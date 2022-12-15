You are here

Classic Artemisia Gentileschi painting damaged in Beirut blast undergoes restoration in LA

Classic Artemisia Gentileschi painting damaged in Beirut blast undergoes restoration in LA
Art experts claim that there are about 60 known paintings in the world executed by the hand of Gentileschi. (Supplied)
Rawaa Talass

Classic Artemisia Gentileschi painting damaged in Beirut blast undergoes restoration in LA

Classic Artemisia Gentileschi painting damaged in Beirut blast undergoes restoration in LA
  • 17th century Baroque-Italian masterpiece at Getty Museum
  • Helping her ‘shine again,’ says conservator Ulrich Birkmaier
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: When Ulrich Birkmaier, a senior conservator of paintings, first laid eyes on the damaged artwork by renowned Baroque-Italian artist Artemisia Gentileschi, recently discovered in Beirut, he was shocked to say the least.

“To see the painting in this condition was pretty much awful and very shocking. I’d never seen a painting with this extent of damage ever before,” said Birkmaier, who works at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

The painting featuring mythological figures, entitled “Hercules and Omphale,” had been hanging at the 19th century Sursock Palace in the Lebanese capital. It has been part of the Sursock family’s art collection for nearly a century.

Art experts claim that there are about 60 known paintings in the world executed by the hand of Gentileschi. Consensus appears to have emerged that “Hercules and Omphale” is one of the artist’s creations — a rare occurrence. “She’s on everyone’s minds these days,” Birkmaier told Arab News. “Everyone wants an Artemisia Gentileschi.”

The palace and the painting were damaged by the massive Beirut port explosion of Aug. 4, 2020. “We were all shocked when the blast in Beirut happened,” said Birkmaier. “We immediately thought there might be a way we could help by offering this conservation treatment, which is part of the Getty’s mission to do philanthropic work.”




The painting featuring mythological figures. (Supplied)

Birkmaier travelled to Beirut in January 2022, inspecting the work and carefully removing bits of glass stuck between the canvas and stretcher. It is scarred with several holes and large tears, with one over 50 centimeters long. Transported to the museum’s conservation lab a few months ago, Gentileschi’s masterpiece is undergoing meticulous restoration.

“We’re doing very thorough documentation,” he explained. “So we do extensive photography and technical investigation to analyze all the materials and identify the various pigments involved. This helps us in devising a conservation treatment plan.”

The first part of the structural restoration process is addressing the physical damage. This entails protecting the surface and original paint layers with durable tissue paper. The old canvas is removed and canvas inserts are placed at all the holes. Eventually a new lining will be attached to the painting. The team aims to complete the work by the end of 2023.




Birkmaier travelled to Beirut in January 2022, inspecting the work and carefully removing bits of glass stuck between the canvas and stretcher. (Supplied)

“We work on so many paintings all the time. But this one is really special,” remarked Birkmaier. “Not only is it connected to this very sad and terrible moment in the history of Lebanon, but it’s such an important discovery. It’s such a great painting by one of my favorite artists. It’s very exciting to me to be able to help her shine again.”

Restoration of the large artwork is being carried out free of charge, however the Getty Museum will display it in its new condition for several months in Los Angeles. “It’s really a thrill to us,” said Birkmaier. “It’s such a pleasure to be able to work on this painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, one of the most famous artists of the 17th century. I think she’s finally receiving, at long last, much-deserved attention.”

Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Broadway Entertainment Group, in partnership with Live Nation, is bringing “Shrek the Musical” back to the Middle East.

The musical comedy, based on the Oscar-winning animated film, will play from Feb. 21 to 26 at the UAE’s Dubai Opera.

The musical comedy is based on the Oscar-winning animated film. (Supplied)

The show, which premiered on Broadway in 2008, will include the film’s well-loved characters, from the brave princess to the loud-mouthed donkey, the short-tempered villain and beloved cookie and a host of fairytale favorites.

The show will tell the story of Shrek, an unassuming ogre living in a faraway kingdom where things are turned upside down, and he has to rescue a feisty princess instead of the typical handsome prince.

The show will play from Feb. 21 to 26. (Supplied)

This live take on the show will feature 19 additional tunes to the already popular soundtrack.

Liz Koops, the chief executive officer of Broadway Entertainment Group, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to bring ‘Shrek the Musical,’ in all of its bright-green glory, back to the UAE by popular demand. With the receptive, engaging family and millennial audiences throughout the Emirates, we look forward to bringing this fun-filled show to this exciting destination.”

Updated 15 December 2022
William Mullally

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman had one dream as a child: He wanted to be an engineer. How starkly things change. The 30-year-old’s debut feature, “Raven Song” was well received at this month’s Red Sea International Film Festival and is just the sixth film ever to be submitted for an Academy Award from Saudi Arabia. It marks the arrival of an artist with style, vision, and a dark sense of humor. Who knew he had it in him? Al-Salman himself certainly didn’t.  

“To be honest, I was one of maybe a few people on this earth who was not into movies as a kid. Engineering is what I was good at, and I was really enjoying it. I thought that was it for me,” Al-Salman tells Arab News. 

“In my third year, I felt I was limiting myself. I needed fresh experiences. So I joined a theater club, just to try something new. I met creatives, I started acting, and it was a true awakening. For the first time, I felt like I had activated the other side of my mind,” he continues. 

Al-Salman realized he had a lot of time to make up for. He took it upon himself to learn everything he could about the history of film, and the deeper he got, the more he uncovered about what both the medium and himself were capable of.  

“I started chatting with the people around me, and I learned the names of directors. From there, I figured out how to distinguish their styles. For each name I would hear, I would go home and watch every one of their films from the first to the last. As I went, I discovered in those films that you could be sarcastic, that you could explore philosophy and imbue deep meaning. I learned about narrative, about symbolism — tragedy and comedy both,” says Al-Salman.  

Mohamed Al-Salman (right) and lead actor Asem Alawad on the set of ‘Raven Song.’ (Supplied)

The more he watched, the more he, too, wanted to create. He started making short films, starting with 2015’s “Amongst,” and from 2017 to 2020, he made one per year. His last two shorts appeared as part of the Netflix series “Six Windows in the Desert,” produced by Saudi Arabian production company Telfaz11. 

None of this means, of course, that Al-Salman abandoned the path he had set himself on as a child. In fact, he finished his degree, and went to work as an engineer at one of the Kingdom’s biggest companies, Aramco.  

“I would take vacations to make my films. Each year, on my annual leave, that is what I would do,” he explains. 

A still from ‘Raven Song.’ (Supplied)

In fact, Al-Salman still hasn’t left Aramco behind. When it became clear that his passion for film now outweighed his passion for engineering, he switched to producing in-house content for the company.  

“Raven Song,” however, is an undertaking unlike any he has attempted before. It was inspired by the two men who, after his years of self-study, became his filmmaking heroes — Ethan and Joel Coen, better known as the Coen Brothers.  

“Raven Song is structured in a way that is not usual. It’s like Coen Brothers’ film ‘The Big Lebowski,’ in some ways. When you watch that, you realize after a while that the plot is pointless. It’s really about a guy meeting different social groups in Los Angeles and the world they have created for themselves. It’s similar in my film, though with a tone, sense of humor and spirit that’s purely Saudi Arabian,” says Al-Salman. 

Al-Salman knew he wasn’t making it easy on himself. After all, a complex structure, a passive — and at times inscrutable — main character, and a story that toys with reality are usually hallmarks of veteran directors. There was a lot of risk in not making something simple, and he knew it.  

“I was hesitant. I thought this should be my second feature. But a voice inside me told me I had to do it. At the end of the day, you don’t know how many chances you’re going to get, and I wanted to make the film that I was most passionate about. I want to make the kinds of movies I love to watch, and everyone else is invited to share that with me,” he says. I made this harder than I needed to, but it’s a film I believe in.” 

While “The Big Lebowski” is now widely considered one of the best comedies ever made, it was largely ignored upon release, even though the Coens had just come off an Academy Award for their film “Fargo.” With “Raven Song,” Salman may have the makings of a cult hit on his hands. Because although making a film that intentionally challenges its audience is always a gamble, there has never been a better time for a Saudi filmmaker to do it. As the Kingdom develops its burgeoning film industry, it’s the singular voices that are most immediately standing out from the pack.  

“I want to make every film in a way that I’m proud of. I’m building a filmography, and I will take my time in doing that,” Al-Salman says. “I concluded for myself that I’m not going to be a director-for-hire. I want to feel proud of every film I make. I want to make films that won’t be forgotten.”  

In turn, Al-Salman believes that cinema may be the best way for Saudi Arabia to finally bring to the world the experiences from years in which no films were made at all. “Raven Song” is set in 2002, for example, a formative time for Al-Salman. 

“It was a very exciting time. I remember a lot of discussions in those times, as the internet opened us up to the world and to ourselves. Everything in our lives took on different dimensions. It was integral to me to go back to explore those intellectual groups, and the way they interacted with each other,” he says. “Because it’s in there that we can see the seeds of what the country grew into today.” 

While Al-Salman has many stories he intends to explore in future films, with some projects in the works as we speak, for now he is taking stock and assessing what his first feature has already achieved, as it will provide him the platform to continue to mine the country he loves for art his heart is aching to create.  

“Being submitted to the Academy Awards makes me incredibly proud. It’s a sign that people believe in you, and trust in your vision, and it gave my entire cast and crew a sense of real validation,” says Al-Salman. “Now we can follow our vision forward.” 

Updated 15 December 2022
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: The Arab-Latina artist Jackie Milad’s rare heritage and background often feed into her exuberant tapestry work. Her father is Egyptian and her mother is from Honduras, and they raised their daughter in Baltimore, a city that played a significant role in the US civil rights movement in the Sixties.

“I would say it was sometimes very chaotic when I was growing up,” Milad tells Arab News. “I felt, ‘Where do I belong?’ I wasn’t fluent in Arabic — my dad was a very typical immigrant to the US in the early Seventies and he really wanted to become a part of American society, and he didn’t teach me Arabic. He always spoke to me in English, but my mom spoke Spanish at home. That’s the language that I grew up speaking. These two cultures have so many dissimilar things between them, but it’s a very fascinating mix.”

She mentions the word ‘chaos’ to describe her upbringing and the same can be said about her art, but in the most positive sense; it’s a beautiful chaos and a feast for the eyes. Milad’s tapestries are like layered portals taking the viewer to another world — her personal world; a depository for bits and pieces of what interests her. 

Her 2021 mixed-media work “Nada Que Decir” is a typical example. In English, its name means ‘nothing to say.’ However, it seems there is a lot to be said, but perhaps when words fail, pictures can do the talking.

Jackie Milad, Stolen, 2021. (Supplied)

Her works contain ancient Egyptian symbols, Mayan icons, sprays of neon color, images of extinct volcanoes and artifacts from museums, patterned cloths, sewn beads, Spanish and Arabic words, drawings made by her son, and hues that remind Milad of her grandmother’s kitchen in Honduras.

“There’s a lot going on but when you step back you get the full picture,” Milad says from her Baltimore studio. “The work is made very intuitively and I’m placing and feeling it out as I go. I’m always going big.”

She is a researcher at heart, keeping aside baskets of books from museums, varied scraps of paper or textile material that may inspire her, such as a blanket used by her late aunt.

“If I come across something that has a particular shape, or it conjures up an idea, or there’s some reference to the poetry that I’m referencing, I’ll use that as a title,” she says.

It was Milad’s long-standing interest in drawing that led her to eventually pursue working with tapestries. “I have always been a drawer. I was focused on a pencil or a pen, simple line drawings,” she explains. “I would accumulate all of these old drawings on paper and I wondered how they could come back to life and be reinvigorated. That’s when I started to use them as collage material. Even though they were paper, they looked like tapestries.”    

In Milad’s practice, there is a bit of planning involved, as well as serendipity, but most all, a willingness to go with the flow. “Predominantly, they take a life of their own. I’m improvising and responding, like a musician,” she says.

Jmilad, Birth. (Supplied)

Milad reveals that she has recently been commissioned by the Baltimore Museum of Art to create a site-responsive artwork in dialogue with a 1992 sculpture by the African-American artist Fred Wilson. Wilson’s sculpture — entitled “Artemis/Bast” — is a combination of the white body of the Greek goddess Artemis, topped with the black head of the Egyptian goddess of cats, Bast.

“The call was about how to bridge this theme of myth and history and I immediately felt that this call was for me, because I feel like that’s where I sit with my work,” she says.  

There is an element of mystery to Milad’s symbol-laden tapestries, but she wants viewers to have fun with them too, to embrace the unknown, and to be a little uncomfortable with references they might not get.

“I really want it to be a situation where anyone can approach the work and have their own experience,” she says. “At the same time, I love it when someone comes up to my work and has a shared perspective and can say, ‘I know exactly what that means.’ It’s about being included in the story and building community.” 

Updated 14 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: A rare, 400-year-old manuscript that highlights the important role of coffee in Arab culture has been shared with the public for the first time. It was written by Madyan Qusuni, a renowned Egyptian physician, writer, and historian during the Ottoman era.

King Abdulaziz Public Library decided to show off the document, which is safely preserved and stored in its private collection, as part of the celebrations for the 2022 Year of Saudi Coffee, which celebrates the role of the beverage in the identity, heritage, customs and traditions of the Kingdom.

The manuscript, which has the numeric reference “1213,” summarizes two books by different authors. The first is “Umdat Al-Safwa fi Hill Al-Qahwa” by Abdulqadir bin Muhammad Al-Jaziri, an Iraqi scholar and historian. The second is a book by scholar Ahmad Shihab Addin Al-Maliki, the first chapter of which is titled “On the Meaning of Coffee.”

The manuscript has a poem in praise of coffee that tells how it has spread to the far corners of the earth, gaining prominence even in China.

Qusuni was the chief physician in Egypt. He was also known for his love of literature and history, and wrote many books in which he combined his knowledge of the medicine of the time with literature. He died in Egypt in 1634.

In its role as a preserver of history and ancient manuscripts, the library in 2020 issued a two-part manuscript index. The first discusses the library’s work to preserve and document the historical manuscripts it holds and make the details available to scholars and researchers. The 664-page volume contains information about 300 manuscripts.

The second part includes details of 646 Arabic manuscripts and 19 in other ancient languages, including Turkish, Bosnian and Persian. They cover a wide range of topics including the arts, religion, jurisprudence, Hadith, biographies of the Prophet Muhammad, literature, poetry, philosophy, astronomy, dictionaries, general knowledge, logic, grammar, history and rhetoric.

The Year of Saudi Coffee initiative was launched by the Ministry of Culture, with the support of the Quality of Life Program, in keeping with the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.

Updated 14 December 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Movie fans have had to wait a long time for “Avatar: The Way of Water” — 13 years to be exact.

But filmmaker James Cameron has revealed that the sequel to his hit 2009 fantasy flick — set in the alien world of Pandora — was not always on the cards.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the film’s release on Thursday, the 68-year-old Canadian director said: “It seems obvious to everyone, ‘Oh, you just made a bunch of money, do a sequel,’ right? Well Steven Spielberg didn’t do a sequel to ‘E.T.,’ the highest-grossing film in its time.

“It’s not a no-brainer. Do you want to call down the lightning strike again in the same spot? It’s a lot to live up to,” he added.

Filmmaker James Cameron (left) on the set of  ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ (20th Century Studios)

Cameron, dubbed Jim by friends and cast members, said: “But we have this amazing cast. And we also had this amazing family of artists and troupe players, all the other actors. When you see a crowd scene in this movie of 100 people, it’s the same 10 actors just moved around. It’s a small group and we love each other and enjoy the process.

“And (English actress) Kate (Winslet) got to join that and feel that vibe as well. And that was a big incentive for me, to come back and do this all again,” he added.

“Avatar” newcomer Winslet, who worked with Cameron on one of the biggest films of her career, “Titanic,” joined the returning cast of Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver for the sequel.

Worthington and Saldana have reprised their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively, now loving parents doing everything they can to keep their family together.

Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ (20th Century Studios)

When unforeseen events displace them from their home, they travel across Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan — led by Ronal (Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) — who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

On her decision to join the cast, Winslet said: “The thing that pulled me in most of all, above everything else, was the characters that (Cameron) has created.

“You know, Jim has always written for women, characters who are not just strong, but they are leaders, they lead with their heart, with integrity, they stand in their truth, they own their power. And to be part of that and included, it was just so flattering.”

A scene from ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ (20th Century Studios)

For Cameron and the cast, the inspiration to tell the new chapter in the “Avatar” universe came from their own children.

“I was inspired by the fact that both Zoe and Sam are parents, and I’m a parent of five, and so we wanted to get into the family dynamics, and the responsibilities of having kids. And also, what that’s all like from the kids’ perspective,” Cameron said.

(Clockwise from top left: Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana on the set of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ (20th Century Studios)

The film’s script hit close to home for US actress Saldana, 44.

She said: “In my personal life, when I became a parent, fear entered my realm. The fear of losing something that you love so much, you know? And you just spend a great deal of your time creating these hypothetical scenarios that are just unimaginable. When I read the second script, that was her, that was Neytiri.”

Cameron added: “Sam plays a character that would leap off a leonopteryx (a large flying animal native to Pandora), go flying through the air with no parachute, to land on the biggest, meanest predator on the planet, to solve his problem. Would he do that as a father of four? I’m thinking probably not.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avatar (@avatar)

Worthington pointed out that his character Jake, the patriarch of his family and leader of the Omatikaya clan, was now finding his way through fatherhood.

He said: “In the first film, he says in the voiceover, ‘open your eyes.’ I think he’s opened his eyes to love, and the love of culture, the love of the planet, and the love of Neytiri.

“In this film, it’s the natural extension of that, they have a family, and it’s … to be honest it’s about the protection of that love, and that world, and that culture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avatar (@avatar)

“Jake’s journey has always been taking these parallels of where he fits into this world and finding something worth fighting for. And one of his teenage boys is going through that as well.

“Teenage boys are displaced, and like most teenagers they’re trying to figure out where they are in the world, and, fortunately, Jake is the perfect person to help them. But sometimes as a dad you can’t find that empathy, or you’re learning to find that empathy,” Worthington added.
 

