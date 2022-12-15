RIYADH: Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on Thursday as the dollar firmed, while the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks also heightened demand concerns.

Brent crude futures were down 67 cents at $82.03 per barrel at 08.10 a.m. Saudi time, while US crude futures fell 78 cents to $76.50.

Trudeau to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream pipeline parts

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will revoke the waiver that exempted Nord Stream pipeline turbines from Canadian sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a senior government official.

The decision has been communicated to the German and Ukrainian governments and is expected to be announced by Canada later today, the report said.

Russia discusses energy stability with Venezuela

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met on Wednesday with Venezuela’s oil minister in Caracas, where they discussed oil market volatility and the status of Venezuela’s outstanding debts to Russia.

Novak, who is also in charge of Moscow’s ties with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, visited as part of an inter-governmental commission, which is held regularly, a Novak spokesperson said earlier.

“We underline the importance of keep working together to stabilize the international energy market within the framework of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum,” Novak said through a translator in a broadcast speech following his meeting with Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami.

“Oil- and gas-producing countries are the solid keystone of our trade and financial cooperation, which continues showing its resilience despite sanctions and pressure on Russia and Venezuela,” Novak said.

Moscow is negotiating a debt restructuring deal with Venezuela, Russian agency Interfax said on Wednesday, citing an official from Russia’s finance ministry. Tass news agency said that the possible adoption of Russia’s Mir card payment system in Venezuela was also discussed.

(With input from Reuters)