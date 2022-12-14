AMMAN: Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) welcomed the UN General Assembly’s decision to extend the mandate of the International Relief Agency (UNRWA) for three years until June 2026.
DPA Director General Rafiq Khirfan praised the vote in favor of renewing the UNRWA mandate, which “represents a testament for the Palestinian cause,” Jordan’s News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Khirfan stressed the need for continued support from donor countries to enable the UNRWA to carry out basic services to the more than 5.7 million Palestinian refugees within its five operation areas.
He said that the renewal of the UNRWA’s mandate reflects the international community’s belief in the agency’s importance to the Palestinian refugee community and the region’s stability.
Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs welcomes UN decision to extend UNRWA mandate
- Renewal reflects international community’s belief in UNRWA’s importance to Palestinian refugees, says director general
