recorded accident of its kind in the Channel.
Temperatures have plunged across Britain in the last week, bringing snow to parts of the country.
Despite the freezing cold, more than 500 migrants have made the perilous journey in small boats since the weekend alone, with the people traffickers who organize the crossings taking advantage of low winds and calm seas.
They have followed the more than 40,000 — a record number — who have arrived from France this year, many having made the journey from Afghanistan or Iran or other countries suffering war and repression to travel across Europe and on to Britain to seek asylum.
In the last year there has also been a significant increase in the number of Albanians crossing the sea. Some British politicians say migrants from Albania — a European Union candidate — have not suffered persecution but are moving for economic reasons.
’TRAGIC LOSS’
Ambulances and emergency crews gathered on the quayside at Dover. Sky News said some people had been transferred to a hospital in Ashford, Kent, but it was not known if they were survivors or fatalities.
Speaking in parliament, Sunak expressed sorrow over the tragedy.
“I’m sure the whole House will share my sorrow at the capsizing of a small boat in the Channel in the early hours of this morning and the tragic loss of human life,” Sunak said.
“Our hearts go out to all those affected and our tributes to those involved in the extensive rescue operation.”
Interior minister Suella Braverman, whose ministry oversees migration policy, put the blame firmly on the trafficking gangs.
“Crossing the channel in unseaworthy vessels is a lethally dangerous endeavour,” she told parliament.
“It is for this reason above all that we are working so hard to destroy the business model of the people smugglers: evil, organized criminals who treat human beings as cargo.”
Braverman had recently called the wave of arrivals an “invasion,” drawing an angry response from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.
The refugee charity Care4Calais accused the government of doing nothing to prevent migrant deaths, which it said were “wholly unnecessary and preventable.”
“By failing to act, our government has blood on their hands,” the charity said in a statement.
Migrants had suffered horrors such as conflicts, human rights abuses and torture, it said.
“They have been brave and resilient enough to escape and survive incredible journeys to come here and ask for our help. And yet we deny them.”
POLITICAL PRESSURE
The British government has been under growing pressure to tackle the number of people arriving in small boats after officials and charities condemned the state of migrant centers and the length of time it was taking to process arrivals.
Polls show that the government’s inability to halt the arrival of often young men via small boats is also a major frustration for many voters, especially after the country voted to leave the EU so it could better control its borders.
The new incident occurred a day after Sunak announced plans to toughen the laws to stop the boats crossing the Channel, including legislation to prevent migrants from remaining in the country.
Sunak said that Britain’s “generosity” was being abused by people arriving illegally. Critics argue that while official routes exist for people to arrive in Britain from Ukraine and Hong Kong, there are no easy ways for people to apply to come to Britain from countries such as Afghanistan and Syria.
Data compiled by the Missing Migrants Project showed 205 migrants had been recorded dead or missing in the English Channel since 2014. 

Topics: English channel English Channel migrants

Related

More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock
World
More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock
Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats
World
Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats

Taliban official: 20 men lashed in public in Afghanistan

Taliban official: 20 men lashed in public in Afghanistan
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago

Taliban official: 20 men lashed in public in Afghanistan

Taliban official: 20 men lashed in public in Afghanistan
  • A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the governor’s office in southern Helmand province said the lashings took place at the sports stadium in Lashkar Gah
  • No foreign state has officially recognized the Taliban government that took over as US and NATO troops withdrew last year
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago

ISLAMABAD: Twenty people were lashed in public on Wednesday in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan as punishment for alleged adultery, theft, and other crimes, a provincial official said.
Afghanistan’s new authorities have set hard-line policies since they took over the country in August 2021 that reflect their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
Mohammad Qasim Riyaz, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the governor’s office in southern Helmand province, said the lashings took place at the sports stadium in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand.
Riyaz said each man was lashed between 35 to 39 times, and the punishments were carried out before provincial Taliban officials, religious clerics, elders and local people.
An unspecified number of those punished also received prison terms according to their crimes, Riyaz said.
Wednesday’s lashings in Helmand come a week after the Taliban authorities executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man, the first public execution since the former insurgents returned to power last year.
The execution, carried out with an assault rifle by the victim’s father, took place in western Farah province before hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, the top government spokesman. Some officials came from the capital of Kabul.
The execution drew international criticism. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “the death penalty cannot be reconciled with full respect for the right to life,” spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay said.
In comments last week, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US condemned the public execution. Price said the Taliban’s future relationship with Washington depended “largely on their actions when it comes to human rights.”
No foreign state has officially recognized the Taliban government that took over as US and NATO troops withdrew last year. The Taliban formerly ruled Afghanistan before the US invasion of 2001.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan public lashing

Related

Taliban official: 27 people lashed in public in Afghanistan
World
Taliban official: 27 people lashed in public in Afghanistan
Taliban carry out first public execution since Afghan takeover
World
Taliban carry out first public execution since Afghan takeover

FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s bail denial could increase chance of extradition

FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s bail denial could increase chance of extradition
Updated 14 December 2022
Reuters

FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s bail denial could increase chance of extradition

FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s bail denial could increase chance of extradition
  • “The extradition process can take a year or longer,” said David Haas, a US lawyer who has defended people facing extradition
Updated 14 December 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s failure to secure release on bail in the Bahamas on Tuesday increases the likelihood that he will consent to extradition to the United States to face fraud charges, legal experts said.
A judge ordered Bankman-Fried to be held at the Bahamas Department of Corrections until at least Feb. 8, citing his “great” risk of flight after New York federal prosecutors unveiled charges against him over the collapse of his once high-flying crypto exchange, FTX.
Before his bail was denied, Bankman-Fried’s lawyer said his client was not waiving his right to extradition proceedings. If he fights removal, the process could involve up to a year or more of hearings and appeals with little hope of success in the end, experts said.
The facility where Bankman-Fried is being held is also known as Fox Hill Prison. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Attorneys who specialize in extradition say time locked up overseas often encourages defendants to consent to being transferred to their home countries.
“The extradition process can take a year or longer,” said David Haas, a US lawyer who has defended people facing extradition. “Usually people don’t want to sit in a jail overseas. That tends to be a major factor in whether someone challenges extradition.”
A Bahamian corrections official said on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried will initially be held in the facility’s medical department until staff determine the appropriate place for him. Bankman-Fried is scheduled to appear before another Bahamian magistrate judge on Feb. 8.
Like most extradition treaties, the US-Bahamas agreement requires alleged offenses to be considered crimes in both countries. Bankman-Fried is unlikely to convince a Bahamian court that the securities fraud and wire fraud he stands accused of are not illegal in the Bahamas, attorneys said.
“Bahamian law generally reflects American law in these matters,” said white-collar criminal defense attorney Jack Sharman. “I wouldn’t expect differences in the law to be a big extradition problem.”
Bankman-Fried could also argue that he would not receive a fair trial in the United States, would face unjust punishment there or would suffer inhumane treatment, factors a Bahamian court would have to consider before releasing him for extradition.
That has helped some defendants delay extradition, most notably WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has for years fought extradition from the UK to the United States to face charges for allegedly leaking classified military intelligence.
But US prosecutors have recently won favorable rulings in Assange’s extradition proceedings by offering assurances that he would be kept safe in custody. The US and Bahamian authorities could likely broker a similar agreement, Haas said.
“There’s usually a diplomatic component. This is all handled through treaties,” Haas said.

 

Topics: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Related

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Business & Economy
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
Business & Economy
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting

Updated 14 December 2022
AP

Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting

Updated 14 December 2022
AP

HONOLULU: US scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting.
“Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement Tuesday, followed by a separate one saying, “Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.”
Alert levels for both volcanoes were reduced from watch to advisory.
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years, drawing onlookers to take in the incandescent spectacle, and setting some nerves on edge early on among people who’ve lived through destructive eruptions.
It was Mauna Loa’s longest period of repose, said Ken Hon, the observatory’s scientist in charge.
Lava-viewers in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park enjoyed the added rare marvel of being able to see Mauna Loa’s smaller neighbor, Kilauea, erupting at the same time.
Kilauea had been erupting since September 2021. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.
Mauna Loa lava didn’t pose a threat to any communities, but got within 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) of a major highway that connects the east and west sides of the island.
Hon called the two-week spectacle, which is a typical timespan for Mauna Loa, “my favorite eruption.”
“It was a beautiful eruption, and lots of people got to see it, and it didn’t take out any major infrastructure and most importantly, it didn’t affect anybody’s life,” he said at a briefing Tuesday.
Hawaii County Civil Defense Director Talmadge Magno said a one-way route that opened to manage traffic from throngs of people watching the lava would close Thursday.
Magno and other county officials had warned that slow-moving lava could force the closure of Saddle Road, also known as Route 200 or Daniel K. Inouye Highway. That prompted motorists to brace for upheaval from a closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.
“Whatever it is — luck, chance — this is probably the best situation that we could ask for from Mauna Loa,” Magno said.
For Native Hawaiians, volcanic eruptions have deep cultural and spiritual significance. During Mauna Loa’s eruption, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions, such as singing, chanting and dancing to honor Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings known as “hookupu.”
Lava supply to a Mauna Loa fissure ceased on Saturday, the observatory said, and volcanic tremor and earthquakes associated with the eruption “greatly diminished.”
“Spots of incandescence may remain near the vent, along channels, and at the flow front for days or weeks as the lava flows cool,” the observatory’s activity summary said. “However, eruptive activity is not expected to return based on past eruptive behavior.”
Lava supply to Kilauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake ceased on Friday, the observatory said: “Potential remains for resumption of this eruption or initiation of a new eruption at or near the summit of Kilauea.”
The observatory will continue monitoring the volcanoes for signs of renewed activity.
Despite the definitive statements, Hon said there’s generally a three-month “cooling off” period before scientists consider the eruption over.
But there’s been no history of a Mauna Loa rift eruption pausing and restarting, he said, “So we feel pretty confident that this eruption has in fact, paused and is probably over.”
It was unclear what connection there could be to the volcanoes stopping their eruptions around the same time. The volcanoes can both be seen at the same time from multiple spots in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park near Kilauea’s caldera.
“So, Kilauea may have been diminishing already and the Mauna Loa eruption may have caused enough physical changes to stop it, or it may have just been headed to stop on its own,” Hon said. “So we don’t have a really good answer for that right now.”
Scientists will look at data to study the relationship between the two volcanoes, he said.

 

Topics: Hawaii volcano

Related

Flames and smoke billowing during the Klyuchevskaya volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, on March 8, 2021.
Offbeat
Russia’s Shivulech volcano extremely active, threatens eruption — scientists
Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week
World
Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week

Assange’s wife urges EU pressure on US to obtain release

Assange’s wife urges EU pressure on US to obtain release
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

Assange’s wife urges EU pressure on US to obtain release

Assange’s wife urges EU pressure on US to obtain release
  • Assange’s wife said by making him a finalist for the accolade, Brussels had “signalled politically that this case matters to the European Union, to European citizens and to European press
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

STRASBOURG, France: The European Union must take a “strong position” with the United States to secure the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, held in custody in Britain, his wife said Tuesday.
The Australian publisher is the object of a US extradition request to face trial for divulging US military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He was a finalist for this year’s Sakharov prize for freedom of thought — an award established in 1988 by the European Pariament.
“I hope that the European institutions now take a clear position. They have the legitimacy from their own parliament to take a strong position. And that’s what it will take because this is a political case,” said Stella Assange.
“It requires political pressure on the European Union’s close ally, the United States,” she told a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The Sakharov award will ultimately be bestowed in Strasbourg on Wednesday to the people of Ukraine.
Assange’s wife said by making him a finalist for the accolade, Brussels had “signalled politically that this case matters to the European Union, to European citizens and to European press.
“It is now for the European institutions to understand that they have a clear mandate from the European Parliament to take on this case and to advocate for Julian’s release.”
She added that Belmarsh prison, the high security facility where Assange is being held outside London, had refused him permission to made a statement by video link.
The US justice department charged Assange under the 1917 Espionage Act after the 51-year-old published in 2010 the first of hundreds of thousands of US diplomatic cables obtained by WikiLeaks.
He was arrested in London in 2019 after seven years holed up in Ecuador’s embassy.
Stella Assange said a decision by the High Court in London was expected at any moment on his appeal against extradition to the United States. He could face decades in jail if found guilty.
 

 

Topics: Julian Assange

Related

Leading media outlets urge US to end prosecution of Julian Assange
Media
Leading media outlets urge US to end prosecution of Julian Assange
Assange case raises media freedom concerns: UN rights chief
Media
Assange case raises media freedom concerns: UN rights chief

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy
Updated 14 December 2022
AP

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy
  • Fusion works by pressing hydrogen atoms into each other with such force that they combine into helium, releasing enormous amounts of energy and heat
Updated 14 December 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Scientists announced Tuesday that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it — a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun.
Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved the result last week, the Energy Department said. Known as a net energy gain, the goal has been elusive because fusion happens at such high temperatures and pressures that it is incredibly difficult to control.
The breakthrough will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other officials said.
“Ignition allows us to replicate for the first time certain conditions that are found only in the stars and the sun,” Granholm told a news conference in Washington. “This milestone moves us one significant step closer” to having zero-carbon fusion energy “powering our society.”
Fusion ignition is “one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century,″ Granholm said, adding that the breakthrough “will go down in the history books.”

This June 14, 2018, image released by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in Livermore, California, shows scientist working at the lab's National Ignition Facility, a laser-based inertial confinement fusion research facility. (AFP)

Appearing with Granholm, White House science adviser Arati Prabhakar called the fusion ignition achieved Dec. 5 “a tremendous example of what perseverance really can achieve” and “an engineering marvel beyond belief.”
Proponents of fusion hope it could one day displace fossil fuels and other traditional energy sources. Producing carbon-free energy that powers homes and businesses from fusion is still decades away. But researchers said the announcement marked a significant leap forward.
“It’s almost like it’s a starting gun going off,” said professor Dennis Whyte, director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a leader in fusion research. “We should be pushing toward making fusion energy systems available to tackle climate change and energy security.”
Kim Budil, director of the Livermore Lab, said there are “very significant hurdles” to commercial use of fusion technology, but advances in recent years mean the technology is likely to be widely used in “a few decades” rather than 50 or 60 years as previously expected.
Fusion works by pressing hydrogen atoms into each other with such force that they combine into helium, releasing enormous amounts of energy and heat. Unlike other nuclear reactions, it doesn’t create radioactive waste.
President Joe Biden called the breakthrough a good example of the need to continue to invest in research and development. “Look what’s going on from the Department of Energy on the nuclear front. There’s a lot of good news on the horizon,” he said at the White House.
Billions of dollars and decades of work have gone into fusion research that has produced exhilarating results — for fractions of a second. Previously, researchers at the National Ignition Facility, the division of Lawrence Livermore where the success took place, used 192 lasers and temperatures multiple times hotter than the center of the sun to create an extremely brief fusion reaction.
The lasers focused an enormous amount of heat on a miniature spherical capsule, said Marvin Adams, deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, an Energy Department agency. The result was a superheated plasma environment where a reaction generated about 1.5 times more energy than was contained in the light used to produce it.
Riccardo Betti, a professor at the University of Rochester and expert in laser fusion, said there’s a long road ahead before the net energy gain leads to sustainable electricity.
He likened the breakthrough to when humans first learned that refining oil into gasoline and igniting it could produce an explosion. “You still don’t have the engine, and you still don’t have the tires,” Betti said. “You can’t say that you have a car.”
The net energy gain achievement applied to the fusion reaction itself, not the total amount of power it took to operate the lasers and run the project. For fusion to be viable, it will need to produce significantly more power and for longer periods.
Budil said people sometimes joke that the Livermore lab, known as LLNL, “stands for ‘Lasers, Lasers, Nothing but Lasers.’” But she said the lab’s motto “sums up our approach nicely: Science and technology on a mission.”
It is incredibly difficult to control the physics of stars. Whyte said the fuel has to be hotter than the center of the sun. The fuel does not want to stay hot — it wants to leak out and get cold. Containing it is a challenge, he said.
Results from the California lab exceeded expectations, said Jeremy Chittenden, a professor at Imperial College in London specializing in plasma physics.
Although there’s a long way to go to turn fusion into a usable power source, Chittenden said, the lab’s achievement makes him optimistic that it may someday be “the ideal power source that we thought it would be” — one that emits no carbon and runs on an abundant form of hydrogen that can be extracted from seawater.
One approach to fusion turns hydrogen into plasma, an electrically charged gas, which is then controlled by humongous magnets. This method is being explored in France in a collaboration among 35 countries called the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, as well as by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a private company.
Last year the teams working on those projects on two continents announced significant advancements in the vital magnets needed for their work.
Carolyn Kuranz, a University of Michigan professor and experimental plasma physicist, hoped the result would help bring “increased interest and vigor” to fusion research — including from private industry, which she and others said will be needed to get fusion energy to the grid.
“If we want to prevent further climate change, we are going to need diverse options of energy production to deploy,” Kuranz said. “And nuclear energy — both fission and fusion — really must be a part of that equation. We’re not going to get there with renewables alone.”
 

 

Topics: energy climate Fusion energy

Related

Powering the future of energy in Middle East and Africa with GE
Corporate News
Powering the future of energy in Middle East and Africa with GE
Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue ‘green growth’, says World Bank
Middle-East
Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue ‘green growth’, says World Bank

Latest updates

Saudi Electricity Co. signs contracts worth $720m to implement smart grid projects 
Saudi Electricity Co. signs contracts worth $720m to implement smart grid projects 
Stay of execution for Iran protester on death row: lawyer
Stay of execution for Iran protester on death row: lawyer
China’s clean power firm Sungrow to supply energy storage system for NEOM
China’s clean power firm Sungrow to supply energy storage system for NEOM
Director James Cameron, film cast on inspirations behind ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Director James Cameron, film cast on inspirations behind ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Saudi Arabia achieves clean energy milestone as first shipment of ‘blue’ ammonia reaches South Korea
Saudi Arabia achieves clean energy milestone as first shipment of ‘blue’ ammonia reaches South Korea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.