Jordan's Department of Palestinian Affairs welcomes UN decision to extend UNRWA mandate

Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs welcomes UN decision to extend UNRWA mandate
Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs welcomed the UN General Assembly’s decision to extend UNRWA’s mandate until 2026. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs welcomes UN decision to extend UNRWA mandate

Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs welcomes UN decision to extend UNRWA mandate
  Renewal reflects international community's belief in UNRWA's importance to Palestinian refugees, says director general
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) welcomed the UN General Assembly’s decision to extend the mandate of the International Relief Agency (UNRWA) for three years until June 2026.
DPA Director General Rafiq Khirfan praised the vote in favor of renewing the UNRWA mandate, which “represents a testament for the Palestinian cause,” Jordan’s News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Khirfan stressed the need for continued support from donor countries to enable the UNRWA to carry out basic services to the more than 5.7 million Palestinian refugees within its five operation areas.
He said that the renewal of the UNRWA’s mandate reflects the international community’s belief in the agency’s importance to the Palestinian refugee community and the region’s stability.

Topics: Jordan UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Palestinian refugees

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 28 years in prison

Updated 43 sec ago

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 28 years in prison

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 28 years in prison
Updated 43 sec ago
AMSTERDAM: Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele has been sentenced to 28 years in prison in Iran, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
The source confirmed a report by Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and other members of his cabinet had informed Vandecasteele’s family about the sentence on Tuesday.
Justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne is expected to answer questions about the situation in Belgian parliament later on Wednesday.
41-year old Vandecasteele has been detained by Iran for almost a year, but the charges against have remained unclear.
Belgium has repeatedly said there are no grounds for his detention.
Iranian authorities have yet to comment on the matter.
“It’s a disgrace and a tragedy for Olivier and his family,” family spokesman Olivier Van Steirtegem told Het Nieuwsblad.
“He is innocent and the victim of a larger, shady international game.”
Last week, the Belgian constitutional court suspended an agreement between Iran and Belgium that would have made it possible to swap prisoners between the two countries.
That deal was seen by his family as the only hope for Vandecasteele, who according to Belgian media might have been swapped for Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian who last year was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in Belgium for trying to stage a bomb attack in Paris.

Stay of execution for Iran protester on death row: lawyer

Stay of execution for Iran protester on death row: lawyer
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

Stay of execution for Iran protester on death row: lawyer

Stay of execution for Iran protester on death row: lawyer
  • Mahan Sadrat was one of nearly a dozen Iranians sentenced to death after being convicted of capital offences
  • "My client, Mahan, was saved from execution," lawyer Abbas Mousavi announced in an Instagram post
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: A young Iranian who had been sentenced to death for his actions during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini has been given a stay of execution, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Mahan Sadrat was one of nearly a dozen Iranians sentenced to death after being convicted of capital offenses during the nationwide protests that erupted in mid-September.
“My client, Mahan, was saved from execution,” lawyer Abbas Mousavi announced in an Instagram post.
Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency quoted a statement from the supreme court media office as saying the death sentence against Sadrat had been “suspended.”
Sadrat, who is in his early 20s, had been found guilty of “moharebeh” — or “enmity against God” — an Islamic sharia law offense that carries the death penalty in Iran.
His conviction was based on allegations he had drawn a knife, causing fear and insecurity, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.
At his court hearing on November 3, Sadrat pleaded not guilty to the knife charge, but admitted to setting a motorbike on fire, according to court documents cited by IRNA.
Iran has been gripped by demonstrations since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
Authorities have since made thousands of arrests in a crackdown on what they regard as “riots.”
Iran’s judiciary has said it has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests.
In the past week, it has hanged Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, both 23, the latter in public rather than in prison as has been usual in Iran in recent years.
Campaigners say a dozen other defendants face charges that could see them also receive the death penalty.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini executions Mahan Sadrat

Iran likely to be ousted from UN women's body

Iran likely to be ousted from UN women’s body
Updated 14 December 2022
Reuters

Iran likely to be ousted from UN women’s body

Iran likely to be ousted from UN women’s body
  The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually with aims to promote women empowerment
Updated 14 December 2022
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran appears set to be ousted from a UN women’s body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said.
The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) will vote on a US-drafted resolution to “remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term.”
The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women. A US official told Reuters they had “consistently seen growing support” to remove Iran.
Iran, 17 other states and the Palestinians argued in a letter to ECOSOC on Monday that a vote “will undoubtedly create an unwelcome precedent that will ultimately prevent other Member States with different cultures, customs and traditions ... from contributing to the activities of such Commissions.”
The letter urged members to vote against the US move to avoid a “new trend for expelling sovereign and rightfully-elected States from any given body of the international system, if ever perceived as inconvenient and a circumstantial majority could be secured for imposing such maneuvers.”
Only five of the signatories to the letter are currently ECOSOC members and able to vote on Wednesday.
The Islamic Republic on Monday hanged a man in public who state media said had been convicted of killing two members of the security forces, the second execution in less than a week of people involved in protests against Iran’s ruling theocracy.
Nationwide unrest erupted three months ago after the death while in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code laws.
The demonstrations have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the most significant legitimacy challenges to the Shiite clerical elite since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest.
The Geneva-based UN Rights Council voted last month to appoint an independent investigation into Iran’s deadly repression of protests, passing the motion to cheers of activists. Tehran accused Western states of using the council to target Iran in an “appalling and disgraceful” move.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 United Nations (UN) UN Economic and Social Council

Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN

Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN

Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Humanitarian aid and support from local communities have helped avert a dreaded famine declaration in Somalia this year, but the situation remains “catastrophic,” the UN said on Tuesday.
The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said the latest assessment found that, technically, Somalia was not yet in the grip of full-blown famine.
The report “does not lead to a declaration of famine at this point, in large part thanks to the response of humanitarian organizations and local communities,” OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva.
But, he warned, that “does not mean that people are not experiencing catastrophic food shortages.”
“They have kept famine outside the door, but nobody knows for how much longer,” he said.
“The underlying crisis has not improved.”
The United States announced in response that it was contributing another $411 million in emergency food and other relief to Somalia, bringing its contribution this year to $1.3 billion.
“The warnings of the Famine Review Committee serve not as a stamp of inevitability, but as an alarm bell alerting us to our last lingering opportunities to avoid catastrophe,” said Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development.
Somalia has been wracked by decades of civil war, political violence and an Islamist insurgency.
Millions of people are at risk of starvation across the wider Horn of Africa, in the grip of the worst drought in four decades after five consecutive failed rainy seasons wiped out livestock and crops.
If assistance is not scaled up, Laerke warned, “famine is expected to occur between April and June 2023 in southern Somalia,” including in the capital.
Agropastoral populations in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts, and displaced people in Baidoa town and in Mogadishu itself were most at risk, he said.
The report indicated surging numbers of people at the highest level on the UN’s five-scale food insecurity classification, known as IPC, which means they have dangerously little access to food and could face starvation.
When a large enough portion of a population is estimated to be at IPC level 5, a famine is declared.
Between last October and next June, the number of people at IPC5 in Somalia was expected to more than triple from 214,000 to 727,000, according to Tuesday’s report.
At the same time, some 8.3 million people across the country are expected to be at crisis level (IPC3) or above between April and June next year, up from 5.6 million today, it said.
A full 2.7 million of them were expected to be at IPC level 4, facing major food shortages, very high acute malnutrition and excess mortality.
“The situation can hardly get any worse,” Laerke warned.
He called countries “to step up and help the humanitarian organizations continue the very important and truly life-saving work” in Somalia.
James Elder, a spokesman for the UN children’s agency Unicef, said that the famine declaration had, for now, only been averted.
If the world wants to delay a famine declaration further or stave it off altogether, this would require “backbreaking work with proper funding,” he said.
“There is no doubt that large numbers of children have died... (and) that children are dying now.”

Topics: Somalia Famine United Nations (UN)

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
Updated 14 December 2022
Arab News

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
  Footballer union 'sickened' as Iranian player risks death sentence
Updated 14 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Courts in Tehran have sentenced 400 people to jail terms of up to 10 years over their involvement in protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday.

Iran has been gripped by nearly three months of protests — which officials describe as “riots” — since the death of Amini after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.

“In hearings on cases of rioters in Tehran province, 160 people were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison, 80 people to two to five years and 160 people of up to two years,” Tehran’s judiciary chief Ali Alghasi-Mehr said.

The regime has drawn widespread international condemnation after executing two men in the past week in connection with the unrest.

Majidreza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shekari, both 23, were hanged on Monday and Thursday respectively on the charges of “moharebeh” — or “enmity against God” under Iran’s law.

Prior to the two executions, Iran’s judiciary said it had issued death sentences to 11 people over the protests, but campaigners say around a dozen others face charges that could see them also receive the death penalty.

The world union of professional footballers FIFPRO said it was “shocked and sickened” by the risk of Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani being sentenced to death in connection with protests.

BACKGROUND

The regime has drawn widespread condemnation after executing two men in the past week in connection with the unrest.

Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan two days after allegedly taking part in an “armed riot” in which three security agents were killed on Sept. 16, Isfahan’s judiciary chief Abdullah Jafari said.

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” the union tweeted on its page.

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment,” it added.

France’s foreign minister said she would summon Iran’s charge d’affaires over the country’s role in crackdowns on protesters at home and the treatment of seven French nationals, currently in custody.

The UK announced new sanctions against Iranians and senior Russian military commanders, involved in the producing and supplying drones to target Ukraine.

Iranian-manufactured drones supplied to Russia have played a “central role” in such attacks, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Tehran regime, which has been hit by a wave of civilian protests in recent months, was “striking sordid deals” with Moscow “in a desperate attempt to survive.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

