You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer

Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer

Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Holloway Boy won the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on his racecourse debut in June for Karl Burke and Danny Tudhope. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvvmk

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer

Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
  • Karl Burke targeting $1.5m and $2.5m races
  • On undercard of the $20m main contest
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News


RIYADH: Top UK trainer Karl Burke is planning a two-pronged raid on the glittering Saudi Cup next year.

Based in Yorkshire, Burke is preparing both Holloway Boy and Al-Qareem for the world’s most valuable race meeting on Saturday Feb. 25.

Holloway Boy is being aimed at the $1.5 million Group 3 Saudi Derby, while Al-Qareem has the $2.5 million Group 3 Red Sea Turf Handicap as his target.

Both races will take place on the same evening as the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup, the world’s richest race, at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh.

Classic hopeful Holloway Boy became the first horse for 26 years to win at Royal Ascot on his debut when landing the Chesham Stakes at British Flat racing’s most prestigious meeting in June.

Although he failed to add to that victory in four races later in the season, he finished in the first three in all of them, including when third in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster in October.

Burke is plotting a path to the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May with the son of Ulysses and he believes the timing of the Group 3 Saudi Derby, run over 1,600 meters on the dirt track, perfectly fits into his plans.

“It was always in my mind to give him a prep run before the 2000 Guineas. If we go out to the Saudi Derby, it still gives us the guts of two months into the Guineas,” he said.

“Timewise, it’s ideal and the prize money is huge. As long as he’s fit and well at the end of January, I would imagine that’s where we’ll go.

“He’s a horse with a lot of ability. He showed that again in the Vertem Futurity at Doncaster when he probably should have been second. The winner, Auguste Rodin, is obviously a very useful horse,” he added.

The dirt surface is one unknown for Holloway Boy but Burke is confident it will not be a problem. He believes he has the right action for dirt, and he was impressed when he saw King Abdulaziz Racecourse firsthand in February at this year’s Saudi Cup.

“I went out for the big meeting earlier this year — some of my owners invited me out there. I was very impressed with everything.

“The jockeys reported the dirt track was very horse friendly compared to some others. The kickback wasn’t as severe, so it helped put it in our minds to give Holloway Boy a chance around there.

“I wouldn’t be keen to run him on ‘normal’ dirt but, from what I saw myself and listening to the jockeys, it’s a very kind surface in Saudi.

“Mishriff obviously went out there and won the Saudi Cup in 2021, so it’s proven to be friendly to the European horses so to speak.”

In a dual assault on racing’s most valuable meeting, Burke is preparing smart staying prospect Al-Qareem to join Holloway Boy in Saudi Arabia.

He progressed from handicaps to land a French Group 2 over 3,000 meters at Longchamp in October, having finished fourth behind subsequent St. Leger winner Eldar Eldarov in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

He has the Group 3 Red Sea Turf Handicap as his Saudi target. With $2.5 million in prize money on offer, Burke sees it as an opportunity not to be missed. “It’s huge money and a horse like Al-Qareem would go there with a chance. If he couldn’t win, he’d have a chance of picking up some big place money.

“He’s come back in and he’s cantering away steady at the moment. We’ll pick his work up now to Christmas and he’ll work through January. If he’s in good shape at the end of January, we’ll aim him at the Red Sea.

“That’s the plan in our heads at the moment but there is a lot of training to go into him over the next six weeks. When we get to the end of January, we’ll make a firm decision. I’m very pleased with him at the moment.

“We’d hope he could develop into a Cup horse next season. He’s shown a good level of form and he’s only a three-year-old. He’s only a baby really.

“He’s a big-framed horse, so he can strengthen and step up again next year. He’s obviously got to prove it yet but that’s the type of horse we’re hoping we can turn him into.”

This will be the fourth year of the Saudi Cup meeting and Burke is keen to be involved in the fixture. “With the huge prize money on offer, it’s going to make every racing jurisdiction around the world take notice,” he said. “The Japanese were unbelievably strong there last year and I’m sure they will be again this time. You’d be mad not to take notice of the Saudi Cup meeting.”

Topics: Saudi Cup Horse Racing Karl Burke

Related

Riyadh’s Arabian Horse Festival kicks off with top breeders
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh’s Arabian Horse Festival kicks off with top breeders
International ‘beauty contest’ for Arabian horses begins on Thursday
Saudi Arabia
International ‘beauty contest’ for Arabian horses begins on Thursday

Sports minister accepts ITF belt of honor for crown prince’s support for taekwondo

Sports minister accepts ITF belt of honor for crown prince’s support for taekwondo
Updated 11 December 2022
Arab News

Sports minister accepts ITF belt of honor for crown prince’s support for taekwondo

Sports minister accepts ITF belt of honor for crown prince’s support for taekwondo
  • The belt is granted exclusively to leaders of the countries that support taekwondo
Updated 11 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal received on Sunday the belt of honor of the International Taekwondo Federation, on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The award was given in appreciation of the International Federation for the efforts of the crown prince in supporting taekwondo and sport generally around the world, through the Kingdom's hosting of the most important tournaments and various sporting events.

The award was also in recgonition of the crown prince's efforts to support the aspirations of athletes around the world.

The belt is granted exclusively to leaders of the countries that support taekwondo.

The award came during a reception hosted by Prince Abdulaziz at his office at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex with the ITF president Dr. Chung Won Cho.

Topics: taekwondo Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

Related

Four athletes carry Saudi hopes at the 2022 World Taekwondo Championships
Sport
Four athletes carry Saudi hopes at the 2022 World Taekwondo Championships
Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball
Sport
Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Top tennis in Saudi Arabia as Fritz edges out Medvedev for Diriyah title

Top tennis in Saudi Arabia as Fritz edges out Medvedev for Diriyah title
Updated 11 December 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Top tennis in Saudi Arabia as Fritz edges out Medvedev for Diriyah title

Top tennis in Saudi Arabia as Fritz edges out Medvedev for Diriyah title
  • Hubert Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker beat Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini in the doubles final
Updated 11 December 2022
Rahaf Jambi

US star Taylor Fritz proved too good for defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the final of the second edition of the Diriyah Tennis Cup presented by Aramco in Riyadh on Saturday.

Fritz and Medvedev had only met on one occasion previously, when the result was reversed, but the American showed his class in the key moments of the match in front of a record crowd in Saudi Arabia to take it 7-6, 7-6.

Fritz told Arab News: “Last time we played, he won. He told me I was the better player in the first set and it’s kind of reversed this time. It was a really tough match. He was in control. He had all the chances. Every time he had a breakpoint, I played really well and always kind of came up with what I needed to. And then I played well in the tiebreakers and the big points so I was then able to steal it away from him.”

“I feel very happy whenever I win a tournament and get to hold the trophy and lift it, and all the confetti and sparklers and whatever pictures were taken. It’s always kind of a feeling like it’s one of the reasons why you want to play tennis, and why I like doing this is for that moment when it feels so great. I hope to come back to Saudi Arabia, as I did really well here and I like it here. So we’ll have to wait and see what happens next year,” Fritz said.

Neither player dropped their serve throughout the final, which went on for almost 2 hours, with Fritz showing his grit to claim nine break points and deliver when it mattered in winning both tiesbreakers — and claim the $1 million prize money.

World No. 9 Fritz added: “I’m super happy whenever I get these kinds of wins because I played the big points really well. I want to thank all the sponsors that made this event possible. It’s a really great event. The field speaks for itself, you have all the best players in the world coming here. I felt the support from the fans all week, I felt the love.

Fritz overcame tough matchups against fellow top 10 players Hubert Hurkacz and Cameron Norrie to reach the final. The 25-year-old will hope to emulate the success of Medvedev who went on to win his first Grand Slam and claim the world No. 1 ranking in the season following his win in Saudi Arabia.

Medvedev said after the game: “I think I played better today than when I played against Zverev but that’s how tennis goes. It was a great game against Taylor.”

This marked Medvedev’s first loss in Saudi Arabia after winning the inaugural edition in 2019.

“It’s a great tournament. My second time and I feel very welcome coming here and I will be happy to come back many time(s). It was a great atmosphere from the first match. Today was the biggest crowd I’ve seen here in the two years.”

“I want to (come) back and play in Saudi because the first time I came here in 2019, I did not know what to expect, but the stay was very good and really happy to come back here and looking forward to playing again in the Kingdom,” he told Arab News.

The first Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles championship was decided in a thrilling three-setter with Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker beating Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini in a third set tiebreak, to win 7-6, 4-6, 10-7.

“It was a great day. It was an honor for me to play with Hubie in doubles. And of course it was great to win here,” the 20-year-old Stricker said.

It was the partners’ first visit to Saudi Arabia and Hurkacz said of the experience: “It was a lot of fun to play with Dominic and for my first time in Saudi. I was excited for the trip and lived up to it. It was really nice. The people were great and I enjoyed being here.

“I definitely enjoyed the fan support — they were really excited about seeing some good tennis. It was a great experience.”

In between the finals the crowd was treated to an exhibition match which included Saudi Arabia’s four top players — the three siblings Ammar, Saud, and Yara Alhogbani, as well as Lara Bukhari. They were joined by Saudi Arabian born Michael Mmoh, world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, ATP player Grigor Dmitrov, and Saudi influencers Spaaiki and Abdullah came on to entertain the crowd.

Away from center court, a group of tennis legends and experts led by Judy Murray and Barbara Schett-Eagle held workshops for over 250 students and children from across Saudi Arabia.

Topics: tennis Taylor Fritz Daniil Medvedev Diriyah Tennis Cup

Related

Fritz to meet Medvedev in the final of the Diriyah Tennis Cup
Sport
Fritz to meet Medvedev in the final of the Diriyah Tennis Cup
Medvedev starts with win as Diriyah Tennis Cup returns after 3-year absence
Sport
Medvedev starts with win as Diriyah Tennis Cup returns after 3-year absence

Jeddah Half Marathon completed with 3,500 runners taking part

Jeddah Half Marathon completed with 3,500 runners taking part
Updated 10 December 2022
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah Half Marathon completed with 3,500 runners taking part

Jeddah Half Marathon completed with 3,500 runners taking part
  • Runners from more than 70 countries took part, with the youngest runner aged just five years and the oldest an impressive 77 years old
Updated 10 December 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: More than 3,500 people across various categories participated in the hugely successful first edition of the Jeddah Half Marathon on Saturday, Dec. 10. 

The marathon, a much-anticipated fixture on the Saudi Sports for All Federation’s sporting calendar, was held in front of the Yacht Club and Jeddah’s Formula One circuit on the corniche, starting at 6 a.m. 

The half marathon, a 10 km race and courses for children and families ensured that the event was open to everyone, organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation and supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Quality of Life Program. 

Runners from more than 70 countries took part, with the youngest runner aged just five years and the oldest an impressive 77 years old. 

In the Men’s half marathon open category, Kenya’s Erick Kiplagat Sang scooped the top spot with a time of 59 minutes 48 seconds, while Irine Jepchumbia Kimais, also from Kenya, won the women’s half marathon open category with a time of one hour six minutes and 45 seconds. 

A number of Jeddah residents, families and expats lined the streets to witness some incredible performances and to cheer on the runners. Aside from watching the running, the event included several activities for families to enjoy at the Marathon Village, and there was an electric atmosphere both around the race course and in the village. 

Kiplagat Sang spoke to Arab News after receiving his award. “I have been part of many marathons that have happened around the world and I am happy to be the winner today in the Jeddah Half Marathon.” 

He added: “I am extremely happy with my performance and plan to participate in more marathons in the future.” 

Sharing her happiness, Jepchumbia Kimais said: “I am glad to (have) emerged here at the Jeddah Half Marathon as the winner of (the women’s race) and hope to come here again in Saudi Arabia to participate in (the) Riyadh Marathon next year.” 

Speaking about the event, the president of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, commended the race organizers for their work. “Everything was perfectly organised; the traffic, the starting and ending points, the route, everything was really good,” he said. 

“What we aim (for) is to promote an active lifestyle and create a competitive spirit among participants. This is what we have observed today in the Jeddah Half marathon and I am extremely glad to see such a number of 3,500 runners of all ages and from all over the world.” 

Meanwhile, Leena Almaeena, the vice president of the Sports for All Federation, told Arab News that this event is about the participation of professional runners but also about including everyone in the sport.

Abu Fahad, a 70-year old member of a group of retiree adventure sports enthusiasts participating in the race, told Arab News: “We … have the passion and love of adventure in sports. Today, we are taking part in the Jeddah Half Marathon and we are proud to be the oldest runners because we have about 10 runners and all of them are over 65 years.”

“We are happy to complete the 21 km marathon and we look forward in coming events,” he added. 

Topics: athletics Saudi Arabia Jeddah Jeddah Half-Marathon

Related

Saudi Sports for All Federation to host the Jeddah Half-Marathon
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation to host the Jeddah Half-Marathon
Run Jeddah, run! City to hold winter half-marathon in December
Saudi Arabia
Run Jeddah, run! City to hold winter half-marathon in December

Saudi Dodgeball team prepares for World Cup for first time

Saudi Dodgeball team prepares for World Cup for first time
Updated 11 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Dodgeball team prepares for World Cup for first time

Saudi Dodgeball team prepares for World Cup for first time
  • Dodgeball World Cup to be held in Cairo later this month
Updated 11 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Dodgeball National Team will participate in the Dodgeball World Cup to be held Cairo, Egypt, from December 14 to 17 December.

The delegation of the Saudi national team is headed by the President of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Dodgeball Federation, Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Saud.

Also in the delegation is member of the Board of Directors of the federation, Mr. Mohammed Al-Misehal, executive director of the federation, Mr. Abdulaziz Saad Al-Hazani, and senior specialist for business development at the Federation, Ms. Laila Awad Al-Hamedi. 

Coach Hani Mohammed and his assistant Ibrahim Al-Muqbel, in addition to 6 players, Mohammed Al-Ghanam, Raed Al-Thanayan, Sultan Fakhouri, Khaled Al-Jandal, Ahmed Al-Muhaishi and Abdullah Al-Haqbani make up the playing side.

Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz thanked King Salman and Crow Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous support to the sports sector, which has resulted in development in the sports community with unlimited support, as the national team will participate in the Dodgeball World Cup for the first time.

He expressed his hope that the players would present an honorable image of Saudi sport in the Dodgeball World Cup, despite the fact that the game is taking its first steps in the Kingdom, and hoped this championship would provide more experience.

Dodgeball is a sport in which a group of players participate by throwing the ball at the opposing team and trying to avoid touching the ball thrown by the opposing team, as the goal of the game is to eliminate all players from the opposing team to win.

 

Topics: Dodgeball Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian Football Federation signs MoU with Ghanaian counterparts

Saudi Arabian Football Federation signs MoU with Ghanaian counterparts
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Football Federation signs MoU with Ghanaian counterparts

Saudi Arabian Football Federation signs MoU with Ghanaian counterparts
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

DOHA: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Ghana Football Association.

SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal and GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku put pen to paper in a signing ceremony held at Saudi House in Doha.

The agreement aims to develop strong relations between the two federations to help the promotion, growth and success of football at all levels.

It provides a framework for collaboration across all areas of the game, from grassroots to elite football, including youth and women’s football. SAFF is committed to hosting both the Ghanian men’s and women’s national teams for matches and training camps as well as exchanges for key experts across areas related to coaching, refereeing or administrative matters.

“We’re excited to establish this MoU with the Ghana Football Association and create this partnership moving forward,” said Al-Misehal. “The quality and talent in Ghanaian football is known across the world and we at SAFF are keen to work closely together to allow our youngsters to gain valuable playing experience while benefiting from their key insights and strengths. We look forward to working together in a meaningful manner and open up mutually beneficial opportunities.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Simeon-Okraku said: “Ghana has a longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia and it is only right that we expand this level of cooperation to football — an area that unites people.”

SAFF is investing across player pathways, competitions, women’s football, technology, workforce, hosting and governance.

Over the last three years, women’s football in Saudi Arabia experienced unprecedented investment in areas such as grassroots player development, competitions, coaching, refereeing and governance. As a result, SAFF expressed its interest in bidding for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, established the country’s first women’s national team last year, followed by the inaugural women’s football league and girls’ schools league.

Topics: football SAFF

Related

SAFF Integrity mobile app established to combat corruption in football
Sport
SAFF Integrity mobile app established to combat corruption in football
Saudi football chiefs thank Qatar 2022 organizers for Doha welcome, look forward to World Cup
Sport
Saudi football chiefs thank Qatar 2022 organizers for Doha welcome, look forward to World Cup

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Morocco faces France in politically charged WCup semifinal
Morocco faces France in politically charged WCup semifinal
Saudi Tadawul signs MoU with Boursa Kuwait to extend cooperation for capital markets 
Saudi Tadawul signs MoU with Boursa Kuwait to extend cooperation for capital markets 
History-makers Morocco stand in way of France at World Cup
History-makers Morocco stand in way of France at World Cup
China GDP growth revised up by Morgan Stanley, but IMF's fears over COVID-19 weigh heavy 
China GDP growth revised up by Morgan Stanley, but IMF's fears over COVID-19 weigh heavy 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.